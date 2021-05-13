Successfully reported this slideshow.
หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย วินัย วินัย หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย วินัย
ª·´¥®¨´Â¨³ª·¸µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ hhhhhhhhhhhhhh Áoµ° ­Îµ´¤µ¦µª·´¥­Îµ´µ¡ ¼oÁ¸¥ µ¥¦³ª¸¦ ¡·¤¡r¦´Ê¸É ...
+++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ÙĞćîĞć ñĎšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćđðŨîïčÙÙúìĊęöĊïìïćìÿĞćÙĆâìĊęÿčéĔîÖćø×ĆïđÙúČęĂîǰ ĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠ...
+++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ÿćøïĆâǰ ǰ Āîšćǰ ÙĞćîĞćǰ ǰðøĆßâćĒúąĒîüÙĉéĀúĆÖđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰǰ đÖøĉęîîĞć...
1 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Á¦ºÉ°¦´µÂ¨³Âª·®¨´Á¸É¥ª´ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ Ã¥¦³ª¸¦ Á¦·ÉÎµ
2 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ Âª·®¨´ǰ
3 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ǰ ªµ¤®¤µ¥°ª·´¥ǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰ
vÎµÅw Îµ¦·¥µ
ǰ vª·´¥wÂ¨ªnµvÁ¦ºÉ°ÎµÅÄµ¸É¸w ¼o¤¸ª·´¥³ÁÈ¸ǰ vª·´¥wÂ¨ªnµvÁ¦ºÉ°ÎµÄ®o ¤¸ªµ¤ Ânµwǰǰ¼o¤¸ª·´¥³Â...
4 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
o°·´·ǰ
µ¦°¥¼nÄÂÂǰ µ¦¤°vª·´¥wÄÂn¦¼¨´¬rÁn¸Ê³ ÎµÄ®o¤°Á®Èª·¸­¦oµª·´¥ªnµ¤¸ ¨´¬³º°­¦oµ ´­µQRUP
¨´¬³®¹ÉÂ¨³­¦oµ¡§·¦¦¤ EHKDYLRU
°¸¨´¬³®¹Éǰ ¤°ÄÂnµǰ ¡°·É¤»»´r°¸°·¸¦¤µ¦ «µ­µÁ¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°v¤¨¸ª·wªnµvª·´¥wÁÈ vÂ°w...
5 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈ vµ¦ª»¤ Á°wVHOIyFRQWURO
µ¦¤°Ä¨´¬³¸Ê¤»nÅ¸É µ¦¡´µÁ°Á¡ºÉ°¦´´ªÄ®o­°¨o°´ªµ¤ÎµÁÈ Â¨³ªµ¤o°µ¦¹É°µÁ¦¸¥ªnµv°´ª·´¥w VHOI...
ǰ¸ÉÁÈ¨´¬³°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oª¥Á°ǰ
Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈvÁºÉ°Å¸ÉÎµÄ®o¤¸ ¡§·¦¦¤°´ÁÈ¦³Á¸¥Á¦¸¥¦o°¥w FRQGLWLRQ IRU RUGHUO EHKDYLRU
µ¦¤°Ä¨´¬³¸Ê¤»nÅÄ µµ¦ª»¤Ä°rµ¦Ä®o¤¸ªµ¤ÁÈ¦³Á¸¥ Ä¡§·¦¦¤Ã¥Äoª·¸­¦oµÁºÉ°Å´ÎµnµÇÁn ­¦o...
6 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈv¦³ªµ¦µ ··¦¦¤wMXGLFLDOGXH SURFHVV
µ¦¤°ÄÂn¸Ê ¤»nÅ¸É¦³ªµ¦µ¤Îµ®ÁrÄµ¦¡·µ¦µ ªµ¤·µª·´¥¹É³¤¸µ¦°°®¦º°¦³Á¸¥ Îµ®µ¦°´¡¹...
·ª·´¥Å¤n·ª·´¥ǰ
¤¸ª·´¥Å¤n¤¸ª·´¥ǰ oµ¡¼ªnµv·ª·´¥w ®¦º°vÅ¤n·ª·´¥w Îµªnµvª·´¥w³®¤µ¥¹vo°·´·¸ÉªµÅªoÁÈ ´­µÂ®nªµ¤¦³...
