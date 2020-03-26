Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Marzo 2020 - Fonte M. Lewrick -P.Link -L.Leifer Pensiero Sistemico Chiara Parazzini
  2. 2. SISTEMA: interazione di varie componenti nel e con il loro ambiente 02
  3. 3. Nei sistemi complessi le interazioni non sono lineari n� prevedibili 03
  4. 4. LA PROBABILITA' DI ERRORE/DEVIANZ A E' ALTA 04 LA MODELLAZIONE CERCA DI DELIMITARE I SISTEMI PER RIDURRE LA PROBABILITA' DI ERRORE
  5. 5. PENSIERO SISTEMICO COME METODO DI PROBLEM SOLVING Vede il mondo come un insieme di varie interazioni e cerca di capire come e perch� accade qualcosa 05 Cerca di colmare il divario tra stato attuale e desiderato Lavora attraverso steps precisi
  6. 6. STEPS 1) si parte dal problema� 06 2) si capisce il problema mappando la realt�, rappresentando il sistema 3) si descrive nel dettaglio la situazione attuale 4) si definiscono gli obiettivi, il risultato da raggiungere 5) si propongono soluzioni per raggiungere il risultato 6) si valutano e testano le soluzioni 7) se le soluzioni testate sono ok si standardizzano, altrimenti si ricomincia
  7. 7. Il pensiero sistemico cerca relazioni tra i suoi elementi. Coglie le diverse prospettive. Delimita il sistema ( dentro/fuori) 07
  8. 8. PENSIERO SISTEMICO: CARATTERISTICHE Tiene lo sguardo sul quadro generale 08 E' ottimista che si trovi la soluzione Considera i fatti da prospettive diverse E' pronto al cambiamento Considera i possibili effetti delle azioni
  9. 9. SI SPOSA BENE CON IL DESIGN THINKING CHE LO INTEGRA CON 09 CENTRALITA' UTENTE SEMPLICITA' DELLE SOLUZIONI ITERAZIONE TRAMITE LA PROTOTIPAZIONE VELOCE ED IL TEST

