This presentation was provided by Teresa Hazen, University of Arizona, Laura Morse, Harvard University, Geoff Morse, Northwestern University; and Ken Varnum, University of Michigan Library, during the ODI Conformance Statement for Libraries Workshop. This NISO event was held on January 19, 2022