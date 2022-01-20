Successfully reported this slideshow.
History of Graphical User Interface (GUI)

Jan. 20, 2022
Graphical User Interface or GUI is a term used to describe any system which allows manipulation of one or more systems using visual (graphical) metaphors. It is an abstraction that allows us to abbreviate complex directions for systems that do not use the languages that human beings use.

  1. 1. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E Human-Machine Interface Name: Calal Alizada Group: 690.18E Teacher: Kamala Aghayeva
  2. 2. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E History Graphical User Interface
  3. 3. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E What is GUI (Graphical User Interface)? Graphical User interfaces rely much more heavily on the mouse. A typical example of this type of interface is any version of the Windows Operating System. The main advantages are: 1. Less expert knowledge is required to use it (more user friendly) 2. Easier to navigate.. can look through folders quickly in a guess and check manner. The main disadvantages are: 1. Typically decreased options (less powerful) 2. Typically less customizable. Not easy to use one button for tons of different variations. Graphical User Interfaces are more common than text-based interfaces in modern computing.
  4. 4. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1950s – Batch processing: punched cards used to feed programs into the computer, results come back hours later 1960s – Command-line interfaces (CLIs) require typing memorized commands Early Years
  5. 5. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E Early Years “The Demo” The first mouse 1968 – Doug Engelbart demonstrates NLS, a system which uses a mouse, pointers, hypertext, and multiple windows
  6. 6. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E History Sections Click time interval you want to look
  7. 7. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E April 1973, the first operational Alto computer is completed at Xerox PARC.The Alto is the first system to pull together all of the elements of the modern Graphical User Interface. Features: 3-button mouse. Bit-mapped display. The use of graphical windows. Ethernet network. 1973 Click this button for more information
  8. 8. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1980: Three Rivers Computer Corporation introduces the Perq graphical workstation. 1980
  9. 9. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1981 1981 June: Xerox introduces the Star, the commercial successor to the Alto. Notable features: Double-clickable icons, overlapping windows, dialog boxes and a 1024*768 monochrome display. Click this button for more information
  10. 10. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1983 1983 January: Apple introduces the Lisa. Notable features: Pull down menus and menu bars. Visi Corp releases Visi On, the first integrated graphical software environment for IBM PCs. Microsoft announces their new "Windows" program for the IBM PC but does not release it until 1985. Notable features: Is supposed to have overlapping / resizable windows. Click this button for more information
  11. 11. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1984 January 1984: Apple introduces the Macintosh September: Digital Research announces its GEM icon/desktop user interface for 8086- and DOS-based computers. It also was later ported to the Atari ST. June: "window system X" announced at MIT. Versions 1-6 were monochrome only and ran on DEC VS100's displays connected to VAXen and VAXstations 1 and 2. Versions 8-10 dealt with color, for the VAXstation II/GPX. X10 is the first version that saw widespread availability and use on many vendor's systems. Version 11 was redesign for higher performance, more window management styles, extensibility and better graphics capability
  12. 12. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1985: Geos released for Commodore 64 and later the Apple II. July: Commodore introduces the Amiga 1000 with the Amiga Workbench Version 1.0. August: Microsoft finally releases the first version of Windows. Features: Windows can not be overlapped but are instead "tiled". Windows are not allowed to cover an area at the bottom of the screen that is reserved for "iconized" programs 1985
  13. 13. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1986: Apple threatens to sue Digital Research because the GEM desktop looked too much like Apple's Macintosh. Digital Research cripples the desktop application so Apple will not sue. The new GEM desktop now has just two unmovable, non-resizable windows for file browsing. 1986: Tandy releases Personal DeskMate for their Tandy 1000 EX. Features: This is the first graphical version of Tandy's previously text- based integrated office package. 1986
  14. 14. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E March 1987 - Apple introduces the Apple Macintosh II, the first color Macintosh. Features: 640*480*256 color with 24 bit color card available. Microsoft releases the second version of Windows, version 2.03. Features: Finally has resizable / overlapping windows and new windowing controls. Apple releases Finder 1.0 for their Apple IIGS ProDOS 16 v1.3 (Later changed to GS/OS) operating system. Earlier versions of ProDOS 16 had a GUI but only a simple launcher application as a shell, and bundled Apple II Desktop/MouseDesk instead. 1987
