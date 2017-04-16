"토탈 미디어의 시대" LG 글로벌 챌린저 22기 파이널리스트

<탐방계획서> 다중 채널 네트워크(MCN) 3.0 TV( Total Video)의 시대
새로운 미디어 매체로의 가능성 MCN 산업의 변화에 서있는 한국, 과연 미래의 MCN은 무엇을 다루고 있을까 ? TV(Television)는 죽었다
MCN이 뜨고 있다 ? S u m m a r y MCN은 TV(Total Video)로 변화했다 ? 새로운 영상 문법의 인터넷 오리지널 콘텐츠, 새로운 미디어 매체로서의 가능성 전망 MCN 3.0 시대가 가져올 콘텐츠 ...
Contents 01 현황분석 02 MCN 2.0 그리고, 3.0 시대 03 탐방주제 04 탐방국가 05 탐방일정 06 탐방목표 07 향후 계획 00 제안배경
10대에서 30대 초반의 젊은층의 관심이 집중되어 있는 게임, 음악, 드라마, 엔터테인먼트 등을 Youtube 채널에 올리고 공 유하는 MCN(다중 채널 네트워크)가 최근 미디어 업계의 주 목을 받고 있다. 여기서 MC...
01 현황분석 : 전세계가 MCN 산업에 주목하고 있다. “연예 전문매체 버라이어티가 미국 10대(13~17세) 1천500명을 대상으로 인기스타를 조사한 결과 1위부터 5위까지 상위권은 모 두 유튜브 스타가 차지했다. ...
0 150 300 450 600 2014 2015 300 600 900 1200 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 자료 : 아프리카tv( 단위 : 만명) 기업명 시가총액(억원) 비고 네이버 183,932 연예...
주요 MCN 분석 떠오르는 유튜브 해외 MCN 스타 와 자본의 유입 유튜브 구독자에서 볼 수 있듯이 크리에이터와 MCN의 관계가 문화적 현상을 넘어서 수익을 발 생하는 산업으로 성장하자 기존 미디어 매체들은 MCN 적극...
01 Q. 왜 1인미디어 사업에 뛰어들었나? 미국에서 열리는 세계적인 온라인 비디오 컨퍼런스인‘비드콘’과 유튜브 스타페스티 벌, 유튜브 뮤직 어워즈 등을 많이 다녔다. 국내에서도 1인미디어 사업이 급속하게 확 장될 거란...
MCN 3.0 MCN 1.0 MCN 2.0 MCN 3.0 Youtube의 1인 크리에이 터가 운영하는 채널의 구 독자 확보를 통한 광고 수 입 배분 수익모델 확보 MCN 형태 변화는 수익모델을 통 해 사업성을 확보했으며...
MCN 3.0 에이전트 플랫폼 MCN 전문성 , 콘텐츠 중심 협력 02 MCN 2 MCN 미디어 MCN 문제는 광고수익을 체와 메이커는 온라인 동영상 시청자 데이터를 분석해서 콘텐츠 제작자 및 광 고주 등에 제공하고, ...
02 자신만의 독창적인 콘텐츠를 만들어라 어떤 콘텐츠 하나가 인기를 끌면 우르르 모방 콘텐츠가 창궐하지만 실제로 그중 성공 사례로 손꼽히는 경우는 많 지 않다.‘독창성’이 없으면 사람들이 매력을 느끼지 못하기 때문이다....
02 전문 콘텐츠 중심 Contents Provider가 함께하는 Well-Made MCN 콘텐츠가 등장해야한다. 인물 중심의 에이전트 형 MCN을 벗어나 그 다음을 준비해야한다. MCN 3.0 시대로의 도약, 한국 M...
03 탐방주제 : 한국의 MCN 3.0 플랫폼 시대 전망 MCN(다중 채널 네트워크) 산업은 사업자가 영업을 하고 있는 인터넷에 기반한 온라인 시장이다. 이전까지 온라인 동영상 시장이 영화, 방송 등의 부가판권 시장으로...
03 탐방주제 : MCN이 가진 무한한 가능성 콘텐츠 양적 확장의 장 콘텐츠 공급자들에 대한 일방적인 영상 제공 이제는 전 세계 소비자를 대상 으로 한 콘텐츠를 만드는 창작 자와 그들을 관리하는 mcn 2.0이 나와야 ...
03 탐방주제 : 미국 MCN 시스템 분석 크리에이터 창작자 제작 지원 콘텐츠 기획 및 운영 고객 접점관리 투자 유치 및 전망 Collab Youtube space Creative tech week Defy media ...
