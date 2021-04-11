Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon Tutorial Tip: V...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Key elements we will cover in this video tutorial...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Install Blender Screen Cast Keys tutorial steps: ...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 3 - Install screencast keys addon • Select t...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 4 - Select the downloaded screencast zip fil...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 5 - Enable screencast keys addon • Search fo...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 6 - Enable screencast keys addon • Search fo...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 6 - Screencast keys options • Go to the Blen...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Blender screencast keys video tutorial Click here...
https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial About DCP Web Designers At DCP we have over 15 ye...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
22 views
Apr. 11, 2021

Blender screencast keys addon tutorial

In this tutorial, I will show you how to set up and install Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon.

I will also show you how to change the font colour, font size and enable the addon when making tutorials for Blender 3D.

Key elements we will cover in this video tutorial:
Download the Blender Screen Cast Keys addon Version 3.0
Open Blender 2.8 and go to Edit / Preferences
Select the Addons tab
Click the install button
Navigate to the screencast keys addon zip file which you downloaded and select
Click the Install Addon from the file button
Use the Addon search function to find screencast keys and click the "checkbox" to enable the plugin
Close down the preferences window
To access the screencast keys addon you need to press the letter "N" on your keyboard to open the "transform" side panel
Select the screencast keys tab
Select the "checkbox" to enable screencast keys
Change the font size and colour to make keylogging and mouse clicks on the screen more visible


Install Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon
Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon
Screencast Keys Addon
Screencast Keys
dcpweb
dcp web designers

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Blender screencast keys addon tutorial

  1. 1. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon Tutorial Tip: Visit my blog post to watch free video tutorial https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial In this video tutorial, I will show you how to set up and install Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon. I will also show you how to change the font colour, font size and enable the addon when making tutorials for Blender 3D.
  2. 2. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Key elements we will cover in this video tutorial: • Download the Blender Screen Cast Keys addon Version 3.0 • Open Blender 2.8 and go to Edit / Preferences • Select the Addons tab • Click the install button • Navigate to the screencast keys addon zip file which you downloaded and select • Click the Install Addon from the file button • Use the Addon search function to find screencast keys and click the "checkbox" to enable the plugin • Close down the preferences window • To access the screencast keys addon you need to press the letter "N" on your keyboard to open the "transform" side panel • Select the screencast keys tab • Select the "checkbox" to enable screencast keys • Change the font size and colour to make keylogging and mouse clicks on the screen more visible Blender Screencast Keys Demo
  3. 3. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Install Blender Screen Cast Keys tutorial steps: Step 1 - Download screencast keys addon • Click here to download the screencast keys addon Step 2 - Open Blender Preferences • Launch Blender 3D. • Go to "Edit" Menu and then select "Preferences".
  4. 4. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 3 - Install screencast keys addon • Select the "Addon" tab from left side options. • Select the "Install" button.
  5. 5. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 4 - Select the downloaded screencast zip file • Go to the location where you saved the screencast keys download file. • Select the file and then select the "Install add-on from file" button.
  6. 6. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 5 - Enable screencast keys addon • Search for the screencast keys addon. • Select the checkbox to enable. • Select the "save preferences" button.
  7. 7. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 6 - Enable screencast keys addon • Search for the screencast keys addon. • Select the checkbox to enable. • Select the "save preferences" button.
  8. 8. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Step 6 - Screencast keys options • Go to the Blender viewport and press the letter "N" on your keyboard to open the right-side panel. • Select the screencast keys tab. • Select the checkbox to enable screencast keys. • Adjust the options as required.
  9. 9. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial Blender screencast keys video tutorial Click here to watch video tutorial Blender Video Tutorial By Pankaj Shah | YouTube Video Editors
  10. 10. https://www.dcpweb.co.uk/blog/blender-2-8-screencast-keys-addon-tutorial About DCP Web Designers At DCP we have over 15 years of web development knowledge and experience. Our goal is to create high quality, easy to use, affordable website solutions for businesses. Your excitement, happiness and satisfaction are at the very core of everything we do at DCP but more than anything we understand that results matter the most! There is nothing better than getting a phone call or email from our clients telling us how much they love their website :) We simply love what we do at DCP and take an ethical approach, guiding our clients with our vast knowledge gained from working on hundreds of website projects for a diverse range of client. You can feel confident that you are getting the best web solutions for your business when you choose to work with DCP London Web Designers. Get a custom-designed WordPress website to help your business grow. Take control over your business website and make updates whenever required. Get free onsite search engine optimisation to achieve a better ranking in search engines. • Take control of your website. • Mobile-friendly design. • Long term technical support. • Long term website growth plan. • SEO marketing strategies. • Social media marketing strategies. • Secure & reliable hosting. • Reliable business emails. Contact Us Email: info@dcpweb.co.uk Tel: 0208 539 4415 mob: 07838 678 770 Web: www.dcpweb.co.uk

×