Blender screencast keys addon tutorial

In this tutorial, I will show you how to set up and install Blender 2.8 Screencast Keys Addon.
I will also show you how to change the font colour, font size and enable the addon when making tutorials for Blender 3D.
Key elements we will cover in this video tutorial:
Download the Blender Screen Cast Keys addon Version 3.0
Open Blender 2.8 and go to Edit / Preferences
Select the Addons tab
Click the install button
Navigate to the screencast keys addon zip file which you downloaded and select
Click the Install Addon from the file button
Use the Addon search function to find screencast keys and click the "checkbox" to enable the plugin
Close down the preferences window
To access the screencast keys addon you need to press the letter "N" on your keyboard to open the "transform" side panel
Select the screencast keys tab
Select the "checkbox" to enable screencast keys
Change the font size and colour to make keylogging and mouse clicks on the screen more visible
