 Introduction  Fluoride solution, gels, and foams  Fluoride varnish  Slow release fluoride devices  Recommendations f...
 Fluoridated water.  Fluoridated foods (salt, milk).  Fluoride supplements.  Home applied topical fluoride.  Fluoride...
 Fluoride incorporated during tooth development is insufficient to play a significant role in caries prevention.  The to...
 A variety of fluoride compounds and different delivery methods have been used over since as early as the 1940s.
 The caries-preventive impact of a certain modality depends on:  Type of fluoride compound  Concentration of fluoride ...
 Earliest form of professionally applied topical fluoride (1940s).  The first preparation was 2% sodium fluoride in an a...
 The second preparation was 8% stannous fluoride (SnF)  Applied every six months.  Solution was unstable, active for on...
 No longer recommended, as better forms of delivery are available
 Developed in the 1960’s.  Usually it is 1.23% (12,300 ppm) APF (Acidic).  Methyl-cellulose and hydroxy-ethyl used as a...
 The acidity leads to dissolution of hydroxyapatite and formation of Fluorapatite.  Rapid uptake of fluoride happens in ...
 The acidity can cause etching of composite restorations Neutral NaF 2% (9200 ppm) alternative can be used.  Allows appl...
 Permanent teeth: Good evidence that gels can help prevent caries in children (DMFS prevented fraction= 28%)  Primary te...
 Patient selection: • Moderate or high caries risk • 7 years or older  Preparation: • Prophylaxis No evidence it is nece...
 Apply no more than 2–2.5 grams of gel per tray (40% of the tray's volume).  Upper and lower trays could be inserted sep...
 Keep the gel applied for 4 minutes.  Ask the patient to spit the gel out for 1-2 minutes afterwards.  Instruct the pat...
 Similar compound to that used in gels (APF).  Similar application procedure.  Requires only one fifth of amount by wei...
 Little research on their use.  Permanent teeth:  Enamel F uptake Equivalent to that of gels.  Bi-annual application r...
 First developed in the 1960s. Since then it was used to reduce the risk of dental caries, erosion, and sensitivity.  Ad...
 Example: Duraphat varnish 2.26% w/w, 22,600 ppm F- 50mg/ml  10 ml tubes.  3 year shelf life, 3 months after opening. ...
 Permanent teeth • Moderate evidence that varnish can help prevent caries (DMFS prevented fraction= 48%)  Primary teeth ...
 One study reported that varnish is more acceptable than foams, especially among 3 to 6 year olds (Hawkins et al., 2004)....
 Dry tooth surface before application, ideally, tooth should also be clean.  Use sparingly for local application with a ...
 Dose  Primary dentition: up to 0.25mls  Mixed dentition: up to 0.40mls  Permanent dentition: up to 0.75mls  Contrain...
 Very high fluoride content.  Don’t use in combination with any other fluoride applications.  Risk of toxic effects:  ...
 Marketed in North America.  APF and stannous fluoride mix.  F- concentrations are low compared to gels or varnish (1,5...
No evidence for effectiveness. Not recommended for use because other established modalities are already available
 A device attached to the sides of one or more tooth.  Release F over several years in the oral environment.  Aim to pr...
 Co-polymer membrane: • contains NaF in co-polymer matrix. • kept in a SS retainer attached to orthodontic band. • Depend...
 Glass device:  Bead, kidney shaped (better retention), or replaceable disk.  Attached to the buccal surface of the fir...
Only one good RCT to assess them Good caries preventive impact in children that retained the device over the course of t...
 Public Health England (PHE)  Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN)  American Academy of Pediatric Dentist...
 Varnish and Gels are the methods supported by the strongest evidence.  Application should be according to patient age, ...
Age Low risk High risk Professional fluoride application 6 months - 3 years None Apply fluoride varnish to teeth two or mo...
 4 year old child  Prevention?
  1. 1.  Introduction  Fluoride solution, gels, and foams  Fluoride varnish  Slow release fluoride devices  Recommendations for practice
  2. 2.  Fluoridated water.  Fluoridated foods (salt, milk).  Fluoride supplements.  Home applied topical fluoride.  Fluoride in dental materials.  Professionally applied fluoride.
