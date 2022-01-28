Regulation of gonadal function 1. Essential Reproduction, Sixth edition, Martin H. Johnson Chapter 6 631 Zoo 2. Introduction The hypothalamic– pituitary axis controls gonadal function 3. The pituitary gland • Location. • Blood supply. 4. Structure The pituitary gland Adenohypophysis Neurohypophysis 5. • The anterior lobe of the pituitary contains a variety of cell types that Synthesis and secretes hormone. • The posterior lobe of the pituitary secretes two nonapeptide hormones: arginine vasopressin (AVP or anti- diuretic hormone—ADH) and oxytocin. The pituitary gland 6. • Location. • The boundaries. The Hypothalamus 7. The Hypothalamus The third ventricle split the hypothalamus symmetrically into left and right halve. containing cerebrospinal ﬂuid and lying in the midline so that the hypothalamus forms its ﬂoor and lateral walls 8. Hypothalamus Function The control of body temperatur e The photic input at retina give it aware of the cycles of light and dark that can, in turn, affect reproductive function. The integration of the cardiovascular and hormonal responses to stress 01 02 03 9. ● Each function is associated with various hypothalamic areas or nuclei The hypothalamus 10. The hypothalamus connection with the pituitary • Secretes oxytocin and vasopressin from the posterior pituitary The hypothalamic magnocellular neurosecretory system • Controls anterior pituitary hormone secretion The hypothalamic parvocellular neurosecretory system 11. • Magnocellular neurons are located in the supraoptic and paraventricular nuclei. • This site responsible of synthesis of the two major hormones of the posterior pituitary. The hypothalamic magnocellular neurosecretory system 12. The magnocellular neurosecretory system Direct neural connections linking the hypothalamus and posterior pituitary 13. The hypothalamic parvocellular neurosecretory system The hypothalamus communicates with the anterior lobe indirectly by a vascular route . 14. The hypothalamic parvocellular neurosecretory system Parvocellular Clustered in nuclei around the third ventricle Diffusely located in the medial preoptic and anterior hypothalamic area 15. The hypothalamic parvocellular neurosecretory system The axons of these neurons project to and terminate in the pericapillary space of the primary portal plexus of vessels in the median eminence. 16. The neurohormones are released into the portal blood and pass to the anterior pituitary to act on the: 1. Gonadotrophs. 2. Thyrotrophs. 3. Corticotrophs. 4. Somatotrophs. 5. Lactotrophs. In order to regulate the synthesis and release of their various hormones. The hypothalamic parvocellular neurosecretory system 17. • The glycoprotein hormones LH and FSH are secreted by gonadotrophs in the anterior pituitary. • Immunocytochemical studies have revealed that each hormone is generally elaborated in a different cell type, but occasionally both may be found in the same cell. • The synthesis and secretion of both FSH and LH depend on a hypothalamic decapeptide, gonadotrophin-releasing hormone. • Histochemical techniques have localized GnRH mRNA, GnRH itself and its precursor peptide to two major subsets of the parvocellular neurons. Hypothalamic pulsatile secretion of GnRH controls gonadotrophin secretion 18. • GnRH is the most important ﬁnal common mediator of all inﬂuences on reproduction conveyed through the CNS.  Abnormality in GnRH synthesis, storage, release or action will result in partial or complete failure of gonadal function.  Destruction of GnRH-producing neurons in the hypothalamus, generation of genetically null GnRH mice, or immunization against the peptide, all prevent gonadotrophin function and result in gonadal atrophy. Gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GNRH) 19. Experiment ovariectomized ewes Aim : Study the relationship between GnRH and gonadotrophin secretion Method: 1. Sampling of portal blood to measure GnRH secretion. 2. Sampling of peripheral blood to measure gonadorophins. 20. Result: Both are secreted in a pulsatile manner, approximately one pulse being measured about every hour or so and therefore called circhorial pulses. Each peripheral LH peak coincides with a GnRH pulse, but each GnRH pulse is not necessarily followed by an LH pulse. This GnRH pulse generator, or circhorial clock, controlling GnRH secretion seems to reside in the hypothalamus. 