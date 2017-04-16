FLAT PLAN FEEDBACK Showing these images, I asked a few of Kpop fans and a non-fan for their opinions on my flat plans for ...
MAE’S OPINIONS (KPOP FAN) “I love the masthead’s use of the @ symbol and how it’s placed in the center and not on the top ...
NAYA’S OPINIONS (NON-KPOP FAN) “The grandient colours on the artist’s name looks really fun and expressed what type of art...
ANNASTASIYA’S OPINIONS (KPOP FAN) “The layout of where the text will be is neat and lined up. Even though it may go over s...
×