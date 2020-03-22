Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROMOTIONAL MIX
Marketing Mix Product Design Brand Logo Container Package Packaging Warranty Service Product lines Label Promotional Mix A...
Is she communicating? Promotion Comunication
Marketing Communication Process Sender Ad agency Marketing department Encode Message channel Decode Reciever (Customer, co...
Class activity La barrera: Grupos de 3 Uno pregunta qué hizo el otro el fin de semana El otro contesta y sigue la conversa...
Promotion consists of informing and convincing in a persuasive way the existence of a product, a brand, an idea, a person,...
TARGET MARKET INFORM REMEMBER PERSUADE PRO M OTIO NALO BJECTIVES
Paid forms of non-personal presentation and promotion of ideas, goods or services through mass media. ADVERTISIN G
ADVERTISEMENT OBJECTIVE A Atention I Interest D Desire A Action
Institutional Advertisiment
Productorserviceadvertisement
Advertising message
Save money, find everything
HEALTH: Healthy conscience
LOVE AND ROMANCE: Cosmetics, perfumes, hotels, restaurants.
FEAR OR CONSCIENCE: Get sick, risk your life, bad health, die, etc…
The model was 1.64 cm height, and in its worst days she weighed 25 kilos. After leading the campaign "No anorexia, no-l-it...
ADMIRATION: “If they recomend it, must be good…
CONVENIENCE:
PLEASURE AND FUN: bars, parks, hotels…
ADVENTURE: parks, nature…
Comparative advertisement: ”Could be very persuasive”
VANITY: expensive and fancy products
SEXUAL MESSAGES
Sex applied to advertising consists in the use of provocative or erotic images that are designed specifically to get the c...
SUBLIMINAL ADVERTISING?
¿PUBLICIDADSUBLIMINAL?
Advertising media Newspaper Television Direct mail Internet Exterior ads Magazines Flyers Mobile ads
Cine Espectacularidad, selectividad geográfica. Concentración del auditorio relativa.
Billboards:
Espectaculares
Public transportation ads
BTL ( Beyond the line)
Internet
Short-term incentives to encourage the purchase or sale of a product or service. SALESPROM OTION
Free samples
Discount certificates
Bonus Packs HERRAMIENTASDEPROMOCIÓNAL CONSUMIDOR
Promotional items
Gifts and prices
Tasting
Rewards points
Discounts
HERRAMIENTASDEPROMOCIÓNAL CONSUMIDOR Raffles and contests
CROSS-PROMOTIONS
CUPONS
Create positive relationships with a variety of programs designed to improve, maintain or protect the company’s image. Pub...
Dove’s campaign Real Beauty
Press Publications Success stories with clients Letters Conferences Radio Television Interviews Seminars and public Sponso...
Personal presentation that makes the sales force to develop relationships and business. PersonalSales
Advantages Cost control Message control Segmented Detailed Better information Closes sales Salesforce
Sales Force Management Decision Strategy design and sales force structure Recruitment and selection of sales force Sales f...
Geographic zones Clients Product lines Combined Sales force structure
Thank you 50% 0ff
  1. 1. PROMOTIONAL MIX
  2. 2. Marketing Mix Product Design Brand Logo Container Package Packaging Warranty Service Product lines Label Promotional Mix Advertising Personal Sales Sales promotion Merchandising Public Relation Place Channels Coverage Supply Location Inventory Transportation Logistics Price Price list Competitors Credit conditions Discounts Wholesaler Demand Costs
  3. 3. Is she communicating? Promotion Comunication
  4. 4. Marketing Communication Process Sender Ad agency Marketing department Encode Message channel Decode Reciever (Customer, consumer) Interference (noise) Friends Other ads Feed back from receiver to sender
  5. 5. Class activity La barrera: Grupos de 3 Uno pregunta qué hizo el otro el fin de semana El otro contesta y sigue la conversación por un minuto. El tercer alumno es la barrera, que no permitirá que se comuniquen entre si sus compañeros, puede usar las manos, un cuaderno, la mochila, y lo que sea que impida la comunicación. No puede tocar a los compañeros, y no se permite la agresión.
  6. 6. Promotion consists of informing and convincing in a persuasive way the existence of a product, a brand, an idea, a person, a company or an institution to the target market to influence an opinion or elicit a response. PROMOTION
  7. 7. TARGET MARKET INFORM REMEMBER PERSUADE PRO M OTIO NALO BJECTIVES
  8. 8. Paid forms of non-personal presentation and promotion of ideas, goods or services through mass media. ADVERTISIN G
  9. 9. ADVERTISEMENT OBJECTIVE A Atention I Interest D Desire A Action
  10. 10. Institutional Advertisiment
  11. 11. Productorserviceadvertisement
  12. 12. Advertising message
  13. 13. Save money, find everything
  14. 14. HEALTH: Healthy conscience
  15. 15. LOVE AND ROMANCE: Cosmetics, perfumes, hotels, restaurants.
  16. 16. FEAR OR CONSCIENCE: Get sick, risk your life, bad health, die, etc…
  17. 17. The model was 1.64 cm height, and in its worst days she weighed 25 kilos. After leading the campaign "No anorexia, no-l-ita", it became a symbol of the fight against the disease.
  18. 18. ADMIRATION: “If they recomend it, must be good…
  19. 19. CONVENIENCE:
  20. 20. PLEASURE AND FUN: bars, parks, hotels…
  21. 21. ADVENTURE: parks, nature…
  22. 22. Comparative advertisement: ”Could be very persuasive”
  23. 23. VANITY: expensive and fancy products
  24. 24. SEXUAL MESSAGES
  25. 25. Sex applied to advertising consists in the use of provocative or erotic images that are designed specifically to get the customer’s interest in a particular product or service.
  26. 26. SUBLIMINAL ADVERTISING?
  27. 27. ¿PUBLICIDADSUBLIMINAL?
  28. 28. Advertising media Newspaper Television Direct mail Internet Exterior ads Magazines Flyers Mobile ads
  29. 29. Cine Espectacularidad, selectividad geográfica. Concentración del auditorio relativa.
  30. 30. Billboards:
  31. 31. Espectaculares
  32. 32. Public transportation ads
  33. 33. BTL ( Beyond the line)
  34. 34. Internet
  35. 35. Short-term incentives to encourage the purchase or sale of a product or service. SALESPROM OTION
  36. 36. Free samples
  37. 37. Discount certificates
  38. 38. Bonus Packs HERRAMIENTASDEPROMOCIÓNAL CONSUMIDOR
  39. 39. Promotional items
  40. 40. Gifts and prices
  41. 41. Tasting
  42. 42. Rewards points
  43. 43. Discounts
  44. 44. HERRAMIENTASDEPROMOCIÓNAL CONSUMIDOR Raffles and contests
  45. 45. CROSS-PROMOTIONS
  46. 46. CUPONS
  47. 47. Create positive relationships with a variety of programs designed to improve, maintain or protect the company’s image. Public Relations
  48. 48. Dove’s campaign Real Beauty
  49. 49. Press Publications Success stories with clients Letters Conferences Radio Television Interviews Seminars and public Sponsorships Relaciones públicas
  50. 50. Personal presentation that makes the sales force to develop relationships and business. PersonalSales
  51. 51. Advantages Cost control Message control Segmented Detailed Better information Closes sales Salesforce
  52. 52. Sales Force Management Decision Strategy design and sales force structure Recruitment and selection of sales force Sales forcé trainning Sales force supervision Sales force evaluation
  53. 53. Geographic zones Clients Product lines Combined Sales force structure
  54. 54. Thank you 50% 0ff