21. Summary Hypothalamic GnRH neuron • Regulate the synthesis and secretion of FSH and LH. • The GnRH is released as a series of pulses into the portal vessels. Anterior pituitary • GnRH reaches and binds to receptors on the gonadotrophs, and drives gonadotrophin secretion in a similar, pulsatile manner. LH and FSH output • By increasing or decreasing either the amplitude or the frequency of these pulses of GnRH • modulating the response of the gonadotrophs to the pulses 22. There is a dynamic relationship between pituitary and ovary. Ovarian hormones regulate gonadotrophin secretion in females A depressant effect on gonadotrophin output induced by elevation of the plasma concentrations of oestrogens, progestagens and inhibins. Negative feedback An increase, or surge, of LH and FSH secretion induced principally by oestradiol Positive feedback 23. Ovarian hormones regulate gonadotrophin secretion in females oestradiol FSH and LH Progesterone FSH and LH Inhibins Only FSH 24. Oestradiol regulates FSH and LH secretion The menopause or ovariectomy FSH and LH increase at plasma. Due to removal of oestradiol. Infusion of this hormone. Rapid Decline in FSH and LH. Circulating FSH (green) and LH (red) levels in: (a) a woman at day 7 in the (early) follicular phase; and (b) a postmenopausal woman. The difference between the two represents the negative feedback effect of oestradiol. 25. Oestradiol regulates FSH and LH secretion Only low circulating levels of oestradiol are required to effect The effect very rapid in onset, detectable within 1 h and maximal by 4–6 h. Oestradiol is acting to suppress gonadotrophin levels, the process is termed negative feedback. 26. Oestradiol regulates FSH and LH secretion plasma concentratio ns of oestradiol increase greatly, and remain at this high level for 48 h LH and FSH secretion is enhanced, not suppressed, a surge of LH and FSH The high levels of oestradiol increase the secretion of gonadotrophins, Postive feedback 27. Progesterone regulates FSH and LH secretion Negative feed back High plasma concentration of Progesterone enhance the Negative feed back of oestradiol FSH and LH down to low level Positive feed back Block the effect of oestradiol 28. The inhibins regulate FSH secretion 29. Steroid hormones and the inhibins feedback regulates the menstrual cycle re-examine the blood levels of steroids, inhibins and gonadotrophins during a normal human menstrual cycle Follicular phase Luteal phase 30. Negative feedback is gradually reexerted and so FSH levels fall and LH levels plateau The selection of a dominant follicle leads to a further rise in oestrogen (together with their biosynthetically associated androgens), culminating in an oestrogen (and androgen) surge. Negative feedback inhibition is relaxed, and both FSH and LH levels rise These rises permit antral growth to proceed, resulting in ﬁrst the rising output of inhibin B followed by androgens and oestrogens Menstruation is initiated of Luteolysis falling levels of luteal oestrogen, progesterone and inhibin A The follicular phase of the cycle 31. The length of the follicular phase appears to be determined by the rate at which the principal preantral follicle matures, since it is the main source of oestrogen and thereby a major arbiter of cycle length. It is therefore sometimes described as an ovarian or pelvic clock. During the preovulatory phase, the surge in oestrogens triggers a rapid rise in LH and FSH levels via its positive feedback effect, and ovulation follows. As result of follicular collapse, androgen and thus oestrogen outputs fall, and progesterone levels rise. The LH and FSH levels now fall equally precipitously because, at least in part, they lack a continuing positive feedback stimulus. Switch from inhibin B to inhibin A output under the combined stimulation of LH and FSH. This output of oestrogen and inhibin A reﬂects the development of only the most advanced follicle(s), and this measured near ovulation 32. The luteal phase of the cycle At the end of the luteal phase, if conception has not occurred, oestrogens, progesterone and inhibin A decline at luteolysis, the negative feedback effect of these hormones is relaxed and LH and FSH levels start to rise Which result in another cycle Growth of antral follicles is suppressed and so androgens are also at a low level. The luteal phase of the cycle is characterized by rising concentrations of plasma progesterone and 17α- hydroxyprogesterone, which peak around 8 days after the LH surge In higher