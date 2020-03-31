Successfully reported this slideshow.
Professor Neil R Poulter Director Imperial Clinical Trials Unit Imperial College London UK President of The International ...
Health Statistics and Informatics Deaths attributed to 19 leading factors, by country income level, 2004
Global Burden of Disease Due to Risk Factors by disease type: 2010 CV & Circulatory Lancet 2012
Lancet 2005;365:217-23 Hypertension: Size of the Problem - Global Prospects
22.6 37.2 39.1 20.9 34.8 23.7 19.7 14.5 28.3 17.0 40.7 20.6 26.9 22.0 35.3 37.4 0 10 20 30 40 50 Men Women Prevalence of h...
“Raised blood pressure continues to be the biggest contributor to the global burden of disease and to global mortality, le...
Development and Risk Factors RISES FALLS Age Exercise Alcohol intake Salt intake Potassium intake Body weight Stress Smoki...
Income level n Aware (%) Treated (%) Controlled (%) High 6263 49.0 46.7 19.0 Upper Middle 18123 52.5 48.3 15.6 Lower Middl...
Awareness Treatment and Control of Hypertension. Health Survey for England (HSE) 1994 - 2011 Year Awareness % Treated % Co...
IN 2017 World Hypertension Day expanded to become May Measurement Month
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM17 AIMS: To highlight the importance of measuring blood pressure To i...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure WORLDWIDE COVERAGE 80 countries in total
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure TOTAL NUMBERS BY REGION Region Total Percentage South-East Asia & Austra...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure WORLD BANK INCOME GROUPS Income level Total Percentage Low 18,953 1.6% L...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure COUNTRY NUMBERS (OVER 10,000) Country Total Percentage Philippines 271,8...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure PARTICIPANT CHARACTERISTICS Variable Total Percentage On anti-hypertensi...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure AGE AND SEX BY REGION Region Mean age (years) Females Males On treatment...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure DIFFERENCE BETWEEN READINGS - GLOBAL Reading 1 Reading 2 Reading 3 Mean ...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure HYPERTENSION Defined as a BP of 140/90 or more or on treatment for BP Pr...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure SCREENINGS TOOK PLACE AT Churches Market Places Community spaces Univers...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure PROMOTED IN MANY WAYS INCLUDING Celebrity endorsement and TV coverage (l...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM17: PUBLICATION PLAN Global Publication(s) Regional Publications (x 8...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM18 AIMS & OBJECTIVES 1. Increase awareness of the health issues aroun...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure CAMPAIGN MESSAGES MMM Strapline: A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES MMM call...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure GLOBAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN Dad, do I have to talk til I’m blue in the face? G...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure NEW APP FOR 2018 Data collection and submission will be more simple and ...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure & help us to save more lives MMM18 BE PART OF IT! Please contact manager...
A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM18 – 1 WEEK IN
  1. 1. Professor Neil R Poulter Director Imperial Clinical Trials Unit Imperial College London UK President of The International Society of Hypertension (ISH) 3rd Vietnamese Congress of Hypertension Nha Trang City: Vietnam 11th-13th May 2018 Global Trends in Hypertension and the Impact of MMM
  2. 2. Health Statistics and Informatics Deaths attributed to 19 leading factors, by country income level, 2004
  3. 3. Global Burden of Disease Due to Risk Factors by disease type: 2010 CV & Circulatory Lancet 2012
  4. 4. Lancet 2005;365:217-23 Hypertension: Size of the Problem - Global Prospects
  5. 5. 22.6 37.2 39.1 20.9 34.8 23.7 19.7 14.5 28.3 17.0 40.7 20.6 26.9 22.0 35.3 37.4 0 10 20 30 40 50 Men Women Prevalence of hypertension in people aged 20 years and older Prevalence of hypertension is high Kearney PM et al.,Lancet. 2005;365:217-223 44.5 27.7 18.8 42.5 45.9 23.6 40.2 17.1 28.227.0 24.022.9 39.1 41.6 27.027.0 0 10 20 30 40 50 Prevalenceofhypertension(%) 2000 2025
  6. 6. “Raised blood pressure continues to be the biggest contributor to the global burden of disease and to global mortality, leading to 9.4 million deaths each year.” Poulter et al. Lancet 2015
  7. 7. Development and Risk Factors RISES FALLS Age Exercise Alcohol intake Salt intake Potassium intake Body weight Stress Smoking Sat fats ?        
  8. 8. Income level n Aware (%) Treated (%) Controlled (%) High 6263 49.0 46.7 19.0 Upper Middle 18123 52.5 48.3 15.6 Lower Middle 23269 43.6 36.9 9.9 Low 10185 40.8 31.7 12.7 Total 57840 46.5 40.6 13.2 Hypertension: Awareness, Treatment & Control† by National Income: 2003 – 2009. PURE Study † <140/90 Chow et al. JAMA 2013
  9. 9. Awareness Treatment and Control of Hypertension. Health Survey for England (HSE) 1994 - 2011 Year Awareness % Treated % Controlled % 1994 46 32 11 1998 53 39 15 2003 62 48 22 2006 66 54 28 2011 71 59 37 SBP≥ 140mmHg or DBP ≥ 90mmHg or on treatment for hypertension
  11. 11. IN 2017 World Hypertension Day expanded to become May Measurement Month
  12. 12. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM17 AIMS: To highlight the importance of measuring blood pressure To identify and reduce the BPs of participants from over 100 countries who require intervention according to OBJECTIVES: To recruit participants, aged >18 years, who ideally have not had their BPs measured in the previous 12 months To supply diet and lifestyle treatment advice to all those screened who have BPs in the Hypertensive range To use the data on untreated hypertension to motivate governments to improve screening facilities and policies.
