PERI-PROSTHETIC FRACTURES DR ANSHUL SETHI
OUTLINE 1. INTRODUCTION • DEFINATION • EPIDEMOLOGY • RISK FACTORS 2. GENRAL PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT • DIAGNOSIS • CLASSIF...
Introduction • Fractures that are associated with the Joint prosthesis • They occur due to : 1. Trauma 2. Osteolysis 3. Os...
EPIDEMOLOGY • The largest series of peri-prosthetic fracture (THA) I. 1% after primary and 4% after revision THA II. 75% a...
• Low energy falls account for mechanism of injury in most patient with Peri-prosthetic fracture in both lower limb • Lowe...
• Risk of peri-prosthetic increases when there is mismatch between shape of long prosthesis stem & the shape of bone
Risk Factors 1. Patient Related : • Age of patient (younger > older) • Gender (female > male) • Index diagnosis • Presence...
2. Surgeon Related : • Inadequate exposure • Underreaming • Overzealous Reaming • Heavy impaction • Malpositioning of pros...
Sign and Symptoms • Start up of abrupt pain • Increase difficulty with ambulation • Progressive limb shortening all this l...
DIAGNOSIS • If trauma is absent /trivial – suggestive of Osteopaenia / Osteolysis • Skiagram of joint involved in AP and L...
Tells about 1. Prosthesis loosening 2. Presence of bone loss 3. Osteolysis Prosthetic and limb alignment
Classification • There are many classification for peri-prosthetic fractures : 1. American Academy of Orthopaedic surgeons...
4.Vancouver Classification • Most widely used • Based on location of fracture relative to prosthesis • Stability of prosth...
Vancouver Classification
GOALS of treatment • Timely and uncomplicated fracture union • Restoration of alignment • Return of pre injury level of pa...
TREATMENT Vancouver Type A • Peri-prosthetic femur fracture around trochanteric areas • Usually non displaced or minimally...
• Widly Displaced of Unstable type of A (gt) type Associated with minimal pain ; weakness ; limp ORIF with Claw Plating
• A (L) : large fracture involving segment of proximal medial femoral cortex associated with tapered press fit stem design...
• Vancouver type B • Identified mostly intra-operatively and treated mostly with intervention A. INDICATION OF CONSERVATIV...
• INDICATION OF SURGICAL TREATMENT 1. Loose implant 2. Proximal Metaphyseal fracture with proximal fit stem 3. Displaced d...
Treatment for VANCOUVER TYPE B • TYPE B1 – it has well fixed prosthesis So can be treated with 1. Wires or cables 2. Plate...
• Type B2 – its prosthesis is unstable • So the treatment options available are 1. Revision Arthroplasty + ORIF 2. Replace...
• Type B3 – it has unstable prosthesis with Poor bone stock • Available options are 1. Proximal femoral Reconstruction 2. ...
Treatment for VANCOUVER TYPE C • Fracture line well distal to Stem so its treatment is irrespective of Stem by 1. ORIF WIT...
COMPLICATIONS 1. Extensive soft tissue stripping during reduction 2. Extensive soft tissue destruction during cable applic...
Case • Name : Atar Singh • Age/sex :74yr /male • Presented to emergency with A/H/O of trivial trauma With c/o 1. Pain, swe...
Pre Op
Post op
• Thanking you !!