primates, the luteinized cells of the corpus luteum also make large amounts of oestrogen and inhibin A 33. Positive and negative feedback are mediated at the level of both hypothalamus and pituitary • The anterior pituitary the hormones might regulate FSH and LH secretion by a direct action on the gonadotrophs 1. Decreasing (negative feedback) 2. Increasing (positive feed back) their sensitivity to hypothalamic GnRH pulses. • This might be achieved through regulation of the GnRH receptors. • There are abundant receptors for oestrogens, progestagens and inhibins in the anterior pituitary, emphasizing the potential importance of this site. 34. • The hypothalamus the ovarian hormones might change the GnRH output signal: 1. Directly by affecting the GnRH neurons in the hypothalamus. 2. Indirectly by changing the activity of other neural systems that exert a modulatory inﬂuence on GnRH release. 3. Ovarian hormones alter both the GnRH output signal and the response of the anterior pituitary to it. • Large regional concentrations of receptors for oestradiol and progesterone exist in deffrnt area in the hypothalmus. • No hypothalamic site of action of inhibin. Positive and negative feedback are mediated at the level of both hypothalamus and pituitary 35. Method: 1.Large lesions of the mediobasal hypothalamus, which destroy the arcuate and ventromedial nuclei. 2. A large part of the median eminence. Result: 1. abolition of GnRH output. 2. A decrease in serum FSH and LH to undetectable levels. The anterior pituitary can mediate feedback effects of steroids and inhibins Experiments ovariectomized rhesus monkeys 1 36. Method: 3. Hourly pulses of exogenous GnRH delivered by a programmable intravenous infusion pump. 4. The subsequent injection of oestradiol, so as to reach surge levels. Result: 3. Restore pulsatile LH and FSH secretion. 4. First in a fall, and then in a dramatic rise (surge) in serum FSH and LH levels. The anterior pituitary can mediate feedback effects of steroids and inhibins Experiments ovariectomized rhesus monkeys 2 37. Method: 1. Measuring the change in plasma levels of LH and FSH induced by pulses of exogenous GnRH administered on different days of the menstrual cycle. Result: 1. Increase the Secretion of FSH and LH at the follicular phase. 2. Increased sensitivety, will rising level of ostradiol. 3. However, notice that the responsiveness of the pituitary to GnRH remains very high in the luteal phase of the cycle. What about normal?? The anterior pituitary can mediate feedback effects of steroids and inhibins Experiments Studies on the pituitary sensitivity of women undergo -ing normal cycles 38. Result 39. The demonstration that inhibin is able to reduce the FSH secretory response to GnRH strongly indicates that its effects are mediated by actions on the anterior pituitary. The anterior pituitary can mediate feedback effects of steroids and inhibins Experiments ovariectomized ewes Complete absence of an FSH response to GnRH in the inhibin- treated ewes 40. The hypothalamus mediates steroid hormone feedback only • LH is secreted in a series of: • High-frequency, • Low-amplitude • Pulses occurring approximately once every hours. The follicular phase • LH is secreted as: • A pattern of high amplitude, • low-frequency, • Irregular LH pulses, often with long intervals between them of up to 6 h. The luteal phase The pattern of LH and FSH pulses varies during the menstrual cycle 41. Fig. 6.14 LH pulsatility at different points during a human ovulatory cycle (ovulation occurred on day 16) in 10-min serum samples: (a) early follicular phase; (b) mid-follicular phase; (c) late follicular phase; (d) early luteal phase. Note the unique high-amplitude, low-frequency pulses characteristic of the luteal phase when progesterone plasma concentrations are high. *, LH peaks; OV, ± number of days after/before ovulation; E2, 17β- oestradiol; P, progesterone; FD, follicular diameter (mm). The hypothalamus mediates steroid hormone feedback only 42. The experimental manipulation of the steroid environment conﬁrms that: 1. Progesterone acts primarily to reduce pulse frequency. 2. Oestrogen acts to reduce pulse amplitude. The hypothalamus mediates steroid hormone feedback only 43. Method: 1. Modulation of GnRH secretory activity by steroids 2. measurement of the peptide in portal blood. Result: 1. GnRH secretory activity is subject to modulation by steroid feedback during the menstrual and oestrous cycles. 