미국으로 가야하는가? 04 탐방국가 : 왜 미국으로 선정했는가? 로스앤젤레스, 전세계를 대상으로 대중성을 확보하는 글로벌 영상문화 산업의 중심지 샌프란시스코, 첨단기술 연구단지, 실리콘밸리를 중심으로 세계유수의 대학과 ...
04 확정 협의중 협의중 소개 소개 소개 장점 장점 장점 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방국가 : 미국 서부 (로스앤젤리스, 샌프란시스코) 콜랩은 McFadden 삼형제 (제임스,타일 러,윌) 에 의해 설립이 되었습니다....
04 확정 확정 협의중 소개 소개 소개 장점 장점 장점 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방국가 : 미국 동부 (뉴욕) 맨해튼의 첼시에 위치한 YouTube 스페이스 뉴욕은 YouTube 제작자 와 광고주 모두가 워크숍과 이...
05 탐방일정 FRI MON MON WES LA SF NY 07월 15일 : 로스앤젤레스 도착, 체크인 07월 16일: Collab 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 17일: AwesomenessTV, Time wanner 탐방 ...
MCN(다중 채널 네트워크)이 기존 미디어 매체와 가지는 독자성, 상징성, 전문성을 찾아내고 수익 모델을 위한 커머스(Commerce)화의 효과적인 방안을 제시 하겠습니다. 미디어 이용 형태가 변화함에 따라 국내 인터넷...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

"토탈 미디어의 시대" LG 글로벌 챌린저 22기 파이널리스트

29 views

Published on

"2016년 LG글로벌챌린저 프로그램"에 참여 하게 된 기획서입니다.
이 프로그램을 통해 2주간 미국 탐방을 다녀왔습니다.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
29
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

"토탈 미디어의 시대" LG 글로벌 챌린저 22기 파이널리스트

  1. 1. <탐방계획서> 다중 채널 네트워크(MCN) 3.0 TV( Total Video)의 시대
  2. 2. 새로운 미디어 매체로의 가능성 MCN 산업의 변화에 서있는 한국, 과연 미래의 MCN은 무엇을 다루고 있을까 ? TV(Television)는 죽었다
  3. 3. MCN이 뜨고 있다 ? S u m m a r y MCN은 TV(Total Video)로 변화했다 ? 새로운 영상 문법의 인터넷 오리지널 콘텐츠, 새로운 미디어 매체로서의 가능성 전망 MCN 3.0 시대가 가져올 콘텐츠 & 플 랫폼 소비의 변화, 그 무한한 발전가능 성과 국내외 비즈니스사례 분석
  4. 4. Contents 01 현황분석 02 MCN 2.0 그리고, 3.0 시대 03 탐방주제 04 탐방국가 05 탐방일정 06 탐방목표 07 향후 계획 00 제안배경
  5. 5. 10대에서 30대 초반의 젊은층의 관심이 집중되어 있는 게임, 음악, 드라마, 엔터테인먼트 등을 Youtube 채널에 올리고 공 유하는 MCN(다중 채널 네트워크)가 최근 미디어 업계의 주 목을 받고 있다. 여기서 MCN이란 유튜브에 동영상을 올리는 계정인 개별 채널 중에서 인기가 높고 수익을 내는 개인이 많 아지자, 이들을 묶어 관리하는 개념으로 시작되었다. MCN 등장 이전에는 1인 크리에이터들이 개별적으로 활동하 고 있었는데, 뛰어난 크리에이터의 등장은 이들을 발굴하고 지속적으로 높은 수준의 콘텐츠를 확보하기 위한 관리와 지 원이 필요하게 되었다. 00 제안배경 플랫폼 MCN 크리에이터 수수료 수수료 콘텐츠, 관리, 제작 지원 콘텐츠 제공 파트너 인증 콘텐츠 선별 [ MCN 주요 관계자 역할도] 에이전트 서비스 구축
