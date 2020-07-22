Job Forecast & Trends for 2020 and Beyond

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JOB MARKETTRENDS FOR 2020 (AND BEYOND!) Albert Qian Albert’s List July 15, 2020
About Me ■ Content strategist and writer for tech companies in the San Francisco Bay Area ■ Founded Albert’s List, a commu...
Agenda ■ Setting the Right Intentions ■ The State of the Economy, July 2020 ■ Trend #1:The COVID-19 Elephant in the Room ■...
Before we begin, let’s set some intentions for the evening.
Tough times don’t last—tough people do
This will all be over… eventually
It is Okay to Find a Job for the Sake of It Especially now
Use information to your advantage
THE STATE OFTHE ECONOMY, JULY 2020
Unemployment is HigherThan Ever ■ Unemployment Rate: 11.1% (July 2020) ■ More than 45 million+ currently out of work ■ The...
Meanwhile, COVID-19 Is Still a Problem ■ States began to re-open too soon and are going back towards lockdown ■ A resistan...
A Brief Economic Blip is Less Likely ■ There was originally belief in a “V” or “W” shaped recovery ■ 41% of businesses clo...
TREND #1:THE COVID-19 ELEPHANT INTHE ROOM
WhereWe’ve Been ■ CARES Act and PPP Loans ■ VC founds have declined by 44% (Crunchbase) ■ Underperforming tech companies h...
Is Help On theWay? Depends. ■ CARES Act and PPP Loans are set to expire soon; unemployment extends to 39 weeks ■ Trump wan...
The Challenge of COVID-19 ■ The US Federal Government bungled its response to COVID- 19 ■ Conspiracy theories and fake new...
But…The Stock Market! ■ Major US Indices have rebounded from COVID-19 lows ■ Who’s the hero:The Fed ■ Interest rates remai...
What to Know as a Job Seeker ■ Until a vaccine is created OR Americans decide to unify, we are likely in a holding pattern...
TREND #2:THE FUTURE OF HR
TheTransition of HR ■ From tight job market to chaos ■ Traditional roles — recruiting, talent management, and performance ...
HR’sVenture Into COVID-19
And Now? ■ HR is now the interlocutor between facilities, management, and health authorities ■ HR also finds itself at the...
What to Know as a Job Seeker ■ Traditional HR roles have transformed significantly ■ Your ability to work from home matter...
TREND #3:THE GOVERNMENT
There’s an ElectionThisYear ■ Currently, Biden leads Trump in all major swing states ■ Trump still trusted on the economy,...
On the IssuesWhen it Comes to Jobs Biden Trump • Served under Obama when it came to the Great Recession (2008-2010) • Want...
WhatAbout Government Jobs? ■ State budgets are in the red due to COVID-19 (CA: $54 billion deficit) ■ Local and state jobs...
What to Know as a Job Seeker ■ An election is coming up, research accordingly ■ State and local government jobs are likely...
TREND #4:WHERETHE JOBS ARE (AND AREN’T)
ItWas Chaos Before COVID-19 ■ Tech was going through downturn with Uber, Lyft, and WeWork ■ Economic growth had been risin...
COVID-19 Has Created More Pain ■ Airline, travel, banking, and retail continue to cut tens of thousands of jobs ■ Healthca...
WhatAbout Opportunity? ■ Amid the chaos, there are also growing industries – WFH Office Jobs – ContactTracing – Tech Infra...
But where are the jobs, really? I took to Albert’s List and did a research project.
Research Methodology ■ N = 435 ■ Catalogued individual job postings. Posts that offered general referrals into a company w...
Jobs Continue to Be Posted ■ Roughly 150-60 jobs / month since start of April ■ Since lockdown began, postings have been f...
Jobs Continue to Be Posted ■ On a weekly basis, it’s been an ebb and flow ■ Fewer jobs around Memorial Day and July 4th ■ ...
So, what are companies hiring for?
JobTypes are Roughly Even ■ While contract jobs still rule the Bay, FT opportunities are still available ■ Remember the co...
No Surprise:Tech Still Leads ■ Tech has soared during COVID-19 and is reflected in job postings ■ Real Estate is still top...
Functionally, Business Continuity Matters ■ Tech jobs also remain the most in-demand, particularly those that drive busine...
What DoesThe DataTell Us? ■ The closer you are to business continuity, the better ■ Tech continues to be hot — it depends ...
Great — so how do I get hired?
Connect toYour Next Job ■ More than 51 million Americans are jobless ■ It’s not who you know or what you know — it is who ...
Interview InYour Favor ■ Focus on building trust ■ Know what’s at stake ■ Don’t take it personally
Level UpYour Skills ■ Many places are offering free courses (Ivy Leagues, Udemy): https://coronavirus.providence.org/blog/...
WHATTOWATCH FOR
Forecasts for the MonthsAhead #1:The Economy won’t be primed for full recovery until a vaccine is found – Recent trials sh...
Forecasts for the MonthsAhead #4: We’ll take just as long to recover as the Great Recession – What started as a Black Swan...
Forecasts for Job Seekers #1: What you do doesn’t matter — FT and Contract are OK #2:Your network gets you in the door now...
Forecasts for Job Seekers #4: Remote work is going to be normalized #5: Automation will be a challenge as technology takes...
Q&A + Let’s Connect ■ Join us on Albert’s List – www.bit.ly/findyournextjob ■ Connect with me on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.co...
THANKYOU
June US employment numbers gained 4.8 million jobs, the stock market is at an all-time high, and yet, people around us are struggling to find their next job opportunity. Learn from Albert Qian, Founder and CEO of Albert's Job List and Referrals, what will happen with the job market for the rest of 2020 and beyond given external factors such as:

Coronavirus waves and its effect on the job situation for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

What will happen with the job market with the 2020 election looming?

Hot industries and companies that are hiring in 2020 and 2021

Work from home phenomenon and its effect on job hunting especially for parents on FMLA leave, furloughs and layoffs.
Sector movements - Is there a movement from private sector to government?

Published in: Career
