Features of perfect competition in Kannada

The document provides the meaning and salient features of Perfect Competition

Published in: Education
Features of perfect competition in Kannada

  1. 1. Channabasavaiah.H.M. Assistant Professor, S.S.A.G.F.G.C. (A), Ballari. Page 1 Meaning and Features of Perfect Competition ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಅಥ ಮತುÃ ಲčಣಗಳ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಬೆೆ ಪĸಪಣ Đಾನ ²ೊಂĨದ ಬಹು¡ೊಡÀ ಸಂೆÍಯ ಖĸೕĨ¡ಾರರು ಮತುÃ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರರು, ©ಾವ¡ೇ ĪಬಂಧಗĺಲÐ¡ೆ, ಏಕರೂಪದ ವಸುÃĻನ ¨ಾªಾಟ ಮತುÃ ಖĸೕĨಯĹÐ ೊಡĖರುವ ಸĪÇ®ೇಷವನುÇ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ಎಂದು ಕªೆಯ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಪÎĦŴಬÊ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರನು ಗĸಷ¿ ¬ಾಭ ಗĺಸುವ ಗುĸ ²ೊಂĨದÅªೆ, ೊಳÑವವನು ಕģĳ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ಅತುÍತÃಮ ವಸುÃಗಳನುÇ ೊಳÑವ ಗುĸ ²ೊಂĨರುಾÃ£ೆ. ಈ ಾರಣĨಂದ¬ೇ ಸÈ¢ೆಯು ĦೕĒ®ಾĖರುತÃ¡ೆ. ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯು ಒಂದು ±ೈ¡ಾÆಂĦಕ ಅಥ®ಾ ಾಲÈĪಕ®ಾದ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾©ಾĖ¡ೆ. £ೈಜ ಜಗĦÃನĹÐ ಈ ĸೕĦಯ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯನುÇ ಾಣಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ, ಆದªೆ, ಇತªೆ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಗಳ ಅಧÍಯನೆ´ ಇದು ಸಹಾĸ©ಾĖರುವದಲÐ¡ೇ, ಮೂಲ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾©ಾĖ¡ೆ. ನವಸಂಪÎ¡ಾಯ ಪಂಥದ ಅಥ¯ಾಸĈĎರು, ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯು ಾÎಹಕĸೆ ಮತುÃ ಸ¨ಾಜೆ´ ಉತÃಮ ಫĹಾಂಶಗಳನುÇ ĪೕಡುತÃ¡ೆ ಎನುÇವ ಅı¤ಾÎಯ ²ೊಂĨ¡ಾÅªೆ. ¬ೆŘ¾Ļň ಅವರ ಪÎಾರ - “ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġಯು ಏಕರೂಪದ ವಸುÃವನುÇ ಉಾÈĨಸುವ ಅ£ೇಕ ಉದÍಮಗಳನುÇ ಒಳೊಂಡ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾©ಾĖದುÅ, ಇĹÐ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ಪÎ§ಾವ İೕರುವಷು¾ ¡ೊಡÀĨರುವ ಉದÍಮ ಸಮಸÃ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ¬ೆÐೕ ಇರುವĨಲÐ”. ļÎೕಮĦ ೋŖ ªಾİನÕŖ ಅವರ ಪÎಾರ - “ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ĻĻಧ ಉಾÈದ£ಾಾರರ ಸರಕುಗಳ ನಡುĻನ ¦ೇģೆ ಪĸಪಣ ľÄĦ±ಾÄಪಕತÒĨಂದ ಕೂģರುತÃ¡ೆ. ŪÎ. ĸಚŏ ĝ Ĺ¤ೆÕ ಅವರ ಪÎಾರ - “ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ಎನುÇವದು ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಸಂರಚ£ೆ©ಾĖದುÅ ಇದರĹÐ ಒಂದು ೈಾĸೆಯ ಎ¬ಾÐ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ¦ೆ¬ೆ- ಪೆಯುವಂತಹವಗ­ಾĖರುತÃ®ೆ ಮತುÃ ೈಾĸೆೆ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ಪÎ®ೇಶ ಮತುÃ Īಗಮನೆ´ ಮುಕÃ ±ಾÒತಂತÎñĻರುತÃ¡ೆ” ŪÎ¥ೆಸŝ ¥ಾÎಂŃ £ೈō ಅವರ ಪÎಾರ – “ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯು ಾÎಹಕರು ಮತುÃ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರರ Ļ®ೇಚ£ಾļೕಲೆ ಪಣ Đಾನ, ಘಷೆಯ ಅ§ಾವ,
  2. 2. Channabasavaiah.H.M. Assistant Professor, S.S.A.G.F.G.C. (A), Ballari. Page 2 ಉಾÈದ£ಾಂಗಗಳ ಪĸಪಣ ಚಲ£ೆ ಮತುÃ Ļ§ಾಜÍೆ ²ಾಗೂ ಸಂಪಣ ľÄರ ľÄĦಗĦಗಳನುÇ ಒಳೊಂģರುತÃ¡ೆ. ೆ£ೆÇŒ ಇ ¦ೌĹÀಂŅ ಅವರ ಪÎಾರ – “ಅĩಕ ಸಂೆÍಯ ೊಳÑವವರು ಮತುÃ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಒಬÊರು ಮೊÃಬÊªೊಂĨೆ Īಕಟ ಸಂಪಕ ²ೊಂĨದುÅ ಮುಕÃ®ಾĖ ತūÌಳೆ ಏಕರೂಪದ ²ೋĹೆಯ ಸರಕುಗಳ ¨ಾªಾಟ ಮತುÃ ಖĸೕĨಯĹÐ ೊಡĖರುವ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯನುÇ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ ಎನÇಬಹುದು” ĳೕĹನ ®ಾÍೆÍಗಳ ಅಧÍಯನĨಂದ ನಮೆ ಕಂಡುಬರುವ ಅಂಶ®ೆಂದªೆ, ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಅĩಕ ಸಂೆÍಯ ೊಳÑವವರು ಮತುÃ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಏಕರೂಪದ ವಸುÃĻನ ¨ಾªಾಟ ಮತುÃ ಖĸೕĨಯĹÐ ೊಡĖರುವ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾©ಾĖದುÅ, ©ಾªೊಬÊರೂ ಕೂಡ ¦ೆ¬ೆ ಮತುÃ ಉಾÈದ£ೆಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ಪÎ§ಾವ İೕರಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐĨರುವ ಪĸľÄĦ©ಾĖ¡ೆ. ಉ¡ಾಹರೆೆ £ಾನು ೋĩ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯನುÇ ೆೆದುೊಳÑೆÃೕ£ೆ, ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐನ ಎ¬ಾÐ ಅಂಗģಗಳ ಒಂ¡ೇ ಗುಣಮಟ¾ದ ೋĩಯನುÇ, ಒಂ¡ೇ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐನ ¨ಾªಾಟ ¨ಾಡುĦÃ¡ಾÅªೆ. ೊಳÑವವ ಒಬÊ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರನ ೋĩಯ ಗುಣಮಟ¾ವನುÇ ಮೊÃಬÊ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರನ ೋĩಯ ಗುಣಮಟ¾Ĩಂದ ಪÎೆÍೕĔಸಲು ಅಸಮಥ£ಾĖರುಾÃ£ೆ. ಇದ£ೆÇೕ £ಾವ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ಎನುÇೆÃೕ®ೆ. ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯನುÇ ಇನೂÇ ಸಮಗÎ®ಾĖ ಅಧÍಯನ ¨ಾಡ¦ೇೆಂದªೆ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġಯ ಲčಣಗಳನುÇ ಅಧÍಯನ ¨ಾಡ¦ೇಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಈ ೆಳೆ ಅವಗಳನುÇ Ļವĸಸ¬ಾĖ¡ೆ. (1) ಅĩಕ ಸಂೆÍಯ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಮತುÃ ೊಳÑವವರು (Large Number of Sellers and Buyers):- ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಪÎಮುಖ ಲčಣ ಎಂದªೆ, ಅĩಕ ಸಂೆÍಯ ěಕ´ ěಕ´ ಾತÎದ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಮತುÃ ೊಳÑವವರು. ¨ಾರುವವನು ತನÇ ಉಾÈದ£ೆಯ ಪÎ¨ಾಣವನುÇ ಬದ¬ಾĵಸುವದರ ಮೂಲಕ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ ಪÎ§ಾĻಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ ಮತುÃ ಅ¡ೇ ೆರ£ಾĖ ೊಳÑವವನೂ ಕೂಡ ತನÇ ೊಳÑĻೆಯ ಪÎ¨ಾಣದ ಮೂಲಕ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐನ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ ಬದ¬ಾĵಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ಉ¡ಾಹರೆೆ ²ೇಳ¦ೇೆಂದªೆ, ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯು ಒಂದು ±ಾಗರ®ಾĖದುÅ, ಅದರ ಪÎ¨ಾಣವನುÇ ©ಾªೊಬÊರೂ ಬದ¬ಾĵಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ಒಬÊ ಾÎಹಕ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಳÑವವ ಒಂದು ಹĪ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಡ ĪೕರನುÇ ೆೆದªೆ, ಅಥ®ಾ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರ ಒಂದು ಹĪ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಡ ĪೕರನುÇ ²ಾĔದªೆ ಅದರ ಪÎ¨ಾಣ ಅಥ®ಾ ಾತÎದĹÐ ಏನೂ ವÍಾÍಸ®ಾಗುವĨಲÐ. ಅ¡ೇ ೆರ£ಾĖ ಈ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಒಬÊ ಪªೈೆ¡ಾರ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಳÑವವ ತನÇ ¨ಾರುವ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಳÑವ ಪÎĔÎĶĵಂದ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ
  3. 3. Channabasavaiah.H.M. Assistant Professor, S.S.A.G.F.G.C. (A), Ballari. Page 3 ಪÎ§ಾĻಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ಏೆಂದªೆ ಪÎĦŴಬÊ ¨ಾರುವವ ಅಥ®ಾ ೊಳÑವವನ ಪÎ¨ಾಣವ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಪÎ¨ಾಣೆ´ ²ೋĹľದªೆ ಕĪಷ¾®ಾĖರುತÃ¡ೆ, ಆ ಾರಣĨಂದ ©ಾªೊಬÊರೂ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ಪÎ§ಾವ İೕರಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ಈ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯು ¦ೇģೆ ಮತುÃ ಪªೈೆಯ ಶĔÃಗĺಂದ Ī¢ಾರ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಅಂದªೆ, ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ¦ೇģೆ ಮತುÃ ಪªೈೆಗĺಂದ Ī¢ಾರ®ಾದ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ ¨ಾರುವವ ಒīÈೊಳÑ¦ೇಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಆದÅĸಂದ¬ೇ ಅವನನುÇ “¦ೆ¬ೆ ೆೆದುೊಳÑವವ (Price Taker) ಎಂದು ಕªೆಯ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ ಮತುÃ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ¦ೇģೆೆ ಅನುಗುಣ®ಾĖ ಉಾÈದ£ೆಯ ಪÎ¨ಾಣವನುÇ ಬದ¬ಾĵಸುವದĸಂದ, ಅವನನುÇ “ಉತÈನÇ ²ೊಂ¡ಾĥೆ¡ಾರ (Output Adjuster), ಎಂದು ಕªೆಯ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. (2) ಏಕರೂಪದ ವಸುÃಗಳ (Identical Goods):- ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐರುವ ಪÎĦŴಂದು ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಯೂ ಒಂ¡ೇ ೆರ£ಾದ ಸರಕುಗಳನುÇ ಉಾÈĨľ ¨ಾªಾಟ ¨ಾಡುತÃ¡ೆ. ©ಾŬಬÊ ೊಳÑವವನೂ ಕೂಡ ಇಂತಹ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರĪಂದ¬ೇ ಸರಕನುÇ ಖĸೕĨಸ¦ೇೆಂಬ ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಆದÍೆ ಇರುವĨಲÐ. ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐರುವ ಸರಕುಗಳ ನಡು®ೆ ರುě, ಆಾರ, ಾತÎ, ಬಣÂ, Ļ£ಾÍಸ, ಗುಣಮಟ¾, ಇಾÍĨಗಳĹÐ ವÍಾÍಸĻರುವĨಲÐ, ಅಂದªೆ ಪÎĦŴಂದೂ ಸರಕೂ ಪĸಪಣ ಬದĹ ಸರಾĖರುತÃ¡ೆ (Perfect Substitutes). ಅಂದªೆ ಉತÈನÇಗಳ ೇದಕ ¦ೇģೆಯು ಅನಂತ®ಾĖದುÅ, ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಒಬÊ ಉಾÈದಕ ಸÒತಂತÎ ¦ೆ¬ೆ ĪೕĦ ²ೊಂದಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುವĨಲÐ .ಉ¡ಾಹರೆೆ:ಉಪÈ , ೋĩ, ಹĦÃ, ತರಾĸಗಳ, ಇಾÍĨ. £ಾĪೕಗ ಒಂದು ಉ¡ಾಹರೆ ೆೆದುೊಳÑೆÃೕ£ೆ, ಹľರು ±ೇಬು ಖĸೕĨಸಲು ಅಂಗģೆ ²ೋ¡ಾಗ ಅĹÐ ಇರುವ ಹľರು ±ೇಬುಗಳನುÇ £ೋģ ಎĹÐಂದ ಬಂĨ¡ೆ, ©ಾರು ಉಾÈದಕರು ಏ£ಾದರೂ ನಮೆ ೊಾÃಗುತÃ¡ೆĶೕ, ಇಲÐ. ಈ ಸĪÇ®ೇಶ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ೆ ಅನÒಯ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ±ೇಬುಗಳನುÇ £ೋģ ಅವಗಳ ಮೂಲ Īಧĸಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ಈ ĸೕĦಯ ಪĸľÄĦಯನುÇ ಉಪÈ, ೋĩ, ಹĦÃ, ತರಾĸಗಳ, ಇಾÍĨಗಳ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐಯೂ ಾಣುೆÃೕ®ೆ. ©ಾŬಬÊ ಉಾÈದಕನೂ ತನÇ ಸರĔನ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ ²ೆě¹ಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ, ಅಕ±ಾÌŒ ²ಾೇ£ಾದರೂ ¨ಾģದªೆ ಾÎಹಕರು
