KRISPY NATURAL Cracking the Product Management Code
Key Players of the company PATRICIA WILLIAM President ASHLEY MARNE ExecutiveVice President, Sales and Marketing BRANDON FR...
SITUATION
1. WHAT IS PEMBERTON? 2. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR COMPANY 3. U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY 4. KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE 5. KRISPY NATURA...
1. WHAT IS PEMBERTON? • Pemberton was the snack food division of Candler Enterprises,contributing approximately $5 billion...
Advantages of DSD distribution Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution – A system in which products were delivered direct...
2. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR THE COMPANY • building a collection of attractive,durable brands; • leveraging leading marketi...
3. THE U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY • Retail cracker sales reached an estimated $6.9 billion in 2011 • growth rate for the overal...
% share "All other" saltine Crackers with filling Graham Crackers bread sticks and matzoh crackers 3. THE U.S. CRACKER IND...
4.KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE • Pemberton acquired Krispy Inc. in 2008 to enter salty snack market. • Krispy Inc. had three produc...
Result 4.KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE
Reason • Limited product line. So could not command its presence in market. • Survey showed that the product did not deliv...
5. KRISPY NATURAL • Cracker market was large and segments like crackers-with-filling was expected to grow 10- 14% pa. • Ma...
• Increased package size to incorporate multiple servings • Improved taste • Use of wheat and natural ingredients to make ...
6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Product: Consumer taste test showed a 77%–92% positive purchase intent
• Prior practice:heavy advertising and promotion to the end consumer • New strategy:Prior practice + aggressive plans for ...
Projected expenses for Krispy Naturals vs advertising spending of leading brands 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Mark...
6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Marketing: Promotional Plan- Columbus, Ohio
• DSD distribution was continued,and would be optimized to account for longer shelf life. • Proper management of shelf inv...
6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Brand projection:
In September of 2011, Krispy Natural was officially launched in two test market regions: Columbus, Ohio, and a trio of cit...
OBJECTIVE
1. ANALYZETEST RESULT 2. RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY
1. ANALYZE THE RESULT • Krispy brand did not have any prior presence there. • Analysis of launching completely new line of...
1. ANALYZE THE RESULT • Krispy was already established as single-serve product. • Analysis of launching premium product wa...
1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • More than expected response from Columbus. • World renowned product development l...
1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • Poor performance at Southeastern states. • Competitors may pursue aggressive nati...
1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY Challenges: These would hinder the growth of Krispy Natural.
1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • Optimization of DSD for cost reduction. • Targeted schemes and promotions to incr...
CONCLUSION
Considering the competition, it is impractical to target $1000 millions of sales after first year. Original forecast of $5...
SUMMARY
DISCLAIMER This presentation was created by Aashini Soni, DAIICT, Gandhinagar, during Marketing Management internship unde...
Krispy Natural

  1. 1. KRISPY NATURAL Cracking the Product Management Code
  2. 2. Key Players of the company PATRICIA WILLIAM President ASHLEY MARNE ExecutiveVice President, Sales and Marketing BRANDON FREDRICK Marketing Director BURT SPIVEY Chief Operating Officer
  3. 3. SITUATION
  4. 4. 1. WHAT IS PEMBERTON? 2. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR COMPANY 3. U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY 4. KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE 5. KRISPY NATURAL 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY
  5. 5. 1. WHAT IS PEMBERTON? • Pemberton was the snack food division of Candler Enterprises,contributing approximately $5 billion out of total $18 billion revenue. • Pemberton was a market leader in the U.S. cookie and bakery snacks segments • Pemberton’s sales were from packaged food bars,cookies,and other sweet baked goods;their market-leading brands were Softies cookies and Homestyle muffins and doughnuts • They had world-renowned product development labs. • They utilized a company-owned direct store delivery (DSD) distribution system • They achieved a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% for revenue over the past five years. • They had 7.7% of profit after tax in 2011.
  6. 6. Advantages of DSD distribution Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distribution – A system in which products were delivered directly to retail outlets. • bypassing retailer’s warehouses and distribution centers. • maximized sales and profit growth • greater control of shelf space, • more accurate forecasting, • reduced stock-outs,and • quicker turnover of products • benefited both Pemberton and the retailer 1. WHAT IS PEMBERTON?
  7. 7. 2. STRATEGIC PRIORITIES FOR THE COMPANY • building a collection of attractive,durable brands; • leveraging leading marketing,sales and DSD systems to increase revenue and profits; • building or acquiring capabilities in salty snack categories. This led to acquisition of Krispy Inc.
  8. 8. 3. THE U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY • Retail cracker sales reached an estimated $6.9 billion in 2011 • growth rate for the overall cracker industry from 2008 to 2010 was approximately 2.2% CAGR. • The top three U.S. cracker manufacturers -Kraft Food Inc., Kellogg Co, and Pepperidge Farm - accounted for approximately 75% of the cracker market in 2010. • A Mintel study of salty snacks reported that 74% of respondents consumed crackers on a regular basis and 34% as part of regular weekly diet. • trend driving the cracker industry was the desire for healthy products.
