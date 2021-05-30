Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Presentation on Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) Delivered by Dr Ahmed Daniel (Registrar) Department of Orthopedics &...
OUTLINE - Introduction - Definition - ATLS Approach - Preparation - Triaging - Primary Survery - Secondary Survey - Disast...
INTRODUCTION Emergency of trauma management by Dr. James K. Styne. ATLS course which held in 1978. International disemmina...
INTRDUCTION CONTINUES ATLS in Nigerian medical practice - 2009 D. Nnamdi Nwauwa as the course chairman and Dr. Bob Yellowe...
CAUSES OF DEATH GLOBALLY Excerpted from WHO files
INTRODUCTION CONTNUES Trimodal Death Distribution: THE FIRST PEAK occurs within seconds to minutes of injury. THE SECOND P...
ATLS may be defined as A protocol that constitutes a set of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions intended to identify ...
ATLS APPROACH - Preparation - Triage - Primary survey: Airway & C-spine managment Breathing and ventilation managment Circ...
PREPARATION - Prehosipital phase, MUST BE TIMELY - Hospital Phase, MUST BE READY
TRIAGING (AND REFERRAL SYSTEM) Simply the sorting of patients. Aim: Prevent avoidable deaths Prevent further deterioration...
TRIAGING CONTINUES Some triaging systems commonly employed are: - START Triaging System - JumpSTART Triaging system - SALT...
PRIMARY SURVEY “ABCDEs” - A process that involves a SIMULTANEOUS team effort geared towards saving the life of the patient...
PRIMARY SURVEY A simultaneous approach (not in sequence) - Airway maintenance and spinal protection - Breathing and ventil...
Primary Survey - Team Set Up
AIRWAY MAINTENANCE AND SPINAL PROTECTION CONTINUES - All traumatized patients must be assumed to have sustained a spinal i...
Log Rolling Maneuver
Log Rolling Maneuver Continues
Log Rolling Maneuver Continues
Airway Maneuvers
Rigid Adjustable Cervical Collar
AIRWAY MANAGEMENT - Intubation Indications: - Inability to maintain airway patency - Inability to protect the airway again...
Intubation Continues - Pre-oxygenation using a 100% oxygen at 10 - 15L/min via a non re-breathable mask for 3minutes OR vi...
Airway Management Device - Laryngoscopes
Airway Management Devices - ETT & Buogie
Airway Management Device - CO2 Detector
Airway Management - Alternatives
BREATHING AND VENTILATION Assessment: - Inspection (SpO2) - Palpation - Percussion - Auscultation Life threathening injuri...
Breathing & Ventilation Management Cont’ Life Saving Interventions: - High flow 100% oxygen via a NRM 10 -15L/min with/wit...
Breathing & Ventilation Management Cont’ - Triangle of Safety
REMEMBER! ATLS management IS NOT a sequential but rather a simultaneous TEAM effort towards saving the life of the patient.
CIRCULATION Assessment: - Feel for cool extremities - Pulse rate: Infants 160bpm, pre-schoolers 140bpm, schoolage & teenag...
CIRCULATION CONTINUES What are the possible sources of concealed hemorrhage? Note, the most effective way of restoring ade...
CIRCULATION CONTINUES - Intra-osseous Needles
CIRCULATION CONTINUES Sites of Intraosseous Access - Sternum - Humerus - Distal femur - Proximal tibia: 1 cm to 2 cm infer...
Venous Cut-down
CIRCULATION CONTINUES Resuscitative Effort: - Arrest hemorrhage. - IV crystalloids (Normal salline/lactated ringers) 1L or...
CIRCULATION CONTINUES Resuscitative Efforts Continues - IV Tranexamic acid given within 3hours of trauma over 10minutes, f...
CIRCULATION CONTINUES - All severely traumatized patient can be safely considered as having a pelvic fracture and managed ...
CIRCULATION CONTINUES Other Non-hemorhagic Causes of Shock: Cardiogenic shock: Blunt cardiac injury Distributive shock: Sp...
DISABILITY - GCS - AVPU - Pupillary light reflexes
EXPOSURE - Remove all clothings carefully and examine from head to toe judicously - Avoid hyporthermia - Log roll the pati...
Adjuncts of Primary Survey - Trauma x-ray series - Other specialized imaging investigations - Gastric catheters - SpO2 or ...
SECONDARY SURVEY Commenced after patient has been successfully resuscitated and stabilzed in primary survey. AMPLE history...
SECONDARY SURVEY CONTINUES Detailed examination: - Head/Neck - ENT - Eye examination - Chest - Abdomen (DRE) - Pelvic - Ge...
SECONDARY SURVEY CONTINUES Adjuncts of secondary survey: These include specialized interventions employed to determine the...
CONCLUSION ATLS is an extensive course that summarily entails immediate assessment, resuscitation and stabilization of an ...
BIBLIOGRAPHY - Advance Trauma Life Support 10th Edition - Medscape, ATLS - Trauma in a Flash, Arizona Trauma Association -...