2. in rats, GnRH secretion is increased on the afternoon immediately before the LH surge. Similarly, the LH surge induced by exogenous oestradiol administration in rhesus monkeys and ewes is associated with elevated concentrations of GnRH in portal blood. The hypothalamus mediates steroid hormone feedback only Experiments rats, sheep and rhesus monkeys 44. Fig. 6.15 GnRH concentration in portal blood and peripheral plasma LH levels in an ovariectomized ewe given an injection of 50 mg oestradiol monobenzoate to induce an LH surge. Note the increased frequency of GnRH and LH pulses during the LH surge. Result 45. 2 The cellular mechanisms of feedback control Anterior pituitary Hypothalamu s 1 46. • The effect of oestradiol positive feed back: 1. By inducing and maintaining GnRH receptors. 2. Sensitizing the self-priming process GnRH induces its own receptors. 3. Small-ampliude GnRH pulses cause an LH pulse. The cellular mechanisms of anterior pituitary feedback control 47. • May prime a full LH response to the next adequate GnRH pulse. 1. the presence of oestradiol enhances this interaction between GnRH and its receptor, perhaps thereby contributing to the magnitude of the oestradiol- induced LH surge. The cellular mechanisms of anterior pituitary feedback control 48. The cellular mechanisms of the hypothalamus feedback control Fig. 6.18 Schematic diagram to show some of the postulated neurochemical interactions that may control GnRH secretion. GnRH neurons (blue) lie in the medial preoptic area and arcuate nucleus in primate species. They project to the portal vessels in the median eminence, especially to the lateral palisade zone. 49. The cellular mechanisms of the hypothalamus feedback control Dopamine neurons (purple) in the arcuate nucleus modulate prolactin release (and may affect GnRH output but this is controversial) 50. The cellular mechanisms of the hypothalamus feedback control Neurons within the hypothalamus that contain β- endorphin (green) also modulate anterior pituitary secretion, perhaps by modulating GnRH neuron activity in the medial preoptic area. 51. The cellular mechanisms of the hypothalamus feedback control Noradrenergic and adrenergic neurons in the medulla oblongata project to the medial anterior hypothalamus and preoptic area and may also participate in the regulation of GnRH secretion 52. • The neuroendocrine mechanisms that govern testicular function are fundamentally similar to those that regulate ovarian activity. • The major difference between the sexes is the absence of positive feedback in the male, arising from the non-cyclic nature of male reproduction, Testicular hormones regulate gonadotrophin secretion in males 53. • Relation between LH and Leydig cell. • Negative feed back effect. • Testosterone and inhibin effect on FSH. Testosterone regulates the pituitary–Leydig cell axis 54. • Inhibin levels in testicular lymph, rete testis ﬂuid and semen are some 100-fold lower than the level in follicular ﬂuid. • The inhibin B in humans (inhibin A in rams), and the blood levels reﬂect the number of functional Sertoli cells. • FSH stimulates Sertoli cells directly, a negative feedback loop is postulated, especially during puberty, as a way of regulating Sertoli cell function. Inhibin regulates the pituitary–seminiferous tubule axis 55. Important of inhibin An increased output of testicular inhibin related to the successful completion of spermiogenesis The depressed inhibin levels and elevated serum FSH levels will cause failure to complete spermatogenesis in man. 56. The hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis may be sexually dimorphic Female Postive feedback Sex steroid Inhibins Negative feedback oestradiol 57. The hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis may be sexually dimorphic The testis at birth has prevented subsequent support of ovarian cyclicity, Testicular androgens are responsible for this effect Experiment ovaries transplanted into recipient male rats castrated at birth No cycle change If adult male rats are castrated and receive ovarian transplants Undergo cyclic ovulation 58. The hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis may be sexually dimorphic Experiment Female rats injected with testosterone during the ﬁrst few days after birth •No oestrous cycles in adulthood. •Their ovaries contain follicles that secrete oestrogens but as ovulation does not occur there are no corpora lutea. Neonatal androgen causes acyclicity by suppression or modiﬁcation of the oestradiol positive feedback mechanism 59. The hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis may be sexually dimorphic Experiment Male or female rats are castrated in adult hood and are subsequently injected with oestradiol, Only the females show a surge of gonadotrophins If female rats given testosterone during the ﬁrst few days of life No surge is observed . 