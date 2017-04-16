어시스트 카드 세계여행리포터 1기 지원서
어시스트 카드 세계여행리포터 1기 지원서

어시스트 카드에서 처음 만든 프로그램이다.

내용 : 여행객들을 위한 한방 마스크팩 판매

당시 이탈리아 인턴십으로 테르니에서 우여곡절이 많았지만 직접 판매를 통해 재미있는 일을 하였고 결과적으로 2등 수상을 할 수 있었다.

아무래도 브랜드 알리는 효과는 조금 떨어진거 같다.

×