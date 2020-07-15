Temperature measurement using sensors and signal conditioning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Types of temperature sensors  RTD (Resistance Temperature Detector)  Thermistor  Thermocouple
RTD, the basics  How it works:  Utilizes the fact that resistance of a metal changes with temperature.  Make up:  Trad...
RTD Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Stable  Very accurate  Change in resistance is linear  Disadvantages: ...
Thermistor, the basics of  How it works:  Like the RTD a thermistor uses the fact that resistance of a metal changes wit...
Construction  Beads  Chips  Deposition on substrate
Epoxy encapsulated bead thermistors
Thermistor Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Very sensitive (has the largest output change from input temperatu...
Thermocouple, some more basics  How it works:  Made up of two different metals joined at one end to produce a small volt...
Thermocouples  Two wires of different metal alloys.  Converts thermal energy into electrical energy.  Requires a temper...
Thermocouple Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Self Powered (does not require a current or voltage source)  Ru...
Working Principle  Seebeck effect when any conductor subjected to thermal gradient generates a voltage.
Thermoelectric effect (cont.)  The Seebeck effect: an emf produced across the junction of two dissimilar conducting mater...
The Seebeck effect  If both ends of the two conductors are connected and a temperature difference is maintained between t...
Thermocouple (measuring junction)
Thermo electric laws 1. The application of heat to a single homogeneous metal in itself is not capable of producing electr...
3. Emf produced by 2 dissimilar metals having jns. at diff. Temp., emf developed will not be affected when a third metal i...
Law of intermediate metals : states that net emf in a circuit remains unaltered if a third metal is introduced provided th...
Thermocouple Materials The three most common thermocouple materials for moderate temperatures are Iron-Constantan (Type J)...
Standard Thermocouple Types Iron-Constantan: Iron-Constantan (Type J, color) generates about 50 µV/°C (28 µV/°F). The Iron...
Thermocouples - standard types Table 3.4. Thermocouples (standard types and others) and some of their properties Materials...
Thermocouple Color Codes Thermocouple wiring is color coded by thermocouple types. Different countries utilize different c...
Features  O/p in mv  Need ampr  Compesion ckts.  Less accurate  Kept inside protective wells  Cheaper when compared ...
Thermopile  n thermocouples in series electrically  In parallel thermally  Output is n times the output of a single the...
Lets Experiment!  In lab a RTD, thermistor, and thermocouple were placed in a beaker of 750mL of water and readings were ...
The Data (some of it) Temperature Thermocouple RTD Thermistor (degrees Celsius) (mille-Volts) (ohms) (kilo-ohms) 19 -0.10 ...
characteristics Thermocouple -0.50 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 3.50 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Temperature (∘C) V...
Comparisons Stability (Drift) Reasonable for limited lifetime Good Good Repeatability Reasonable Good Good Hysteresis Exce...
Bimetal sensors  Two metal strips welded together  Each metal strip has different coefficient of expansion  As they exp...
Bimetal sensors (cont.)  To extend motion, the bimetal strip is bent into a coil. The dial rotates as the coil expands/co...
Bimetal coil thermometer
  1. 1. Types of temperature sensors  RTD (Resistance Temperature Detector)  Thermistor  Thermocouple
  2. 2. RTD, the basics  How it works:  Utilizes the fact that resistance of a metal changes with temperature.  Make up:  Traditionally made up of platinum, nickel, iron or copper wound around an insulator.  Temperature range:  From about -196°C to 650°C. Thin Film RTD
  3. 3. RTD Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Stable  Very accurate  Change in resistance is linear  Disadvantages:  Expensive  Current source required  Small change in resistance  Self heating  Less rugged than thermocouples.
  4. 4. Thermistor, the basics of  How it works:  Like the RTD a thermistor uses the fact that resistance of a metal changes with temperature.  Make up:  Generally made up of semiconductor materials  Temperature Range:  About -45°C - 300°C Thermistor
  5. 5. Construction  Beads  Chips  Deposition on substrate
  6. 6. Epoxy encapsulated bead thermistors
  7. 7. Thermistor Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Very sensitive (has the largest output change from input temperature)  Quick response  More accurate than RTD and Thermocouples  Disadvantages:  Output is a non- linear function  Limited temperature range.  Require a current source  Self heating  Fragile
  8. 8. Thermocouple, some more basics  How it works:  Made up of two different metals joined at one end to produce a small voltage at a given temperature.  Make up:  Made of up two different metals. Ex: A type J is made up of Iron and Constantan.  Temperature Range  Type J: 0°C to 1400°C A few Thermocouples
  9. 9. Thermocouples  Two wires of different metal alloys.  Converts thermal energy into electrical energy.  Requires a temperature difference between measuring junction and reference junction.  Easy to use and obtain.
  10. 10. Thermocouple Advantages and Disadvantages  Advantages:  Self Powered (does not require a current or voltage source)  Rugged  Inexpensive  Simple  Disadvantages:  Extremely Low Voltage output (mV)  Not very stable  Needs a reference point
  11. 11. Working Principle  Seebeck effect when any conductor subjected to thermal gradient generates a voltage.