  6. 6. 01 현황분석 : 전세계가 MCN 산업에 주목하고 있다. “연예 전문매체 버라이어티가 미국 10대(13~17세) 1천500명을 대상으로 인기스타를 조사한 결과 1위부터 5위까지 상위권은 모 두 유튜브 스타가 차지했다. 유튜브 스타들은 톱5 장악 뿐 아니라 10위권 안에는 6명, 20위권 안에는 무려 10명이나 포진하는 위력 을 발휘했다.” 美10대들“연예인보다 유튜브스타가 좋아”(아이뉴스) MCN에 대한 투자 추이 국내보다 일찍이 MCN의 사업 가치를 파악한 글로벌 그룹들은 MCN 분야에 투자를 활발히 진행하고 있다. 2013년 5월 미국의 애니메이 션 제작사인 드림웍스애니메이션(Dream Works Animation)은 ‘어썸니스TV(Awesomeness TV)’를 3300만 달러에 인수했고, 2014년 3월에는 월트디즈니컴퍼니(Walt Disney Company)가 ‘메이커스튜디오(Maker Studios)’를 9억5000만 달러에 인수했다. 이제MCN 콘텐츠 사업에 막대한 자금이 들어가고 있다. 떠오르는 1인 미디어 10 20 30 40 2013 2014 2015 2016 38.4 21.8 71.9 자료 : EMARKTER.COM 미국 MCN 영상 광고 비용 ( 단위 : 억달러)
  7. 7. 0 150 300 450 600 2014 2015 300 600 900 1200 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 자료 : 아프리카tv( 단위 : 만명) 기업명 시가총액(억원) 비고 네이버 183,932 연예인 개인방송 생중계 앱“V앱”, 모바일 특화 동영상 플랫폼“플레이리그”출시 KT 78,986 올레TV를 통한 개인 방송채널 운영 다음카카오 75,545 다음TV팟을 통한 라이브 콘텐츠 제휴 확대, 카카오TV를 통해 모바일 동영상 플랫폼 강화 LG유플러스 51,084 모바일 게임방송운영 CJ E&M 33,038 MCN브랜드 다이아TV운영, 인기 BJ 파트너쉽 및 해외업체들과 제휴를 통해 글로벌 시장진출 아프리카TV 3,047 국내 대표 1인 방송플랫폼, 미스틱엔터와 합작벤처 설립 판도라티비 342 모바일 1인 방송“플럽”국내외 5개국 서비스 자료 : 신한 금융투자 아프리카TV의 월 평균 방문자수 추이 및 전망 CJ E&M 상위 20팀 파트너들의 월 평균 수익 ( 단위 : 만원) 자료 : CJ E&M 01 국내 유튜브 창작자 채널 순위 순위 채널 명칭 분야 조회수 구독자 수 1위 JWCFREE 음악 10억 335만 2위 토이푸딩TV 장난감리뷰 7억 41만 3위 양띵 게임 6억 135만 4위 WAVEYA2011 댄스 4억 126만 5위 NAODISNEYTOYS 장난감리뷰 4억 32만 6위 악어유투브 게임 3억 78만 7위 대도서관 게임 3억 101만 2015.7월 기준 국내현황 : 크리에이터의 관리 및 창작 환경 제공을 하는 에이전트의 개념의 비즈니스 모델 CJ E&M이 1인 콘텐츠 창작자들의 글로벌 진출과 수익모델 다양화를 본격 지원, 국내 디지털 콘텐츠 생태계의 글로벌 경쟁력에 나섰다. (중략)'DIA TV'는 기존 MCN(Multi Channel Networks) 사업을 업그레이드한 새로운 상생 모델로 'Digital Influencer & Artist TV'의 약자다. CJ E&M은 이를 통해 MCN 생태계 경쟁력을 강화, 2017년까지 2000팀의 디지털 콘텐츠 창작 인재를 육성하는 등 국내 MCN 생태계를 아시아 넘버원으로 키우는데 총력을 기울인다는 계획이다. (머니위크 발췌 2015.5) CJ E&M센터 이덕재 대표 "MCN사업 제2의 원년"
  8. 8. 주요 MCN 분석 떠오르는 유튜브 해외 MCN 스타 와 자본의 유입 유튜브 구독자에서 볼 수 있듯이 크리에이터와 MCN의 관계가 문화적 현상을 넘어서 수익을 발 생하는 산업으로 성장하자 기존 미디어 매체들은 MCN 적극적으로 사업투자를 시작했다. 매체가 접근하는 이유를 3가지로 정리하자면 어린 시청 자 층에 접근이 용이, 실시간 콘텐츠 데이터 수집 가능, 광고 수익 창출로 볼 수 있다. 순위 채널 명칭 분야 소득 (달러) 구독자 수 1위 퓨디파이 게임 1200만 4000만 2위 스모쉬 코미디 850만 2136만 2위 파인브라더스 반응동영상 850먼 1337만 4위 린지 스털링 바이올린 600만 715만 5위 레트&링크 코미디 450만 379만 5위 KSI 게임 450만 1090만 *소득:2014년 / 구독자 :2015년 10월 기준 01 해외현황 : 소비자가 쉽게 소비할 수 있도록 분류하고 홍보하는 플랫폼 환경을 제공 MCN(다중채널 네트워크)은 유튜브라는 플 랫폼에서 탄생했다. 유튜브에서 인기가 높아 지고 수익을 내는 채널이 많이 생기자, 이들 을 묶어 관리해주는 곳이 생긴 것이 그 출발 이다. 하지만 최근 유튜브에서 자라난 MCN들이 유튜브를 벗어나 다양한 플 랫폼으로 콘텐츠 유통 경로를 확대하는 모습을 보이고 있다.(블로터 기사 발취) 플랫폼 춘추 전국 시대 이름 주요 콘텐츠 채널수 정기 구독자(만 명) 월 조회수 (회) 비즈니스 모델 주요 채널 및 콘텐츠 인수&투자 현황 어썸니스 TV 코미디, 음악, 리얼리티 90,000 5,040 3억 개인 창작자 대상 교 육, 스튜디오, 홍보 및 광고영업등을 지원하 면서 이들의 유투브에 서 광고로 창출되는 수익 일부 수치 대표 리얼리티쇼  - Cheerleaders: 남녀 치어리더 들의 경연과 일상에 대한 동영상  - The Jenn&Andrea Show: Jenn과 Andrea라는 십대 여자2 명의 경험담을 그린 리얼리티 쇼 - IMO: 10~20대 여성 토크쇼 2013년 드림 웍 스가 3300만달러에 인수 메이커 스튜디오 게임, 스포츠, 음악, 패션 55,000 83,200 55억 개인 창작자 대상 교 육, 스튜디오, 홍보 및 광고영업등을 지원하 면서 이들의 유투브에 서 광고로 창출되는 수익 일부 수치 Game+Sports 영역  •Polaris: 괴짜들을 주인공으로 하는 게임, 스포츠 관련 리얼리티 쇼 프로 그램 채널 - PewDiePie & Friends: PewDiePie 와 친구들이 게임을 하는 모습을 중 계하는 리얼리티 게임쇼 - Friend Zone: 게임 고수 친구 4명이 게임에 대해 토론하며, 사연을 받아 중계하 는 게임 쇼  - Co-Optional Podcast: 4명의 게이 2014년 디즈니 가 1조원에 인수
