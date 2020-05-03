Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation on Domestic Enquiry Presented by- Ayisha Kowsar A MBA
Objective: To highlight the procedure for a fair and proper domestic enquiry as per requirements of law.
Why we go for domestic enquiry ? In today’s context no employer can discharge or dismiss a delinquent workman even for a s...
It is only when the workmen is found guilty of the charge in an enquiry conducted as per the principal of natural justice,...
Rules of natural justice : • the employee proceeded against had been informed clearly of the charges leveled against him. ...
Suppose the employer has dismissed/ discharged a workmen after following the procedure, conducting a fair and proper enqui...
The question of bonafides (genuine) may be raised and it will be open to the court to consider whether the employer had ac...
The management will be guilty of committing basic error of the fact. Basic error of fact If the findings at the enquiry is...
Steps Involved In The Procedure For Disciplinary Action A. Issue Of The Charge-sheet  It is advisable to obtain a written...
The charge-sheet framed should be served personally, if possible, and acknowledgement to that effect should be obtained fr...
B. SUSPENSION PENDING ENQUIRY WHY SUSPENSION DURING PENDING ENQUIRY ? This is required when management considers that his ...
C. CONSIDERATION OF THE EXPLANATION AFTER A CHARGE-SHEET HAS BEEN SERVED, WITHIN THE SPECIFIED TIME FOR REPLY, HOW HE MAY ...
* Admitting the charges and requesting for mercy * Denying the charges and requesting for an enquiry * Not submitting any ...
D. NOTICE FOR THE ENQUIRY After consideration of the explanation of the charge- sheeted employee or when no reply received...
The enquiry officer. WHO WILL ISSUE THE ENQUIRY NOTICE ? The date, time and place of the enquiry, asking the workman to pr...
Not less than 48 hours from the date of receipt of the notice of the enquiry. HOW MUCH TIME SHOULD BE GIVEN TO THE WORKMAN...
E. HOLDING OF THE ENQUIRY WHAT IS THE BASIC OBJECTIVE ? This is to find out whether the workman is guilty of the charges l...
IT IS FOR THE MANAGEMENT TO PROVE THE CHARGES AGAINST THE WORKMAN BY PRODUCING EVIDENCE DURING THE ENQUIRY, AND IT IS NOT ...
F. THE ENQUIRY WHO SHOULD BE PRESENT ? * THE ENQUIRY OFFICER * THE MANAGEMENT REPRESENTATIVE * THE CHARGE - SHEETED WORKMA...
G. THE PROCEDURE * Record the date, time and place of enquiry, name of the persons present and obtain their signatures on ...
* Explain the worker concerned the procedure to be followed during the enquiry 1. The management representative will produ...
* Witness in support of the charge are to be examined one by one in the presence of the charge- sheeted workman and he sho...
* Now, charge-sheeted workman should be asked to produce his own witness one by one and the MR should be allowed to cross-...
IF THE ENQUIRY REMAINS INCOMPLETE IN THE FIRST SITTING AND SOME MORE WITNESSES ARE REQUIRED TO BE EXAMINED WHAT IS TO BE D...
SIGNATURES WITH DATE * ON EACH PAGE OF ENQUIRY PROCEEDINGS - THE CHARGE-SHEETED WORKMAN - HIS REPRESENTATIVE, IF ANY - MAN...
H. THE ENQUIRY REPORT AFTER ENQUIRY IS OVER, THE ENQUIRY OFFICER IS REQUIRED TO MAKE AN “APPRECIATION” OF THE EVIDENCE ON ...
I. FINAL DECISION OF THE PUNISHING AUTHORITY Before taking a decision on the findings of the enquiry officer, the punishin...
CONCLUSION Though laws are pro labor and it is difficult to take disciplinary action against any workman but it dose not m...
