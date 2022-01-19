Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hazen, Morse, Morse, and Varnum "ODI Conformance Statement for Libraries Workshop"

Jan. 19, 2022
Education

This presentation was provided by Teresa Hazen, University of Arizona, Laura Morse, Harvard University, Geoff Morse, Northwestern University; and Ken Varnum, University of Michigan Library, during the ODI Conformance Statement for Libraries Workshop. This NISO event was held on January 19, 2022

  1. 1. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Open Discovery Initiative (ODI) Library Workshop 19 January 2022 Teresa Hazen, Geoff Morse, Laura Morse, Ken Varnum NISO ODI Standing Committee
  2. 2. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Overview of the Open Discovery Initiative 1
  3. 3. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Goals of the Open Discovery Initiative • Define ways for libraries to assess the level of content provider participation and for discovery services to affirm how they use that content • Help streamline the process by which content providers work with discovery service vendors • Define models for “fair” linking from discovery services to publishers’ content • Determine what usage statistics should be collected for libraries and for content providers 2
  4. 4. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • Libraries/Users. Finding relevant content is simpler when it’s all in one platform. ODI makes it easier to understand which resources are included in discovery services. • Content Providers. Participation in discovery services increases visibility and exposure, increasing usage and decreasing the likelihood of cancellations. ODI makes users aware of your participation and interest in transparency. • Discovery Providers. Participation in ODI increases transparency, improving customer satisfaction and retention. Value Propositions / Benefits Or, WHAT’S IN IT FOR ME? 3
  5. 5. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Interrelatedness of the Recommended Practice 4
  6. 6. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 We Are All In This Together • Discovery Service Providers, Content Providers, and Libraries are all part of the ODI Process • Each group has an impact on the other, nothing happens in a vacuum • Like any good stool, needs all 3 parts • Communication needs to happen between/among each group • Each stakeholder group should complete a conformance statement and set a schedule to review and update their statement on a regular basis • 5
  7. 7. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Each Party Has Responsibilities to the Others 6 Content Providers Discovery Providers Libraries
  8. 8. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Library Conformance Statements 7
  9. 9. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Library Conformance Statements • Ensure that your library has followed discovery providers’ and content providers’ configuration guidelines • Ensure that all desired content is activated • Follow up with vendor partners on their conformance • Establish training for library staff and end users • 8 We ask all libraries to complete and publish a library conformance statement.
  10. 10. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Perfection is an Aspiration, not a Reality • Becoming conformant with the recommended practice is expected to be iterative • Discovery environments are a work in progress, the conformance statement can help you identify gaps to resolve • You can post an updated statement at any time. • Perfect is the enemy of the good. 9 Disclose conformance early, update often
  11. 11. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Completing your Library’s Conformance Statement 10
  12. 12. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • The Recommended Practice includes general measures, as well as measures related to various aspects of configuration, communication, documentation, and training. • Your completed Conformance Statement should be posted on your public website as a PDF, web page, or other format of your choosing. • Share the link to your Conformance Statement with the ODI Steering Committee Introduction
  13. 13. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • For each measure, your library will assess conformance and choose one of the following responses: – A "Y" (for Yes) indicates conformance with the indicated paragraph of this Recommended Practice. – https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi/statements-libraries Introduction
  14. 14. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • For each measure, your library will assess conformance and choose one of the following responses: – A "P" (for Partial) indicates partial conformance for which explanatory comments should be entered in the last column. – https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi/statements-libraries Introduction
  15. 15. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • For each measure, your library will assess conformance and choose one of the following responses: – An "N" (for No) indicates that the content provider does not conform with the recommendation. Explanatory comments may be added for any response. – https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi/statements-libraries Introduction
  16. 16. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • Every library organizes their work differently; understanding staff roles is critical to determining your institution’s current conformance level. • For each topic in the Conformance Checklist, we will provide a series of starting questions to help you determine: – What information is needed to respond to each measure? – Who in your institution can help to inform your institution’s conformance level for each measure? Workshop Discussion
  17. 17. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measure: 3.4.1.1 (1) Library designates individuals to be responsible for configuring Discovery Service, link resolver, proxy, and other discovery-related tools for subscribed content from Content Providers. Designated point persons should work or coordinate with each other. General (A) Who does this work in your library? Is this documented? If done by multiple staff members, do they have processes in place for cross team communication?
  18. 18. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measure: 3.4.3.1 (4) Library staff join the online communities (listservs and forums) for the Discovery Service Providers, engage in dialogue, offer ideas and suggestions, and share innovative approaches created or implemented. Collaboration (B) What groups focus on your discovery tool? Who should be monitoring or participating in each? Are there websites to monitor?
  19. 19. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you have configured your discovery system. • 3.4.1.1 (2), 3.4.1.3, 3.4.1.5 (1), 3.4.1.6, 3.4.3.2 Configuration (C) Is it clear who in your organization is responsible for configuration of your discovery system and related tools? Is there formalized communication, collaboration, and coordination with those responsible?
  20. 20. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you have documented your discovery system. • 3.4.1.1 (3), 3.4.1.2 (2) Documentation (D) Are configuration decisions documented in a readily accessible place for current and future staff? Is it clearly documented which staff are responsible for specific areas of configuration?
  21. 21. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you plan for updates to your discovery system. • 3.4.1.2 (1), 3.4.3.1 (3) Long Term Planning (E) When is discovery use lower on your campus, so you can schedule updates with minimal impact on users? Who is responsible for monitoring update announcements from the vendor and making decisions?
  22. 22. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you keep your discovery system up to date. • 3.4.1.1 (4), 3.4.1.5 (2), 3.4.2.2 (1) Maintenance (F) Do you regularly evaluate and update existing configuration settings of your discovery services and tools? Do you regularly check content and discovery providers’ configuration guides, conformance statements, and official communications regarding changes?
  23. 23. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you organize staff and public training on your discovery system. • 3.4.3.1 (1), 3.4.3.1 (2) Training (G) Do you offer training to library staff on how to manage specific aspects of the system? Do you offer training for library patrons to get the most out of the discovery system?
  24. 24. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Measures: These measures relate to how you communicate with your discovery system provider. • 3.4.1.4, 3.4.2.1, 3.4.2.2 (2), 3.4.2.3 Vendor Communication (H) During and after implementation of your discovery service have you worked with vendors on creating detailed support agreements? Are you familiar with vendor- provided tools to report missing, incorrect, and incomplete database collections?
  25. 25. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 • FAQ and Talking Points https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi/library-talking-points • Publishers Discovery Configuration Guides https://niso.org/standards-committees/odi/configuring-content-providers • Conformance Statement Checklist https://groups.niso.org/apps/group_public/download.php/24607/ODI%20Conformance%2 0Checklist%20Template_Library_2020.docx Resources for Librarians
  26. 26. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 General Resources • Website https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi • Mailing List http://groups.niso.org/lists/opendiscovery/ • ODI Updates https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi/updates • Twitter https://twitter.com/NISO_ODI
  27. 27. NISO Open Discovery Initiative – Promoting Transparency in Discovery @NISO_ODI 19 JANUARY 2022 Thank you! Questions? https://www.niso.org/standards-committees/odi odi@niso.org

