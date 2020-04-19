Itinerary of annapurna circuit with tilicho lake

he Annapurna Circuit Trek passes through many iconic places in Nepal. You will have to cross the Thorang La Pass (5416 m), the highest pass in the world, and also pass through the Kali Gandaki gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. Ghorepani and Poon Hill trek are famous for the sunrise views that give 360o panoramic views of the mountains. The apples from Manang and Mustang are very famous and tasty; you shouldn't miss tasting their dried apples and apple wine. Muktinath is a sacred pilgrimage of Lord Vishnu is most famous for the 108 stone spouts. The variation in topography also brings the variation in the people living. The upper hills are inhabited by the Gurung and Magars, whereas the drier areas are inhabited by the Thakali. Overall, we can see a huge influence of Buddhist cultures and traditions. But regardless of the ethnic group, good hospitality and a friendly smile from the Nepali host are always guaranteed.