A Prayer for the People of God O God of mercy, in Jesus Christ you freed us from sin and death, and by your Holy Spirit yo...
Coronavirus Sunday #18 The COVID-19 Calendar
The Church Calendar July 12
Romans 8:1-11 the LIFE of the SPIRIT
ROBERT JEWETT When law is employed in the effort to dominate others and to earn superior status before God, its holy purpo...
ROBERT JEWETT It is not that Paul proved unable to obey the law, but that his very obedience achieved the opposite of its ...
What a miserable person I am! Who is going to rescue me from the body of this death? Thank God – through Jesus our King an...
So, therefore, there is no condemnation for those in the Messiah, Jesus. Why not? Because the law of the spirit of life in...
This was in order that the right and proper verdict of the law could be fulfilled in us as we live not according to the fl...
Life determined by s/Sin-ful flesh Minds focused on matters of s/Sin Death PAUL’S LINE of THINKING Life determined by the ...
Focus the mind on the flesh, and you’ll die; but focus it on the spirit, and you’ll have life, and peace. The mind focused...
But if the Messiah is in you, the body is indeed dead because of sin, but the spirit is life because of covenant justice*....
The Spirit raised Jesus from death Gave Jesus a new resurrection body Life PAUL’S LINE of THINKING The Spirit will raise y...
What’s true of what God did for Jesus is true of what God has done and will do for you: - Removed the sting of condemnatio...
PAUL’S PERSPECTIVE Present Evil Age Kingdom of God The Fall Jesus 2nd Coming
Closing Prayer O God of mercy, in Jesus Christ you freed us from sin and death, and by your Holy Spirit you nourish our mo...
Vintage 7.12.20 covid19_sunday18
  1. 1. A Prayer for the People of God O God of mercy, in Jesus Christ you freed us from sin and death, and by your Holy Spirit you nourish our mortal bodies with life. Plant us now in good soil, that our lives may flower in righteousness and peace. Amen.
  2. 2. Coronavirus Sunday #18 The COVID-19 Calendar
  3. 3. The Church Calendar July 12
  4. 4. Romans 8:1-11 the LIFE of the SPIRIT
  5. 5. ROBERT JEWETT When law is employed in the effort to dominate others and to earn superior status before God, its holy purpose is perverted and it leads to death rather than life…zealous advocacy of what one side conceives as right often produces the opposite, and the quest for superior status makes conflicts more irresolvable.
  6. 6. ROBERT JEWETT It is not that Paul proved unable to obey the law, but that his very obedience achieved the opposite of its intended effect…this indwelling sin transforms obedience into a means of status acquisition and thus produces the disastrous contradiction between what is intended and what is actually achieved.
  7. 7. What a miserable person I am! Who is going to rescue me from the body of this death? Thank God – through Jesus our King and Lord! ROMANS 7:24-25a (KNT)
  8. 8. So, therefore, there is no condemnation for those in the Messiah, Jesus. Why not? Because the law of the spirit of life in the Messiah, Jesus, released you from the law of sin and death. For God has done what the law (being weak because of human flesh)* was incapable of doing. God sent his own son in the likeness* of sinful flesh, and as a sin-offering*; and, right there in the flesh, ROMANS 8:1-3 (KNT)
  9. 9. This was in order that the right and proper verdict of the law could be fulfilled in us as we live not according to the flesh but according to the spirit. Look at it like this. People whose lives are determined by human flesh focus their minds on matters to do with the flesh, but people whose lives are determined by the spirit focus their minds on matters to do with the spirit. ROMANS 8:4-5 (KNT)
  10. 10. Life determined by s/Sin-ful flesh Minds focused on matters of s/Sin Death PAUL’S LINE of THINKING Life determined by the Spirit Minds focused on matters of Spirit Life
  11. 11. Focus the mind on the flesh, and you’ll die; but focus it on the spirit, and you’ll have life, and peace. The mind focused on the flesh, you see, is hostile to God. It doesn’t submit to God’s law; in fact, it can’t. Those who are determined by the flesh can’t please God. But you’re not people of flesh; you’re people of the spirit (if indeed God’s spirit lives within you; note that anyone who doesn’t have the ROMANS 8:5-9 (KNT)
  12. 12. But if the Messiah is in you, the body is indeed dead because of sin, but the spirit is life because of covenant justice*. So, then, if the spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead lives within you, the one who raised the Messiah from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies, too, through the spirit who lives within you. ROMANS 8:10-11 (KNT)
  13. 13. The Spirit raised Jesus from death Gave Jesus a new resurrection body Life PAUL’S LINE of THINKING The Spirit will raise you from death You will get a new resurrection body Life
  14. 14. What’s true of what God did for Jesus is true of what God has done and will do for you: - Removed the sting of condemnation - Defeated the power of s/Sin - Triumphed over the power of death - Made his spirit fully available for all THOUGHT for the DAY
  15. 15. PAUL’S PERSPECTIVE Present Evil Age Kingdom of God The Fall Jesus 2nd Coming
  16. 16. So, therefore, there is no condemnation for those in the Messiah, Jesus. Why not? Because the law of the spirit of life in the Messiah, Jesus, released you from the law of sin and death. ROMANS 8:1-3 (KNT)
  17. 17. Romans 8:1-11 the LIFE of the SPIRIT
  18. 18. Closing Prayer O God of mercy, in Jesus Christ you freed us from sin and death, and by your Holy Spirit you nourish our mortal bodies with life. Plant us now in good soil, that our lives may flower in righteousness and peace. Amen.