  15. 15. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E October: IBM releases OS/2 1.10 Standard Edition (SE) which added a graphical user interface called Presentation Manager. (OS/2 1.0 was text mode only!) The 1.10 GUI was written by Microsoft and looked like Windows 2. October: The NeXT Computer is released for $6500. It includes a 25 MHz '30 processor, 8 MB RAM, 250 MB optical disk drive, math coprocessor, digital processor for real time sound, fax modem, and a 17" monitor. 1988
  16. 16. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1990 1990: Commodore releases Amiga Workbench 2 for the A3000. Features: New 3d effects, a revised menu system and many other improvements. 1990
  17. 17. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1990 May 1990: Windows 3.0 released by Microsoft Features: Program Manager shell. About this time Microsoft finally realized that the GUI was catching on. Functionally, the window management is not much different than version 2.x, however they took some steps to make it look fancier. Command buttons and the window controls now have a 3D look. However, this 3Dnes did not extend to many other window controls. 1990
  18. 18. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1990 November: PC-GEOS released by GeoWorks. This is a very interesting user interface that differs from most because it has three different user interface modes each designed for a different level of user: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. 1990
  19. 19. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1992 Spring of 1992: IBM releases OS/2 Version 2.0, a true 32-bit OS. Features a new "Workplace Shell", an object oriented user interface that is heavily integrated with the rest of the OS. 1992
  20. 20. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1992 March: Microsoft introduces Windows 3.1. The user interface is basically the same as Windows 3.0 but now includes their "multimedia" enhancements. 1992
  21. 21. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1992 September: Amiga Workbench 3 released for AGA Amigas. Features: Images for backgrounds, color pallet remapping. 1992
  22. 22. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1992 April: Quarterdeck Office Systems ships Desqview/X Features: Adds a Unix-like X "Server" to their existing text- based Desqview product. Can run Windows 3.1 as an X client application. 1992
  23. 23. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1993 May 1993 Microsoft releases the first version of Windows NT, their 32-bit OS. They give it the version number "3.1" and use the same user interface they do for regular Windows 3.1. Made available for Intel, Power PC, Alpha, and MIPS systems. 1993
  24. 24. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1994 1994: QNX Software Systems releases the first embeddable microkernel windowing system, the Photon microGUI. 1994
  25. 25. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1995 1995: Microsoft introduces Windows 95 on August 24th. It is fair to say that Windows 95 was a significant leap forward in usability over Windows 3.1 and the primitive and cumbersome Program Manager shell. Windows 95 incorporated user interface advancements, visual styles, popular functionality, and a focus on usability popularized by other operating systems and shells of the day. Microsoft took the "best" pieces and pulled them together in a way that fairly well-suited Windows. 1995
  26. 26. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1995 October: Be introduced BeOS at Agenda 96. The first version was designed to run on a custom multiprocessor system known as the "BeBox". Later made available for Power PC and Intel systems. 1995
  27. 27. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1996 1996: New Deal releases New Deal Office 2.5, which was formerly PC- GEOS. Microsoft releases Windows NT 4.0 with the same user interface as Windows 95. IBM Releases OS/2 Warp 4 with a significant facelift for the Workplace Shell.
  28. 28. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1997 These screen shots are of a default install of MacOS 8.1 running under Basilisk II. This is the highest version of MacOS that Basilisk II can run July 1997: Mac OS 8 is finally released. Selling 1.25 million copies in less than 2 weeks, it becomes the best-selling software in that period.
  29. 29. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1998 June 25, 1998: Microsoft releases Windows 98. Features: Internet Explorer Web browser application takes over the role of the Windows shell, advertising right on the desktop, entire help system replaced by Internet Explorer. November 22, 1998: Shane Brooks Releases 98Lite, an installer that removes or prevents the installation of Internet Explorer with Windows 98. Features No Internet Explorer or advertising, all the hardware support of Windows 98, faster boot time, and the more responsive Windows 95 shell. July 12, 1998: KDE 1.0 released Features: A very Windows 9x like environment for Linux.
