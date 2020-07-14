En. 3 impraim papaflessas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Τρίτη εν. Κεφ 11 Ο Ιμπραήμ στην Πελοπόννησο- Ο Παπαφλέσσας Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
Οι πρόκριτοι της Πελοποννήσου που βρίσκονταν σε αντιπαράθεση με τους νησιώτες και τους ρουμελιώτες. Δεν αναγνώρισαν μια κυ...
Εν τω μεταξύ ο σουλτάνος επειδή καταλαβαίνει ότι δεν μπορεί να αντιμετωπίσει μόνος του τους επαναστατημένους Έλληνες ζητά ...
Ο Ιμπραήμ αφού κατέστειλε την επανάσταση στην Κρήτη κατέστρεψε την Κάσο και τα Ψαρά. Έπειτα με το στόλο του κινήθηκε προς ...
Στις 26 Φεβρουαρίου 1825 αποβιβάστηκε ανενόχλητος στη Μεθώνη με 4.000 πεζούς και 400 ιππείς και κατέλαβε το κάστρο της πόλ...
Ναβαρίνο Ο Ιμπραήμ προσπαθεί να καταλάβει τον όρμο του Ναβαρίνου που είναι ένα φυσικό λιμάνι για να έχει ασφάλεια ο στόλος...
Μπροστά στον κίνδυνο να σβήσει η επανάσταση ο Παπαφλέσσας που ήταν υπουργός εξωτερικών εισηγείται να ελευθερώσουν τους οπλ...
Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013 Η μάχη στο Μανιάκι. Έργο του Καλαμπακιώτη ζωγράφου Κώστα Αδάμου. Ιστορική Πινακοθήκη της Ι. Μ. Μ. Μετε...
Το Μάιο του 1825 μετά από μια φονική μάχη ο Παπαφλέσσας με λίγους πολεμιστές αντιμετωπίζει τον στρατό του Ιμπραήμ. Φυσικά ...
Ο Ιμπραήμ έφτασε στην Τρίπολη και προχώρησε εναντίον του Ναυπλίου. Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
Μετά τη μάχη στο Μανιάκι η κυβέρνηση αποφάσισε να δώσει γενική αμνηστία. Να βγάλει από τη φυλακή τους οπλαρχηγούς της Πελο...
Ενώ γίνονται όλα αυτά οι Έλληνες με στρατό και αρχηγούς τον Υψηλάντη και το στρατηγό Μακρυγιάννη αντιμετώπισαν με επιτυχία...
Ο Κολοκοτρώνης για να αντιμετωπίσει τον Ιμπραήμ διάλεξε την τακτική του κλεφτοπολέμου. Οι Έλληνες έκαναν ξαφνικές επιθέσει...
Καλό διάβασμα Ούρδας Ιωάννης 2013