  13. 13. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure WORLDWIDE COVERAGE 80 countries in total
  14. 14. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure TOTAL NUMBERS BY REGION Region Total Percentage South-East Asia & Australasia 360,320 29.9% South Asia 263,239 21.9% East Asia 180,186 15.0% Sub-Saharan Africa 130,508 10.8% Europe 109,044 9.1% Americas 107,714 8.9% Northern Africa and Middle East 53,306 4.4% Total 1,204,317
  15. 15. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure WORLD BANK INCOME GROUPS Income level Total Percentage Low 18,953 1.6% Lower middle 828,728 68.8% Upper middle 240,853 20.0% High 115,783 9.6% Total 1,204,317
  16. 16. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure COUNTRY NUMBERS (OVER 10,000) Country Total Percentage Philippines 271,883 22.6% India 240,515 20.0% China 125,239 10.4% Indonesia 69,507 5.8% Taiwan 52,606 4.4% Ukraine 45,507 3.8% Sudan 44,471 3.7% Argentina 32,353 2.7% Ivory Coast 24,563 2.0% Colombia 22,277 1.9% Venezuela 21,645 1.8% Nigeria 19,931 1.7% Angola 17,496 1.5% Cameroon 16,093 1.3% Kenya 14,863 1.2% Bangladesh 11,418 1.0% Viet Nam 10,996 0.9% Italy 10,076 0.8%
  17. 17. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure PARTICIPANT CHARACTERISTICS Variable Total Percentage On anti-hypertensive medication 240,249 20.0% Diabetes 103,363 8.6% Previous MI 37,859 3.2% Previous stroke 22,006 1.8% Pregnant 7,118 1.1% Current smoker 138,928 11.5% Alcohol intake 90,465 7.5%
  18. 18. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure AGE AND SEX BY REGION Region Mean age (years) Females Males On treatment Europe 52.2 64,710 (59.6%) 43,942 (40.4%) 42,491 (39.0%) Northern Africa and Middle East 37.4 19,738 (37.4%) 33,009 (62.6%) 1,742 (3.3%) Sub-Saharan Africa 39.1 68,739 (54.1%) 58,399 (45.9%) 12,115 (9.3%) Americas 48.8 64,136 (60.3%) 42,305 (39.8%) 32,319 (30.0%) South Asia 40.3 118,776 (45.5%) 142,097 (54.5%) 3,612 (5.0%) South-East Asia & Australasia 42.8 218,350 (61.1%) 138,907 (38.9%) 79,154 (22.0%) East Asia 54.8 93,956 (53.3%) 82,329 (46.7%) 44,875 (24.9%)
  19. 19. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure DIFFERENCE BETWEEN READINGS - GLOBAL Reading 1 Reading 2 Reading 3 Mean of 2 & 3 (round up) Mean of 2 & 3 (round down) SBP 126.4 124.5 123.3 124.1 123.7 DBP 79.5 78.5 77.9 78.4 78.1 Number of BP Measurements Total number* 1st 1,008,068 2nd 800,432 3rd 720,419 2nd and 3rd 701,299 * Not including data from Public Health Foundation India
  20. 20. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure HYPERTENSION Defined as a BP of 140/90 or more or on treatment for BP Proportion with hypertension Ω 30% Number screened with Hypertension and not on treatment >150,000 Number on treatment and not controlled >100,000 Biggest national screen in 34 of 46 countries screened
  21. 21. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure SCREENINGS TOOK PLACE AT Churches Market Places Community spaces Universities Pharmacies Supermarkets Factories … and people’s doorsteps
  22. 22. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure PROMOTED IN MANY WAYS INCLUDING Celebrity endorsement and TV coverage (local celebrities who have suffered from hypertension – singers, actors, sports celebrities) Advertising in scientific journals Awareness marches Street Plays Engagement of rural community leaders Endorsement from government health officials Cardiff Football Club Size 8 Gospel Singer Kenya Awareness Marches Pakistan
  23. 23. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM17: PUBLICATION PLAN Global Publication(s) Regional Publications (x 8?) National Publications (x 20?) Ethnic Publications Other ?
  24. 24. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM18 AIMS & OBJECTIVES 1. Increase awareness of the health issues around hypertension – in the public and healthcare arenas 2. Create scientific evidence to inform and influence health policy – to increase access to BP screening 3. Screen a further 1.5million+ people, who ideally haven’t had their BP measured for over 1 year and collect quality data
  25. 25. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure CAMPAIGN MESSAGES MMM Strapline: A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES MMM call to action: #checkyourpressure MMM 3 core messages:
  26. 26. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure GLOBAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN Dad, do I have to talk til I’m blue in the face? Get your blood pressure checked. Now.” “ Remember how your parents told you what to do? Now it’s your turn. Make sure your parents and loved ones get their blood pressure checked today becauseisayso.net May Measurement Month In 2018, MMM will be boosted by a Servier global media campaign This will increase public awareness and drive interest for MMM MMM countries also have the opportunity to approach local Servier offices for support in their screenings Timing: Build interest in April. Campaign launches 1st May
  27. 27. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure NEW APP FOR 2018 Data collection and submission will be more simple and faster! For desktop/laptop, android/ IOS mobile phone or tablet Offline data collection available Default settings will reduce duplication of data entry Scan and capture functionality to allow fast upload of hand written forms Available in several languages including English and Hindi Guidelines and templates available early April
  28. 28. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure & help us to save more lives MMM18 BE PART OF IT! Please contact manager@maymeasure.com
  29. 29. A SIMPLE MEASURE TO SAVE LIVES #checkyourpressure MMM18 – 1 WEEK IN

