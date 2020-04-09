Δεν είναι κάθε μέρα Πασχαλιά...!

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ή ή , και ειδικότερα η του Χριστού, είναι η μεγαλύτερη γιορτή του χριστιανισμού.
Η περίοδος του Πάσχα αρχίζει με την Σαρακοστή, για να προετοιμάσουν οι πιστοί το σώμα τους και την ψυχή τους ώστε να ζήσου...
Την ημέρα αυτή γιορτάζεται το θαύμα της του από τη Βηθανία.
Σε πολλά μέρη της Ελλάδας οι νοικοκυρές ζυμώνουν ειδικά ψωμάκια, στα οποία δίνουν το σχήμα ανθρώπου και λέγονται .
Την ίδια ημέρα τα παιδιά γυρίζουν τα σπίτια και τραγουδούν ειδικά κάλαντα, τα λεγόμενα . Κρατούν στολισμένα με λουλούδια κ...
Την ημέρα αυτή γιορτάζεται η ανάμνηση της θριαμβευτικής του Ιησού Χριστού στα Ιεροσόλυμα όπου τον υποδέχθηκαν κρατώντας βά...
Βάγια, βάγια των βαγιώ τρώμε ψάρι και κολιό και την άλλη Κυριακή, τρώμε το ψητό αρνί.
Μεγάλη , μεγάλη μέρα. Μεγάλη , μεγάλη κρίση. Μεγάλη , μεγάλο σκοτάδι. Μεγάλη , δάκρυο πέφτει. Μεγάλη , θλίψη πολλή. Μεγάλο...
Η Μεγάλη Δευτέρα είναι αφιερωμένη στη μνήμη του , του γιου του Ιακώβ και στην , που την καταράστηκε ο Χριστός και ξεράθηκε...
Το απόγευμα προς βράδυ της Μεγάλης Δευτέρας, όπως και της Κυριακής των Βαΐων, αλλά και της Μεγάλης Τρίτης, ψάλλεται η Το α...
Την Μεγάλη Τρίτη έχουμε τις δύο παραβολές: Των και των Το βράδυ ακούγεται ένα από τα πλέον δημοφιλή τροπάρια της θρησκευτι...
Τη Μεγάλη Τετάρτη θυμόμαστε την που άλειψε τα πόδια του Κυρίου με μύρο και τα έβρεχε με τα δάκρυα της μετανοίας της
Νωρίς το απόγευμα, πριν την και του τελείται το μυστήριο του . Προσευχόμαστε στον Θεό να ευλογήσει το λάδι και να το κάνει...
Η Μεγάλη Πέμπτη είναι αφιερωμένη: στον , δηλαδή το δείπνο του Ιησού Χριστού με τους Δώδεκα Αποστόλους, στον , δηλαδή το πλ...
Το βράδυ της Μεγάλης Πέμπτης ακούγονται στην εκκλησία τα που περιγράφουν τα γεγονότα από τη σύλληψη μέχρι την ταφή του Χρι...
Οι νοικοκυρές αυτή τη μέρα την αφιερώνουν στο . Το αβγό συμβολίζει την αναγέννηση της ζωής και το κόκκινο χρώμα το αίμα το...
Η Μεγάλη Παρασκευή είναι ημέρα . Όλοι νηστεύουν ακόμα και το λάδι. Πολλοί πίνουν ξύδι, για να δείξουν την αγάπη τους στον ...
Το μεσημέρι της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής ο Χριστός και τοποθετείται στον Επιτάφιο. Το βράδυ γίνεται η , εκτός του ναού και στα ό...
Το Μεγάλο Σάββατο οι πιστοί προετοιμάζονται για το χαρμόσυνο μήνυμα της Ανάστασης. Το πρωί του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου ψάλλεται η...
Το οι πιστοί το μεταφέρουν στα σπίτια τους. Μπαίνοντας, «σταυρώνουν» πρώτα το ανώφλι της εξώπορτας, ανανεώνουν το φως του ...
Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα γιορτάζουμε την Ανάσταση του Χριστού. Όλη η οικογένεια μαζεύεται, σουβλίζουμε το αρνί, τσουγκρίζουμε...
  Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  ή ή , και ειδικότερα η του Χριστού, είναι η μεγαλύτερη γιορτή του χριστιανισμού.
  Η περίοδος του Πάσχα αρχίζει με την Σαρακοστή, για να προετοιμάσουν οι πιστοί το σώμα τους και την ψυχή τους ώστε να ζήσουν τα κατά τη διάρκεια της και την κορύφωσή τους με την και να νιώσουν και .
  Την ημέρα αυτή γιορτάζεται το θαύμα της του από τη Βηθανία.
  Σε πολλά μέρη της Ελλάδας οι νοικοκυρές ζυμώνουν ειδικά ψωμάκια, στα οποία δίνουν το σχήμα ανθρώπου και λέγονται .
  Την ίδια ημέρα τα παιδιά γυρίζουν τα σπίτια και τραγουδούν ειδικά κάλαντα, τα λεγόμενα . Κρατούν στολισμένα με λουλούδια και οι νοικοκυραίοι τα γεμίζουν με αβγά και χρήματα.