7 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
8 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
Ân°µ¤°°¸µ ®¹É¹ÉÁÈµ¦¤°¸Év¡§·¦¦¤wEHKDYLRU
¦³° ·¦¦¤ Äµ¦´µº°ªnµvª·´¥wÁÈ¦¼Â®¹É° v¦·¥¦¦¤wÁÈ·¦¦¤Ân¨³°¥nµ¹É¤¸¨´¬³ ´Â£¼¤·n°Å¸Êǰǰ...
9 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
10 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
11 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
º° ¡¨´µ¥£µ¡3KVLFDO(QHUJ
ǰ ǰǰ¡¨´·£µ¡0HQWDO(QHUJ ǰ ǰ ¡¨´µ¥£µ¡ ¨¨n°¥°°¤µÁÈ vÂ¦µw¹É¦³°oª¥ǰ ¡¨´¦nµµ¥ǰ ¡¨´­¤°ǰ ǰ
12 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
13 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
»¤»n®¤µ¥°ª·´¥ǰǰÁ¡ºÉ°¦¦¨»ª´»¦³­r ®¨´°µÁn µ¦µµ¦ǰǰǰ¤¸ª´»¦³­r®¨´Á¡ºÉ°ǰ ªµ¤­ÎµÁ¦È¦¦¨»¨µ¤Áoµ®...
°Á°ª·´¥ǰǰǰǰª·´¥¤¸°Áǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰÁnµ¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄo°·´·ǰoµ¤¸o°Îµ® Å¤n·´·µ¤È·
14 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
Á®»Ä¹Îµ®ª·´¥Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¨³Áªo µµ¦¦³¡§·´ÉªÁn¦³Îµ·°µµÁ¤µ­»¦µ ÎµÁ¦ºÉ°Á­¸¥®µ¥¹ÉÅ¤nÁ¸É¥ª´ª´»¦³­...
oµ¦µµ¦¤¸Á¤¸¥o°¥Á¨nµ¦¡´·ª·´¥ ®¦º°Å¤n
µ¦Îµ¦«´·Í«¦¸°o µ¦µµ¦ÁÈ  ª´»¦³­r®¨´°¦µµ¦®¦º°Å¤n ªµ¤®¤µ¥°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ ¦´¬µǰǰ¡µ»¦¤´¦µ´...
15 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
¦³ª´ǰ
¼Â¨ǰ
o°´ǰ
Á¥¸¥ª¥µǰ ´®µǰ µ¦¦³ª´¼Â¨o°´Â¨³Á¥¸¥ª¥µÁ¸É¥ª´ª·´¥ oµ¦µµ¦Ä¦Îµ°³Å¦°¥nµÅ¦ǰ ǰ ­¦»ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦º°ǰ
µ¦¸Éoµ¦µµ¦Ân¨³¦³ª´Å¤n¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
µ¦¸É¼o´´´µ°r¦¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Â¨³ ­´¤¼Â¨­nÁ­¦·¤Â¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦ ¤¸ª·´¥ǰ
µ¦¸É¼o´´´µ°r¦¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Â¨³ ­´¤o°´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
µ¦¸É¼o´´´µÂ¨³¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Á¥¸¥ª¥µǰÃ¥ ÎµÁ·µ¦Ânoµ¦µµ¦¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
16 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥´ªoµ¦µµ¦Á°ǰ 
Á¦¸¥¦¼oÂ¨³ÁoµÄª·´¥ǰ o°¤¸µ¦°¦¤ǰ 
­Îµ¹Ä®oµ¸É¸É³o°¦´¬µ ª·´¥o°­¦oµ·­Îµ¹ 
¦³®´Äªµ¤­Îµ´° ª·´¥ǰo°Îµ´ǰ 
·´·µ¤ª·´¥ǰǰo°ª»¤ǰ ǰ
µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥¼o´´´µǰ ¤¸Âª·°´ª·µµ¦µ´¸Êǰ 
Âª·°'RXJODV0F*UHJHUǰ Á¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°ºÉ°7KH+XPDQ6LGHRI(QWHUSULFH ªnµ¤¸§¬¸Äµ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µª·´¥°¥¼n §¬¸º°
17
ǰ
18 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ·¦¦¤Á­¦·¤­¦oµ­´¤¡´rÄ°r¦ vª´Á·­»­´r¦nª¤´Îµ»w ·¦¦¤ vª´Á·­»­´r ¦nª¤´Îµ...
