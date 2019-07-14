Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rf Compressibility and bulk modulus Bvc college of engineering Akash.G
The property by virtue of which fluid undergo a change in volume under the action of external pressure is known as compres...
Elasticity of fluids is measured in terms of bulk modulus of elasticity (K) which is defined as the ratio of compressive s...
Compressibility=1/K NOTE POINTS * The bulk modulus of elasticity (k)of a fluid is not constant but it increases in increas...
SURFACE TENSION Akash.G
SURFACE TENSION Surface tension is caused by the force of cohesion at the free surface. A liquid molecule in the interior ...
Some important examples of phenomenon of surface tension Rain drops Rise of sap in a tree Bird can drink water from ponds ...
