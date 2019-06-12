Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright @ 2015 Learntek. All Rights Reserved.
Python modules related to datetime
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 3 Python DateTime modules: In this article, we will see the Python DateTim...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 4 Python DateTime Modules — The Datetime.datetime Let us discuss the usefu...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 5 But if you provide time zone then the datetime.datetime.now() returns th...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 6 datetime.strptime(date_string, format) The datetime.strptime(date_string...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 7 Ctime() Converts the seconds to a 24-character string of the following f...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 8 datetime.date Let us discuss new class datetime.date. datetime.today() T...
>>> >>> import time >>> time.time() 1535047001.754 >>> >>> print datetime.date.fromtimestamp(1535047001.754) 2018–08–23 >>>
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 10 datetime.timedelta The class datetime.timedelta is used to create time ...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 11 Let us create time delta of 10 seconds. >>> import datetime >>> delta1=...
>>> print now1 — delta1 2018–08–24 22:53:46.488000 Add the time delta to the current time. >>> print now1 + delta1 2018–08...
Create two deltas for time difference one for 10 days ago and one for 10 days later. >>> delta1=datetime.timedelta(days=10...
>>> print ten_days_later 2018–09–03 23:09:04.861000 >>> In order to remove floating point use, strftime method has been us...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. >>> >>> int(time.mktime( time.strptime(date2, ‘%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S’) ) ) 153...
13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 >>> Let us print the calendar for the 2018 year. >>> import calen...
>>> calendar.isleap( 2001 ) False >>> calendar.isleap( 2016 ) True >>> calendar.isleap( 1992 ) Consider you want to find o...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. The last year is not included in the range. Consider you might want to kno...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. >>> print datetime.datetime.now(pytz.timezone(‘Asia/Kolkata’)) 2018–08–25 ...
>>> pytz.country_timezones.get(“IN”) [u’Asia/Kolkata’] >>> pytz.country_timezones.keys() The above line returns the list o...
>>> for each in pytz.country_names.iteritems(): … print each … (u’BD’, u’Bangladesh’) (u’BE’, u’Belgium’) (u’BF’, u’Burkin...
Copyright @ 2018 Learntek. All Rights Reserved. 22 For more Training Information , Contact Us Email : info@learntek.org US...
Python datetime

We will learn how to create current time, how to calculate the time gap and how to produce time difference? According to Python docs.

Python datetime