  9. 9. 01 Q. 왜 1인미디어 사업에 뛰어들었나? 미국에서 열리는 세계적인 온라인 비디오 컨퍼런스인‘비드콘’과 유튜브 스타페스티 벌, 유튜브 뮤직 어워즈 등을 많이 다녔다. 국내에서도 1인미디어 사업이 급속하게 확 장될 거란 믿음이 생겼다. Q. 1인 미디어를 이해하기 위한 주요 키 워드는 뭘까?  창조력과 소통. 둘 중에서는 소통이 더 중 요하다고 생각한다. 상호 의견을 교류하고 더 나은 아이디어를 찾고 실행하는 모든 과정에서 소통이 필요하기 때문이다. Q. 해외에서 우리나라 1인 미디어를 바라 보는 지?  중국, 일본, 유럽 등 해외의 많은 회사에서 찾아온다. 뷰티, 게임 등에 특히 많은 관심 을 보여주고 있다. Q. 1인 미디어 시장은 앞으로 계속 발전 할까?  단언하건대 1인 미디어 시장은 점점 더 커 진다. 다만 아직 우리나라는 콘텐츠의 다 양성 부분에서 많이 부족하다. 하지만 강 국인 데다 민첩하고 예능에 익숙한 한국인 이라면 금방 따라잡을 수 있지 않을까 한 다. Q. 콘텐츠를 소비하는 우리나라만의 특징이 있다면. 아시아권에서 상대적으로 장르가 다양하다. 팬덤이 굉장히 강하다. 대도서관, 씬님, 밴쯔 등등 각각 팬들을 갖고 있다. 대도서관이나 씬 님의 팬미팅을 오프라인으로 진행했을 때 씬 님 같은 경우는 200명을 뽑는데 만 명이 지원 했다. 대도서관은 400~450명을 뽑았는데 사 연을 A4 한 장에 써야 하는 과제가 있었다. 무 려 4,000명이 왔다. 어떤 이벤트도 이렇게 많 이 오기 힘들다. 그만큼 팬심들이 가동이 되고 있다. Q. 최근 한 인터뷰에서 크리에이터는 스타보 다 셀럽(Celebrity)이 더 어울리는 표현이라 고 했다. 스타와 셀럽의 차이는 무엇인가?  스타와 셀럽은 다르다. 크리에이터는 스타보 다 셀럽이다. 지드래곤 같은 기존의 스타가 우 상이라면, 크리에이터는 우상은 아니다. 내 이 야기를 받아주고, 내가 이야기한 것을 콘텐츠 에 녹여주고, 지속적으로 피드백을 해주는 것 이 셀럽의 큰 장점이다. 닿을 수 없는 스타라 기보다 언제나 나와 소통이 일어나는 셀럽이 다.  Q. 지금까지 MCN사업을 운영하면서 느낀 딜 레마가 있는가? 들인 노력만큼의 리워드가 아직 안 나왔다. 크 리에이터들의 콘텐츠를 소비하는 층은 가볍게 소비한다.. 콘텐츠의 퀄리티를 높이려고 노력 하고, 개인들이 직접 영상을 제작할 수 있도록 교육을 통해 도와주고 있다. CJ E&M 팀장 오진세트레저 헌터 대표 송재룡 전문가 인터뷰
  10. 10. MCN 3.0 MCN 1.0 MCN 2.0 MCN 3.0 Youtube의 1인 크리에이 터가 운영하는 채널의 구 독자 확보를 통한 광고 수 입 배분 수익모델 확보 MCN 형태 변화는 수익모델을 통 해 사업성을 확보했으며 대중성을 바탕으로 한 크리에이 터 영입 수요는 에이전트형 비즈 니스 모델을 구축 높은 수준의 전문화 된 콘 텐츠를 중심 가치로 다양 한 디바이스에서 활용가능 한 독자적 플랫폼 제시 02 MCN 2.0 시대 : MCN 전성시대, 기회와 가능성의 한계 시대로 도약하는 중간 지점에 서 있다고 생각한다. ][ 지금 한국은 MCN 2.0시대에서 MCN 3.0
  11. 11. MCN 3.0 에이전트 플랫폼 MCN 전문성 , 콘텐츠 중심 협력 02 MCN 2 MCN 미디어 MCN 문제는 광고수익을 체와 메이커는 온라인 동영상 시청자 데이터를 분석해서 콘텐츠 제작자 및 광 고주 등에 제공하고, 콘텐츠 기획, 제작, 유통을 지원하겠다는 발상에서 시작됐 다. 이렇게 확보한 고객을 겨냥해서 만든 온라인 콘텐츠가 <Nerd Court>다. 이제 인물 중심이 아닌 전문 콘텐츠 중심으로 넘어가야한다. 온라인 시장은 프로그램이 아닌 콘텐츠가 유통되는 시장이다 이제 시장은 웰메이드 MCN 콘텐츠를 원하는 시장이다. 온라인 전문 콘텐츠 사례 MCN 3.0   전문 콘텐츠 개발 구조 MCN 2.0 시대 : 이제 3.0시대로 가야한다. MCN 2.0   콘텐츠 개발 구조 에이전트 플랫폼 인물 스타성 MCN
