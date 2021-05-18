Genoktonia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Γενοκτονία των Ποντίων
 Εύξεινος Πόντος  Πόντος = Θάλασσα  Εύξεινος = φιλόξενος  Αρχική ονομασία « Άξενος Πόντος»  Επικίνδυνα, βαθιά νερά με...
 Μυθολογία : Το ταξίδι του Ιάσονα για το χρυσόμαλλο δέρας  Ιστορία : ΟΙ έλληνες έχτισαν αποικίες στην περιοχή του Πόντου...
 Στην περιοχή του Πόντου ζουν Έλληνες από το 1000π.χ  Το 1204μ.χ. μετά την κατάληψη τηςΚωνσταντινούπολης από τους Φράγκο...
 Περιττό να αναφέρουμε ότι από την ίδρυση των πρώτων πόλεων μέχρι τον αφανισμό των Ελλήνων οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής μιλού...
 Τι σημαίνει όμως γενοκτονία;  Ο όρος σημαίνει τη συστηματική εξολόθρευση μιας εθνικής, φυλετικής ή θρησκευτικής ομάδας....
 Οι Νεότουρκοι αποφασίζουν ότι η Μικρά Ασία πρέπει να γίνει μωαμεθανική χώρα  Έλληνες 15-45 ετών στα τάγματα εργασίας  ...
 Οι Έλληνες παίρνουν τα όπλα και ανεβαίνουν στα βουνά για να αντιμετωπίσουν τους Τούρκους  Οι Τούρκοι γίνονται ακόμα πιο...
 Οι διωγμοί γίνονται πλέον φανεροί και ακόμα πιο άγριοι  Αρχηγοί του κινήματος είναι οι :  Κεμάλ Ατατούρκ  Τοπάλ Οσμάν
400.000 νεκροί
Η 19η Μαΐου είναι για την Τουρκία εθνική γιορτή , για μας τους Έλληνες είναι ημέρα μνήμης όλων αυτών που χάθηκαν γιατί δε ...
  1. 1. Γενοκτονία των Ποντίων
  2. 2.  Εύξεινος Πόντος  Πόντος = Θάλασσα  Εύξεινος = φιλόξενος  Αρχική ονομασία « Άξενος Πόντος»  Επικίνδυνα, βαθιά νερά με πολλά ναυάγια  Οι Έλληνες τον μεταμόρφωσαν σε φιλόξενο τόπο
  3. 3.  Μυθολογία : Το ταξίδι του Ιάσονα για το χρυσόμαλλο δέρας  Ιστορία : ΟΙ έλληνες έχτισαν αποικίες στην περιοχή του Πόντου από το 1000π.χ. γιατί ήταν πολύ πλούσια  Από τον Πόντο έφερναν : σίδηρο, χαλκό, αλάτι, λινάρι, ξυλεία, σιτηρά, μαλλί, κερί, μέλι  Και κυρίως χρυσάφι ( χρυσόμαλλο δέρας )
  4. 4.  Στην περιοχή του Πόντου ζουν Έλληνες από το 1000π.χ  Το 1204μ.χ. μετά την κατάληψη τηςΚωνσταντινούπολης από τους Φράγκους ιδρύεται εκεί η Αυτοκρατορία της Τραπεζούντας 1204μ.χ – 1461.μ.χ.  Το 1461μ.χ. , 8 χρόνια μετά την Άλωση της Πόλης , πέφτει στα χέρια των Οθωμανών  Μέχρι το 1916 ζούσαν κάτω από το ζυγό των Τούρκων άλλοτε κάτω από δύσκολες συνθήκες και άλλοτε με σχετική ελευθερία
  5. 5.  Περιττό να αναφέρουμε ότι από την ίδρυση των πρώτων πόλεων μέχρι τον αφανισμό των Ελλήνων οι κάτοικοι της περιοχής μιλούσαν ελληνικά και μάλιστα μια αρχαία Ιωνική διάλεκτο συνέχεια της οποίας είναι η σημερινή «ποντιακή» γλώσσα.
  6. 6.  Τι σημαίνει όμως γενοκτονία;  Ο όρος σημαίνει τη συστηματική εξολόθρευση μιας εθνικής, φυλετικής ή θρησκευτικής ομάδας. Οι Έλληνες του Πόντου σφαγιάστηκαν για δύο λόγους , γιατί ήταν χριστιανοί και γιατί ήταν Έλληνες .
  7. 7.  Οι Νεότουρκοι αποφασίζουν ότι η Μικρά Ασία πρέπει να γίνει μωαμεθανική χώρα  Έλληνες 15-45 ετών στα τάγματα εργασίας  Σκοπός η εξόντωση των Ελλήνων
  8. 8.  Οι Έλληνες παίρνουν τα όπλα και ανεβαίνουν στα βουνά για να αντιμετωπίσουν τους Τούρκους  Οι Τούρκοι γίνονται ακόμα πιο άγριοι.  Ταυτόχρονα κυρρήσουν και οικονομικό πόλεμο
  9. 9.  Οι διωγμοί γίνονται πλέον φανεροί και ακόμα πιο άγριοι  Αρχηγοί του κινήματος είναι οι :  Κεμάλ Ατατούρκ  Τοπάλ Οσμάν
  10. 10. 400.000 νεκροί
  11. 11. Η 19η Μαΐου είναι για την Τουρκία εθνική γιορτή , για μας τους Έλληνες είναι ημέρα μνήμης όλων αυτών που χάθηκαν γιατί δε θέλησαν να αλλάξουν την πίστη τους και δεν πρόδωσαν την πατρίδα τους , την πατρίδα μας , την Ελλάδα .

