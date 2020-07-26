Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PILON FRACTURES Dr. Anshul Sethi PG student Dept of orthopaedics
What is Pilon fracture? • All the fractures of the distal tibia involving the distal articular surface should be classifie...
ANATOMY • TIBIAL PILON: Distal end of Tibia including articular surface • Proximal limit of tibial pilon ; 8 to 10 cm from...
EPIDIOMOLOGY • Accounts for approximately 5-7% of all tibial fractures • Accounts for <1% of all lower extremity fractures...
MECHANISM • Pilon fractures are most often caused by axial loading (high energy impacts) • such as fall from height • moto...
EVALUATION OF PILON FRACTURES 1. Presentation of patient 2. Physical examination 3. Imaging
Clinical Presentation • Immediate and severe pain • Swelling • Bruising • Tenderness
• Inability to bear weight on lower limb • Angular deformity
EXAMINATION • Sign of vascular injury • Swelling • Fracture blister • Soft tissue crushing • Compartment syndrome
IMAGING • ROUTINE X RAYS – 1. Anterio-posterior 2. Lateral 3. Mortise view Ct scan – to know the fracture pattern and intr...
CT Scan • Extent of articular involvement • Orientation of fracture • Extent of comminution or impaction of fracture • Sur...
The classic articular components of pilon fractures • Anterolateral(chauput fragment) • Medial fragment bearing medial mal...
Classification
AOOTA CLASSIFICATION • Three main subgroups A) Extrarticular(4,3-A) B) Partial articular(4,3-B) C) Intra aricular(4,3-C) •...
Associated injuries • Because of their high energy nature, these fractures can be expected to have specific associated inj...
MANAGEMENT •
• Surgical treatment of tibia pilon fractures is challenging because of articular comminution, metaphyseal bone loss and s...
Goals of surgical treatment 1. To obtain anatomical articular alignment 2. Restore axial alignment 3. Achieve joint stabil...
Treatment challenges • Difficult to get anatomical restoration of joint • Instability of ankle -ligament and soft tissue i...
Three important anatomical zones to be considered in the decision making treatment and prognosis • Articular surface • Met...
Treatement options • NON -SURGICAL • SURGICAL
Non-surgical • Undisplaced fracture and debilitated patients A1,B1 and C1 Long leg cast for 6 weeks fallowed by brace and ...
Surgical • Factors determining the surgical treatment • BONY FACTORS • SOFT TISSUE FACTORS
Types of surgical treatment • 1. ORIF, Open Reduction Internal ‘‘rigid’’ Fixation • 2 External Fixation with minimal osteo...
• 1. ORIF, Open Reduction Internal ‘‘rigid’’ Fixation Reudi & Allower …… type 1 AOOTA………………………. A1,A2 type C-Fractures not...
Closed Reduction Internal ‘‘biological’’ Fixation (MIPPO Technique) • Ruedi &Allgower type 1&2 • AOOTA a1 b1 & c1
Pre op Post op
.4 Intramedullary nailing YES –A1,A2,& C1, C2
TWO STAGE PROTOCAL • All B3 and C type 0f AO/OTA • Ruedi & Allgower type 3
First step • 1. Fix the # fibula(90%) through postero lateral approach to regain the correct length of the tibia and facil...
Second stage • After 10-14 days average(10 days) • Remove the Ex Fix • Through antero lateral incision • Articular reducti...
Open Pilon Fracture • Usually –C fractures meticulous debridment+Ex Fix soft tissue cover(plastic surgery) delayed definit...
Complications 1. Wound dehiscence / Skin necrosis 2. Malunion 3. Delayed / Non Union 4. Post-traumatic Arthritis
THANK YOU
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Pilon fracture
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pilon fracture

