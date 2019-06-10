Synonyms, antonyms powerpoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Synonyms and Antonyms
  2. 2. What is a synonym? • A synonym is a word that has the same or nearly the same meaning as another word. • Example: – Cold and Chilly • Susie’s feet were cold, so she put on her slippers. • Susie’s feet were chilly, so she put on her slippers.
  3. 3. What is an antonym? • An antonym is a word opposite in meaning to another word. • Example: – Short and Tall • The person on the left is short. • The person on the right is tall.
  4. 4. Let’s Review! • Nice and kind are: – synonyms • Happy and sad are: – antonyms • Quiet and loud are: – antonyms • Fast and quick are: – synonyms
  5. 5. Game Time! • Please get into teams of 4-5 students. • In your teams, you will choose a point value and a category for a question that you will answer regarding synonyms, antonyms, or homonyms. • If your team gets the answer right, your team receives the selected amount of points. • If your team gets the answer wrong, another team can answer the question to earn those points. • Ready? Let’s go!
  6. 6. Jeopardy Synonyms Antonyms 100 100 200 200 300 300 400 400 500 500
  7. 7. Synonyms-100 Points • What is a synonym for the word “nice”?
  8. 8. Synonyms-200 Points • What is a synonym for the word “cheerful”?
  9. 9. Synonyms-300 Points • What is a synonym for the word “walk”?
  10. 10. Synonyms-400 Points • What is a synonym for the word “impolite”?
  11. 11. Synonyms-500 Points • What is a synonym for the word “honest”?
  12. 12. Antonyms-100 Points • What is an antonym for the word “up”?
  13. 13. Antonyms-200 Points • What is an antonym for the word “dark”?
  14. 14. Antonyms-300 Points • What is an antonym for the word “right”?
  15. 15. Antonyms-400 Points • What is an antonym for the word “old”?
  16. 16. Antonyms-500 Points • What is an antonym for the word “talkative”?
  17. 17. Choose the best answer for the following. Read the directions carefully! Synonyms are words that mean the same or about the same. Choose the best synonym for the following word. 1. bug shower insect embarrassment 2. damp wet spring baggy 3. shut roam lazy close 4. quiet silent lie empty 5. swallow quiet gulp far 6. Starved narrow cluttered hungry Antonyms are words that mean the opposite. Choose the best antonym for the following word. 1. good terrible damp fun 2. save throw spend money 3. dangerous play safe watch 4. push scrub wagon pull 5. Receive give tired sleepy 6. dusk lawn duck dawn