19 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ 
Âªªµ¤·°3DXO3UHVWRQ Â ¨ ³ 7KRPDV =LPPHUHU Á ¸ ¥  Å ªo Ä  ® ´  ­º ° 0DQDJHPHQWIRU6XSHUYLVRUV
ǰ Á®Èªnµ¼o´´´µo°Äo´Êª·¸´´ Â¨³ª·¸¼Ä´Êª·¸¦³°´Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ ¡´µǰ 
Âªªµ¤·°-DPHV%ODFN Á¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°7KH5HDO0HDQLQJRIGLVFLSOLQH
Á®Èªnµª·´¥ÁÈ¨·¨°£µª³¼oÎµ´®µÁ¸É¥ª´ ª·´¥Ä°rµ¦³¤¸°¥¼nn°¥Ç¸É­µ¤µ¦o®µ­µÁ®»Åo Ã¥¦µ´®µªµ¤ÁÈ...
Ã¥Äo£µª³¼oÎµ/HDGHUVKLS
ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥¼o´´´µµ¤ Âªªµ¤·nµÇoµo¤¸ª·¸µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Êǰ ǰ 
Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µǰ 
o°´ǰ 
ª»¤ǰ
20 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µǰ ¦³ÎµÅoÃ¥µ¦¸É¼o´´´µÁ°·´·ǰ ÁÈÂ°¥nµ¸É¸µ¦ ¹°¦¤µ¦­¦oµª´Â¨³ Îµ¨´Äµ¦¼...
Ã¥Å¤no°´´Ä®o°¥¼nÄ¦°°ª·´¥ǰ 
µ¦o°´ǰ ¦³ÎµÅoÃ¥µ¦Á°µÄÄ­n­´Áµ¦rÂ¨³ ´Á®»¸É°µn°Ä®oÁ·µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥ª·¸o °´...
µ¦ª»¤ǰ µ¦¦³ÎµÃ¥µ¦¼Â¨¦³¤´¦³ª´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Á¤ºÉ°¤¸¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥È o°ÎµÁ·µ¦...
21 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥°r¦ǰ ¤¸Âªµµ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Ê 
Îµ®Ã¥µ¥ 
°°¦³Á¸¥Â¨³Árǰ 
­nÁ­¦·¤Â¨³­´­»ǰ 
Îµ´ 
ª»¤ǰ ǰ ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥ǰ ǰ ª¦¦µÅªoÁ¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÄµ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµ ª·´¥ ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥¤¸´¸Êǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ
ª´ǰ
Îµ¨´Äǰ
nµ·¥¤ǰ
»¦¦¤ǰ
22 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
ª´0RUDOH
  1. 1. หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย วินัย วินัย หลักและวิธีการรักษาวินัย วินัย ÊÓ¹Ñ¡ÁÒμÃ°Ò¹ÇÔ¹ÑÂ ÊÓ¹Ñ¡ÁÒμÃ°Ò¹ÇÔ¹ÑÂ ÊÓ¹Ñ¡§Ò¹ ¡.¾. ÊÓ¹Ñ¡§Ò¹ ¡.¾. ÊÓ¹Ñ¡ÁÒμÃ°Ò¹ÇÔ¹ÑÂ ÊÓ¹Ñ¡§Ò¹ ¡.¾.
