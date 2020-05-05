Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUSTAINABLE LIBRARY BUILDINGS AND DESIGN / BÂTIMENTS ET CONCEPTION DURABLES DES BIBLIOTHÈQUES Trends in Nordic library des...
• Environmental sustainability – Green libraries / Durabilité environnementale - Bibliothèques vertes • Social sustainabil...
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Oodi Public Library – Helsinki, Finland Photo: Kuvio, Oodi public library
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Oodi Public Library o Sustainable material / matériel durable o Inclusivité o Participation du public...
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Photo: Maarit Hohteri o Variété o Inclusivité o Nature incorporée Photo: Kuvio
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Carolina Rediviva University Library- Uppsala, Sweden o 1620 – Listed heritage building / Bâtiment pa...
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Photos: Magnus Hjalmarsson, Uppsala University Library Carolina Rediviva - Uppsala University Library
The Student House - Linköping University Library, Sweden Swedish gold certification / Certification de l'or suédois Centra...
LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Deichman Bjørvika Public Library – Oslo, Norway Ouverture mars 2020 Photo: Lund Hagem arkitekter AS o...
REFERENCES • Biblioteksbladet. (2019). Collected 20-01-20 at http://biblioteksbladet.se/wp- content/uploads/2019/04/1903bb...
THANK YOU! MERCI! Louise Dahlberg Umeå University Library Contact: louise.dahlberg@umu.se
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sustainable Library Buildings and Design

24 views

Published on

IFLA Library Buildings and Equipment Seminar Montreal March 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sustainable Library Buildings and Design

  1. 1. SUSTAINABLE LIBRARY BUILDINGS AND DESIGN / BÂTIMENTS ET CONCEPTION DURABLES DES BIBLIOTHÈQUES Trends in Nordic library design / Tendances nordiques LOUISE DAHLBERG
  2. 2. • Environmental sustainability – Green libraries / Durabilité environnementale - Bibliothèques vertes • Social sustainability and inclusive design / Durabilité sociale et conception inclusive • Economic sustainable design / Conception économique durable • Library design / Conception de la bibliothèque SUSTAINABLE LIBRARY DESIGN / CONCEPTION DURABLE DES BIBLIOTHÈQUES LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020
  3. 3. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Oodi Public Library – Helsinki, Finland Photo: Kuvio, Oodi public library
  4. 4. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Oodi Public Library o Sustainable material / matériel durable o Inclusivité o Participation du public o Virtual tree of dreams / L'arbre virtuel des rêves o Architect competition / Concours d'architectes Photo: Kuvio
  5. 5. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Photo: Maarit Hohteri o Variété o Inclusivité o Nature incorporée Photo: Kuvio
  6. 6. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Carolina Rediviva University Library- Uppsala, Sweden o 1620 – Listed heritage building / Bâtiment patrimonial classé o Re-using – partly re-building / Réutilisation - reconstruction partielle o / Photo: Uppsala University Library
  7. 7. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Photos: Magnus Hjalmarsson, Uppsala University Library Carolina Rediviva - Uppsala University Library
  8. 8. The Student House - Linköping University Library, Sweden Swedish gold certification / Certification de l'or suédois Central campus location / Emplacement central du campus Expanded study spaces / Espaces d'étude élargis Stacks below ground / Les rayonnages souterrains Environmentally friendly versus inclusiveness? / Respect de l'environnement contre inclusion ? Photo: Anders Petersén, White arkitekter
  9. 9. LOUISE DAHLBERG 2020 Deichman Bjørvika Public Library – Oslo, Norway Ouverture mars 2020 Photo: Lund Hagem arkitekter AS og Atelier Oslo AS
  10. 10. REFERENCES • Biblioteksbladet. (2019). Collected 20-01-20 at http://biblioteksbladet.se/wp- content/uploads/2019/04/1903bblwebb.pdf?x54277 • IFLA Environment, Sustainability and Libraries Special Interest Group (2019). What is a “Green Library”. Collected 20-01-20 at https://www.ifla.org/about-environmental-sustainability-and-libraries • Oodi public library. (2019). Collected 20-01-20 at https://www.oodihelsinki.fi/en • Saur, K. G., Verlag (2018). Going green: implementing sustainable strategies in libraries around the world buildings, management, programmes and services. Berlin: De Gruyter Saur. • Swedish Green Building Council (2019). Collected 20-01-20 at https://www.sgbc.se/certifiering/miljobyggnad/vad-ar-miljobyggnad/ • Swedish Library Association, Eriksson, Thord (2019). Byggboom. Collected 20-01-20 at https://wwwbiblioteksfor.cdn.triggerfish.cloud/uploads/2019/12/byggboom-w.pdf • White arkitekter (2020). Collected 20-01-20 at https://whitearkitekter.com/se/
  11. 11. THANK YOU! MERCI! Louise Dahlberg Umeå University Library Contact: louise.dahlberg@umu.se

×