  12. 12. 02 자신만의 독창적인 콘텐츠를 만들어라 어떤 콘텐츠 하나가 인기를 끌면 우르르 모방 콘텐츠가 창궐하지만 실제로 그중 성공 사례로 손꼽히는 경우는 많 지 않다.‘독창성’이 없으면 사람들이 매력을 느끼지 못하기 때문이다. “미디어의 미래는 결국 오리지널 콘텐츠에 달 려 있다”라는 데이비드 민킨의 말은 전문성과 동시에 자신만이 보여줄 수 있고 자신만이 만들어낼 수 있는 오리지널리티를 추구하는 것이 또 하나의 당면 과제임을 함축하고 있다. 콘텐츠에 사활이 달려 있다. 라주 나리세티는“미디어는 어떻게 훌륭한 콘텐츠를 생산할지만 생각해야 한다”라고 역설한다. 설사 광고성을 띤 것이라 해도‘퀄리티 있는 콘텐츠’로 검증받으면 소비자는 개의치 않는다는 것. 기업과 조직은‘상업성’에 기반을 두고 다양한 디지 털 플랫폼을 통해 활발한 활동을 펼친다. 그렇다고 사람들이 무조건 외면하느냐? 결코 아니다.의미 있고 매력적이며 자 신에게 꼭 필요한 양질의 콘텐츠는 오히려 더 쉽게, 더 많이, 더 빨리 소비된다. 얼 윌킨슨(Earl Wilkinson)국제뉴스미디어협회(INMA) 사무총장 국제언론인센터(ICFJ) 이사 라주 나리세티(Raju Narisetti) 그 어느 때보다 개인의 전문성이 중요하다 ‘1인 미디어’는 디지털 시대 미디어의 대안으로 떠올랐다. 디지털 시대에 개인의 영향력이 커져간다는 얘기는 개인의 역량이 그만큼 더 중요해졌음을 의미한다. 이제 사람들은 각 분야에서 전문성을 인정받은 개인의 ‘경험에 기반을 둔’ 평 가를 매체보다 신뢰한다. 크리스티 루 스타우트는 [중앙일보]와의 인터뷰에서 “디지털 시대의 기회는 전문 영역을 가진 사람에게만 돌아갈 것이다”라고 단언했다. 미국의 언론인이자 CNN 인터네셔널의 앵커 크리스티 루 스카우트 (Kristie Lu Stout) 전문가 인터뷰
  13. 13. 02 전문 콘텐츠 중심 Contents Provider가 함께하는 Well-Made MCN 콘텐츠가 등장해야한다. 인물 중심의 에이전트 형 MCN을 벗어나 그 다음을 준비해야한다. MCN 3.0 시대로의 도약, 한국 MCN 산업이 가야할 길 이제 먹방 끝났다 크리에이터 시청자 콘텐츠 내용 정리 콘텐츠 CP 제외 된 콘텐츠 내용 제외 된 콘텐츠 내용
  14. 14. 03 탐방주제 : 한국의 MCN 3.0 플랫폼 시대 전망 MCN(다중 채널 네트워크) 산업은 사업자가 영업을 하고 있는 인터넷에 기반한 온라인 시장이다. 이전까지 온라인 동영상 시장이 영화, 방송 등의 부가판권 시장으로서   마지막 유통창구 역할을 했다면, MCN은 기존의 TV나 극장에서 볼 수 없는, 온라인 자체 플랫폼에서만 볼 수 있는 콘텐츠로 자리잡은 것이다. 해외에서 활발히 진행중인 MCN 3.0 시대의 시사점과 콘텐츠 제작 시스템 구축 방 법이 한국 미디어 업계에 미 칠 영향을 전망한다 “Contents를 주목하라 !” 기존 미디어 매체와 차별화되 는 스토리, 편성, 유통 등의 전 략으로 미디어 업계의 활력을 주는 해외의 MCN 대응 동향 및 전략을 분석한다 “Platform을 주목하라 !” 무엇을 보고 올 것인가? 무엇을 ][무엇을무엇을 우리는 한국의 MCN 3.0시대 청사진을 보고 올 것이다
  15. 15. 03 탐방주제 : MCN이 가진 무한한 가능성 콘텐츠 양적 확장의 장 콘텐츠 공급자들에 대한 일방적인 영상 제공 이제는 전 세계 소비자를 대상 으로 한 콘텐츠를 만드는 창작 자와 그들을 관리하는 mcn 2.0이 나와야 한다 제다이 대표 송재룡 현재 우리가 보고 올 미래 파워콘텐츠, 질적 향상의 장, 소비자가 직접 선택하는 기회를 제공하는 다변화 된 플랫폼 이제는 한국 MCN 시장은 변화를 할 준비를 해야한다. 그래서 우리는 해외에서 우리의 미래를 보고 와야한다.