  2. 2. ª·´¥®¨´Â¨³ª·¸µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ hhhhhhhhhhhhhh Áoµ° ­Îµ´¤µ¦µª·´¥­Îµ´µ¡ ¼oÁ¸¥ µ¥¦³ª¸¦ ¡·¤¡r¦´Ê¸É ¦µ¤ÎµªÁ¨n¤ ¸É¦¹¬µ µ­µªµ¦ Á¡¦­¤ ¦°Á¨µ·µ¦¡ µ­µª¡´¦µ Á¡È¦ª¸ ¼o°Îµª¥µ¦ ­Îµ´¤µ¦µª·´¥ ®´ª®oµÃ¦µ¦µ¡¦¦´rÃ¨®³¦¡´r··¦Á¸É¥ªµ ¼o´Îµ µ¸¦µ »¦Îµ¦ ··¦Îµµµ¦¡·Á«¬ µ­µª«¦´¥µÁ¸¥Á­¦¸ ··¦Îµµµ¦ µ­µª¦»n£µ ¦¦¤¤µ ··¦Îµµµ¦ µ¥¸¦ª´r Å¤o­»ª¦¦»¨··¦Îµµµ¦ ¡·¤¡r¸É¨»n¤Ã¦¡·¤¡r­Îµ´µÁ¨µ·µ¦­Îµ´µ¡ Ã¦ Ã¦­µ¦
  3. 3. +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ÙĞćîĞć ñĎšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćđðŨîïčÙÙúìĊęöĊïìïćìÿĞćÙĆâìĊęÿčéĔîÖćø×ĆïđÙúČęĂîǰ ĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćðäĉïĆêĉêîëĎÖêšĂÜêćö×šĂðäĉïĆêĉǰ ĕöŠòśćòŚî×šĂĀšćöìćÜüĉîĆ÷ǰ Ēúą ðäĉïĆêĉÜćîĂ÷ŠćÜöĊðøąÿĉìíĉõćóÝîïøøúčñúêćöđðŜćĀöć÷ǰ ÖćøìĊęñĎšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćÝą ÿćöćøëéĎĒúøąöĆéøąüĆÜĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ĕéšĂ÷ŠćÜöĊðøąÿĉìíĉñúǰ ÝĞćđðŨîêšĂÜöĊĒîüìćÜĒúąđìÙîĉÙüĉíĊÖćøìĊęđĀöćąÿöǰ ēé÷êšĂÜöĊÙüćöøĎšÙüćöđ×šćĔÝĂ÷ŠćÜ ëŠĂÜĒìšĔîđøČęĂÜðøĆßâćǰ ĒîüÙĉéĀúĆÖǰĒúąüĉíĊÖćøđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰ ÝċÜÝąÿćöćøë đÿøĉöÿøšćÜǰóĆçîćĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćöĊüĉîĆ÷ǰ ĒúąðŜĂÜÖĆîöĉĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßć ÖøąìĞćñĉéüĉîĆ÷Ă÷ŠćÜ÷ĆęÜ÷Čî ĀîĆÜÿČĂđúŠöîĊĚĕéšîĞćĂÜÙŤÙüćöøĎšđøČęĂÜǰ vðøĆßâćĒúąĒîüÙĉéĀúĆÖđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćø øĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷wǰǰ Ēúąǰ vüĉíĊÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷×šćøćßÖćøóúđøČĂîwǰ ×ĂÜîć÷ðøąüĊèǰèǰîÙøǰ ÖøøöÖćøǰÖóǰ ǰìĊęðøċÖþćÿĞćîĆÖÜćîǰ Öóǰ ǰĂéĊêđú×ćíĉÖćøǰÖó ǰ ñĎšöĊÙüćöøĎšÙüćö đßĊę÷üßćâǰĒúąðøąÿïÖćøèŤĔîđøČęĂÜéĆÜÖúŠćüđðŨîĂ÷ŠćÜ÷ĉęÜöćøüïøüöĕüšǰđóČęĂĔĀšñĎšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßć ĒúąñĎšìĊęđÖĊę÷ü×šĂÜĕéšýċÖþćĒúąĂšćÜĂĉÜǰ ĂĆîÝąîĞćĕðÿĎŠÖćøðäĉïĆêĉĂ÷ŠćÜđðŨîøĎðíøøöǰǰ øüöìĆĚÜ đñ÷ĒóøŠĔĀšñĎšìĊęÿîĔÝēé÷ìĆęüĕð ĀüĆÜüŠćĀîĆÜÿČĂđúŠöîĊĚÙÜÝąĂĞćîü÷ðøąē÷ßîŤĒÖŠñĎšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćǰ àċęÜöĊĀîšćìĊę đÿøĉöÿøšćÜǰóĆçîćĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćöĊüĉîĆ÷ǰĒúąðŜĂÜÖĆîöĉĔĀšñĎšĂ÷ĎŠĔêšïĆÜÙĆïïĆâßćÖøąìĞć ñĉéüĉîĆ÷êćööćêøćǰ ǰ ĒĀŠÜóøąøćßïĆââĆêĉøąđïĊ÷ï×šćøćßÖćøóúđøČĂîǰóýǰǰ Ēúą đðŨîðøąē÷ßîŤĒÖŠñĎšìĊęđÖĊę÷ü×šĂÜĒúąñĎšìĊęÿîĔÝêŠĂĕð ÿĞćîĆÖÜćîǰÖóǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰ öĉëčîć÷îǰ
