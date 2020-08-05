Intl orientation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTERNATIONAL ORIENTATION Dr M Valliammal Professor AMET Business School AMET UNIVERSITY
ORIENTATION  Degree and nature of involvement of firms in international business  Four types of attitudes /orientations ...
Types of Orientations The EPRG framework provided based on the analysis of Wind , Douglas and Perl mutter . • Ethnocentris...
Ethnocentric approach  Under this approach , target market is own country , Excessive production will be exported due to ...
1. Ethnocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ Manager...
Ethnocentric orientation  Overseas operations are viewed as  Secondary to domestic operations  Primarily as a means of ...
contd  Seperate export department or international division comprising the marketing personnel from home country national...
Ethnocentric companies  Ethnocentric Companies which conduct business outside can be described as international companies...
suitability  Suitable for small companies just entering international market with  Minimal international commitments bec...
Polycentric orientation Under this approach, the companies customizes the marketing mix to meet the taste, performance and...
POLYCENTRIC ORIENTATION  Adaptation of business strategies to local conditions  Company recognises the inherent differen...
2. Polycentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director →→→ C E O FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY ↓ SOUTH AFRICA ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻...
Contd.  Understands local way of doing business- local laws ,culture&custom  Results in max degree of geographic decentr...
Regiocentric orientation • Under this approach, the company operating successfully in a foreign country thinks of exportin...
3. Regiocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director ↓ →→→ C E O ↓ ↓ SOUTH AFRICA ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ ↓ Mktg...
Regiocentric orientations  Regional orientation  Differentiated markets ,which are delineated on the basis of common reg...
4. Geocentric approach • Under this approach, the company analyses the tastes, preference and needs of the customers in al...
4. Geocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director Headquarters India ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻...
Geocentric orientations  Global orientation  Entire world is a single market Develops standardised marketing mix Project...
Contd.  Objectives set by negotiation between headquarters and regional HQ/and between regional HQ& individual subsidiari...
Desirability condition for EPRG Size of the firm Experience gained in a given market Size of the potential market Type of ...
The EPRG Framework (Companies’ Philosophies on International Involvement) Ethnocentric Orientation: Firms are guided by a ...
Stages in evolution of companies  Purely domestic company  Domestic company with some direct/indirect foreign business ...
International companies International marketing is the export, franchising, joint venture or full direct entry of a market...
MNC A multinational corporation (MNC) or multinational enterprise (MNE) is a corporation that is registered in more than o...
MNC (contd.) • They play an important role in globalization. Arguably, the first multinational business organization is co...
Transnational corporation A transnational corporation (TNC) differs from a traditional MNC in that it does not identify it...
  1. 1. INTERNATIONAL ORIENTATION Dr M Valliammal Professor AMET Business School AMET UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. ORIENTATION  Degree and nature of involvement of firms in international business  Four types of attitudes /orientations that are associated with successive stages in the evolution of international operations  These stages assumed to reflect the goals and philosophies of the company  Led to different management strategies &planning procedure for international operations.
  3. 3. Types of Orientations The EPRG framework provided based on the analysis of Wind , Douglas and Perl mutter . • Ethnocentrism(home country orientation)  Polycentrism(host country orientation)  Regiocentrism (regional orientation)  Geocentrism (world orientation)
  4. 4. Ethnocentric approach  Under this approach , target market is own country , Excessive production will be exported due to change in customer taste, preferences
  5. 5. 1. Ethnocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ Manager R & D FIN PROD HRD MKTG ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ Asstt. Manager North india South India Exports
  6. 6. Ethnocentric orientation  Overseas operations are viewed as  Secondary to domestic operations  Primarily as a means of disposing 'surplus”  Domestic technique and personnel are viewed superior  Plans for overseas market are developed in home office  Policies and procedures are identical to those of domestic market
  7. 7. contd  Seperate export department or international division comprising the marketing personnel from home country nationals.  Overseas operations conducted from a home country base  Strong reliance on export agents  Domestic product mix for overseas market without major modifications  Ethnocentric-extension strategy
  8. 8. Ethnocentric companies  Ethnocentric Companies which conduct business outside can be described as international companies  Ethnocentric companies which neglect the oppurtunities outside home country may be called as domestic companies.  Ethnocentric orientation is appropriate for small companies just entering overseas markets.
  9. 9. suitability  Suitable for small companies just entering international market with  Minimal international commitments because of minimal risk  With nil/minimal international investments reqt  No additional selling costs  Suitable 50 years ago  Today ethnocentrism is biggest internal threats for a company
  10. 10. Polycentric orientation Under this approach, the companies customizes the marketing mix to meet the taste, performance and needs of the customers of each international market.
