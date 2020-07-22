Job Forecast & Trends for 2020 and Beyond

June US employment numbers gained 4.8 million jobs, the stock market is at an all-time high, and yet, people around us are struggling to find their next job opportunity. Learn from Albert Qian, Founder and CEO of Albert’s Job List and Referrals, what will happen with the job market for the rest of 2020 and beyond given external factors such as:



Coronavirus waves and its effect on the job situation for the rest of 2020 and 2021.



What will happen with the job market with the 2020 election looming?



Hot industries and companies that are hiring in 2020 and 2021



Work from home phenomenon and its effect on job hunting especially for parents on FMLA leave, furloughs and layoffs.

Sector movements - Is there a movement from private sector to government?