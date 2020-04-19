Successfully reported this slideshow.
he Annapurna Circuit Trek passes through many iconic places in Nepal. You will have to cross the Thorang La Pass (5416 m), the highest pass in the world, and also pass through the Kali Gandaki gorge, the deepest gorge in the world. Ghorepani and Poon Hill trek are famous for the sunrise views that give 360o panoramic views of the mountains. The apples from Manang and Mustang are very famous and tasty; you shouldn't miss tasting their dried apples and apple wine. Muktinath is a sacred pilgrimage of Lord Vishnu is most famous for the 108 stone spouts. The variation in topography also brings the variation in the people living. The upper hills are inhabited by the Gurung and Magars, whereas the drier areas are inhabited by the Thakali. Overall, we can see a huge influence of Buddhist cultures and traditions. But regardless of the ethnic group, good hospitality and a friendly smile from the Nepali host are always guaranteed.

  1. 1. Itinerary of Annapurna Circuit with Tilicho Lake Day 1: Arrival in Kathmandu A representative of Adventure White Mountain Will receive you at the international airport of Nepal, Tribhuvan International Airport and transfer you to the hotel. Today you can enjoy Thamel as it is one of the cream touring sites of Kathmandu. Tourists believe that Nepal visit is incomplete without visiting Thamel. You will spend a night in a hotel. Day 2: Drive to Besishahar (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Besisahar is a six-hour drive from Kathmandu. We reach there either by private vehicle or tourist bus. The ride is beautiful as you get a chance to see the countryside Nepal from the very start of the drive. We follow the course along Trishuli River. The bridges, lush green vegetation, and hills fascinate tourists. We will spend a night in a hotel at Besisahar. Day 3: Besishahar to Bahundanda (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Our trail begins from today. We follow the course along Marshyangdi River. The surrounding is truly pleasing. Around five to six hours of the walk will bring us to Bahaundada. Brahmin-Hill is an English translation of Bahaundada. We put off here at night. Day 4: Bahundanda to Chamje (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Early in the morning after breakfast, we proceed towards Chamje. On the way, we cross a few suspension bridges and villages. With the increasing elevation, we observe different culture and tradition. We will stay overnight in Chamje Day 5: Chamje to Bagarchhap (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Enter into Manang district we move ahead towards Bagarchhap. The place inhabits Bhotia people. They are regarded as the main inhabitants of this place. Agriculture is the main profession of these people. Bagarchhap means Butcher’s place in English. The roof of houses here is built in flat shape indicating that there is less rainfall. We will stay overnight in Bagarchhap. Day 6: Bagarchhap to Chame (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner We will be walking in the rocky trail today. Crossing forests and river we arrive at Tanja. The view of Annapurna ll from Chame is mesmerizing for every trekker. It (Chame) is head-quarter of Manang district. Day 7: Chame to Pisang (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner As previous days we will take breakfast and start walking towards Pisang. It is a beautiful trail today. Passing through a narrow valley and penetrating thick jungle we move ahead. We get sight of Paungda-dada rock which signifies that we are close to Pisang. Overnight in Pisang. Day 8: Pisang to Manang (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner We will follow a dry course which is in the upper part of Manang. The district falls under rain shaded area and due to less rainfall, the site seems like a desert. The huge mountains here block monsoon rains. People of Manang are normally engaged in trading. It is their old occupation. We arrive at Mungji. Passing picturesque sites we arrive at Baraka. Finally, we arrive at Manang where we will stay overnight . Day 9: Manang Shree Kharka (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner
  2. 2. After having breakfast we will trek to Shree Kharka to explore Tilicho lake next Day. Day 10: Shree Kharka to Tilicho Lake Base Camp (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Today we will reach the best and famous destination on our trip to Tilicho lake. Tilicho lake is the Highest lake in the world. We will explore the whole day in Tilicho lake and spend a night at Tilicho Lake Base Camp Day 11: Trek Back to Shree Kharka (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Trek back to Shree Kharka and spend a night at Local Tea House Day 12: Trek to Yak Kharka or Lather (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Leaving Shree Kharka behind we proceed towards Yak Kharka or Lather. It is an ascending trail to arrive at