41 views

Published on

Fracture of distal 3rd of the tibia involving tibial plafond

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pilon fracture

  1. 1. PILON FRACTURES Dr. Anshul Sethi PG student Dept of orthopaedics
  2. 2. What is Pilon fracture? • All the fractures of the distal tibia involving the distal articular surface should be classified as pilon fractures except medial, lateral & tri-malleolar fractures where the posterior malleolus is< 13 of the articular surface If isolated fracture of the posterior malleolus which is more than 1/3 of articular surface should also called as pilon fracture.
  3. 3. ANATOMY • TIBIAL PILON: Distal end of Tibia including articular surface • Proximal limit of tibial pilon ; 8 to 10 cm from the tibial articular surface EXCLUDING BI-MALLEOLAR &TRIMALLEOLAR fractures
  4. 4. EPIDIOMOLOGY • Accounts for approximately 5-7% of all tibial fractures • Accounts for <1% of all lower extremity fractures • Average age ;35-40 years rare in children and elderly • Common in men than women; (3:1) • High energy fractures 25 to 50% of the patients have additional injuries
  5. 5. MECHANISM • Pilon fractures are most often caused by axial loading (high energy impacts) • such as fall from height • motor vehicle accident -leads to high degree of disruption of articular surface and soft tissue affection • It may be caused by shear loading (rotational or lower energy impacts) Leads to less degree of disruption of articular surface
  6. 6. EVALUATION OF PILON FRACTURES 1. Presentation of patient 2. Physical examination 3. Imaging
  7. 7. Clinical Presentation • Immediate and severe pain • Swelling • Bruising • Tenderness
  8. 8. • Inability to bear weight on lower limb • Angular deformity
  9. 9. EXAMINATION • Sign of vascular injury • Swelling • Fracture blister • Soft tissue crushing • Compartment syndrome
  10. 10. IMAGING • ROUTINE X RAYS – 1. Anterio-posterior 2. Lateral 3. Mortise view Ct scan – to know the fracture pattern and intra- articular involvement.
  11. 11. CT Scan • Extent of articular involvement • Orientation of fracture • Extent of comminution or impaction of fracture • Surgical decision making
  12. 12. The classic articular components of pilon fractures • Anterolateral(chauput fragment) • Medial fragment bearing medial malleolus • Posterior malleolus • Die punch fragment
  13. 13. Classification
  14. 14. AOOTA CLASSIFICATION • Three main subgroups A) Extrarticular(4,3-A) B) Partial articular(4,3-B) C) Intra aricular(4,3-C) • These fractures are further divided in to sub-groups depending upon the comminution • Most of B- type fractures are torsional injuries and C-type of fractures are high energy compressive injuries
  15. 15. Associated injuries • Because of their high energy nature, these fractures can be expected to have specific associated injuries like 1. Calcaneal fractures 2. Tibial pleatue fractures 3. Pelvic fractures 4. Vertebrae fractures
  16. 16. MANAGEMENT •
  17. 17. • Surgical treatment of tibia pilon fractures is challenging because of articular comminution, metaphyseal bone loss and serious soft tissue injury. • Management of this injury must include articular surface and metaphysis reconstruction as well as treatment of injured soft tissue envelope. • Timing of surgery is crucial in pilon fractures because of extensive soft tissue damage. • Main target of treatment is preserving the function of the ankle
  18. 18. Goals of surgical treatment 1. To obtain anatomical articular alignment 2. Restore axial alignment 3. Achieve joint stability 4. Regain pain-free and functional mobility 5. Avoiding INFECTIONS
  19. 19. Treatment challenges • Difficult to get anatomical restoration of joint • Instability of ankle -ligament and soft tissue injuries • High soft tissue complication • Open surgery –high incidence of poor wound healing,infection,delayed union and non-union
  20. 20. Three important anatomical zones to be considered in the decision making treatment and prognosis • Articular surface • Metaphysis • Fibula
  21. 21. Treatement options • NON -SURGICAL • SURGICAL
  22. 22. Non-surgical • Undisplaced fracture and debilitated patients A1,B1 and C1 Long leg cast for 6 weeks fallowed by brace and ROM excercises Disadvantages; • Loss of reduction • Inability to monitor soft tissue status in the cast
  23. 23. Surgical • Factors determining the surgical treatment • BONY FACTORS • SOFT TISSUE FACTORS
  24. 24. Types of surgical treatment • 1. ORIF, Open Reduction Internal ‘‘rigid’’ Fixation • 2 External Fixation with minimal osteosynthesis • 3 Closed Reduction Internal ‘‘biological’’ Fixation. (MIPPO Technique) • 4. Intramedullary nailing • 5.Two stage protocol
  25. 25. • 1. ORIF, Open Reduction Internal ‘‘rigid’’ Fixation Reudi & Allower …… type 1 AOOTA………………………. A1,A2 type C-Fractures not advocated
  26. 26. Closed Reduction Internal ‘‘biological’’ Fixation (MIPPO Technique) • Ruedi &Allgower type 1&2 • AOOTA a1 b1 & c1
  27. 27. Pre op Post op
  28. 28. .4 Intramedullary nailing YES –A1,A2,& C1, C2
  29. 29. TWO STAGE PROTOCAL • All B3 and C type 0f AO/OTA • Ruedi & Allgower type 3
  30. 30. First step • 1. Fix the # fibula(90%) through postero lateral approach to regain the correct length of the tibia and facilitate three dimensional view of the fracture • 2.External fixator- • a)Ankle Spanning b) Non spanning - illizarov -hybrid
  31. 31. Second stage • After 10-14 days average(10 days) • Remove the Ex Fix • Through antero lateral incision • Articular reduction & fixation with pre countered plate and screws • Additional antero medial incision may require to fix MM or large medial fragment • Two incision required- maintain not<6-7 cm between two incision
  32. 32. Open Pilon Fracture • Usually –C fractures meticulous debridment+Ex Fix soft tissue cover(plastic surgery) delayed definitive ORIF
  33. 33. Complications 1. Wound dehiscence / Skin necrosis 2. Malunion 3. Delayed / Non Union 4. Post-traumatic Arthritis
  34. 34. THANK YOU

×