1 60. This is taken to be evidence of sexual differentiation of the hypothalamus, neonatal androgens in the male preventing the ability to respond to an oestrogen surge with an LH surge in the adult. 2 The positive feedback effect of oestradiol in castrated male and female adult rats. The LH response is shown to be present only in the female (red) and not in the male (green). 61. • The ovaries or the pituitaries of androgenized females are capable of secreting surge levels of oestrogen or LH if transplanted into normal females, so their functional capacity does not seem to be grossly impaired. • The ‘masculinizing’ effect of neonatal testosterone is exerted on the hypothalamus. Does neonatal testosterone act on the ovary, pituitary or hypothalamus to suppress the positive feedback response? 62. • This ‘masculinization’ of the brain occurs in most species (rodents, sheep and some carnivores). • The critical period of sensitivity to the effects of androgens varies considerably. • For example, guinea-pigs have a gestation period of 68 days, compared to 21 days in the rat, and are born in a state of relative maturity. • The critical period during which androgens exert their effects on the brain is pre- and not postnatal. • Similar considerations apply to the large domestic animals and carnivores. Masculinization 1 63. • Different than other species. • That the capacity for positive feedback exists in normal male monkeys and men. Thus, in castrated male monkeys (as well as in hypogonadal and castrated men) an administered oestrogen surge reliably induces a gonadotrophin surge. Masculinization of the brain ( primates) 2 Fig. 6.21 Positive feedback effects of oestradiol in a castrate male talapoin monkey 64. Masculinization of the brain ( primates) 3 The positive feedback action of oestradiol cannot be elicited in intact male monkeys for reasons that are not clear. Undergo apparently normal monthly ovulatory cycles, a marked contrast to the results of similar experiments in rats. Ovaries transplanted into castrated male monkeys 65. Masculinization of the brain ( primates) 4 In some of these monkeys the external genitalia are so ‘masculinized’ that menstruation occurs through a penis- like phallus. Undergo menstrual cycles as adults, although puberty occurs slightly later than usual. Female rhesus monkeys exposed to high levels of testosterone during fetal life 66. Masculinization of the brain ( primates) 5 Undergo menstrual cycles as adults, often after a delayed puberty. Human females exposed to high levels of androgens during gestation, for example as the result of the adrenogenital syndrome 67. Conclusion The less overt effects that neonatal androgens appeared to have on sexual behaviour in adult primates, as compared to their more dramatic effects on sexual behaviour in rats and other non-primate species. Masculinization 68. • Prolactin is made in the pituitary lactotrophs, which are distributed evenly throughout the anterior pituitary. • It is stored in secretory granules and released in a pulsatile manner, which probably reﬂects the pulsatile release of controlling hypothalamic hormones. Prolactin has reproductive functions 69. Prolactin is secreted spontaneously in large amounts when the vascular links between the pituitary and hypothalamus are disconnected. This means that regulation of secretion is mainly by inhibition The hypothalamus controls prolactin secretion 70. Dopamine secreted into the portal blood from the terminals of this tuberoinfundibular dopamine (TIDA) system and carried to the lactotrophs. Action: Suppress prolactin secretion How to suppress? 1. Dopamine carried to lactotrophs, which express the D2-like subtype of dopamine receptors. 2. Binding of prolactin to D2-like receptors activates coupled G-proteins, resulting in several functional consequences. 