Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Throwing and Catching 7th Grade PE 10am Class By: Daniel Hayashi
Learning Objectives and CA Standards • Students will be able to perform an overhand throw. • Students will be able to perf...
Who Uses These Skills? What sports uses the skills catching and throwing
Football Baseball Ultimate Frisbee Catching and Throwing
Catching Key Elements • Athletic Stance • Eyes • Track • Cushion
Athletic Stance • Feet should width apart • Knees and hips bent in squat position • Hands at the ready
Eyes • Get eyes on the origin of the ball (thrower/hitter) • Identify the path of the ball
Track • Track path of the ball with glove or hand • Track ball with feet if the ball is not within reach
Cushion • After reaching out to catch absorb the ball to reduce force • Bring the ball into body
Demonstration
Recap Can you state the 4 Key Elements of Catching? 1. 2. 3. 4.
Throwing Key Elements LOAD STEP TORQUE RELEASE
Load • Point non throwing hand to target • Throwing arm is drawn back as far as possible • Shoulders and hips are 90 degre...
Step • Step with non dominant foot to target • Keep upper body loaded
Torque • Torque is rotation around a center point • Rotate hips and shoulders around spine
Release • Arm is at full extension toward target • Follow through with throwing arm to opposite pocket
Demonstration
Recap Can you state the 4 Key Elements of Throwing? 1. 2. 3. 4.
Closure How can you use catching and throwing in your future?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Edsc 304 lecture 2.0

19 views

Published on

EDSC 304 lecture assignment

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Edsc 304 lecture 2.0

  1. 1. Throwing and Catching 7th Grade PE 10am Class By: Daniel Hayashi
  2. 2. Learning Objectives and CA Standards • Students will be able to perform an overhand throw. • Students will be able to perform a catch in front, overhead, or to side. • Students will be able to state 3 of the 4 key elements to throwing and catching. • Students will be able to explain the benefits of hand eye coordination. 1.1 Demonstrate mature techniques for the following patterns: overhand, sidearm, and underhand throwing; catching 2.1 Identify and describe key elements in the mature performance of overhand, sidearm, and underhand throwing; catching 5.2 Accept responsibility for individual improvement.
  3. 3. Who Uses These Skills? What sports uses the skills catching and throwing
  4. 4. Football Baseball Ultimate Frisbee Catching and Throwing
  5. 5. Catching Key Elements • Athletic Stance • Eyes • Track • Cushion
  6. 6. Athletic Stance • Feet should width apart • Knees and hips bent in squat position • Hands at the ready
  7. 7. Eyes • Get eyes on the origin of the ball (thrower/hitter) • Identify the path of the ball
  8. 8. Track • Track path of the ball with glove or hand • Track ball with feet if the ball is not within reach
  9. 9. Cushion • After reaching out to catch absorb the ball to reduce force • Bring the ball into body
  10. 10. Demonstration
  11. 11. Recap Can you state the 4 Key Elements of Catching? 1. 2. 3. 4.
  12. 12. Throwing Key Elements LOAD STEP TORQUE RELEASE
  13. 13. Load • Point non throwing hand to target • Throwing arm is drawn back as far as possible • Shoulders and hips are 90 degrees from target
  14. 14. Step • Step with non dominant foot to target • Keep upper body loaded
  15. 15. Torque • Torque is rotation around a center point • Rotate hips and shoulders around spine
  16. 16. Release • Arm is at full extension toward target • Follow through with throwing arm to opposite pocket
  17. 17. Demonstration
  18. 18. Recap Can you state the 4 Key Elements of Throwing? 1. 2. 3. 4.
  19. 19. Closure How can you use catching and throwing in your future?

×