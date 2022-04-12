Successfully reported this slideshow.

DDB Sydney's Matt Chandler and OMD Australia's Aaron Miller present 'The Power of Big Sports and How to Engage Fans Creatively' at the Mumbrella Sports and Entertainment Summit.

Apr. 12, 2022
DDB Sydney's Matt Chandler and OMD Australia's Aaron Miller present 'The Power of Big Sports and How to Engage Fans Creatively' at the Mumbrella Sports and Entertainment Summit.

DDB Sydney's Matt Chandler and OMD Australia's Aaron Miller present 'The Power of Big Sports and How to Engage Fans Creatively' at the Mumbrella Sports and Entertainment Summit.

DDB Sydney's Matt Chandler and OMD Australia's Aaron Miller present 'The Power of Big Sports and How to Engage Fans Creatively' at the Mumbrella Sports and Entertainment Summit.

Marketing

DDB Sydney's Matt Chandler and OMD Australia's Aaron Miller present 'The Power of Big Sports and How to Engage Fans Creatively' at the Mumbrella Sports and Entertainment Summit.

  1. 1. The Power  of Big Sports   and how to Engage Fans Creatively
  2. 2. Matt Chandler Aaron Miller Executive Creative Director   DDB Sydney National Director   Sport Partnerships  OMD | Create
  3. 3. Agency  Village
  4. 4. Sport matters to Aussies
  5. 5. It’s in “Any boss who sacks anyone for not turning   up today is a bum ” - Bob Hawke, 1983 our DNA
  6. 6. of Aussies agree that sport is a significant part of our national culture 80%
  7. 7. Australia   is a sports  mad nation!
  8. 8. Aussies have participated in physical activity several times this week 13.8m Source: Gemba Insights 2022
  9. 9. of us have consumed sport in the past 7 days 16.4m Source: Gemba Insights 2022
  10. 10. And sport is only growing
  11. 11. Code owned digital and social platforms are seeing unprecedented growth
  12. 12. Growth is occurring beyond traditional Aussie sports
  13. 13. Even our passion points for sports are growing
  14. 14. Brands are missing   out if they’re only focusing on buying reach
  15. 15. Because it’s more than sport. It’s ritual, it’s obsession, it’s emotion.
  16. 16. So how can brands make the most of this opportunity?
  17. 17. We must shift our way of thinking
  18. 18. When multiple channels work together to boost ROI 18 Source: Get with the program, 2017, Thinkbox/YouGov Fully integrate your approach for best results 2.8 3.6 3.2 3.4 1.2 5.3 6.1 5 5.6 3.7 8.9 9.8 8 7.6 6.3 0 5 10 Partnership Index Reputation Impression Quality Consideration Extent of campaign integration is reflected in brand health Badging Only Some Integration Fully Integrated 31% Integrated campaigns more effective at building brands Fully integrate your approach for best results When multiple channels work together to boost ROI
  19. 19. Beawareofrelevanttrends Purpose Long format storytelling Rise of Tik Tok and short form content 19 Update image Beawareofrelevanttrends Purpose Long format storytelling Rise of Tik Tok and short form content 19 Update image Be aware of relevant trends
  20. 20. Marquee   moments   matter
  21. 21. Marquee sport moments  dominate  our viewing 80% top 10 programs  watched are sports
  22. 22. Economist/YouGov Poll, 2022. On Super Bowl day, 27% of people   are watching for the commercials. Another 17% say their favourite   part is the halftime show.
  23. 23. So we know it’s an  opportunity for brands   to have a big moment
  24. 24. But it’s what you  do with that moment  that matters
  25. 25. And there are a lot   of powerful ways   to approach these   blockbuster moments
  26. 26. the power of Lovin’ the sport
  27. 27. Hijacking expectations the power of
  28. 28. A shared  national moment the power of
  29. 29. Being on the field the power of
  30. 30. Heckling  from the sideline the power of
  31. 31. the power o f Player   National moments  Hijacks  Heckles &   Being on th efield
  32. 32. Relevance Is the power of
  33. 33. McDonald’s  End of Night
  34. 34. Macca’s   We’ll Be Here   Campaign
  35. 35. Conceived to run in 2019   to launch during Origin
  36. 36. But we learnt a lot   between 2019 & 2021
  37. 37. The original script was missing a few key scenes
  38. 38. In 2021, we made   it relevant for the moment
  39. 39. Key out   takes Sport matters to Aussies and it’s growing. Sport is more than just a reach opportunity. Shift our thinking and fully integrate. Relevance is everything.
  40. 40. Thank you