  4. 4. +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ÿćøïĆâǰ ǰ Āîšćǰ ÙĞćîĞćǰ ǰðøĆßâćĒúąĒîüÙĉéĀúĆÖđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰǰ đÖøĉęîîĞćǰ ǰ ðøĆßâćđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ÖǰÙüćöĀöć÷×ĂÜüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ×ǰÙüćöÿĞćÙĆâ×ĂÜüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ÙǰÝčéöčŠÜĀöć÷Ēúą×Ăïđ×êǰ ǰ ÜǰÙüćöĀöć÷×ĂÜÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰ ĒîüÙĉéĀúĆÖđÖĊę÷üÖĆïÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰüĉíĊÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰðŦÝÝĆ÷ÿŠÜđÿøĉöüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰđĀêčïĆęîìĂîüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰđÙøČęĂÜÙüïÙčöüĉîĆ÷ǰ ǰ ǰĀúĆÖìĊęóċÜ÷ċéëČĂĔîÖćøĔßšöćêøÖćøïĆÜÙĆïǰ ǰ ǰÝčéöčŠÜĀöć÷×ĂÜöćêøÖćøïĆÜÙĆïǰ ǰ ǰ ǰǰüĉíĊÖćøøĆÖþćüĉîĆ÷×šćøćßÖćøóúđøČĂîǰǰ ǰǰǰǰĀúĆÖÖćøĒúąđĀêčñúǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰĒîüìćÜéĞćđîĉîÖćøǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰñĎšéĞćđîĉîÖćøǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰüĉíĊéĞćđîĉîÖćøǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰĒñîõĎöĉĒîïìšć÷ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ
  5. 5. 1 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Á¦ºÉ°¦´µÂ¨³Âª·®¨´Á¸É¥ª´ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ Ã¥¦³ª¸¦ Á¦·ÉÎµ Á¦ºÉ°¸É³¨nµª¹n°Å¸Êº°v¦´µÂ¨³ Âª·®¨´Á¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥w ¹É¤¸Îµ¸É³o° ªµ¤ÁoµÄ´Á­¸¥n°Îµº° ¦´µǰ Âª·®¨´ǰ ¦´µǰ Îµªnµv¦´µw ¦´£µ¬µ°´§¬ªnµ v3KLORVRSKw®¤µ¥¹§¬¸Â®nªµ¤¦¼oǰ v¦´µÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥wº°§¬¸Â®n ªµ¤¦¼oÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ǰ ǰ ǰ
