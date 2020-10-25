Successfully reported this slideshow.
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #PROTEUS #PCB DESIGN (2020 pao2)

✅ Ejemplo 1: End Device based on #Arduino
✅ Ejemplo 2: #ATMEGA328P#Proteus Schematic

#GRABCAD
Proteus #PCB Layout
Proteus 3D Visualizer

Leer temas relacionados al diseño de PCB:
https://vasanza.blogspot.com/
✅ 2020 PAO2: Electronic Prototype Development
✅ #Proteus #PCB Design
✅ Instalación de #ALTIUM #CircuitMaker y especificaciones del #ESP32
✅ #ESP8266 Module
✅ Create a #Schematic in Altium Designer
✅ Create a #PCB in #Altium Designer
✅ Modular design approach in #Altium Designer

  1. 1. PROTEUS PCB DESIGN (Ejemplo 1) 1 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  2. 2. 2 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Schematic – End Device
  3. 3. 3 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Encapsulado tipo DIP del AVR Atmega 328P
  4. 4. 4 Proteus Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 3D VisualizerPCB Layout
  5. 5. 5 XBEE Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/xbee-pro-60mw-1
  6. 6. 6 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Pin Number Footprint
  7. 7. 7 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  8. 8. 8 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Footprint
  9. 9. 9 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  10. 10. 10 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  11. 11. 11 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  12. 12. 12 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  13. 13. 13 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  14. 14. 14 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  15. 15. 15 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  16. 16. 16 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  17. 17. 17 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  18. 18. 18 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  19. 19. 19 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  20. 20. 20 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  21. 21. 21 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  22. 22. 22 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  23. 23. 23 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  24. 24. 24 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  25. 25. 25 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/47k-potentiometer-1 Potentiometer
  26. 26. 26 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Footprint
  27. 27. 27 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  28. 28. 28 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  29. 29. 29 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  30. 30. 30 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Make Package
  31. 31. 31 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  32. 32. 32 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  33. 33. 33 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  34. 34. 34 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  35. 35. 35 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  36. 36. 36 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  37. 37. 37 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  38. 38. 38 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  39. 39. 39 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic Make Device
  40. 40. 40 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  41. 41. 41 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  42. 42. 42 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/led-5-0-mm-red-1 https://grabcad.com/library/conector-kre-2-1 GRABCAD
  43. 43. 43 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/conector-bornera-de-3-terminales-1 GRABCAD
  44. 44. 44 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  45. 45. 45 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  46. 46. 46 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  47. 47. 47 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  48. 48. 48 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  49. 49. 49 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  50. 50. 50 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  51. 51. 51 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  52. 52. 52 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  53. 53. PROTEUS PCB DESIGN (Ejemplo 2) 53 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  54. 54. 54 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – Schematic
  55. 55. 55 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/led-3mm-pack-colors-1 https://grabcad.com/library/conector-kre-2-1 GRABCAD
  56. 56. 56 Proteus – PCB Layout Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  57. 57. 57 Proteus – 3D Visualizer Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110
  58. 58. 58 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – 3D Visualizer
  59. 59. 59 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 Proteus – 3D Visualizer
  60. 60. 60 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://grabcad.com/library/push-button-2-pin-5mm-1 https://grabcad.com/library/lm35-3 https://grabcad.com/library/ldr-photo-cell-1 GRABCAD (Otros componentes)
  61. 61. 61 Video Ejemplo2 Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 https://youtu.be/NZdTCrPsyv8
  62. 62. 62 Recursos Sistemas Embebidos 011000010111001101100001011011100111101001100001 01101010011001010110000101101110 • Código End Device para Arduino • Código End Device para Proteus • PCB en Proteus (Ejemplo 1) • PCB en Proteus (Ejemplo 2) Leer temas relacionados al diseño de PCB •✅ 2020 PAO2: Electronic Prototype Development •✅ #Proteus #PCB Design •✅ Instalación de #ALTIUM #CircuitMaker y especificaciones del #ESP32 •✅ #ESP8266 Module •✅ Create a #Schematic in Altium Designer •✅ Create a #PCB in #Altium Designer •✅ Modular design approach in #Altium Designer

