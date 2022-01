What to Upload to SlideShare

Effect of Psychotropic Drugs on Male fertility 1. Effect of Psychotropic Drugs on Male fertility Student, UID Amani Alsharidah, 441203711 Course Zoo 631 1443-2021 2. Disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. Infertility 3. Research studies dating over the last half- century consistently demonstrate a decline in male fertility which is incompletely explained by obesity, known genetic causes, or diet and lifestyle changes Idiopathic infertility 44 % 4. Pesticides Medication Factor could affect fertility Alcohol Non-ionizing radiation Pollution Smoking 5. Medications Pain Medications Cardiovascular/Pulmonary Medications Psychotropics Antimicrobials Antivirals Immunosuppressants 6. Male Fertility disrupted by medication The study of the effect of medication on male fertility can be classified to:  Pre-testicular effects  Testicular effects  Post-testicular effects 7. Psychotropics Drugs ● Depression ● Chronic pain ● Anxiety disorders ● Schizophrenia. ● bipolar disorder ● Anxiety disorders ● Bipolar disorder ● Neuropathic pain ● Seizure Antidepressant PRO PREMIUM Antipsychotics Anticonvulsants 8. • Its modulates brain serotonin by increasing the concentration of the monoamine neurotransmitters serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine in nervous tissue. • It's also affected the HPG axis by blocking dopamine receptors. Antidepressnt 9. Antidepressant SSRIs Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor NDRIs Norepinephrine-dopamine reuptake inhibitor SNRIs Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor MAOIs Monoamine oxidase inhibitor 10. SSRIs Increased PRL level Increase ejaculatory latency Decrease in semen quality 11. • Increased risk of hyper PRL with another metabolic syndrome. • Inhibition of the HPG axis, Decreased gonadotrophin hormone. • Decreased testosterone level. • Sexual disorders, including erectile dysfunction and ejaculatory dysfunction are common adverse reactions of antipsychotics • EX. lithium Antipsychotis 12. Rat treated with lithium had: • Disruption of the seminiferous tubule epithelium. • Detachment of germ cells from Sertoli cells • Abnormal morphology of spermatocytes and spermatids. • Lower sperm production. • Lower reproductive organ weight. lithium 13. • The conventional drugs act at voltage-gated sodium channels • Modulate GABA levels or activity. • Its have negative effects on reproductive hormone levels and semen Quality. • EX. Vigabatrin Anticonvulsants 14. Experimental animals studies have reported: • Decreased weights of all reproductive tissues. • Decresed Testosterone and FSH levels. • Decreased Leydig cell numbers, seminiferous tubule diameter and epithelial height, number of spermatogenic cells of each stage, caudal epididymis sperm count and motility. • Decreased fertility (pregnancy rate) compared to vehicle-treated controls Vigabatrin 15. Conclusion • Medications can negatively impact on male reproduction and these effects are of increasing concern. • Reproductive health in men is related to their general health. Low semen quality and infertility are bio- markers for poor general health. 16. THANKS Do you have any questions?