  12. 12. Thermoelectric effect (cont.)  The Seebeck effect: an emf produced across the junction of two dissimilar conducting materials connected together.  The first to be discovered and used (1821)  The basis of all thermoelectric sensors  Peltier effect is used in Thermoelectric Generators (TEG) devices
  13. 13. The Seebeck effect  If both ends of the two conductors are connected and a temperature difference is maintained between the two junctions, a thermoelectric current will flow through the closed circuit (generation mode)
  14. 14. Thermocouple (measuring junction)
  15. 15. Thermo electric laws 1. The application of heat to a single homogeneous metal in itself is not capable of producing electric current 2. Thermo electric emf is produced when when two junctions of 2 dissimilar homogenous metal kept at different temp ( emf not affected by temp. gradient)
  16. 16. 3. Emf produced by 2 dissimilar metals having jns. at diff. Temp., emf developed will not be affected when a third metal is made a part of ckt. – based on law of intermediate metals 4. Law of intermediate temp. Eac= Eab + Ebc
  17. 17. Law of intermediate metals : states that net emf in a circuit remains unaltered if a third metal is introduced provided that the two junctions of third metals are at same temp
  22. 22. Features  O/p in mv  Need ampr  Compesion ckts.  Less accurate  Kept inside protective wells  Cheaper when compared to RTD
  23. 23. Thermopile  n thermocouples in series electrically  In parallel thermally  Output is n times the output of a single thermocouple  Used to increase output
  24. 24. Lets Experiment!  In lab a RTD, thermistor, and thermocouple were placed in a beaker of 750mL of water and readings were taken from 19°C to 80°C.  The next two slides show the results.
  25. 25. The Data (some of it) Temperature Thermocouple RTD Thermistor (degrees Celsius) (mille-Volts) (ohms) (kilo-ohms) 19 -0.10 108.00 105.60 20 -0.10 108.40 99.80 21 0.00 108.70 94.20 22 0.00 109.00 88.20 23 0.00 109.50 83.80 24 0.10 110.00 79.70 25 0.10 110.40 75.90 26 0.10 110.90 73.30 27 0.20 111.30 70.00 28 0.20 111.50 68.40 29 0.30 112.00 63.40 30 0.40 112.90 60.50 32 0.50 113.20 54.80 34 0.70 114.10 49.20 36 0.70 114.80 45.50
  26. 26. characteristics Thermocouple -0.50 0.00 0.50 1.00 1.50 2.00 2.50 3.00 3.50 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Temperature (∘C) Voltage(mV) Thermistor 0.00 20.00 40.00 60.00 80.00 100.00 120.00 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Temperature (∘C) Resistance(KΩ) RTD 100.00 105.00 110.00 115.00 120.00 125.00 130.00 135.00 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Temperature (∘C) Resistance(Ω)
  27. 27. Thermocouple Materials The three most common thermocouple materials for moderate temperatures are Iron-Constantan (Type J), Copper- Constantan (Type T), and Chromel-Alumel (Type K). 1-) The first named element of the pair is the positive element. 2-) The negative wire is color coded red. All three types (J, K, and T) are available as insulated duplexed pairs from 0.001-inch diameter on up. For accuracy, and minimum system disturbance, the smaller the wire the better, but wire smaller than 0.003-inch diameter is very fragile.
  28. 28. Standard Thermocouple Types Iron-Constantan: Iron-Constantan (Type J, color) generates about 50 µV/°C (28 µV/°F). The Iron wire is magnetic. coded white and red Junctions can be made by welding or soldering, using commonly available solders and fluxes.Iron-Constantan thermocouples can generate a galvanic EMF between the two wires and should not be used in applications where they might get wet. Chromel Alumel: Chromel-Alumel (wire is magnetic. Junctions can be made by welding or soldering, butType K, color coded yellow and red) generates about 40 µV/°C (22 µV/°F). The Alumel high temperature silver-solders and special fluxes must be used.Chromel- Alumel thermocouples generate electrical signals, while the wires are being bent, and should not be used on vibrating systems, unless strain relief loops can be provided. Copper-Constantan: Copper-Constantan (Type T, color coded blue and red) generates about 40 µV/°C (22 µV/°F). Neither wire is magnetic. Junctions can be made by welding or soldering with commonly available solders and fluxes.Copper-Constantan thermocouples are very susceptible to conduction error, due to the high thermal conductivity of the copper, and should not be used unless long runs of wire (100 to 200 wire diameters) can be laid along an isotherm.
  29. 29. Thermocouple Color Codes Thermocouple wiring is color coded by thermocouple types. Different countries utilize different color coding. Jacket coloring is sometimes a colored stripe instead of a solid color as shown.
  30. 30. Comparisons Stability (Drift) Reasonable for limited lifetime Good Good Repeatability Reasonable Good Good Hysteresis Excellent Good Good Vibration Very Resistant Less Resistant Good Measurement Area Single Point Whole RT Element Whole bead (Small) Diameter Small Sizes (to 0.25mm) Larger (3.0mm min) Small (0.5mm min) Linearity Not Linear Reasonably Linear Not Linear Reference Junction Required Not Required Not Required Lead Wire Resistance No Problem Must be Considered No Problem Contact Required Yes Yes Yes Response Fast Slower Medium parameter Thermocouple Resistance Thermometer (RTD) Thermistor
  31. 31. Bimetal sensors  Two metal strips welded together  Each metal strip has different coefficient of expansion  As they expand, the two strips bend. This motion can then be used to:  move a dial  actuate a sensor (pressure sensor for example)  rotate a potentiometer  close a switch
  32. 32. Bimetal sensors (cont.)  To extend motion, the bimetal strip is bent into a coil. The dial rotates as the coil expands/contracts
  33. 33. Bimetal coil thermometer

