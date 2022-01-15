Bedside Pleural Effusion Ultrasonography: Equipment & Technique

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
It describes the ultrasonographic (echocardiographic) method of evaluating the pleura to detect abnormalities (effusion, pneumothorax, etc.), and to aid in doing some related procedures, such as aspirate & biopsy.
It starts with describing the equipment needed, patients positioning, imaging technique & interpretation and finally addressing its limitations and comparing it to other modalities (e.g. chest x-rays, and CT scan).