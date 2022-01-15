What to Upload to SlideShare

Bedside Pleural Effusion Ultrasonography: Equipment & Technique 1. BEDSIDE PLEURAL ULTRASONOGRAPHY: EQUIPMENT & TECHNIQUE Abd El-Salam AL-ETHAWI Speciality Doctor (Fellow) in Paediatric Cardiology Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool – UK 2 0 2 2 2. OBJECTIVES: To know:  Equipment needed  Patient’s positioning & preparation  Imaging technique  Major limitations & comparison to other imaging modalities 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 2 3. INTRODUCTION  Ultrasonography devices are used at the bedside to evaluate pleural abnormalities and to guide thoracentesis and related procedures (such as pleural drainage, catheter placement, and needle aspiration biopsy of pleural or subpleural lung masses).  The approach we will discuss is similar to that issued by the European Respiratory Society (1) 1. Laursen CB, et al. Eur Respir J. 2021 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 4 4. EQUIPMENT USED?  A wide variety of portable ultrasound machines with two- dimensional scanning capability. Transducers —  A 3.5 MHz phased array probe (A) is ‘preferred’ for pleural imaging.  Designed for echocardiography; has a small footprint; a multipurpose device (pleural, lung, and abdominal).  It has sufficient depth of penetration to image structures deep within the thorax, unlike the linear high frequency (B) probe that has superior resolution but limited penetration.  The curvilinear convex probe (C) may be used, if no phased array probe is available. A B C 5. EQUIPMENT USED?  For detailed visualization of the pleural surface morphology, a linear higher frequency 7.5 MHz probe (B) is required. It is used specifically for imaging the pleural surface (irregularity, lung point, and centromeric consolidations).  Compared with the cardiac (phased-array) probe, this vascular probe has: o superior resolution but o limited penetration (cannot be used to image deeper structures within the thorax, e.g. the lung). A B C 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 6 6. EQUIPMENT USED?  Doppler is generally not required! – although it is occasionally used to: 1. Differentiate a small pleural effusion from pleural thickening (next fig.). 2. Since it can identify blood flow, some experts have proposed that color Doppler may reduce the risk of vascular injury from device insertion into the pleural space AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 7. EQUIPMENT USED?  Image storage — Many portable ultrasonography machines have digital image storage and transfer capability.  Alternatively, the machine may be equipped with a printer, thus allowing the clinician to place a hard copy of the study in the patient chart. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 8. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Patient position —  The preferred position is the seated upright position  resting their elbows on a secure surface that is placed in front of them.  In this position, the entire back is available for scanning. The patient may also raise their arms to permit access to image the lateral and anterior portions of the chest.  However, not all patients are capable of sitting upright  supine or semi-supine positions are alternatives. 9. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Patient position —  Unstable, unable to sit upright, severe cardiopulmonary failure, or bedridden  scanned in the supine or semi-supine position with the ipsilateral arm adducted across the chest towards the opposite side.  See four patient positions for sonographic detection of pleural effusion and subsequent thoracentesis. 10. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  If the effusion is large, it may be identified in the mid-axillary line (B).  If the effusion is small  moving the probe to a more posterior position (D), so that it is pressed into the mattress and angled upwards to visualize the effusion.  Alternatively, the patient may be placed in a full lateral decubitus position (C). N.B. Positioning the critically-ill patient for thoracentesis is often challenging and requires several team members to be involved. If the patient is on mechanical ventilatory support, one team member is assigned responsibility for maintaining position of the endotracheal tube throughout the procedure. 11. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Machine setup —  The ultrasonography machine is positioned so the screen is easily visible from the operator's working position  Ambient lighting is reduced to maximize screen contrast  Adjusting depth and gain settings on the machine for optimal visualization. Many portable machines have abdominal "preset" settings that work well for thoracic scanning. Some machines have lung "preset" settings- depends on operator preference & machine! 12. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Depth – adjusted, target of interest in the centre: o shallow for near field structure (e.g. pleural surface) o deep for full extent of a pleural effusion  Gain setting – to optimize visualization of anatomic boundaries.  Probe – perpendicular to the skin surface, in between ribs space, probe marker directed in ‘cranial’ direction. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 13. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Scanning plane – adjusted to center the interspace on the screen with the ribs on either side  Probe marker standardizes image acquisition  yields a longitudinal axis view of the interspace with the cranial direction projected to the left of the screen. Structures near the skin surface project to the top of the screen while deeper structures project towards the bottom AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 14. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Scanning technique —  Because sound waves do not pass through air, acoustic gel is liberally applied to skin to provide an airless interface; gel also permits the probe to slide easily.  The probe is systematically moved craniocaudally from one interspace to another and from right to left so multiple interspaces may be examined in a short time. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 15. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Scanning technique — This process allows the examiner to:  Locate relevant anatomic landmarks (eg, diaphragm, lung, heart)  Identify and characterize any abnormalities (including pleural fluid), if present  Identify a safe site for needle insertion (if thoracentesis or biopsy is planned) N.B. If thoracentesis is performed separately from the initial diagnostic ultrasonography, the examination is always performed immediately before performance of the thoracentesis; as there may have been interim change in the size and distribution of effusion between the two scans. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 16. IMAGING TECHNIQUE The anatomic boundaries —  The diaphragm, chest wall, and lung are identified. The pericardium may also be a border, so it is prudent to identify the heart when planning thoracentesis on the left side  Adjacent clip - 2D transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE) from the parasternal long axis window showing both pericardial (◊) and pleural effusions (asterisk). AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 17. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Diaphragm — Must be ‘positively’ identified;  an echogenic curvilinear structure (A) above the liver or spleen  downward (caudad) movement of the diaphragm with inspiration  best confirmed by first identifying the hepatorenal (B) and splenorenal (C) recesses (another curvilinear structures that may be confused with the diaphragm)  Position – variable and may be low in the seated patient with a large effusion or high in the supine patient or when there is coexisting abdominal obesity, ascites, or diaphragmatic paralysis. A B C AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 18. IMAGING TECHNIQUE Chest wall — Identification of the structures allows accurate measurement of the depth of needle penetration - if required. The ultrasonography anatomy of the chest wall is as follows  Epidermis – When using the 7.5 MHz linear probe, this is visible as an echogenic line in the near-field; few millimeters in thickness. BE CAREFUL! It is not visible as a distinct anatomic entity when using the 3.5 MHz phased-array echo probe. The 7.5 MHz linear probe is used obtain a detailed view of the anatomy of the chest wall. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 19. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Dermis – a hypoechoic area located deep to the epidermis.  Intercostal muscles – a hypoechoic area deep to the dermal compartment; contract with respiration – prominent with respiratory distress.  Ribs – hyperechoic curvilinear structures adjacent to the intercostal muscle. The periosteum causes ‘posterior acoustic shadow’ i.e. blocks visualization of structures deep to the rib. Over the medial anterior chest, rib shadowing is less prominent – WHY? The 7.5 MHz linear probe is used obtain a detailed view of the anatomy of the chest wall. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 20. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  The pleural line – a white line approximately 0.5 cm deep to the periosteal reflection.  When a pleural effusion is present  the visceral and parietal surfaces are separated by the pleural effusion. The 7.5 MHz linear probe is used obtain a detailed view of the anatomy of the chest wall. AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 21. IMAGING TECHNIQUE LUNG SLIDING VS PULSE?  