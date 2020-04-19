Types of water and water purification technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 TYPES OF WATER Presented By : Mr.Traymbak S. Shinde M. Pharm ( second year ) WATER PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGY AND 4/19/2020 1
  2. 2. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 Types of water There are several types of water depending up on their quality and purpose of use . Only some type of water are defined here for understanding the terminology. 1. Drinking or potable water : Means water that is intended for human consumption and may be sealed in a bottle or other containers with no added ingredients. Drinking water shall comply with the standards specified by bureau og Indian standard or WHO Drinking water standard. Or US Potable water standard 40 CFR 141 or such other standards. Indian Pharmacopoeia – 500 CFU / ml limit for total Aerobic Microbial Count for drinking potable water. 2. Purified water (IP) : Water prepared by distillation, by means of ion exchanges or by any other4/19/2020 2
  3. 3. appropriate means from suitable potable that complies all relevant statutory regulation. Purified water shall comply standard given in monographs of official books and Pharmacopoeia -(IP,,BP,USP,NF,EP Etc.) 100 CFU / ml is limit for microbial population for purified water. Pathogens shall be absent in purified water. 3. Water for injection (IP) : It is Apyrogenic distilled water intended for use in the preparation of medicine for parenteral administration. When water is used as a vehicle (water for injection in bulk) and for dissolving or diluting substances and in preparation for injections. WFI is obtained by distillating potable water or purified water from a neutral glass , quartz or suitable metal still with an effective device for preventing the entrainment of droplets. This still must be suitably maintained to ensure the production of apyrogenic water. The first portion of distillate is discarded and remainder is collected and stored in.Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 43156014/19/2020 3
  4. 4. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 conditions designed to prevent the growth of microorganism and to avoid any other contamination. It should comply with the standard given in the monograph of official books and pharmacopoeia 4. Sterile water for injection : Sterile water for injection is water for injection which is sterlized with in 12 Hrs of collection and distributed in sterile. It is intended mainly for use as a solvent for parenteral preparation such as powders for injection that are distributed dry because of limited stability of that solutions. It should be packed only in single dose containers of not larger than 1 liter size. It should comply with the standards given in the monographs of officials books or pharmacopoeias. Recommended microbial limit is not more than 10 CFU per 100ml and pathogens should be absent. 4/19/2020 4
  5. 5. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 For Water for injection and sterile water for injection, the Total organics carbon (TOC) as per IP is not more than o.5 mg / liter. Whereas the same limit of TOC is there for these water (500PPB) in USP and BP. 5.Water fot analytical purposes : Distilled water, Freshly distilled water, Deionised water , High purity water , carbon dioxide –free water and water BET are also incorporated in IP 2010. 4/19/2020 5
  6. 6. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 WATER PURIFICATION TECHNOLOGY Now a days several technology has been developed for purification of water. Each of these has its advantages and disadvantages, that is why ; its is very important to select the correct technology to suit your feed water and product water quality. To get the required water quality, one or more of the following technology can be used in combination or in series. 1.Alum Treatment. 2. Chlorination or Bleaching powder. 3. Activated Carbon Filter (ACF). 4. Sand filter or Quartz filter. 5. Ion exchange – water softening. 4/19/2020 6
  7. 7. Nanded Pharmacy college , Nanded 4315601 6. Ion exchange – deionization (demineralization). 7. Membrane filteration technology : i) Micro filtration (MF) ii) Ultra filteration (UF) iii) Nano Filteration (NF) iv) Electro dialysis (EDR – Electro dialysis reversal) v) Electro Deionization (EDI) vi) Reverse Osmosis (RO) 8. Ultra violet (UV) 9. Ozonization 10. Distilation. 4/19/2020 7

