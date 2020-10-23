Soal bahasa inggris pts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SOAL BAHASA INGGRIS SUSULAN DAN REMEDIAL PTS KELAS 7: 1. “Hello, my name is sarah.” That is the sentence of? 2. “clara, this is jane” the purpose of sentence is … 3. Mother is a Mr. Arnold’s Handoko wife, and I am a brother of Mr.Handoko’s daughter. I am ……….. Mr.Handoko. 4. My friend is 13 years old now, different with my sister is two years younger, she is ………. Years old now. 5. I live at Jakarta. Every day, I am learning by online learning. I ………. at Trisula Perwari 2 junior high school. 6. The beautiful girl is wearing red dress, she is my parent in our home, she is ….…… 7. Laura, Karin, and Jane are siblings. They are children of Mr.amir and Mrs amira. Karin is the middle girl in her home. she is ….…….. sister of Jane and …..….. sister of Laura. 8. “See you later Bayu!” “____________” the correct sentence to answer is … 9. ….. (he/she) is Jacob’s little sister. …... (he/she) is ten years old. 10. ….. (it / they) is my pet. …. (it/they) has a long tail. It is ….
  2. 2. KELAS 8: *for number 1 until 3, arrange the following words to be correct sentence! 1. Mitha - the girl – who – play – the - is – mobile – can - game. 2. We - the player - on - e-sport – are - the – mobile - competition. 3. Boby – are – junior - students - and harry - in the - high - school. *for number 4 until 7, fill the blank use the correct choice words! 4. Every morning I …………. (Woke up / waked up) At seven o’clock 5. You …………. (may / must)Look at me when I am talking to you! 6. I really …….. (Must / would) to get fit! 7. ………. (should / may) I photograph of you? 8. Q : do you like to sing? A : ……………….. Answer the empty question above! 9. Where we can see the notice? And what the purpose? 10. Mention 2 example of command sentences!
  3. 3. KELAS 9: 1. “Good job Rachel!” that is the expression of … 2. First, cut the potato on layer. Second, put the oil on the pan until hot. That sentence is the piece of …. 3. What the purpose of greeting card? 4. A : “Your performance is amazing, that’s the best ever” B : “……………………………… “ What the correct answer above? *this text for numbers 5 and 6! How to make a Cheese Omelet Ingredients: 1 egg, 50 g cheese, 1 cup milk, 3 tablespoons cooking oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Utensils: Frying pan, fork, spatula, cheese-grater, bowl, and plate. Method: • Crack the egg into a bowl • Whisk the egg with a fork until it’s smooth • Add milk and whisk well • Grate the cheese into the bowl and stir • Heat the oil in frying pan • Turn the omelet with spatula and cook both sides • Place on a plate, season with salt and pepper 5. What is the text telling about? 6. “………. Before you mix with the milk.” What is the correct answer to fill the blank? 7. How to keep the product still in good condition?
  4. 4. *for numbers 8 until 10, make a sentence with the words in this bellow, use the selection tenses! No. Subject Verb Object Adverb Tenses 8. Your father Drive Car To the office Future Continuous Tenses 9. Mia Move out - Tomorrow Future Perfect Tense 10. My brother Upgrade Him license Two mouth later Future Perfect Tense