  9. 9. % share "All other" saltine Crackers with filling Graham Crackers bread sticks and matzoh crackers 3. THE U.S. CRACKER INDUSTRY Composition of Cracker market
  10. 10. 4.KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE • Pemberton acquired Krispy Inc. in 2008 to enter salty snack market. • Krispy Inc. had three production plants and competed in the crackers-with-filling and“all other" cracker segments. • Had great exposure in vending machines and convenience stores;marketed as “Grab and Go”. • Had only 2 products: Ø package containing six round toasted cracker sandwiches with cheese filling,available in 3 flavor Ø a flat cracker sold in 1.5 ounce bags with 2 flavor options
  11. 11. Result 4.KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE
  12. 12. Reason • Limited product line. So could not command its presence in market. • Survey showed that the product did not deliver expected flavor satisfaction scores. 4.KRISPY SINGLE-SERVE
  13. 13. 5. KRISPY NATURAL • Cracker market was large and segments like crackers-with-filling was expected to grow 10- 14% pa. • Market leader- Kraft was losing its share to Pepperidge Farm and other smaller brands,giving enough opportunity to Krispy to enter the market. • Consumers were not satisfied with flavor and taste offered by current brands. • Krispy relaunched as Krispy Naturals
  14. 14. • Increased package size to incorporate multiple servings • Improved taste • Use of wheat and natural ingredients to make crackers healthy • More and innovative filling options • Wide range of flavors for flat crackers 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Product:
  15. 15. 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Product: Consumer taste test showed a 77%–92% positive purchase intent
  16. 16. • Prior practice:heavy advertising and promotion to the end consumer • New strategy:Prior practice + aggressive plans for pull spending and trade promotions • Price discounts. 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Marketing:
  17. 17. Projected expenses for Krispy Naturals vs advertising spending of leading brands 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Marketing:
  18. 18. 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Marketing: Promotional Plan- Columbus, Ohio
  19. 19. • DSD distribution was continued,and would be optimized to account for longer shelf life. • Proper management of shelf inventory and in-store merchandise. • Premium price strategy was adopted. • Same retail price as that of competitor but less quantity. 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Distribution and Pricing:
  20. 20. 6. KRISPY NATURAL MARKETING STRATEGY Brand projection:
  21. 21. In September of 2011, Krispy Natural was officially launched in two test market regions: Columbus, Ohio, and a trio of cities in the Southeastern United States.
  22. 22. OBJECTIVE
  23. 23. 1. ANALYZETEST RESULT 2. RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY
  24. 24. 1. ANALYZE THE RESULT • Krispy brand did not have any prior presence there. • Analysis of launching completely new line of product was easy. • Expectations: Ø Securing 15% shelf space in each supermarket. Ø Acquiring 9% share of the cracker category in the test market. • Results: Ø Acquired double the expected share – 18%. Columbus
  25. 25. 1. ANALYZE THE RESULT • Krispy was already established as single-serve product. • Analysis of launching premium product was critical. Previously had 9% share of the market. • Expectations: Ø Securing 15% shelf space in each supermarket. Ø Acquiring 15% share of the cracker category in the test market. • Results: Ø Acquired much less than the expected share – 10%. Southeastern States
  26. 26. 1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
  27. 27. 1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
  28. 28. 1. ANALYZE THE RESULT Test market result highlights
  29. 29. 1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • More than expected response from Columbus. • World renowned product development labs. • Highly successful Pull Strategy. • More than 80% buyers have positive purchase intent. • Premium pricing created better brand positioning. • DSD system can be used very effectively. Strengths:
  30. 30. 1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • Poor performance at Southeastern states. • Competitors may pursue aggressive national roll-out at the same time. • Frito-Lay might introduce a new line of crackers at the same time. • Advertise and Marketing expenditure,along with high DSD expenditure would reduce profit margins. Challenges:
  31. 31. 1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY Challenges: These would hinder the growth of Krispy Natural.
  32. 32. 1.RECOMMEND NATIONAL ROLL-OUT STRATEGY • Optimization of DSD for cost reduction. • Targeted schemes and promotions to increase brand positioning, especially in new markets. • In-shop sampling, sponsoring high-tea events. • Launching new and healthy products in different states to meet local taste. • Create enough brand position that national roll-out can achieve at least minimum target if Frito-Lay launches new products at same time. Recommendations:
  33. 33. CONCLUSION
  34. 34. Considering the competition, it is impractical to target $1000 millions of sales after first year. Original forecast of $500 million can be achieved with extensive marketing strategies.
  35. 35. SUMMARY
  36. 36. DISCLAIMER This presentation was created by Aashini Soni, DAIICT, Gandhinagar, during Marketing Management internship under Prof. Sameer Mathur, IIMLucknow.