  7. 7. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  Την ημέρα αυτή γιορτάζεται η ανάμνηση της θριαμβευτικής του Ιησού Χριστού στα Ιεροσόλυμα όπου τον υποδέχθηκαν κρατώντας βάια ή (κλαδιά από φοίνικες). Έθιμο της ημέρας είναι ο στολισμός των εκκλησιών με βάγια, ενώ μετά τη λειτουργία ο παπάς ευλογεί και δίνει στους πιστούς σταυρούς από βάγια, τους οποίους βάζουμε στα εικονίσματα.
  Βάγια, βάγια των βαγιώ τρώμε ψάρι και κολιό και την άλλη Κυριακή, τρώμε το ψητό αρνί.
  Μεγάλη , μεγάλη μέρα. Μεγάλη , μεγάλη κρίση. Μεγάλη , μεγάλο σκοτάδι. Μεγάλη , δάκρυο πέφτει. Μεγάλη , θλίψη πολλή. Μεγάλο , χαρές γιομάτο. Μεγάλη , αβγό κι αρνί!.
  Η Μεγάλη Δευτέρα είναι αφιερωμένη στη μνήμη του , του γιου του Ιακώβ και στην , που την καταράστηκε ο Χριστός και ξεράθηκε μ' ένα του λόγο. Οι νοικοκυρές αρχίζουν να ετοιμάζουν το σπίτι για τη Λαμπρή.
  Το απόγευμα προς βράδυ της Μεγάλης Δευτέρας, όπως και της Κυριακής των Βαΐων, αλλά και της Μεγάλης Τρίτης, ψάλλεται η Το απόγευμα της Μ. Δευτέρας στην υμνολογία κυριαρχεί η Παραβολή των
  Την Μεγάλη Τρίτη έχουμε τις δύο παραβολές: Των και των Το βράδυ ακούγεται ένα από τα πλέον δημοφιλή τροπάρια της θρησκευτικής υμνολογίας, το
  Τη Μεγάλη Τετάρτη θυμόμαστε την που άλειψε τα πόδια του Κυρίου με μύρο και τα έβρεχε με τα δάκρυα της μετανοίας της
  Νωρίς το απόγευμα, πριν την και του τελείται το μυστήριο του . Προσευχόμαστε στον Θεό να ευλογήσει το λάδι και να το κάνει ιαματικό, θεραπευτικό. Με αυτό στο τέλος του μυστηρίου ο ιερέας «σταυρώνει» τους πιστούς.
  Η Μεγάλη Πέμπτη είναι αφιερωμένη: στον , δηλαδή το δείπνο του Ιησού Χριστού με τους Δώδεκα Αποστόλους, στον , δηλαδή το πλύσιμο των ποδιών των 12 Αποστόλων από τον Ιησού Χριστό, στην , δηλαδή η προσευχή του Ιησού προς τον Πατέρα του μετά τον Μυστικό Δείπνο και λίγο πριν τη σύλληψή του στην η οποία είχε ως αποτέλεσμα τη σύλληψη του Ιησού.
  Το βράδυ της Μεγάλης Πέμπτης ακούγονται στην εκκλησία τα που περιγράφουν τα γεγονότα από τη σύλληψη μέχρι την ταφή του Χριστού. .
  Οι νοικοκυρές αυτή τ
  19. 19. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  20. 20. Η Μεγάλη Παρασκευή είναι ημέρα . Όλοι νηστεύουν ακόμα και το λάδι. Πολλοί πίνουν ξύδι, για να δείξουν την αγάπη τους στον Χριστό που του έδωσαν να πιει ξύδι. Από τη Μεγάλη Πέμπτη το βράδυ έχει στολιστεί ο επιτάφιο με λουλούδια της υπαίθρου για να τοποθετηθεί το Άγιο Σώμα του Κυρίου. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  21. 21. Το μεσημέρι της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής ο Χριστός και τοποθετείται στον Επιτάφιο. Το βράδυ γίνεται η , εκτός του ναού και στα όρια της Ενορίας. Οι πιστοί ακολουθούν με αναμμένα κεριά. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  22. 22. Το Μεγάλο Σάββατο οι πιστοί προετοιμάζονται για το χαρμόσυνο μήνυμα της Ανάστασης. Το πρωί του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου ψάλλεται η « » Το βράδυ στην Ανάσταση με το « » χτυπούν οι καμπάνες, τσουγκρίζονται τα αβγά, ρίχνονται βαρελότα και γενικά δημιουργείται θόρυβος για να φύγει ο θάνατος. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  23. 23. Το οι πιστοί το μεταφέρουν στα σπίτια τους. Μπαίνοντας, «σταυρώνουν» πρώτα το ανώφλι της εξώπορτας, ανανεώνουν το φως του καντηλιού και μάλιστα προσπαθούν να το κρατήσουν αναμμένο όσο περισσότερες μέρες μπορούν χωρίς να σβήσει. Το βραδινό τραπέζι της Ανάστασης περιλαμβάνει την παραδοσιακή . Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  24. 24. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  25. 25. Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό
  26. 26. Την Κυριακή του Πάσχα γιορτάζουμε την Ανάσταση του Χριστού. Όλη η οικογένεια μαζεύεται, σουβλίζουμε το αρνί, τσουγκρίζουμε αβγά, χορεύουμε και γλεντάμε! Στην τάξη με θέα το βουνό

