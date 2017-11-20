ВСЕСВІТНІЙ ДЕНЬ ДИТИНИ В " СВІТЛЯЧКУ" 20 листопада, в Україні та інших країнах світу відзначається Всесвітній день дитини,...
  1. 1. ВСЕСВІТНІЙ ДЕНЬ ДИТИНИ В " СВІТЛЯЧКУ" 20 листопада, в Україні та інших країнах світу відзначається Всесвітній день дитини, або Всесвітній день допомогидітям.У світі – понад 2 мільярди дітей, 8 мільйонів з яких – це маленькі українці. Кожен з них народжується з правами громадянинаУкраїни. Кожна дитина має право на освіту, право на здоров'я іналежну медичну допомогу, право на ім'я і громадянство.Кожна дитина має право зростатиу турботливій сімейному середовищіта бути захищеною від жорстокого поводження та насильства. В цей день вихователі ДНЗ №13" Світлячок" ще раз розповідилисвоїм вихованцям про права кожної маленької дитини. Діти грали, малювали, співали та танцювали свої улюблені таночки. Варто пам'ятати, що діти - це прошароксуспільства, який в будь-якомувіці вважається особливо незахищеним. Їм потрібна допомогаі опіка дорослихдо того часу, поки вони не стануть самостійними.

