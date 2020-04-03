Successfully reported this slideshow.
RENEWABLE ENERGY MODEL OF SOLAR COOKER
Introduction Renewable energy – any sustainable energy which comes from natural resources such as sunlight, wind, tides, r...
 About 16% of global final energy consumptions comes from renewables, with 10% coming from traditional biomass (used for ...
RENEWABLE ENERGY Biomass Solar energy Wind energy Hydro energy Geothermal energy
HYDRO ENERGY  Hydro energy is derived from the energy of falling or fast-running water, which may be harnessed for useful...
WIND ENERGY Wind energy is the use of wind to provide the mechanical power through wind turbines to turn electric generato...
SOLAR ENERGY Solar energy refers to capturing the energy from the sun and subsequently converting it into electricity. HOW...
BIOMASS ENERGY Biomass energy is the use of living and recently dead biological material as energy source. HOW IT WORKS Wh...
GEOTHERMAL ENERGY Geothermal energy is thermal energy generated and stored in the earth. HOW IT WORKS Uses earth’s heat to...
MODEL OF SOLAR COOKER A solar cooker is a device which uses the energy of direct sunlight to heat or cook food materials. ...
Classification 1. Direct Type : Use some solar energy concentrator to focus sunlight onto an area. Ex : Parabolic solar co...
Common Types of Solar Cookers  Box Cooker  Panel Cooker  Parabolic Cooker
Working  Consists of an insulated box with a glass or a plastic window.  The window acts as a solar energy trap by explo...
Bibliography : // google.com // en.Wikipedia.org/wiki/Renewable_resource // www.renewsindia.com
THANK YOU
Renewable Energy | Modal of Solar Cooker

This is a PPT regarding renewable energy and about the modal of solar cooker.