Peri prosthetic fractures
Peri prosthetic fractures

Peri prosthetic fractures

  1. 1. PERI-PROSTHETIC FRACTURES DR ANSHUL SETHI
  2. 2. OUTLINE 1. INTRODUCTION • DEFINATION • EPIDEMOLOGY • RISK FACTORS 2. GENRAL PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT • DIAGNOSIS • CLASSIFICATION • TREATMENT • COMPLICATIONS
  3. 3. Introduction • Fractures that are associated with the Joint prosthesis • They occur due to : 1. Trauma 2. Osteolysis 3. Osteoprosis It occur mostly in old age with osteoporosis making standard fixation technique difficult
  4. 4. EPIDEMOLOGY • The largest series of peri-prosthetic fracture (THA) I. 1% after primary and 4% after revision THA II. 75% are due to low energy Trauma More commonly seen in • Females • Young patient
  5. 5. • Low energy falls account for mechanism of injury in most patient with Peri-prosthetic fracture in both lower limb • Lower limb fractures occur most commonly Post-operatively where as upper limb fracture most commonly occur in Intra Operatively • 75% of all prei-prosthetic femur fracture occur post operatively with low energy trauma • Peri-prosthetic fracture most commonly post revision surgery then primary surgery because of reduced bone stock
  6. 6. • Risk of peri-prosthetic increases when there is mismatch between shape of long prosthesis stem & the shape of bone
  7. 7. Risk Factors 1. Patient Related : • Age of patient (younger > older) • Gender (female > male) • Index diagnosis • Presence or absence of osteolysis • Type of prosthesis used (uncemented > Cemented) • Coexisting medical co-morbidties • Osteoporosis • Rheumatoid Arthrities
  8. 8. 2. Surgeon Related : • Inadequate exposure • Underreaming • Overzealous Reaming • Heavy impaction • Malpositioning of prosthesis
  9. 9. Sign and Symptoms • Start up of abrupt pain • Increase difficulty with ambulation • Progressive limb shortening all this lead to implant loosening • Increasing deformity of the extremity
  10. 10. DIAGNOSIS • If trauma is absent /trivial – suggestive of Osteopaenia / Osteolysis • Skiagram of joint involved in AP and Lat view and full length of bone above and below the joint Evaluate prosthesis relative to fracture and prosthesis relative to native bone
  11. 11. Tells about 1. Prosthesis loosening 2. Presence of bone loss 3. Osteolysis Prosthetic and limb alignment
  12. 12. Classification • There are many classification for peri-prosthetic fractures : 1. American Academy of Orthopaedic surgeons (AAOS) 2. Cooke and newman (modified Bethea) 3. Johansson Classification
  13. 13. 4.Vancouver Classification • Most widely used • Based on location of fracture relative to prosthesis • Stability of prosthesis • Quality of surrounding bone
  14. 14. Vancouver Classification
  15. 15. GOALS of treatment • Timely and uncomplicated fracture union • Restoration of alignment • Return of pre injury level of pain and function • Stability of prosthesis • Restoration of adequate bone stock to maximize potential success
  16. 16. TREATMENT Vancouver Type A • Peri-prosthetic femur fracture around trochanteric areas • Usually non displaced or minimally displaced Stabilized by opposite pull and continuity of soft tissue sleeve connecting abductors and vastus lateralis Can be managed conservatively with symptomatic management and partial weight bearing with regular follow up
  17. 17. • Widly Displaced of Unstable type of A (gt) type Associated with minimal pain ; weakness ; limp ORIF with Claw Plating
  18. 18. • A (L) : large fracture involving segment of proximal medial femoral cortex associated with tapered press fit stem design • Treated with CERCALAGE wires/ Cables with or without Revision of prosthesis
  19. 19. • Vancouver type B • Identified mostly intra-operatively and treated mostly with intervention A. INDICATION OF CONSERVATIVE MANAGEMENT • Stable femoral stem and non displaced diaphyseal fractures • Proximal fragment related to osteolysis with adequate distal stem fixation • Minimally displaced trochanteric fractured
  20. 20. • INDICATION OF SURGICAL TREATMENT 1. Loose implant 2. Proximal Metaphyseal fracture with proximal fit stem 3. Displaced diaphyseal fracture or distal fractures 4. Widely displaced Gt fractures with alter abductor function
  21. 21. Treatment for VANCOUVER TYPE B • TYPE B1 – it has well fixed prosthesis So can be treated with 1. Wires or cables 2. Plate and screws or cables 3. Cortical allograft 4. Combination of above methods
  22. 22. • Type B2 – its prosthesis is unstable • So the treatment options available are 1. Revision Arthroplasty + ORIF 2. Replacement with Long Stem Prosthesis 3. Cemented prosthesis
  23. 23. • Type B3 – it has unstable prosthesis with Poor bone stock • Available options are 1. Proximal femoral Reconstruction 2. Composite allograft 3. Proximal femoral replacement
  24. 24. Treatment for VANCOUVER TYPE C • Fracture line well distal to Stem so its treatment is irrespective of Stem by 1. ORIF WITH plating + screws 2. Cables
  25. 25. COMPLICATIONS 1. Extensive soft tissue stripping during reduction 2. Extensive soft tissue destruction during cable application 3. Mismatch between plate contour and bone causing malreduction 4. Inadequate proximal fragment fixation 5. Inadequate stability
  26. 26. Case • Name : Atar Singh • Age/sex :74yr /male • Presented to emergency with A/H/O of trivial trauma With c/o 1. Pain, swelling and deformity in left knee and thigh region 2. Inability to move left lower limb Attitude: left lower limb flexed ,abducted Diagnosed as : periprosthetic fracture distal 3rd of shaft of left femur (Vancouver type C ) Managed with Orif with plating with augmentation with S.S wire
  27. 27. Pre Op
  28. 28. Post op
  29. 29. • Thanking you !!

