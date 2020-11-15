Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bible Matrix 6_59_Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900

Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fL095E4gm0M

Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740~)

Part 2. This Generation: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740)
Chapter 1. Predicting Signs and Times of 12 constellations as This Generation, and Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900
Verse 6. Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900

  1. 1. 1/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Dr. Won Yong Cha, English Education(BS), MBA, MISE(Ph.D.), Futurist or Futurologist biblematrix@gmail.com I am Dr. Won Yong Cha, the author of <Bible Matrix 6: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740~)>, published from Amazon, USA, via Nobook, 20 Apr 2020; Korean version, Seoul, Korea, 20 Sep 2015. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087D2N2T6/ http://www.yes24.com/24/goods/20460747
  2. 2. 2/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha Chapter 1. Predicting Signs and Times of 12 constellations as This Generation, and Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900 Verse 6. Mayan(mάːjən) calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900 There was a so-called 'Maya Turn Over‘1). Based on Tzolkin, an ancient Mayan calendar began on 13 August BC 3114 and ended on 21 December 2012. That’s why Mayan doomsday emerged. Calculating this, it is 3114 + 2012 = 5,126 years, of which cycle is called the Mayan Great Year of the Mayan calendar. So many people predicted 22 December 2012 as the end of the day. In 2009, the American film <2012>, which was based on it, also appeared. But nothing happened on 22 December 2012. 1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2012_phenomenon The problem was the Mayan calendar discovered. This discovered calendar was from the thirteenth to fourteenth centuries written on bark paper. Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Part 2. This Generation: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740)
  3. 3. 3/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha A team of American archaeologists(ὰːrkiάlədʒist), led by Professor William A. Saturno at Boston University, USA, found another Mayan calendar depicted on the walls of home, built in the early 800 years, at the Xultun Mayan ruins in northeast of Guatemala(Saturno et al., Science, 11 May 2012)2). It was an earlier Mayan calendar discovered so far than that of the 13th to 14th centuries. 2) Saturno et al., “Ancient Maya Astronomical Tables from Xultun, Guatemala”, Science, Vol. 336, No. 6082, pp. 714-717, 11 May 2012. http://www.sciencemag.org/content/336/6082/714.abstract Researchers involved in the deciphering of murals(mjúərəlz) have found that this calendar does not end in December 2012, but there is a new start of the cycle, namely, another 5,126-year cycle begins(BBC, 10 May 2012)3). In other words, another major cycle as Mayan Great Year began in 2012 and goes to the future of 7,138 years. 3) BBC - Maya art and calendar at Xultun stun archaeologists(10 May 2012) http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-18018343 Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900
  4. 4. 4/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Image: New Mayan calendar shows that another major cycle as Great Year, 5,126 years, began in 2012 and goes to the future of 7,138 years. Credit: Saturno et al., Science, 11 May 2012; BBC, 10 May 2012. Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900
  5. 5. 5/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha We can see that Mayans divided Platonic Great Year of 25,920 years into five cycles, and its 3rd cycle ended on 21 Dec 2012, but new 4th cycle started on 22 Dec 2012. Taking this into account, we can map the new Mayan calendar into the Grand Circle of 12 constellations. 5,126 years plus 2012 years is 7,138 years. Calculating as roughly 7,500 years, and then its 4th cycle will be ended in the middle of Sagittarius. Then the 5th Mayan cycle will begin again, and then will be reached to Virgo, which begins around 12,900. This beginning of Virgo coincides with BC 13,020 when the Flood of Noah occurred. In a big context, we can see the next times goes from the Pisces to Sagittarius to Scorpio to Libra, and also we can predict something bad will rise up in Sagittarius to Scorpio, and the birth of a new life or new world will begin in Virgo. Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900
  6. 6. 6/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) Image: 12 constellations according to precession or Great Year or Zodiac. Credit: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zodiac, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Precession, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astrological_sign 12궁,물고기자 리, 쌍어궁(雙魚 宮), PISCES (The Fish) 11궁,물병자리, 보병궁(寶甁宮), AQUARIUS (The Water- Bearer) 10궁,염소자리, 마갈궁(磨羯宮), CAPRICORN (The Sea-Goat) 9궁,궁수자리, 인마궁(人馬宮), SAGITTARIUS (The Archer) 8궁,전갈자리, 천갈궁(天蠍 宮), SCORPIO (The Scorpion) 7궁,천칭자리, 천칭궁(天秤 宮), LIBRA (The Scales) 6궁,처녀자리, 처녀궁(處女 宮), VIRGO (The Maiden) 5궁,사자자리, 사자궁(獅子宮, LEO(The Lion) 4궁,게자리, 거해궁(巨蟹宮), CANCER (The Crab) 3궁,쌍둥이자리, 쌍자궁(雙子宮), GEMINI (The Twins) 2궁,황소자리, 금우궁(金牛宮), TAURUS (The Bull) 1궁,양자리, 백양궁(白羊宮), ARIES(The Ram) BC 10,860 BC 13,020BC 8,700 BC 6,540 BC 4,380 BC 2,220 BC 60 AD 2,100 AD 4,260 AD 6,420 AD 8,580 AD 10,740 AD 12,900 AD 15,060 BC 15,180 BC 17,340 330도 360도 300도 270도 240도 210도 180도 150도 120도 90도 60도 30도 New Mayan calendar as its 4th cycle goes from Dec 2012 in Pisces to 7,500 years in Sagittarius Another New Mayan calendar as its 5th cycle goes to 12,900 years as the Great Year as this Generation New World Start Mayan calendar not ended on 21 Dec 2012 but lasting until 12,900
  7. 7. 7/7 https://www.facebook.com/groups/biblematrix/https://www.facebook.com/wonyongcha Any question to me Bible Matrix ⑥: Predicting the Second Coming of Jesus(c.AD 10,740) ☞ Next topic is Verse 1-1, Meaning of the sea or the waters and the beast in <Revelation>, of Chapter 2, Reorganization of new kingdoms with their nations of earth-sky-sea-Abyss in <Revelation> Q&A If you have any question, please email me: biblematrix@gmail.com +82-10-5273-5763

