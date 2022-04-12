TCN Fundraising Strategy for Female Founders 2022.pdf

The pressures of running a business while looking for funding causes many founders to underestimate the importance of creating a clear fundraising strategy. You don’t want to waste your time seeking capital without a clear timeline and plan. In this workshop, the experienced investors and entrepreneurs will guide you on how to best prepare, plan and execute a strategy that’s best suited to your business.



This workshop will also address the specifics of what it means to raise capital as a female founder and provide practical tips, checklists, templates and interactive exercises so you can start applying these to your company and Own Your Raise.



Key topics addressed include:



What’s the landscape of raising money for female founders?

What does raising capital mean for me and for my business?

Is my company ready to raise?

How much should I raise?

What’s the process and timeline of raising from angels/VCs?

How can I best prepare to raise my first outside capital?

How do I figure out and understand who the right investors are for my company?

How can I best align running my company and running a fundraising round?

What are the resources out there that can help me fundraise?

By attending this workshop, you will:



Understand what raising outside capital means for you and your business

Have a clear understanding of how to create a fundraising strategy that makes sense for you and for your company

Learn about resources to help you fundraise

Get checklists and templates for planning and executing your raise

Get access to the slides & recording

Please note that this is a woman-only event. Use of “women” & “female” is inclusive of and welcomes trans women, nonbinary folks, and anyone who identifies with womxnhood in any way that is significant to them.