  4. 4. Channabasavaiah.H.M. Assistant Professor, S.S.A.G.F.G.C. (A), Ballari. Page 4 ಅವನನುÇ İಟು¾ ಕģĳ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐನ ¨ಾರುವ ¦ೇªೆ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರĸಂದ ಸರಕನುÇ ಖĸೕĨಸುಾÃªೆ. ಅಂದªೆ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ವಸುÃ ಒಂ¡ೇ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ಮತುÃ ಒಂ¡ೇ ರೂಪದĹÐ ¨ಾªಾಟ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. (3) ಒಳ ²ೋಗುವ ಮತುÃ ²ೊರ ²ೋಗುವ ±ಾÒತಂತÎñ (Freedom of entry and exit):- ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġಯ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ೈಾĸೆಯನುÇ ಪÎ®ೇļಸಲು ಅಥ®ಾ ೈಾĸೆĵಂದ ²ೊರ²ೋಗಲು ಸÒತಂತÎ®ಾĖ®ೆ. ೈಾĸೆಯĹÐನ ĦೕವÎ ಸÈ¢ೆĵಂ¡ಾĖ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ನಷ¾ ಅನುಭĻಸುĦÃದÅªೆ, ೈಾĸೆಯನುÇ ೊªೆದು ²ೊರ²ೋಗಲು ಸಂಪಣ ಸÒತಂತÎ®ಾĖ®ೆ. ಅಂದªೆ, ೈಾĸೆ ನಷ¾ದĹÐ¡ಾÅಗ, ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄ ನಷ¾ವನುÇ ಭĸಸುವ ಶĔÃ ²ೊಂĨದÅªೆ ¨ಾತÎ ಉĺದುೊಳÑತÃ¡ೆ ಇಲÐ®ೆಂದªೆ ನಷ¾ ಭĸಸ¬ಾಗ¡ೆ ೈಾĸೆĵಂದ ²ೊರ ²ೋಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ೈಾĸೆ ಉತÃಮ ¬ಾಭ ¨ಾಡುĦÃದÅªೆ, ²ೊಸ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ೈಾĸೆಯನುÇ ಪÎ®ೇļಸಲು ಮುಕÃ®ಾĖ®ೆ. ಅಂದªೆ ೈಾĸೆೆ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ಪÎ®ೇಶ ಮತುÃ Īಗಮನ ಸಂಪಣ®ಾĖ ಆħಕ ಅಂಶಗಳನುÇ ಅವಲಂİľರುತÃ¡ೆ. ಈ ಲčಣದ ಮೂಲ ಸೂಚÍಥ®ೇ£ೆಂದªೆ, ĨೕėವĩಯĹÐ ೈಾĸೆಯĹÐರುವ ಎ¬ಾÐ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ೇವಲ ±ಾ¨ಾನÍ ¬ಾಭವನುÇ ¨ಾತÎ ಗĺಸಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಅಕ±ಾÌŒ ೈಾĸೆಯĹÐರುವ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ಅ±ಾ¢ಾರಣ ¬ಾಭ (Supernormal Profit) ¨ಾಡುĦÃದÅªೆ, ಅದĸಂದ ಆಕĽತ®ಾĖ ²ೊಸ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ೈಾĸೆಯನುÇ ಪÎ®ೇļಸುತÃ®ೆ ಮತುÃ ²ೊಸ ಉದÍಮಗಳ ಪÎ®ೇಶĨಂದ ಸÈ¢ೆ ²ೆಾ¹Ė ನಷ¾ ಸಂಭĻಸುತÃ¡ೆ. ಈ ನಷ¾ ಭĸಸಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುವ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ¨ಾತÎ ೈಾĸೆಯĹÐ ಉĺದುೊಳÑತÃ®ೆ. ನಷ¾ ಭĸಸಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗದ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ೈಾĸೆĵಂದ ²ೊರ ²ೋಗುತÃ®ೆ. (4) ೊಳÑವವರು ಮತುÃ ¨ಾರುವವರ ಪĸಪಣ Đಾನ (Perfect Knowledge Perfect knowledge on the part of buyers and sellers):- ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಮೊÃಂದು ಲčಣ, ¨ಾರುವವರು ಮತುÃ ೊಳÑವವĸೆ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಬೆೆ ಸಂಪಣ Đಾನ ಇರುತÃ¡ೆ ²ಾಗೂ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಮತುÃ ೊಳÑವವರು Īಕಟ ಸಂಪಕ ²ೊಂĨರುಾÃªೆ. ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐರುವ ಸರಕು ಮತುÃ ಅದರ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯ ಬೆೆ ಖĸೕĨ¡ಾರರೆ ಸಂಪಣ ¨ಾĿĦ ಇರುತÃ¡ೆ. ಅ¡ೇ ೆರ£ಾĖ, ¨ಾರುವವĪಗೂ ಕೂಡ ತನÇ ಸರಕು ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ©ಾವ ©ಾವ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐನ ¨ಾªಾಟ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ ಎಂದು ೊĦÃರುತÃ¡ೆ. ²ಾಾĖĶೕ ¨ಾªಾಟ ¨ಾಡುವವನು ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ಸರಕನುÇ ¨ಾರುವ ಒತÃಡೆ´ ľಲುĔೊಳÑಾÃ£ೆ. ೊಳÑವವĪೆ ಸರĔನ ಬೆೆ ಸಂಪಣ ¨ಾĿĦ ಇರುವದĸಂದ ಉದÍಮ ಸಂ±ೆÄಗಳ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ
  5. 5. Channabasavaiah.H.M. Assistant Professor, S.S.A.G.F.G.C. (A), Ballari. Page 5 ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಾĿªಾತು ಅಥ®ಾ ಪÎಾರ ¨ಾಡುವ ಅವಶÍಕೆ ಇರುವĨಲÐ. ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಖĸೕĨ¡ಾರರ ಅĐಾನವನುÇ ಪĸಪಣ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ತĺÑ²ಾಕ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಆದÅĸಂದ, ೊಳÑವವರು ಎĹÐ ¦ೇಾದರೂ ಮತುÃ ©ಾ®ಾಗ ¦ೇಾದರೂ ಉತÈನÇಗಳನುÇ ಖĸೕĨಸಬಹುದು ಅಥ®ಾ ¨ಾರುವವರು ಎĹÐ ¦ೇಾದರೂ ಮತುÃ ©ಾ®ಾಗ ¦ೇಾದರೂ ©ಾĸೆ ¦ೇಾದರೂ ಉತÈನÇಗಳನುÇ ¨ಾªಾಟ ¨ಾಡಬಹುದು (5) ಉಾÈದ£ಾಂಗಗಳ ಮತುÃ ಸರಕುಗಳ ಪĸಪಣ ಚಲನļೕಲೆ (Perfect Mobility of factors of Production and Goods):- ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ, ಉಾÈದ£ಾಂಗಗಳ ²ಾಗೂ ಸರಕುಗಳ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄĵಂದ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄೆ, ೈಾĸೆĵಂದ ೈಾĸೆೆ ಚĹಸಲು ಮುಕÃ®ಾĖ®ೆ. ²ೆಚು¹ ಪÎĦಫಲ ¡ೊರಕುವ ಉದÍಮಸಂ±ೆÄ ಅಥ®ಾ ೈಾĸೆ ಲಭÍ®ಾದªೆ, ಆ ಕೆೆ ಚĹಸಲು ಉಾÈದ£ಾಂಗಗಳ ಮತುÃ ಸರಕುಗಳ ಮುಕÃ®ಾĖ®ೆ, ²ಾಗೂ ಅವಗಳ ಚಲನļೕಲೆಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ©ಾವ¡ೇ Īಬಂಧಗಳ ಇರುವĨಲÐ. ಉಾÈದ£ಾಂಗಗಳ ಒಂದು ಕೆĵಂದ ಇ£ೊÇಂದು ಕೆೆ ಮುಕÃ®ಾĖ ಚĹಸುವಂĦದÅªೆ, ¦ೇģೆೆ ಅನುಗುಣ®ಾĖ ಪªೈೆ ²ೆě¹ಸಲು ಸುಲಭ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ ಮತುÃ ಈ ಾರಣĨಂದ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಒಂ¡ೇ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯನುÇ ಾಯುÅೊಳÑವದು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. (6) ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಸಾರದ ಅಥ®ಾ ಕೃತಕ ĪಬಂಧಗĺರುವĨಲÐ (Absence of Government or Artificial Restrictions):- ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಅģಯĹÐ, ಖĸೕĨ ಮತುÃ ¨ಾªಾಟ ಪÎĔÎĶಯĹÐ ಸಂಪಣ ಮುಕÃೆಯನುÇ ಾಣುೆÃೕ®ೆ. ಇದರ ಅಥ, ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಾÎಹಕರು ತಮೆ ಅನುಕೂಲ®ಾದ ©ಾವ¡ೇ ¨ಾªಾಟಾರĪಂದ ಸರಕನುÇ ಖĸೕĨಸಲು ಸಂಪಣ ಸÒತಂತÎ£ಾĖ¡ಾÅ£ೆ. ²ಾೆĶೕ, ¨ಾªಾಟಾರನೂ ಕೂಡ, ತನೆ ಅನುಕೂಲ®ಾದ ಾÎಹಕĪೆ ¨ಾರಲು ಸಂಪಣ ಸÒತಂತÎ£ಾĖ¡ಾÅ£ೆ. ¨ಾªಾಟ ಮತುÃ ಖĸೕĨಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಾನೂನು ಅಥ®ಾ ¯ಾಸ£ಾತÌಕ Īಬಂಧಗಳ ಇರುವĨಲÐ, ಅಥ®ಾ ಸಾರ ©ಾವ¡ೇ ĸೕĦ Ī¡ೇಶನ ಅಥ®ಾ ಾನೂನುಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಮಧÍ ಪÎ®ೇಶ ¨ಾಡುವĨಲÐ ಮತುÃ ¦ೆ¬ೆಗಳ ¦ೇģೆ ಮತುÃ ಪªೈೆೆ ಅನುಗುಣ®ಾĖ ಸÒಯಂಾĹತ®ಾĖ ಬದ¬ಾಗುĦÃರುತÃ®ೆ. ©ಾವ¡ೇ ಬೃಹŒ ಪÎ¨ಾಣದ ಉಾÈದಕ, ಸಾರ ಅಥ®ಾ ಬೃಹŒ ಪÎ¨ಾಣದ ಖĸೕĨ¡ಾರರು ¦ೆ¬ೆಯ ĳೕ¬ೆ ಪÎ§ಾವ İೕರಲು ಅಥ®ಾ ಮಧÍಪÎ®ೇļಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐ. ¦ೆ¬ೆಯ£ೆÇೕ ಆಗĹ, ¦ೇģೆಯ£ೆÇೕ ಆಗĹ ಅಂĦಮ®ಾĖ ಪªೈೆಯ£ೆÇೕ ಆಗĹ ©ಾರೂ ಕೂಡ Īಬಂĩಸಲು ±ಾಧÍĻಲÐದ ಪĸľÄĦĶೕ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ. (7) ±ಾĸೆ ®ೆಚ¹ಗĺಲÐ (Absence of Transport Costs):-ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ, ±ಾĸೆ ®ೆಚ¹ಗĺಲÐ ಎಂದು ಊĿಸ¬ಾĖ¡ೆ. ಸರĔನ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ±ಾĸೆ
  ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಒಂ¡ೇ ೆರ£ಾದ ಸರಕು ಲಭÍĻರುವದĸಂದ, ಇģೕ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಗಳĹÐ ಒಂ¡ೇ ¦ೆ¬ೆ ಅľÃತÒದĹÐರುತÃ¡ೆ, ²ಾಾĖ ಸರĔೆ ±ಾĸೆ ®ೆಚ¹ ±ೇĸದªೆ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐನ ವÍಾÍಸಗ­ಾಗುವದĸಂದ, ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ೆ ಹĦÃರದĹÐರುವ ಉಾÈದಕ ಕģĳ ¦ೆ¬ೆೆ ¨ಾರಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಈ ಾರಣĨಂದ¬ೇ, ವಸುÃĻನ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ±ಾĸೆ ®ೆಚ¹ಗಳನುÇ ±ೇĸಸ¡ೆ, ಏಕರೂಪ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐನ ¨ಾªಾಟ ¨ಾಡ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಈಗ ಸರĔನ ¦ೆ¬ೆೆ ±ಾಾಟ ®ೆಚ¹ ±ೇĸ¬ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ ಎಂĨಟು¾ೊಂಡªೆ, ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯ ಸĲೕಪ ಇರುವ ಉಾÈದಕ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ೆ ದೂರ ಇರುವ ಉಾÈದಕĪĖಂತ ಅĦೕ ಕģĳ ±ಾಾಟ ®ೆಚ¹ವನುÇ ¦ೆ¬ೆೆ ±ೇĸľ ಸರಕುಗಳನುÇ ಅĦೕ ಕģĳ ¦ೆ¬ೆಯĹÐ ಪªೈಸಲು ±ಾಧÍ®ಾಗುತÃ¡ೆ. ಆದÅĸಂದ¬ೇ ಪĸಪಣ ¤ೈŪೕġ ¨ಾರುಕೆ¾ಯĹÐ ಸರಕುಗಳ ¦ೆ¬ೆೆ ±ಾಾಟ ®ೆಚ¹ವನುÇ ±ೇĸಸ¬ಾವĨಲÐ.

