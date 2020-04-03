Student Activities NSO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Student Activities and Athletics
CCCC offers a wide variety of clubs and organizations for students to join. From hosting events, holding meetings, to part...
Special events are held throughout the semester at every campus. Keep a look out for posters, emails, and the events calen...
Central Carolina hosts 6 National Junior College Athletic Association programs that compete out of Region X. Come out and ...
Jonathan Hockaday jhock103@cccc.edu 919-718-7231 Contact Us Samantha Carroll scarroll@cccc.edu 999-777-7707 Clubs and Orga...
  1. 1. Student Activities and Athletics
  2. 2. CCCC offers a wide variety of clubs and organizations for students to join. From hosting events, holding meetings, to participating in Spring Fling and the Christmas Tree Lighting, our clubs and organizations help make our campus vibrant and fun! Visit our website for more information on active clubs. Have an idea for a club? Contact Samantha Carroll at scarroll@cccc.edu to begin the process. Clubs and Organizations
  3. 3. Special events are held throughout the semester at every campus. Keep a look out for posters, emails, and the events calendar for upcoming events. Campus Events Christmas Tree LightingTrunk or Treat
  4. 4. Central Carolina hosts 6 National Junior College Athletic Association programs that compete out of Region X. Come out and support your Central Carolina Cougar men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country volleyball and golf teams.. Central Carolina Cougars
  5. 5. Jonathan Hockaday jhock103@cccc.edu 919-718-7231 Contact Us Samantha Carroll scarroll@cccc.edu 999-777-7707 Clubs and OrganizationsAthletics

