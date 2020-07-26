Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEMIARTHROPLASTY DR ANSHUL SETHI PG ORTHOPAEDICS
Overview  INTRODUCTION  HISTORY  INDICATIONS OF HEMIARTHROPLASTY  TYPES OF PROSTHESIS  STEM PROSTHESIS  MEDULLARY PR...
INTRODUCTION  HEMIARTHROPLASTY MEANS REPLACEMENT OF HALF JOINT.  It involves replacement of femoral head with prosthesis...
HISTORY  Prosthesis replacement was introduced in 1932 by Grooves by replacement of femoral head with IVORY  In 1938 smi...
INDICATIONS  Fracture neck of femur is the commonest cause in old age individual  Inﬂammatory arthritis  Rheumatoid  J...
Types of prosthesis  STEM PROSTHESIS  MEDULLARY PROSTHESIS
STEM PROSTHESIS  It has head and a stem  Stem is inserted into the neck and anchored in the cortex of the shaft  Not us...
MEDULLARY PROSTHESIS  It has a head and stem  Anchored in medullary canal  It Is either fixed by Press fit or by bone c...
UNIPOLAR PROSTHESIS  HEAD : It range from size 39mm to 59mm  Neck  Stem : triangular in shape , thin and become easy fo...
Types of unipolar prosthesis 1. Austin moore prosthesis 2. Thompsons prosthesis
BIPOLAR PROSTHESIS  Gilberty and baetman in 1974 used bipolar prosthesis.  Erosion and protrusion of acetabulum would be...
 Bipolar designs provide greater overall range of motion than unipolar designs or convential THR  It is done with head s...
ADVANTAGES 1. WIDE RANGE OF MOTION 2. BETTER STABILITY 3. INCREASED LIFE SPAN OF PROSTHESIS 4. CAN CONVERT INTO TOTAL HIP ...
WIDE RANGE OF MOTION  Due to size and geometry of inner bearing  After certain arc of abduction-adduction movements and ...
Better stability  At the degree of movement of the inner bearing , joint tends to dislocate which is prevented by movemen...
UNIPOLAR VS BIPOLAR PROSTHESIS UNIPOLAR  LOWER COST  SIMPLE TO PERFORM BIPOLAR  LESS WEAR  MORE MODULAR  MORE EXPENSI...
CEMENTED VS PRESS FIT STEM CE MENTED STEM  Acrylic cement is now standard for femoral stem fixation.  Improved mobility ...
BONE CEMENT  POLYMETHYLACRYLATE remains one of the most enduring materials in orthopaedic surgery.  In ARTHROPLASTY : 1....
COMPOSITION OF BONE CEMENT
PHASES OF BONE CEMENT  DIFFERENT PHASES OF BONE CEMENT ARE : 1 . MIXING PHASE : (UPTO 1 MIN) Wetting and polymerization ;...
Basic terms 1. Vertical height (vertical offset ) 2. Medial offset (horizontal offset) 3. Version of the femoral neck (ant...
 VERTICAL HEIGHT (VERTICAL OFFSET) : It is determined primarily with the base length of prosthetic neck + length gained b...
 VERSION (ANTERIOR OFFSET) Refers to the orientation of neck in reference to the coronal plane (ante-version/retro-versio...
 Size of femoral head , ratio of femur head and neck diameter and shape of neck of femur impart great effect On RANGE IF ...
PREOPERATIVE PLANNING  RADIOGRAPHIC EXAMINATION: 1. X RAY of pelvis with both hip AP view 2. X-RAY of involves hip with t...
TEMPLATING  Pre-operative templating is used to determine the appropriate femoral stem and unipolar and bipolar head size...
 Templating aids in : 1. Selecting type of implant to restore center of rotation of hip 2. Best femoral fit 3. Tell us ab...
TEMPLATING  Position the hips in 15 degrees of internal rotation to delineate better femoral geometry and offset. Femoral...
 the acetabular overlay templates on the ﬁlm and select the size that matches the contour of the patient’s acetabulum wit...
 Select the appropriate neck length to restore limb length and femoral offset. If no shortening is present, match the cen...
VARIOUS APPROACH TO HIP ARTHROPLASTY  POSTERIOR APPROACHES : 1. Gibsons approach (postero-lateral approach) 2. Southern o...
CASE :  NAME : RAWEL KAUR  AGE : 78 YEAR SEX : FEMALE  PRESENTED TO THE OPD WITH A/H/O SLIP AND FALL 8 DAYS AGO WITH CO...
On examination :  Inspection :  ATTITUDE : left lower limb flexed abducted and externally rotated as compare to right lo...
 PALPATION : 1. local temprature not raised as compare to the right side. 2. Direct tenderness, indirect tenderness and t...
 MEASUREMENT : RIGHT LEFT APPARENT LENGTH 101 CM 99 CM TRUE LENGTH 77 CM 75 CM SUPRATROCHANTRIC LENGTH 4 CM 2 CM THIGH 42...
DIAGNOSIS  1 week old fracture neck of femur left side  Classification:  AO classification 1. Femur labelled as no 3 2....
PRE OP X RAY
 MANGEMENT DONE WITH : CEMENTED MODULAR BIPOLAR HEMIREPLACEMENT ARTHROPLASTY USING MODIFIED HARDINGE APPROACH (DIRECT LAT...
HARDINGE DIRECT TRANSGLUTEAL APPROACH  Make patient lie in lateral position on operating table.  Make a posteriorly dire...
 Elevate the tendinous insertions of the anterior portions of the gluteus minimus and vastus lateralis muscles. Abduction...
 Femoral head size should be measured using a caliper or head template. 1. Smaller diameter head will result into assymet...
 Prosthesis is inserted using manual force and light taps.  Excessive cement is removed.  Trial femoral head and neck i...
 Trial stem is then replaced with appropriate prosthesis  Head is again reduced  Stability is reassessed  Short extern...
POST OP X RAY
Post op comment GRUEN DIVIDED FEMORAL COMPONENT INTO 7 ZONES : to look for cement around the femoral prosthesis. The thick...
COMPLICATIONS : 1. erosion of acetabulum 2. fracture of stem of prosthesis 3. dislocation of prosthesis 4. fracture of sha...
Post operative management  Knee ROM exercises and quad strengthening exercises on 1st post op day.  Mobilization started...
 Thank you
×