  16. 16. 03 탐방주제 : 미국 MCN 시스템 분석 크리에이터 창작자 제작 지원 콘텐츠 기획 및 운영 고객 접점관리 투자 유치 및 전망 Collab Youtube space Creative tech week Defy media Defy media Oculus AwesomenessTV 크리에이터 모집 기획,제작, 기술 지원 전문 콘텐츠 기획 및 운영 플랫폼 운영 및 홍보 MCN 산업의 미래 전망 “Contents에 주목” “Platform에 주목” MCN을 두가지 측면으로 심층 분석, MCN 시스템의 특징을 분석해 보도록 하겠습니다 1. 향후 한국 MCN 3.0시대 미래분석 및 전망 2. 해외 사례를 활용한 한국형 MCN3.0모델 구상 AwesomenessTV
  17. 17. 미국으로 가야하는가? 04 탐방국가 : 왜 미국으로 선정했는가? 로스앤젤레스, 전세계를 대상으로 대중성을 확보하는 글로벌 영상문화 산업의 중심지 샌프란시스코, 첨단기술 연구단지, 실리콘밸리를 중심으로 세계유수의 대학과 글로벌IT기업 밀집지역 뉴욕, 세계 문화,예술,상업,금융무역의 중심지,미국 내에서도 독자적인 사회를 구성하는 다민종, 다문화 도시 왜왜왜 ][ No.2 대표적인 플랫폼 모델 존재 No.3 MCN의 산업화를 통한 양적 성장 No.1 거대한 MCN 시장 규모 MCN의 탄생을 선도한 Youtube를 비 롯 다수 회사의 비전과 역할, 지속적인 관리, 개발 노하우 탐방이 가능 글로벌 미디어 매체의 거대자본 투입, 또 한 콘텐츠의 저작권, 법률자문, 유통 및 수 익배분 과정의 고도 전문화 사례 보유 MCN의 플랫폼과 기술을 융합하는 분야에서 가장 앞서나가는 국가가 미국으로, 동시에 MCN 개념을 최초로 정의하고 독자적 사업모 델 구현을 통해 가장 큰 사업 규모를 자랑
  18. 18. 04 확정 협의중 협의중 소개 소개 소개 장점 장점 장점 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방국가 : 미국 서부 (로스앤젤리스, 샌프란시스코) 콜랩은 McFadden 삼형제 (제임스,타일 러,윌) 에 의해 설립이 되었습니다. 이들 은 유투브 인기 온라인 시리즈 Eli’s Dirty Jokes와 GoPotato 를 만들고 있 는 팀이기도 합니다. 이들이 만든 GoPotato 채널은 700억이 넘는 조회수 를 기록 했습니다. Eli’s Dirty Jokes 시 리즈는 HBO에서 처음으로 사간 인터넷 시리즈 입니다. 현재 다양한 크리에이터 의 에이전시로 진화 중입니다. 콜랩은 현재 크리에이터에서 에이전시 까지 단계 단계를 밟아오면서 성장해 온 회사입니다. 그들이 인재를 찾아내고 어 떻게 그들에게 제작 환경을 제안하고 그 들과 어떻게 계약하는지, 크리에이터들 의 제작 방법과 그들이 성장하는 방법에 대해 배워 한국에서 1인 크리에이터가 어떻게 자신의 그룹을 만드는 방법을 알 아볼 예정입니다. 어썸니스TV는 2012년 배우 출신의 브 라이언 로빈스가 설립한 MCN이다. 주 로 10대와 20대를 겨냥한 코미디나 음 악, 리얼리티 등의 콘텐츠가 많다.드림웍 스는 2013년 5월 어썸니스TV를 3300 만 달러에 사들였다. 드림웍스는 헐리우 드 애니메이션 제작사다. 어썸니스TV는 드림웍스는 2013년 5월 어썸니스TV를 3300만 달러에 사들였 다. 이러한 점은 어떻게 투자 유치 및 MCN 산업이 어떻게 투자를 받고 협업 을 어떻게 이루는지에 대해 알 수 있다. 이러한 점은 한국에서 KBS, CJ E&M처 럼 직접 제작이 아닌 간접 투자로 어떻게 수익을 이루는지 알아볼 예정입니다. 오큘러스 리프트의 개발자인 파머 러키 (Palmer Luckey)가 세운 회사다. 오큘러 스 리프트를 개발했으며, 삼성과 협력해 기어 VR을 개발했다. 오큘러스는 현재 VR시장에 선두자로 현재 페이스북와 함 꼐 성장하고 있는 회사이다. 오큘러스는 MCN 회사는 아니다. 그러 나 작년부터 VR산업은 시대에 화두이자 동영상을 넘는 새로운 매체로 등장하고 있다. 이곳에서 VR이 어떻게 MCN과 연 결이 되고 VR이 생각하는 미래와 MCN 이 꿈꾸는 미래의 접점을 찾아보고 미래 에 대해 생각하는 것이 목적이다. 콜랩은 McFadden 삼형제를 기반 으로 창작자로 시작한 회사입니다. 현재 vine을 중심으로 전문화 된 콘 텐츠를 제작하고 있습니다. 오큘러스는 VR 산업의 선두 기 업으로 현재 디바이스 제작에 가장 앞선 기업입니다. 어썸니스TV는 드림웍스가3300 만 달러에 사들였다. 이러한 투자 유치 및 콘텐츠 기업과 어떤식으 로 협력하는지 이러한 노하우를 많이 가지고 있다.