  11. 11. POLYCENTRIC ORIENTATION  Adaptation of business strategies to local conditions  Company recognises the inherent differences in overseas markets  Subsidiaries are established in overseas markets  Each subsidiary operates independently of others &establishes its own marketing objectives and plans.  Formulating marketing strategy after considering each market environment  Market segmentation at least on country basis
  12. 12. 2. Polycentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director →→→ C E O FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY ↓ SOUTH AFRICA ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ Manager R & D FIN PROD HRD MKTG
  13. 13. Contd.  Understands local way of doing business- local laws ,culture&custom  Results in max degree of geographic decentralisation  Local managers recognised as psychologically close to local markets envts.and customers  Marketing is adaptation strategy,opposite of ethnocentrism  MNCs are polycentric companies
  14. 14. Regiocentric orientation • Under this approach, the company operating successfully in a foreign country thinks of exporting to other neighboring countries of the host country. • At this stage, the concerned subsidiary considers the regional environment ( such as laws, culture, policies etc) for formulating the policies & strategies.
  15. 15. 3. Regiocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director ↓ →→→ C E O ↓ ↓ SOUTH AFRICA ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ ↓ Mktg Mktg Mktg ↓ ( Lesotho) ( Kenya) ( Nambia) ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻ ⁻ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻↓ MGR MGR MGR MGR MGR R & D FIN PROD HRD MKTG
  16. 16. Regiocentric orientations  Regional orientation  Differentiated markets ,which are delineated on the basis of common regional characteristics.(ignoring national boundaries  Trade-off between localisation &standardisation strategies  Neglect of intra regional differences in business environment.
  17. 17. 4. Geocentric approach • Under this approach, the company analyses the tastes, preference and needs of the customers in all foreign markets and then adopts a standardized marketing mix for all the foreign markets. • Coca-cola adopted this strategy by selling its popular soft drink with the same content, packaging, branding & advertisement themes worldwide • Whirlpool designs a world-washer – small, stripped-down automatic washing machine for Mexico, Brazil & India. However, it modified its product for Indian market to wash the delicate “sarees”.
  18. 18. 4. Geocentric approach Organization Structure Managing Director Headquarters India ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻ ↓⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻⁻ ↓ Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary Subsidiary India South Africa Kenya Nambia
  19. 19. Geocentric orientations  Global orientation  Entire world is a single market Develops standardised marketing mix Projects uniform image of the company and its products  Standardised marketing mix strategy  Global standardisation  Economies of scale and lower costs  Advantage of pace (T/O,less cost advantage etc.)
  20. 20. Contd.  Objectives set by negotiation between headquarters and regional HQ/and between regional HQ& individual subsidiaries
  21. 21. Desirability condition for EPRG Size of the firm Experience gained in a given market Size of the potential market Type of product &its cultural dependency
  22. 22. The EPRG Framework (Companies’ Philosophies on International Involvement) Ethnocentric Orientation: Firms are guided by a domestic market extension concept. (Disney – in the past) Polycentric Orientation: Firms are guided by a multi-domestic market concept. (Some of the car companies) Regiocentric Orientation: Firms view world regions as distinct markets. (Pepsi Co., Otis) Geocentric Orientation: The world is perceived to be a potential market regardless of geographic location or nationality. (McDonalds, IBM)
  23. 23. Stages in evolution of companies  Purely domestic company  Domestic company with some direct/indirect foreign business  International company  MNC/global company  Transnational company
  24. 24. International companies International marketing is the export, franchising, joint venture or full direct entry of a marketing organization into another country. This can be achieved by exporting a company's product into another location, entry through a joint venture with another firm in the target country, or foreign direct invesetment into the target country
  25. 25. MNC A multinational corporation (MNC) or multinational enterprise (MNE) is a corporation that is registered in more than one country or that has operations in more than one country. It is a large corporation which both produces and sells goods or services in various countries. It can also be referred to as an international corporation.
  26. 26. MNC (contd.) • They play an important role in globalization. Arguably, the first multinational business organization is conjectured to be the Knights Templar, founded in 1120. After that came the British East India Company in 1600[6] and then the Dutch East India Company, founded March 20, 1602, which would become the largest company in the world for nearly 200 years.
  27. 27. Transnational corporation A transnational corporation (TNC) differs from a traditional MNC in that it does not identify itself with one national home. While traditional MNCs are national companies with foreign subsidiaries, TNCs spread out their operations in many countries sustaining high levels of local responsiveness. An example of a TNC is Nestlé who employ senior executives from many countries and try to make decisions from a global perspective rather than from one centralized headquarters.