3. Acute prolactin release is inhibited, transcription of its RNA is reduced, and lactotroph mitosis is suppressed. The overall outcome is reduced prolactin release. Dopamine is the prolactin inhibitory factor 71. Short loop feedback control of hypothalamic TIDA neuron activity The increase in dopamine turnover is related to an increase in tyrosine hydroxylase activity, the enzyme that is rate-limiting in the intraneuronal synthesis of dopamine An increase in dopamine turnover within TIDA neuron terminals of the median eminence A reduction therefore in prolactin secretion. Increases in circulating prolactin levels 72. • Oestrogens induce hyperprolactinaemia by binding to ERα in the lactotrophs and stimulating prolactin synthesis. • Chronic oestrogen exposure results in increased lactotroph numbers, which are therefore more numerous and larger in females, who also have higher ambient prolactin levels than males. • An oestrous rhythm of prolactin secretion is observed in some animals, such as the rat, with a mid-cycle prolactin surge coincident with LH. • This appears to result from the preovulatory surge oestrogen, and is associated with a decline in dopamine receptor level and thereby a dimin- ished inhibitory inﬂuence of DA. Blocking the oestrogen surge, blocks the prolactin surge Oestrogen stimulates prolactin release 73. • In women, no clear menstrual rhythm in serum prolactin levels, and prolactin secretion does not alter signiﬁcantly after the menopause. • During pregnancy, when oestrogen levels rise, prolactin output also rises Oestrogen stimulates prolactin release 74. Function of prolactin (women) Modulate the number of ovarian receptors for LH Assist in preventing premature progesterone secretion in the early stages of follicular growth enhancing it in the luteal phase Facilitate steroidogenesis in ovarian follicles Lactation 75. Function of prolactin (male) Prolactin also potentiates the effects of testosterone on the seminal vesicles. prolactin increases the uptake of androgen and increases 5α-reductase activity in the prostate, acting synergistically with testosterone prolactin may increase the number of LH receptors and potentiate the steroidogenic effect of LH on Leydig cells 76. Function of prolactin (Male + Female) Its non-reproductive functions in mammals are numerous, such as regulation of kidney and adrenocorticotrophic activity prolactin as an ancillary hormone, promoting the activities of other hormones. 77. Hyperprolactinaemi a suppresses fertility Men Impaired fertility Decreased testosterone Impotence and loss of libido Women Amenorrhoea infertility loss of libido. with or without galactorrhoea (abnormal milk secretion, 78. 3.Pathology. Pituitary tumours 2.Iatrogenic use of dopamine receptor- blocking neuroleptic drugs 1.Physiologic al In pregnancy and during the ﬁrst few months of breast- feeding 5.High- amplitude prolactin pulses 4.Absence of the fall in prolactin secretion The causes of hyperprolactinaemia 79. Dopamine D2 receptor agonists, are used to lower serum prolactin concentrations immediately, and daily treatment results in the return of ovulation and cyclicity in the vast majority of women within 2 months. Treatment of hyperprolactinaemia Resumption of prolactinoma activity and surgical removal In the case of prolactin- secreting tumours, dopamine receptor agonists have an antimitotic action, reduce tumour size. However, in the majority of cases, cessation of treatment is followed by bromocriptin e 01 02 80. • The CNS mediates the effects of environmental factors, such as coital stimuli, olfactory stimuli and light, on the regulation of reproductive activity in many species. • In addition, factors arising from social interactions, including anxiety or other forms of emotional distress, can have profound effects on cyclicity and fertility in men and women, and are also mediated by the CNS. The environment inﬂuences reproduction 81. A. Circadian rhythms control reproductive function in some species The temporal control of reproductive activity in females is complicated because the production of a viable oocyte is itself a cyclical event that must be matched to other cyclical events occurring within the life of an animal. In a nocturnally active rodent, for example, potential encounters with mates will be restricted to the hours of darkness. This selection pressure has led to the development of an oestrous cycle that is tightly locked to the best indicator of external time, the daily light– dark cycle. Daylight affects fertility 82. Fig. Serum hormone levels during the oestrous cycle in the rat. The orange bars represent dark periods (18.00– 06.00 h) centred around midnight, and the arrow denotes the time of ovulation. Also shown are the levels of GnRH measured in portal vein blood, which show a clear surge just before the FSH and LH surges. Note that the surge in prolactin is coincident with the gonadotrophin surges. Circadian rhythms control reproductive function in some species (oestrous cycle) 83. Circadian It is important to realize that the circadian system controls a wide range of other behavioural and endocrine rhythms, both reproductive and non- reproductive, which are held in a very strict, temporal relationship to each other. 