  3. 3.  Fluoride incorporated during tooth development is insufficient to play a significant role in caries prevention.  The topical effect of fluoride surrounding the enamel is most important.
  4. 4.  A variety of fluoride compounds and different delivery methods have been used over since as early as the 1940s.
  5. 5.  The caries-preventive impact of a certain modality depends on:  Type of fluoride compound  Concentration of fluoride  Rate of clearance from plaque solution  Frequency of application
  6. 6.  Earliest form of professionally applied topical fluoride (1940s).  The first preparation was 2% sodium fluoride in an aqueous solution (NaF).  Applied 4 times at weekly intervals.  Targeted the ages of 3,7,10,13.  The solution was stable and had a bland taste.  Patient recall was an issue.
  7. 7.  The second preparation was 8% stannous fluoride (SnF)  Applied every six months.  Solution was unstable, active for only 5-8 hours.  Poor taste  Caused staining and gingival irritation.  The third preparation was 1.23 acidulated phosphate fluoride (APF).  Applied every six months  Needs to be kept in plastic containers  Acidic taste
  8. 8.  No longer recommended, as better forms of delivery are available
  9. 9.  Developed in the 1960’s.  Usually it is 1.23% (12,300 ppm) APF (Acidic).  Methyl-cellulose and hydroxy-ethyl used as a “gelling agents”.
  10. 10.  The acidity leads to dissolution of hydroxyapatite and formation of Fluorapatite.  Rapid uptake of fluoride happens in the first four minutes.
  11. 11.  The acidity can cause etching of composite restorations Neutral NaF 2% (9200 ppm) alternative can be used.  Allows application to all teeth surfaces at once.  Systemic ingestion is not uncommon: • High concentration of fluoride. • Large amount of fluoride can be retained in mouth following application. • 78% of the dose swallowed if saliva ejector is not used. • Reports of nausea and gastric irritation.
  12. 12.  Permanent teeth: Good evidence that gels can help prevent caries in children (DMFS prevented fraction= 28%)  Primary teeth: Low quality evidence that gels can help prevent caries in (dmfs prevented fraction= 20%)  Adverse effects: Poor reporting. (Marinho et al., 2015)
  13. 13.  Patient selection: • Moderate or high caries risk • 7 years or older  Preparation: • Prophylaxis No evidence it is necessary. • Select appropriate disposable plastic tray. • Sit patient upright. • Apply saliva ejector to reduce ingestion. • Wipe teeth with gauze and air-dry. •
  14. 14.  Apply no more than 2–2.5 grams of gel per tray (40% of the tray's volume).  Upper and lower trays could be inserted separately or together.
  15. 15.  Keep the gel applied for 4 minutes.  Ask the patient to spit the gel out for 1-2 minutes afterwards.  Instruct the patient to not rinse, eat, or drink for at least 30 minutes.
  16. 16.  Similar compound to that used in gels (APF).  Similar application procedure.  Requires only one fifth of amount by weight, potentially reducing amount ingested.
  17. 17.  Little research on their use.  Permanent teeth:  Enamel F uptake Equivalent to that of gels.  Bi-annual application reduced the incidence of caries in smooth surfaces of 6s.  Application during orthodontic treatment reduced the development of white spot lesions.  Primary teeth:  Bi-annual application was effective in reducing caries increment.
  18. 18.  First developed in the 1960s. Since then it was used to reduce the risk of dental caries, erosion, and sensitivity.  Adheres to tooth surfaces, which prolongs contact time between fluoride and enamel (up to 48 hours).  Different commercial brands available with different flavours and colours: ◦ 5% NaF - 2.26% F (22,600) Duraphat ◦ 1% Difluorosilane - 0.1% F Fluor Protector ◦ 5% NaF - Cavity Shield
  19. 19.  Example: Duraphat varnish 2.26% w/w, 22,600 ppm F- 50mg/ml  10 ml tubes.  3 year shelf life, 3 months after opening.  Costs 0.5 dinar per application.
