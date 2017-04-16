한화 불꽃로드운영계획서 160824_쿠바

팀명 : MUZICART 한화 불꽃로드- 쿠바 여행 운영 기획서
팀원소개01 일정 운영 계획02 결과물 계획03 예산안04 결과 및 기대효과05
우리 그리고 당신의 음악적 성장을 위한 프로젝트 뮤지카트 MUZICART 우리 그리고 당신의 음악적 성장을 위한 프로젝트 뮤지카트 MUZICART
01. 팀원소개 “팜므파탈 뮤지컬 배우” “쿠to바 싱어송라이터” “시차적응중! 총감독” “다~만드는 금손 디자이너” [보컬 정가람.26] 이번 음악을 아름다운 목소리를 담을 꿀성대 여성 보컬 &배우 뮤비 여주인공은 덤...
02.일정 및 운영 계획 : 여행 일정 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 10/1 오전 오후 비고 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 오전 오후 비고
02. 일정 및 운영 계획 : 주차 별 운영 계획 분류 업무 새부 사항 9월2주차 9월3주차 9월4주차 10월1주차 10월2주차 10월3주차 10월4주차 비고 공통 여행 일정 준비 환승 일정 준비 여행 짐 준비 항공권 ...
음악 기획 의도 여행 과정을 통해 “행복과 성장”을 테마 로 음악을 창작할 것입니다 자작곡 버스킹 여행 기간 종료 전날 준비한 자작곡과 음 악을 가지고 여행지 중에 가장 버스킹을 하기 좋은 장소를 골라 진행할 예정. 진...
03. 결과물 계획 : 홍보 *페이스북 페이지 개설 *준비 과정부터 사진 업로드 및 일 상 공개 *쿠바 와이파이존을 이용한 수시 업로드 *#를 이용한 업로드&한화 연계 *최종 뮤직비디오 업로드 공간 *각종 티저 및 본 ...
04. 예산안 항목 내역 산출근거 인원 금액 비고 항공권 교통비 숙박비 식비 장비 대여비 기타 보험 총액
05. 결과 및 기대효과 MV 영상 제작 SNS를 통한 홍보 한화 문화행사 초청 추가 촬영을 통해 한 화 불꽃 영상과 다른 특별한 뮤직비디오를 제작할 것입니다. MV를 단순히 제작을 넘어 소셜미디어를 통해 홍보하고 #를...
우리의 음악의 공유를 통해 많은 분들이 행복이 무엇인지 느끼셨으면 좋겠습니다.
한화 불꽃로드운영계획서 160824_쿠바

한화 불꽃로드 프로그램 참여를 위한 기획서

결과 : 탈락

배운점 : 그래도 저희 팀과 동일한 팀이 합격했다는 점에서 디테일이 부족 했다는 점을 느꼈음