  19. 19. 04 확정 확정 협의중 소개 소개 소개 장점 장점 장점 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방목적 탐방국가 : 미국 동부 (뉴욕) 맨해튼의 첼시에 위치한 YouTube 스페이스 뉴욕은 YouTube 제작자 와 광고주 모두가 워크숍과 이벤트 에 참석하고 제작 시설을 사용할 수 있는 공간입니다. 유투브 스페이스는 현재 다양한 지역에 서 크리에이터를 위한 공간으로 유투브 콘텐츠 제작 환경을 제공하고 더 나은 콘 텐츠를 위한 공간입니다. 이곳에서 국내 창작자 지원과 다른 점과 서비스 내용을 비교하고 배우는 것이 목적입니다. 디파이미디어(Defy Media)는 2011년 설립됐다. 유튜브를 기반으로 시작했지 만 유튜브에만 머물지 않고 다양한 모바 일 SNS에 동영상을 확장하는 게 특징이 다. 또한 다른 MCN과 다르게 디파이미 디어 자체 채널이 없고 각 브랜드별 독립 채널을 형태로 운영한다. 13~34세 연령 층 대상의 뉴스, 게임, 패션, 라이프스타 일, 엔터테인먼트 동영상 채널 제공한다. 디파이미디어(Defy Media)는 2011년 설립됐다. 유튜브를 기반으로 시작했지 만 유튜브에만 머물지 않고 다양한 모바 일 SNS에 동영상을 확장하는 게 특징이 다. 이 점은 현재 소셜 미디어와 MCN이 밀접한 관계가 있는 것을 알 수 있다. 우 리는 디파이 미디어를 통해 MCN가 소 셜 미디어에 어떻게 적응하고 활용되는 가를 배울 수 있다. Creative Tech Week는 창조적 기술 분 야에 대한 업계 전반을 다룹니다. 우리가 위치한 뉴욕시에서 전 세계적인 공학기 술과 창의성을 위한 최고의 넥서스를 만 들고 있습니다. Creative Technology는 전자 및 데이터 기반 엔진, 소프트웨어와 결합된 예술, 디자인, 열정, 문화입니다 "콘텐츠 제작자의 학습·연결·창작을 돕 고 혁신과 실험을 장려하면서 유튜브의 현관 역할을 하는 공간 디파이미디어(Defy Media)는다양 한 모바일 SNS에 동영상을 확장하는 게 특징이다. 소셜 모바일을 통해 mcn이 성장하는 것을 볼 수 있음 Creative Tech Week는 창조적 기술 분 야에 대한 업계 전반을 다루는 동시에 크 리에이터, 예술가에 전문적 인력 관리와 교육 프로그램에 대해 배울 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 전문 인력 관리 및 프로그램에 관한 정보를 배우는 것이 목적입니다. Creative Tech Week는 창의성과 기 술분야를 어떻게 교육하고 그들을 모으는 방법에 대해 노하우가 있는 회사입니다.
  20. 20. 05 탐방일정 FRI MON MON WES LA SF NY 07월 15일 : 로스앤젤레스 도착, 체크인 07월 16일: Collab 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 17일: AwesomenessTV, Time wanner 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 18일: 샌프란시스코 이동, 체크인 07월 19일: Oculus 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 20일: Google Campus 탐방 07월 21일: 뉴욕 이동, 체크인 07월 22일: Defy Media 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 23일: Creative Tech Week 인터뷰 07월 24일: Youtube Space Newyork 탐방 및 인터뷰 07월 25일: NBC Studio 탐방 07월 26일: NYU tisch art college 탐방 07월 27일: 한국 도착
  21. 21. MCN(다중 채널 네트워크)이 기존 미디어 매체와 가지는 독자성, 상징성, 전문성을 찾아내고 수익 모델을 위한 커머스(Commerce)화의 효과적인 방안을 제시 하겠습니다. 미디어 이용 형태가 변화함에 따라 국내 인터넷 동영상 시장의 파이를 넓힐 수 있는 해외시장 공략 방안과 국내 MCN 콘텐츠의 현지화 방안을 제시 하겠습니다. 또한 MCN 3.0 시대의 프로세스를 담고 있는 사업제안서를 국내 MCN 기업(트레져헌터, CJ E&M 방송콘텐츠부문, DITV 등)에게 전달 하겠습니다. 기존의 미디어 매체들이 MCN에 주목하는 것은 가까운 미래에 MCN 3.0 시대가 영상 산업 전반에 가져올 거대흐름이라는 견해 때문입니다. 향후 MCN이 새로운 미디어 매체로서의 탄생을 전망하는 것이 궁극적 목표입니다. 01 향후 계획 : 탐방의 끝, 뉴미디어의 탄생

×