  20. 20.  Permanent teeth • Moderate evidence that varnish can help prevent caries (DMFS prevented fraction= 48%)  Primary teeth • Moderate evidence that varnish can help prevent caries (dmfs prevented fraction= 33%)  No significant association with caries severity, exposure to fluorides, prior prophylaxis, concentration, or frequency of application.  Not enough studies reporting on adverse effects. (Marinho et al 2013)
  21. 21.  One study reported that varnish is more acceptable than foams, especially among 3 to 6 year olds (Hawkins et al., 2004).  Insufficient evidence to determine whether varnishes are more effective in caries prevention than gels (Marinho et al., 2003).  Low-quality evidence that fissure sealants remains better than fluoride varnish for preventing occlusal caries in permanent molars (Ahovuo-Saloranta et al., 2016)
  22. 22.  Dry tooth surface before application, ideally, tooth should also be clean.  Use sparingly for local application with a brush, can also use floss to deliver interdentally.  Patient to avoid chewing for up to 4 hours.  Patients should not brush their teeth for the rest of the day. Fluoride varnish - Method of application
  23. 23.  Dose  Primary dentition: up to 0.25mls  Mixed dentition: up to 0.40mls  Permanent dentition: up to 0.75mls  Contraindications (as per manufacturer):  Hypersensitivity to colophony and/or any other constituents.  Ulcerative gingivitis.  Stomatitis.  Bronchial asthma.
  24. 24.  Very high fluoride content.  Don’t use in combination with any other fluoride applications.  Risk of toxic effects:  Acute fluoride poisoning (5 year old, 20 kg) ◦ only 0.9 ml needed  Lethal dose (5 year old, 20 kg) ◦ 13 ml needed
  25. 25.  Very high fluoride content.  Don’t use in combination with any other fluoride applications.  Risk of toxic effects:  Acute fluoride poisoning (5 year old, 20 kg) ◦ only 0.9 ml needed  Lethal dose (5 year old, 20 kg) ◦ 13 ml needed
  26. 26.  Marketed in North America.  APF and stannous fluoride mix.  F- concentrations are low compared to gels or varnish (1,500 – 3,00 ppm)  Metallic taste and increased risk of ingestion.
  27. 27. No evidence for effectiveness. Not recommended for use because other established modalities are already available
  28. 28.  A device attached to the sides of one or more tooth.  Release F over several years in the oral environment.  Aim to provide F in the oral cavity at low levels for a long duration.
  29. 29.  Co-polymer membrane: • contains NaF in co-polymer matrix. • kept in a SS retainer attached to orthodontic band. • Depending on the amount of F, these devices can release between 0.02 and 1.0 mg F/day for up to 180 days.
  30. 30.  Glass device:  Bead, kidney shaped (better retention), or replaceable disk.  Attached to the buccal surface of the first permanent molar using adhesive resins.  Contain 13.3% to 21.9% F.  Releases F for up to two years.
  31. 31. Only one good RCT to assess them Good caries preventive impact in children that retained the device over the course of the study. Almost 50% of the participants lost their devices – retention is an issue. (Chong et al., 2014)
  32. 32.  Public Health England (PHE)  Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN)  American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD)  European Academy of Paediatric Dentistry (EAPD)
  33. 33.  Varnish and Gels are the methods supported by the strongest evidence.  Application should be according to patient age, caries risk, other sources of fluoride.  Example risk groups: • Patients at high risk for caries on smooth tooth surfaces. • Patients at high risk for caries on root surfaces. • Orthodontic patients. • Patients undergoing head and neck irradiation. • Patients with decreased salivary flow. • Children whose permanent molars should, but cannot, be sealed.
  34. 34. Age Low risk High risk Professional fluoride application 6 months - 3 years None Apply fluoride varnish to teeth two or more times a year 3-16 years Apply fluoride varnish to teeth two times a year Apply fluoride varnish to teeth two or more times a year 16+ years None Apply fluoride varnish to teeth two times a year
  35. 35.  4 year old child  Prevention?

