An approach to mulitmorbidity in frail older adults

A n A p p r o a c h t o C h r o n i c D i s e a s e M a n a g e m e n t i n F r a i l O l d e r A d u l t s Dr. Camilla Wo...
Proportion of Canadians aged 65 and older with zero to four self- reported major chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular ...
Time Medication Non-pharmacologic All Day Periodic 7:00 Ipratropium MDI Alendronate weekly Check feet Sit upright 30 mins ...
A comp rehens ive g eriatric as s es s ment (CG A) is a multidimens ional, interdis ciplinary diagnos tic proces s to dete...
Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2011
Concordant Conditions S i m i l a r p a t h o p h y s i o l o g i c p r o f i l e a n d d i s e a s e m a n a g e m e n t ...
Discordant Conditions N o t d i r e c t l y r e l a t e d i n e i t h e r p a t h o g e n e s i s o r m a n a g e m e n t .
Public Health Reviews. 2010;32:451-74.
Proportion of Canadians aged 65 and older with zero to four self- reported major chronic diseases (cancer, cardiovascular ...
Dominant Condition
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
WHAT MATTERS TO YOU? Moving from “What is the matter?”
JAMA. 2014;311(20):2110-2120.
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
NNT Number Needed to Treat number of patients who need to be treated to prevent one outcome
Intervention Comparator Outcome NNT CGA General medical care Death or deterioration 17 Statin Placebo Cardiovascular morta...
S U R R O G AT E E N D P O I N T S m a y b e s t r o n g l y a s s o c i a t e d w i t h c l i n i c a l o u t c o m e s ,...
Disease Intervention Surrogate Endpoint Clinical Outcome (what matters) Alzheimer’s disease Cholinesterase inhibitor ADAS-...
T I M E TO B E N E F I T ( T T B ) T h e t i m e u n t i l a s t a t i s t i c a l l y s i g n i f i c a n t b e n e f i t...
Intervention Time to Benefit Outcome NNT Statin 5 years Cardiovascular mortality in established disease 34 Indapamide and ...
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
JAMA. 2012;307(2):182-192
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
Time Medication Non-pharmacologic All Day Periodic 7:00 Ipratropium MDI Alendronate weekly Check feet Sit upright 30 mins ...
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
NNH Number Needed to Harm number of patients who need to be exposed to incur one adverse event
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
Ms. A Does she have multimorbidity? Are the conditions concordant or discordant? Is there a dominant condition? 72 year ol...
Ms. A Would you propose any changes in management? Do you need more information? Social History • Married, lives with husb...
eprognosis All-cause 10 year mortality risk: 46%
Ms. A Pharmacologic Interventions 1. COPD • Counsel on smoking cessation 2. Diabetes • HgA1c target of ~7.0% • BP target <...
Ms. A 10 years later. Does she have multimorbidity? Are the conditions concordant or discordant? Is there a dominant condi...
Ms. A 10 years later. Is she frail? Function • Cane • Independent with ADLs • Does own cooking, shopping cleaning • Missed...
Ms. A 10 years later. Should she get adjuvant chemotherapy? Examination (pertinent findings) • MoCA 22/20 (deficits in mem...
Ms. A 10 years later. Interventions 1. Dementia, mild, probable Alzheimer’s • CCAC referral for ileostomy support (only on...
Ms. A A year later. In her last year of life. History of Present Illness • She has a fall resulting in a small subdural he...
Ms. A A year later. In her last year of life. Is she frail? Is she in the terminal phase of her multimorbidity? Function •...
Ms. A A year later. In her last year of life. Interventions 1. Advanced Care Planning • Re-visit preferences and values • ...
J Am Geriatr Soc. 2012;60(10):E1-25.
Thank you. Fa c u l t y / P re s e n t e r : C a m i l l a Wo n g
    Resources
  • For a hypothetical 79-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, hypertension, and osteoarthritis, we aggregated the recommendations from the relevant CPGs
    Most CPGs did not modify or discuss the applicability of their recommendations for older patients with multiple comorbidities. Most also did not comment on burden, short- and long-term goals, and the quality of the underlying scientific evidence, nor give guidance for incorporating patient preferences into treatment plans.
    If the relevant CPGs were followed, the hypothetical patient would be prescribed 12 medications (costing her $406 per month) and a complicated nonpharmacological
    regimen. Adverse interactions between drugs and diseases could result
  • For those not in geriatric medicine, what geriatric medicine can seem nebulous. Geriatrician perform what is known as a CGA, a multidimensional, interdisciplinary diagnostic process to determine the medical psychological and functional capabilities of a frail elderly person in order to develop a coordinate and integrated plan for treatment and long-term follow-up. Essentially, the process tool is how I would want my grandparents to be cared for, how I would want to be cared for when I’m older.
  • And it’s evidence-based too. For every 17 hospitalized older adults who receive a CGA, death or significant deterioration is prevented for one person based on evidence in general geriatric inpatients from a Cochrane systematic review of 22 randomized trials evaluating 10,315 participants in six
  • Of course, Atul Gawande said it much more eloquently in his book, Being Mortal.

