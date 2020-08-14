Biodegradable plastics by vimalsubbu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIODEGRADAB LE PLASTICS
Introduction  Plastics are used almost every where in the world  Most of the things are made up of plastic, basically pl...
BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS  BIODEGRADABLE-Biologically broken down.  BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS –environmentally friendly plasti...
DEGRADATION PROCESS  Decomposed by Bacteria , Fungi and Algae.  The biological additives cause them to decay more rapidl...
80% of degradation within 45 days. 90% of degradation within 80 days. TIME TAKEN FOR DEGRADATION
BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC PRODUCTS COMMONLY USED  CARRY BAGS  GARBAGE BAGS  WATER BOTTLES  SPOONS.
BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC USED IN AGRICULTURE- MULCH FILM
APPLICATION AREAS IN INDIA  MULCH  SURGICAL IMPLANTS  INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING  WRAPPING  MILK SACHETS  FOOD SERVICE  P...
PRODUCT SYNTHESIS AND DEGRADATION
PRODUCT APPLICATION BASED ON PROPERTIES  SINGLE USE  SHORT LIFE  DISPOSABLE PRODUCTS  STRENGTH  RESISTANCE TO HEAT AN...
IDENTIFICATION  BY TOUCH:  SOFTER  SILKIER  QUALITY LABEL:  EN134322  ‘OK COMPOST’
COST  2 TO 10 TIMES MORE THAN CONVENTIONAL PLASTICS  BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC FILM OR BAGS- Rs.400-500/Kg  SOLUTION:  STO...
RISK OF CONTAMINATION  BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS SHOULD NOT BE MIXED WITH NON-BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS WHEN THROWN IN GARBAGE ...
RULES TO BE FOLLOWED  “ECO-LABELING” SYSTEM  “PLASTICS CODING SYSTEM”  (RECYCLED PLASTICS MANUFACTURE AND USAGE RULES ,...
ADVANTAGES  CONSUMES LESS ENERGY- MORE PRODUCTION  LESS LANDFILL AREA NEEDED  RECYCLABLE  NON-RENEWABLE RESOURCES LIKE...
DISADVANTAGES  NEED FOR INDUSTRIAL COMPOSTERS  IT MUST BE SEPARATED FROM CONVENTIONAL PLASTICS DURING DEGRADATION PROCES...
general information about bioplastic

