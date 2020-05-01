Successfully reported this slideshow.
В ГОСТЯХ У ІСТОРІЇ КАЗКИ
Мамо, розкажи мені казку – Про хитрого короля, Про мудрого коваля, Про красуню царівну, Про сопілку чарівну, Про бубликів ...
З А В Д А Н Н Я : розширити знання про казку як жанр усної народної творчості; вчитися розпізнавати такі твори серед інш...
Як казка прийшла до нас? Про кого, або про що ви знаєте казки?
Казки Про тварин Чарівні Соціально -побутові
ДО ЯКОЇ ГРУПИ СЛІД ВІДНЕСТИ ТАКІ КАЗКИ?
Соціально-побутові
КАЗКИ Народні Авторські
Як називаються казки, написані письменником? Хто є автором народних казок? Народні казки виникли раніше, ніж люди навчил...
ЧИМ КАЗКА ВІДРІЗНЯЄТЬСЯ ВІД ОПОВІДАННЯ? В оповіданні описуються події, які могли бути насправді в житті. А в казці розпові...
ГРА “З ЯКОЇ ЦЕ КАЗКИ?”
А З ЯКОЇ КАЗКИ ЦІ ГЕРОЇ?
У СВІТІ КАЗКИ ЧАРІВНОЇ Українська народна казка “Вовк та козенята”
ПОСЛУХАЙТЕ УКРАЇНСЬКУ НАРОДНУ КАЗКУ “ВОВК ТА КОЗЕНЯТА” Яка головна думка цієї казки? Хто її головні герої?
ГРА “ЗНАЙДИ ПАРУ” Повернеться відчиниться Відімкнеться прийде
ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ КАЗКУ МОВЧКИ Чому коза залишила своїх діток удома самих? Яким перед нами постав Вовк? Коза? Козенята? Про ко...
ФІЗКУЛЬТХВИЛИНКА Раз, два, три, чотири, п’ять! Час прийшов відпочивать. Тож піднімем руки вгору, Ніби глянемо на зорі. А т...
ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ УРИВОК З КАЗКИ, ЯКІ ВІДПОВІДАЄ МАЛЮНКУ
ВИБІРКОВЕ ЧИТАННЯ Прочитайте мовчки пісеньку Кози та Вовка. Чим вони відрізняються? Прочитайте зачин казки. Скільки було...
ГРА “ЗАКІНЧИ РЕЧЕННЯ” 1. “Козенята почують матір…” 2. “Вовк підслухав як…” 3. “Чуємо, чуємо, - та…” 4. “Повернулася Коза д...
ГРА “ПЛУТАНКА” 1. Прочитайте прислів’я, яке заховалося у “Плутанці”. 2. Поясніть його зміст. 3. Чи могло б воно бути темою...
К а з к а в ч и т ь я к н а с в і т і ж и т ь
ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ Читати казку “Вовк та козенята ”. І. Зробити малюнки до тексту. ІІ. Переказувати казку, придумати іншу кі...
ВИСНОВКИ Який розділ ми почали вивчати? Що найбільше сподобалось на уроці? Хто з героїв казки сподобався, а хто – ні? Ч...
Читаючи казки, ми відпочиваємо, і вчимося відрізняти добро і зло. Вчимося бачити в людях чесність, порядність, доброту. Га...
  3. 3. З А В Д А Н Н Я : розширити знання про казку як жанр усної народної творчості; вчитися розпізнавати такі твори серед інших; вчитися орієнтуватися в структурі тексту; удосконалювати навички виразного читання; вчитися уважно слухати, робити висновки; розвивати вміння відтворювати зміст прочитаного; вчитись проявляти доброту, повагу до людей.
  4. 4. Як казка прийшла до нас? Про кого, або про що ви знаєте казки?
  5. 5. Казки Про тварин Чарівні Соціально -побутові
  6. 6. ДО ЯКОЇ ГРУПИ СЛІД ВІДНЕСТИ ТАКІ КАЗКИ?
  7. 7. Соціально-побутові
  8. 8. КАЗКИ Народні Авторські
  9. 9. Як називаються казки, написані письменником? Хто є автором народних казок? Народні казки виникли раніше, ніж люди навчилися писати. Тому їх не записували, а переказували один одному. При переказуванні ці казки змінювалися. Ім’я автора забувалося за давністю. Казка ставала народною.
  10. 10. ЧИМ КАЗКА ВІДРІЗНЯЄТЬСЯ ВІД ОПОВІДАННЯ? В оповіданні описуються події, які могли бути насправді в житті. А в казці розповідаються часто про фантастичні явища, події. В казках говорять тварини, рослини, різні предмети. Існують дійові особи, яких немає насправді.
  11. 11. ГРА “З ЯКОЇ ЦЕ КАЗКИ?”
  12. 12. А З ЯКОЇ КАЗКИ ЦІ ГЕРОЇ?
  13. 13. У СВІТІ КАЗКИ ЧАРІВНОЇ Українська народна казка “Вовк та козенята”
  14. 14. ПОСЛУХАЙТЕ УКРАЇНСЬКУ НАРОДНУ КАЗКУ “ВОВК ТА КОЗЕНЯТА” Яка головна думка цієї казки? Хто її головні герої?
  15. 15. ГРА “ЗНАЙДИ ПАРУ” Повернеться відчиниться Відімкнеться прийде
  16. 16. ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ КАЗКУ МОВЧКИ Чому коза залишила своїх діток удома самих? Яким перед нами постав Вовк? Коза? Козенята? Про кого можна сказати так: o добра, любляча, дбайлива; o злий, підступний; o слухняний.
  17. 17. ФІЗКУЛЬТХВИЛИНКА Раз, два, три, чотири, п’ять! Час прийшов відпочивать. Тож піднімем руки вгору, Ніби глянемо на зорі. А тепер всі руки в боки, Як зайчата – скоки-скоки! Десять, дев’ять, вісім, сім – Час за парти нам усім.
  18. 18. ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ УРИВОК З КАЗКИ, ЯКІ ВІДПОВІДАЄ МАЛЮНКУ
  19. 19. ВИБІРКОВЕ ЧИТАННЯ Прочитайте мовчки пісеньку Кози та Вовка. Чим вони відрізняються? Прочитайте зачин казки. Скільки було козенят? Прочитайте кінцівку казки. За що коза похвалила своїх діток?
  20. 20. ГРА “ЗАКІНЧИ РЕЧЕННЯ” 1. “Козенята почують матір…” 2. “Вовк підслухав як…” 3. “Чуємо, чуємо, - та…” 4. “Повернулася Коза додому і …”
  21. 21. ГРА “ПЛУТАНКА” 1. Прочитайте прислів’я, яке заховалося у “Плутанці”. 2. Поясніть його зміст. 3. Чи могло б воно бути темою уроку? 4. Чи знаєте ви ще прислів’я, які виражають головну думку казки “Вовк та козенята”?
  22. 22. К а з к а в ч и т ь я к н а с в і т і ж и т ь
  23. 23. ДОМАШНЄ ЗАВДАННЯ Читати казку “Вовк та козенята ”. І. Зробити малюнки до тексту. ІІ. Переказувати казку, придумати іншу кінцівку.
  24. 24. ВИСНОВКИ Який розділ ми почали вивчати? Що найбільше сподобалось на уроці? Хто з героїв казки сподобався, а хто – ні? Чому? Чого вчить нас казка “Вовк та козенята”?
  25. 25. Читаючи казки, ми відпочиваємо, і вчимося відрізняти добро і зло. Вчимося бачити в людях чесність, порядність, доброту. Гарного Вам відпочинку і настрою.