  30. 30. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 1999 March 3, 1999: GNOME 1.0 released. March 1999 - Apple releases Mac OS X Server, a Unix based OS with their Macintosh GUI. June 1999 - RISCOS Ltd releases RISC OS 4 for RiscPC, A7000 or A7000+ machines.
  31. 31. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 2000 January 5, 2000: Apple announces Aqua, the new look for their upcoming MacOS X client. February 17, 2000: Microsoft Windows 2000 (AKA Windows NT 5) becomes available in stores. Features: The Internet Explorer web browser application finally takes over the Windows NT UI.
  32. 32. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 2001 2003 October 25, 2001: Microsoft releases Windows XP (AKA Windows NT 5.1) Features: Tons of eye candy. "Product Activation" tethers XP to the existence of the Microsoft corporation. The dog from Microsoft Bob. April 24, 2003: Microsoft releases Windows Server 2003 (AKA Windows NT 5.2 and for a time called "Windows.NET server") Features: Drops the eye candy. Server-only release.
  33. 33. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E January 2004, ReactOS 0.2.0 is released. ReactOS is a 32-bit Windows clone and can even use Windows NT device drivers. This is the first version to include its GUI shell - ReactOS Explorer. At this point ReactOS is still in early development and can only run very simple Windows applications such as Solitaire. January 30, 2007. After a long wait, Microsoft finally releases Windows Vista (Windows NT 6.0). Features: 3D hardware-rendered user interface like MacOS X. Bundles IE 7,. unremovable as always. Increased Digital Restrictions Management that tries to prevent playback or duplication of unlicensed audio and video material. The very next day Mooninites invade Boston, creating terror, bringing the city to a standstill, and costing millions of dollars in damage. Coincidence? I don't think so. July 2009. Windows 7 (NT 6.1) released - relatively little difference over Vista, but may be historically important as the last vaguely sane version of Windows. Features: You can "pin" icons to the Taskbar. Ribbons replace menus in some applications. 2004 2007 2009
  34. 34. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E April 2011. Ubuntu releases 11.4 with it's new Unity interface. Features: Removes the task bar. Launcher merges the role of the taskbar and the top panel's shortcuts. The Top Bar displays the menu of the current foreground application like the MacOS menu bar. The Home Button and the "Dash" replace the Applications Menu. April 2011. Gnome 3 released, with a desktop that is similar to that of Unity. Features: Removes most of the customizability of Gnome 2. More huge icons that take up the entire screen. August 19, 2011: MATE released. MATE is a fork of the GNOME 2 desktop that preserves the same user interface. Features: A standard desktop user interface All the flexibility and configurability of GNOME 2.x 2011
  35. 35. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 2012 August 2012. Microsoft releases Windows 8 (NT 6.2), placing a minimalist interface optimized for mobile devices over its Vista/7 desktop interface. Features: "Apps" that you can only use if you have a Microsoft Live internet account. These "apps" all run in a full screen DOS like mode ironically called "Modern UI" (formerly called Metro prior to release.) Heavily promotes impractical "touch" navigation of the UI on desktop systems. Mouse navigation uses invisible non-discoverable actions involving the corners of the screen. Removes the "Start" menu from the desktop mode. Other changes leave the desktop a confusing mix of UIs. Windows 8 logo compliant computers require "Secure Boot" which creates a barrier to running any non-Microsoft signed OSes.
  36. 36. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E 2015 July 2015. Microsoft releases Windows 10, mostly reverting back to a traditional desktop, and "Metro" app windows now overlap. The Start menu includes the contents of the Windows 8 Start Screen. Microsoft uses Windows 10 for advertising and bundles "telemetry" spyware. To get people to switch, they offer all Windows 7 and 8 users a free "upgrade" to Windows 10.
  37. 37. © 2021 Calal Alizada 690.18E Thank you! References : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_graphical_user_interface https://web.archive.org/web/19991005015117/http://www.duke.edu/~tlove/mac.htm https://arstechnica.com/features/2005/05/gui/ http://www.catb.org/~esr/writings/taouu/html/ch02s05.html https://blog.prototypr.io/an-abridged-history-of-ui-7a1d6ce4a324 https://en-academic.com/dic.nsf/enwiki/8315 https://41224608.weebly.com/timeline.html https://www.webdesignerdepot.com/2009/03/operating-system-interface-design-between-1981-2009/