  • - same overall pathophysiologic risk profile
    - shared disease management plan

    Clinical practice guidelines are based on clinical evidence and expert consensus to help decision making about treating specific diseases. Clinical practice guidelines help to define standards of care and focus efforts to improve Quality. Most CPGs address single diseases in accordance with modern medicine’s focus on disease and pathophysiology.
  • Examples:
    Cognitive impairment and urinary incontinence
    heart failure and chronic kidney disease
    PMR and diabetes
    Schizophrenia and parkinson’s disease


    Clinical practice guidelines are based on clinical evidence and expert consensus to help decision making about treating specific diseases. Clinical practice guidelines help to define standards of care and focus efforts to improve Quality. Most CPGs address single diseases in accordance with modern medicine’s focus on disease and pathophysiology.
  • Conceptual Diagram of Comorbidity: Index Disease, With One or More Comorbid Condition or Diseases Affecting Its Course and Treatment. Comorbidity has often been studied and treated in clinical practice from the perspective of an index disease, and one or more comorbid diseases may typically be considered. These diseases may affect the course and treatment of the index disease to varying degrees (varied weight of connecting bars). This framework may create disjointed treatment plans for each of the diseases and become cumbersome in patients with several co-existing diseases.

    Conceptual Diagram of Multimorbidity within an Individual Person’s Circumstances and Preferences. The perspective of multimorbidity may be useful for treating patients with multiple conditions. Conditions include traditional diseases, but also may reflect conditions such as disability, falls, hearing impairment, and sarcopenia that fall outside the traditional disease model. These conditions may overlap to varying degrees. The intersecting conditions exist within a context of biological health and reserves, as well as the psychological circumstances of a person (i.e., positive affect). The multimorbid conditions also unfold for given people within their social, educational, cultural, economic and environmental circumstances, and these will affect management of the multimorbid conditions. The person with multimorbidity also has individual values and priorities for their life and healthcare, which need to be elicited and factored into treatment plans.

    Comorbidity: index disease as centre of interest, different importance of conditions, only interaction with index disease assumed
    Multimorbidity: no index disease, all conditions equal, chronic conditions, interaction between conditions
  • More often than not, we’re not just dealing with multimorbidity, but frailty. When an individual has many diseases and have limited reserve
  • The suggested management strategy is to identify and treat clinically dominant conditions that eclipse other less important conditions, which may be better left alone .

  • In the sea of multimorbidity, is there a dominant disease whereby the suggested management strategy may be to identify and treat clinically dominant conditions that eclipse other less important conditions, which may be better left alone?

    The tricky part for frail individuals is that treatment of 1 condition can exacerbate other conditions that do not lead to net health improvements (eg, improved glucose control leads to hypoglycemia, resulting in falls). The suggested management strategy is to identify and treat clinically dominant conditions that eclipse other less important conditions, which may be better left alone
  • Seeing the forest for the trees.

    Moving from “What is the matter?” to
    “What Matters to You?”
  • Ensure patient has an advance directive

    Ensure there is a designated POA

    Document preferences and expectations

    Include a discussion of possible complications, including functional decline, need for rehabilitation, or nursing home.
  • SURROGATE ENDPOINTS
    may be strongly associated with clinical outcomes, but the intermediate end points may not be relevant in the bigger picture.
  • Immediate risk of hypoglycemia
    Immediate risks of hyperglycemia
    Long term benefits of glycemic control
  • Let’s give her 3 of the 4 most common chronic diseases of Canadians
  • NNT = 34 for statins in secondary prevention
  • Now let’s give her the forth of the top 4 chronic conditions in Canadians

    Canaglifozin (sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and recurrent UTIs

  • an approximately 30 percent reduction in the risk of disease recurrence and a 22 to 32 percent reduction in mortality
  • Add slide on HgAc1 from quick guide
  • Eligibility included adults with an estimated life expectancy of between 1 month and 1 year, statin therapy for 3 months or more for primary or secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease, recent deterioration in functional status, and no recent active cardiovascular disease.

    This pragmatic trial suggests that stopping statin medication therapy is safe and may be associated with benefits including improved QOL, use of fewer nonstatin medications, and a corresponding reduction in medication costs.
  • Tools: eprognosis, chemotherapy toxicity calculators, deprescribing.org, trials of de-prescribing

    • An approach to mulitmorbidity in frail older adults

    ×