Tenki. Walking along Jhrsang Khola we reach Khangsar. This is is popular for snow leopard and musk deer. We spend a night in Lather. Day 13: lather to Thorang Phedi or high camp (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner In the beginning, we descend and after a couple of hours, we start climbing to arrive Phedi. There are few houses which are recently built in High Camp. We arrive at High Camp pretty soon from Ledar. It is a kind of acclimation walk. We put off at High Camp Day 14: Phedi or high camp to Muktinath (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner It is a steep climb today. Walking slowly we reach at an elevation of 5416. It takes around 4-5 hours to arrive at the elevation. From here we start moving towards Muktinath. It is a descending trail of around 4-5 hours. Muktinath is at an altitude of 3750m. We will put off at Ranipaua. Muktinath is a 10-minute walk in distance from here. Muktinath is a popular shrine. More than 100,000 pilgrims having faith in both religions—Hindu and Buddhist—visit here. It is a common shrine of Hindu and Buddhist. The temple enshrines Lord Vishnu. In the campus premises of Muktinath, there is a temple of Jwala Mai which means Goddess of Flame and it is worshipped as Female Energy. The word Mukti means salvation and Nath refers to the Lord. It is believed that the glimpse of the temple will liberate pilgrims from the chain of birth and death. Day 15: Muktinath to Tatopani (BLD) Breakfast Lunch and Dinner Today we will take Jeep and Local bus to arrive Tatopani, I am Focusing Tatopani because it is Natural Hot Spring Place, After a long trek, we will have time to relax in hot spring Day 16: Tatopani to Pokhara B (Breakfast) After taking breakfast in Tatopani we will drive to Pokhara, you will arrive in Pokhara at evening overnight at Pokhara Hotel Day 17: Drive to Chitwon National Park(BLD Breakfast Lunch and Dinner) After early breakfast, we head towards Chitwan in tourist bus. We follow Prithvi Highway till Mugling and ten ride on Narayanghad-Mugling Highway to reach Chitwan National Park. As we reach Chitwan, our staff will brief you about the activities that we will be experiencing here
  3. 3. while on our stay. During evening we will enjoy our dinner along with cultural programme that is performed by Tharu. Day 18: Explore Chitwon National Park (BLD Breakfast Lunch and Dinner ) The fun begins from early morning. We ride on elephant back and penetrate deep inside the jungle. You can even boat at Rapti River. You will see Mugger crocodile and One-Horned Rhino. If lucky enough you can see tiger. You will visit elephant/crocodile breeding center at noon. The visit to Tharu Museum will inform you many things about this group of Nepal.We will spend over night in Chitwan at hotel. Day 19: Drive Back to Kathmandu (B Breakfast ) After breakfast, we drive for Kathmandu. We still have time to roam around Thamel. In the evening we will offer you dinner.Overnight accommodation in a hotel in Kathmandu Day 20: Fly Back to Home Here ends your Annapurna Circuit Trek today. A representative of Adventure White Mountain will drop you to airport three hours before a scheduled flight to your onward destination. See you again!! Total Cost 2250 USD for 2 person ( 1125 USD per Person) Cost included Things are below: 1. Transportation: Costs related to all airport and hotel transfer. Drive to Besi Shahar, Back to Kathmandu, Local Transport from Muktinath to Tatopani and Tatopani to Pokhara Chitwon and back to Kathmandu 2. Accommodation: Basic teahouse accommodation during the trek (Toilet and bathroom will be outside of the room; Deluxe accommodation for 3 nights in Kathmandu Tourist class hotel for 2 nights in Pokhara and in Chitwon including Jungle Safari 3. Meals: 3 meals per day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner, which you can choose from the menu) during the trek; breakfast in Kathmandu and Pokhara 4. Documentation: Trekking permit (Annapurna Conservation Area Project entry permit) and Trekkers' Information Management System (TIMS) card 5. Human assistance: A professional and experienced trekking guide (English- speaking); and One Porter including their all the expenses covered (wages, accommodation, meals, transportation, insurance, etc.) 6. Emergency Rescue Service: Should an emergency arise during your trek, we will provide prompt and professional rescue and medical services. However, you must be already insured for such emergencies, and your insurance policy must cover helicopter evacuation. Moreover, you should provide your policy details and authorize us to deal directly with your insurance company on your behalf. 7. Complimentary: Farewell dinner in Kathmandu (authentic Nepalese cuisines with the live cultural show). Cost Excluded Things are Below: 1. Beverage (cold drinks, bottled mineral water, tea/coffee, etc.)
  4. 4. 2. Any other expenses of personal nature (extra meals, battery charging fees, photography charges, Hot Shower, WiFi, etc.) 3. Tips for Guide and Porter 4. Your travel insurance 5. Nepal Visa