84. • In seasonal environments, where adverse climate and the availability of food are major determinants of offspring survival and therefore of the reproductive success of the parents. • It is adaptive to ensure that young are born in the equable, productive conditions of spring or early summer • This tight control over birth season, apparent in many domestic and wild species, is achieved by a precise regulation of the month(s) of fertility and hence the timing of conception. B. Circannual rhythms control reproductive function in seasonal breeders 85. • In species with short gestation times, such as hamsters and birds, winter is a time of infertility with gonadal development suspended until spring. • In species with longer gestation times, such as sheep and deer, the anticipation of spring must begin much earlier and seasonal changes in autumn act as a stimulus to reproductive function. • In a third group, which includes marsupials, mustelids and seals, the total length of the gestation period can be varied because of delayed implantation and embryonic diapause. These processes are sensitive to environmental inﬂuences and provide a second level of control over the timing of the birth season B. Circannual rhythms control reproductive function in seasonal breeders 86. • In some species, such as deer and ground squirrels, there is good evidence that seasonal cycles are under the control of an endogenous circannual oscillator, a biological clock with a period of approximately 1 year. • In other species, there is no endogenous rhythmicity and the seasonal rhythms observed in the field are triggered by cyclical stimuli within the environment. • Of these, photoperiod is by far the most important; this is exemplified in the laboratory, where artificial manipulation of day lengths can be used to drive all of the components of the annual reproductive cycle. B. Circannual rhythms control reproductive function in seasonal breeders 87. The seasonal sexual cycle of a Soay ram. Changes in the plasma concentration of FSH (red), LH (green) and testosterone (shading) are shown at three times of the year. Testis size (blue) is shown inset at each time: (a) in the non-breeding season, when the testes are fully regressed, and LH, FSH and testosterone levels are all low; (b) towards the onset of the breeding season, when the testes are redeveloping and, associated with this process, FSH concentrations are very high; (c) during the mating season, when testosterone levels are very high and this reﬂects the marked increase in the frequency of pulsatile LH discharge B. Circannual rhythms control reproductive function in seasonal breeders 88. • In humans and other primates, sheep, rats and many other mammals, ovulation is said to occur ‘spontaneously’. • It depends on an endogenous event timed by the ovary, the oestradiol surge, which results in an ovulatory discharge of LH. • The neurally mediated variable controlling ovulation, concerns the induced or reﬂ exovulators, such as cats, rabbits and ferrets. • These animals remain in behavioural oestrus for long periods of time without ovulating until they copulate with a male. Stimulation of the cervix and vagina. • Even in these species it seems that the hypothalamic–pituitary axis must be primed with high levels of oestrogen for the neural input effective. Coitus affects fertility in some species 89. • Studies of primates living in social groups have revealed that the social context in which individuals interact can change their endocrine and fertility status. • For example, if plasma testosterone levels are measured in male talapoin monkeys in the absence of females, all males, whether single or together as a group, have very similar testosterone levels. However, when oestrogen-treated females are introduced to an all-male group, one male becomes dominant, displays sexual activity with the females and is aggressive. Social interactions and stress can affect fertility 90. Thank you Any Question

Editor's Notes