Lung sliding – respirophasic movement of the visceral against the parietal pleural surfaces; seen as a shimmering mobile pleural line that moves in synchrony with the respiratory cycle N  Does it exclude pneumothorax? Lung sliding: respirophasic shimmering to and fro movement of the visceral and parietal surfaces 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 22 22. IMAGING TECHNIQUE LUNG SLIDING VS PULSE?  Lung pulse – pleural line moves in a cardiophasic fashion due to transmission of the cardiac pulsations N Lung pulse: cardiophasic movement of the visceral parietal pleural surface (arrow) 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 23 23. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Lung — Constitutes the third typical boundary that is sought by the operator in identifying the presence of pleural fluid.  Normally aerated lung is not visible as a distinct structure. WHY? (A lines pattern, Reverberation artefact)N Effusion with consolidation/atelectasis!  Lung appears as a tissue density structure demarcated by the effusion with alveolar consolidation due to compressive atelectasis  ‘hepatization of lung’  Degree of atelectasis depends on the size of the effusion: large effusions  lobar or even total lung compressive atelectasis. 24. IMAGING TECHNIQUE HOW TO RECOGNIZE EFFUSION?  The hypoechoic space — PE appears as hypoechoic space that is surrounded by the anatomic borders described above.  PE may be characterized according to its pattern of echogenicity into the following 4 types: 1. Anechoic when it is echo-free (ie, black) Lung is a small consolidated structure (arrow) within large anechoic PE (arrowhead) (compressive atelectasis). AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 25. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  The hypoechoic space — TYPES OF PE: 2. Homogenously echogenic: when it is hypoechoic (ie, not anechoic) and no discrete echogenic elements observed within the effusion AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 26. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  The hypoechoic space — TYPES OF PE: 3. Complex non-septated: when discrete echogenic elements are observed within the effusion Complex non-septated Homogenously echogenic 27. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  The hypoechoic space — TYPES OF PE: 4. Complex Septated: when strands or septa are observed  Clinical Significance? o Anechoic effusion  usually a transudate while the presence of echogenicity within the pleural effusion usually indicates an exudate. o Septations or internal echogenicity are generally exudates AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 28. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Clinical Significance? o Pleural thickening >3 mm, nodularity, or coexisting lung abnormality (consolidation, abscess)  exudative PE o A ‘swirling’ pattern, (floating mobile echogenic particles)  exudative PE A swirling pattern (arrow) – floating mobile echogenic particles within the effusion AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 29. IMAGING TECHNIQUE  Dynamic findings — A variety of dynamic findings are associated with a pleural effusion. These include: movement of the diaphragm and heart as well as respirophasic and cardiophasic movement of the atelectatic lung, strands, septations, and echogenic material within the effusion. 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 30 30. ULTRASONOGRAPHY VS OTHER IMAGINGS!  A retrospective analysis of 66 patients suggested that ultrasonography was more sensitive than chest radiography (69 versus 61 percent) but less sensitive than computed tomography (69 versus 76 percent) for the diagnosis of a complicated parapneumonic effusion Svigals PZ, et al. Thorax. 2017 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 31 31. ANY LIMITATIONS? Limitations — 1. Patient-specific factors such as obesity, massive edema, heavy musculature, chest wall dressings, and inability to position the critically-ill patient may degrade image quality. 2. Complex long-standing empyema may make it difficult to identify the characteristic features of PE. THUS, if USS is not adequate for imaging, chest CT Scan is indicated. 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 32 32. SUMMARY  Given the cost savings, time efficiency, convenience, accuracy, and clinical applications, USS is often chosen by physicians as the preferred imaging modality for rapid bedside imaging of the pleura  A two dimensional USS machine with a 3.5 MHz phased-array transducer is typically used  The three defining characteristic USS findings of a pleural effusion include identification of the typical anatomic boundaries (diaphragm, chest wall, and lung) that surround a relatively hypoechoic space in which there are associated dynamic findings (eg, respirophasic or cardiophasic movement of lung, effusion, and diaphragm). 1/15/2022 AL-ETHAWI | ALDER HEY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL 33 33. THANKS FOR LISTENING! Any Question? Reference: Paul Mayo. Bedside pleural ultrasonography: Equipment, technique, and the identification of pleural effusion and pneumothorax. Up to Date. April 2021

