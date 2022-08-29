Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 29, 2022
Email Templates_1.docx
Aug. 29, 2022
Email Templates_1.docx

  1. 1. Structure DeliveryTemplate We have created and attached the structure document for Module 1 based on the source content and the inputs you shared. The content structure shall help you interpret the way we plan to slice content into microlearning topics and use a mix of media formats (pdf/infographics/video) that we propose should work the best for a respective topic. The structure document is attached with this email and has the following details. ● Series Name: This is the name of the series which will be created on MindTickle. ● Module Name: This is the name of the module. ● Module Type: This describes the module type, such as course, quick update, etc. ● Topic Name: This column lists down all the topics within the course. ● Learning Object Name: This column lists down all the learning objects within the topic. ● Points to be Covered: These are the key topics/points that will be covered in the topic. ● Output Format: Depending on the nature of the content, we recommend the output format. ● Content Source:This column includes the name of the source document. ● Factopedia: This includes content that can act as good to know/supporting information. ● MT Recommendation/Comments: This column includes our recommendations/comments around the content presentation strategies. ● HEW Comments: You can use this space to share feedback/thoughts around our recommendations. With your review, we seek your feedback on the below: ● Recommended content chunking ● Recommended media formats ● The comprehensiveness of the training, if you think there is anything else that we should add or delete Next Steps - We will be providing you a detailed walkthrough of the structure document on Wednesday during our sync up call. Till that time, it would be great if you could review and share immediate feedback, if any. Prototype DeliveryTemplate Happy to share with you the prototype of the ‘Webex Overview’ video. Objective:
  2. 2. With this, we aim to provide a glimpse of the overall look and feel of the video. Once we have your confirmation on this, we will use the same visual style and elements for the rest of the videos, presentations, and infographics. Please note, the prototype has been developed with a machine voiceover. We will be replacing it with a human VO once the script and voiceover artist is finalized. Also, the initial footages placed in the video have been used from Shutterstock and thus are watermarked, we will replace them with hi-res versions post your approval. Link to the prototype: Please click here to view the prototype on Wipster. Wipster is the review tool. While the video is being played, you can click anywhere in the video and add your comments on the video itself. This way, we can easily track the review comments and address them. Feedback Required: We seek confirmation on the overall visual style including- ● Style of icons, images, and graphics used ● Style of animations ● Adherence to the branding guidelines Review Timeline: Request all the stakeholders to log in their feedback by ____ to speed up the development process. Next Steps: ● “Client Name” team to share feedback/approval on the Proto ● CaaS to develop the remaining video following the same approach ● CaaS to work on the scripts for remaining videos and share with Cisco team for review Look forward to hearing from you. Please let me know in case of any queries or concerns. Sharing Multiple Deliverables Template Based on our discussion and the content material shared, we are ready with the following deliverables - Deliverable Description Feedback Required
  3. 3. Structure Document. This includes the structure for: (a) Process training and (b) Multicloud Product training The content structure shall help you interpret the way we plan to slice content into microlearning topics and the mix of media formats (video/pdf/infographics) that we propose should work the best for a respective topic. - Recommended content chunking - Recommended media formats - The comprehensiveness of the content and flow of the training, if you think there is anything else that we should add or delete Scripts for both the videos for Process Training: (a) Free Trial (b) Handraiser We have created the video scripts based on the updated deck for Process training. - Content correction - Content flow - Language/tone of the content Prototype for Infographic We have created a prototype for an infographic output format. Based on your feedback, we will develop the rest of the infographics on the similar lines. - Overall Look and feel - Design template Next Steps - ● Cisco to share feedback/approval on the deliverables shared with this mail - by Monday, 16 Dec'19 ● MindTickle to share the structure of the other two product trainings and next set of scripts for your review - by Monday, 16 Dec'19 Considering your vacation plans, we intend to have a closure on the prototype, structure document and video scripts for all the modules, so that we can continue working on the development while you are away. Accordingly, it would be great to have a one day turnaround time for your feedback/approval on all the deliverables that we have shared and would be sharing through the next week. Module/Topic Wise DeliveryTemplate Hi all, As planned, we have completed working on the first topic of the Sales Tools module. Kindly find the details below.
  4. 4. Module Name Topic Name Output Format Sales Tools 1.1 Introduction Click to review the video. 1.2 Sales Tools Overview Click to review the video. 1.3 The Sales Cycle Click to review the video. 1.4 Field Briefs & Playbooks Infographic 1.5 Sales & Discovery Guides Infographic 1.6 Additional Links and Resources Infographic Knowledge Checks NA Kindly click the links in the table to review the videos. Also, attached are the Infographics and the knowledge check questions with this email. Thank you and we look forward to your feedback. Modules Uploaded on Platform Template Happy to share that we are ready with the Who To Engage, Fuse Exploration, and Selling the Fortinet Way modules. Based on your feedback, we have implemented all the suggested changes and uploaded these three modules on the platform. Series Name: New Hire Onboarding Link: Note: As we have not finalized the course map yet, we have used a default one for now. Once we finalize, we can replace it. We have given everyone in this group the collaborator rights on the platform so that you can review the content. As a next step, kindly review content on the platform and let us know if any changes are required.

