Ch 6 ppt examples

Restrictive Relative Clauses Sample Diagrams from Ch. 6 of Doing Grammar
My folks don’t like the guy I’m dating now EXAMPLE I
My folks don’t like the guy I’m dating now My folks do not like the guy I am dating now
My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro ...
One potential point of confusion: There is no evident relative pronoun in this sentence, though there will be in most of t...
Now we can take care of the rest of the sentence…
My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro ...
The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival EXAMPLE II This next sentence is, I think, a pretty cl...
The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival This time, let’s knock the easy stuff out of the way f...
The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival NP: Subj BE VP
The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival NP: Subj BE VP Now to the clause. Remember that “a can...
Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy ONE MORE! Ready?
Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy What is the NP Subj of the main sentence? ...
Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: Subj VP
Senior citizens WHO have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: Subj (WHO is the relative pronoun. The...
Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy Let’s knock out the easy stuff first again!
Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: ObjPrep P NP: ObjPrep PVI
END Designed for Engl 442; UI; Spring ‘20; Professor Brian Malone Sentences from chapter 6 of Doing Grammar, 5th edition
Malone UI Spring 2020 Sample Diagrams ch 6 Doing Grammar Engl 442 Syntax Morphology

  1. 1. Restrictive Relative Clauses Sample Diagrams from Ch. 6 of Doing Grammar
  2. 2. My folks don’t like the guy I’m dating now EXAMPLE I
  3. 3. My folks don’t like the guy I’m dating now My folks do not like the guy I am dating now
  4. 4. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N
  5. 5. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N As you label the initial parts of speech, try to look for the restrictive relative clause. Here, you’ll see that it is “the guy I am dating now,” which is one unit functioning as the Direct Object of the main verb, “do not like.”
  6. 6. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N I’m going to focus on the restrictive relative clause first, but you’re welcome to diagram the more familiar parts of the sentence first if you wish to!
  7. 7. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N Ultimately, I know that by definition, these clauses have a NP:Subj and a VP: Predicate. They are labeled as Relative Clause: Adj (RelCl: Adj), but I can think of it kind of like a sentence within a sentence.
  8. 8. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP
  9. 9. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP RelCl: Adj
  10. 10. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP RelCl: Adj Remember that “the guy I am dating now” is one phrase, so we have to join “the guy” to “I am dating now. This is why we label “the guy” as an NP: Head, as in, the head of the complete noun phrase.
  11. 11. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP RelCl: Adj NP: Head
  12. 12. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP RelCl: Adj NP: Head NP: DObj
  13. 13. One potential point of confusion: There is no evident relative pronoun in this sentence, though there will be in most of these clauses. The person could write, “My parents don’t like the guy that I’m dating right now,” but they didn’t. So you can imagine that the relative pronoun has been deleted, but it is “haunting” the sentence! We will see it re-emerge in other examples. We just don’t always require the relative pronoun in English. (The answer key points out that the absence of the relative pronoun here is because “I’m dating now” derives from I’m dating someone now, and my parents don’t like the guy whom I’m dating.)
  14. 14. Now we can take care of the rest of the sentence…
  18. 18. My folks do not like the guy I am dating now Adv: Time BE AUX VT PresPart PersProNDefArt Det NP Subj VTDO NEG AUX PossPro Det N MV PresProg VP RelCl: Adj NP: Head NP: DObj MV NP Subj VP S
  19. 19. The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival EXAMPLE II This next sentence is, I think, a pretty close standard representation of a restrictive relative clause – relative pronoun and all! Let’s take a look….
  20. 20. The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival This time, let’s knock the easy stuff out of the way first!
  21. 21. The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival NP: Subj BE VP
  23. 23. The drug epidemic is a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival NP: Subj BE VP Now to the clause. Remember that “a cancer which threatens the nation’s survival” is one phrase built of an NP Head + Relative Clause: Adj. Ask yourself what to substitute into each part of that equation, and you’ll recognize that we need to diagram “a cancer” plus “which threatens the nation’s survival,” and then combine the two at the end!
  34. 34. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy ONE MORE! Ready?
  35. 35. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy What is the NP Subj of the main sentence? The VP? Which part is the restricted relative clause? The relative pronoun?
  36. 36. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: Subj VP
  37. 37. Senior citizens WHO have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: Subj (WHO is the relative pronoun. The bold part is the restrictive relative clause.)
  38. 38. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy Let’s knock out the easy stuff first again!
  39. 39. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: ObjPrep P NP: ObjPrep PVI
  40. 40. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: ObjPrep P NP: ObjPrep PVI PP: Adv Location PP: Adv Reason
  54. 54. Senior citizens who have suffered strokes come to the clinic for speech therapy NP: ObjPrep P NP: ObjPrep PVI PP: Adv Location PP: Adv Reason VP NP: Head RelPro NP: Subj NP: DObj N VT HAVE AUX PastPart MV: Present Perfect VP RelCl: Adj NP: Subj S
  55. 55. END Designed for Engl 442; UI; Spring ‘20; Professor Brian Malone Sentences from chapter 6 of Doing Grammar, 5th edition