  6. 6. 2 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ Âª·®¨´ǰ ÎµªnµvÂªªµ¤·®¨´w ¦´£µ¬µ°´§¬ ªnµǰv.HRQFHSWw®¤µ¥¹®¨´¸É·¹Êǰ vÂª·®¨´Á¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥wǰº°®¨´¸É ·¹ÊÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ǰ ǰ ¦´µÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ǰ §¬¸Â®nªµ¤¦¼oÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥¤¸­·É¸É ª¦¦¼o°¥¼n¦³µ¦º°ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ªµ¤®¤µ¥°ª·´¥ǰ ªµ¤­Îµ´°ª·´¥ǰ »¤»n®¤µ¥Â¨³°Á°ª·´¥ǰ ªµ¤®¤µ¥°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥
  7. 7. 3 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ǰ ªµ¤®¤µ¥°ª·´¥ǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰǰ Îµªnµvª·´¥w¦´£µ¬µ°´§¬ªnµ 'LVFLSOLQH ¤¸ªµ¤®¤µ¥µ¤Ân³¤°ÄÂnÄ¹ÉÂnµ´µ¤ ªµ¤Á®È°¸É¤°ǰ ¤°ÄÂno°¥Îµǰ vª·wÂ¨ªnµv¸w®¦º°vnµwǰ v´¥wÂ¨ªnµvµwÎµµ¤
  8. 8. vÎµÅw Îµ¦·¥µ
  9. 9. ǰ vª·´¥wÂ¨ªnµvÁ¦ºÉ°ÎµÅÄµ¸É¸w ¼o¤¸ª·´¥³ÁÈ¸ǰ vª·´¥wÂ¨ªnµvÁ¦ºÉ°ÎµÄ®o ¤¸ªµ¤ Ânµwǰǰ¼o¤¸ª·´¥³Ânµ´¼oÅ¤n¤¸ª·´¥Án¨»n¤ º°°µª»¹É¤¸ª·´¥°µÁÈ°®µ¦­nª¨»n¤º° °µª»¸ÉÅ¤n¤¸ª·´¥°µÁÈ°Ã¦ǰ  µ ¦ ¤ °  vª· ´ ¥ w Ä  Â n o ° ¥ Îµ Á n  ¸Ê ³ÎµÄ®o¤°Á®Èªµ¤­Îµ´°ª·´¥ǰÄÂno°¥ÎµÁn¸Ê
  10. 10. 4 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ³ÎµÄ®o¤°Á®Èªµ¤­Îµ´°ª·´¥º°µ¦¤¸ª·´¥ÎµÄ®o ÁÈ¸Å¤n¤¸ª·´¥ÁÈÅ¤n¸ǰ ¤°ÄÂn¦¼¨´¬rǰ ¡µ»¦¤´¦µ´·¥­µÄ®o ªµ¤®¤µ¥ǰ°Îµªnµvª·´¥wÅªo¨´¬³ º°ǰ
  11. 11. o°·´·ǰ
  12. 12. µ¦°¥¼nÄÂÂǰ µ¦¤°vª·´¥wÄÂn¦¼¨´¬rÁn¸Ê³ ÎµÄ®o¤°Á®Èª·¸­¦oµª·´¥ªnµ¤¸ ¨´¬³º°­¦oµ ´­µQRUP
  13. 13. ¨´¬³®¹ÉÂ¨³­¦oµ¡§·¦¦¤ EHKDYLRU
  14. 14. °¸¨´¬³®¹Éǰ ¤°ÄÂnµǰ ¡°·É¤»»´r°¸°·¸¦¤µ¦ «µ­µÁ¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°v¤¨¸ª·wªnµvª·´¥wÁÈ vÂ°w¸É´Ê®¨°¤Ä®oÁÈ¸ µ¦¤°vª·´¥wÄÂnµÁn¸Ê ³ÎµÄ®o¤°Á®Èªnµª·´¥°nµ®¤¼nÁ®¨nµ°µ
  15. 15. 5 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Å¤nÁ®¤º°´°µÂnµ´µ¤µ°Ân¨³ ®¤¼nÁ®¨nµǰ ¤°ÄÂn¨´¬³ǰ /HRQ0HJJLQVRQÁ¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º° v3HUVRQQHO DQG +XPDQ 5HVRXUFHV $GPLQLVWUDWLRQw ªnµÎµªnµvGLVFLSOLQHw¤¸ªµ¤®¤µ¥¸É¤°Åo®¨µ¥ ¨´¬³º°ǰ
  16. 16. Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈ vµ¦ª»¤ Á°wVHOIyFRQWURO
  17. 17. µ¦¤°Ä¨´¬³¸Ê¤»nÅ¸É µ¦¡´µÁ°Á¡ºÉ°¦´´ªÄ®o­°¨o°´ªµ¤ÎµÁÈ Â¨³ªµ¤o°µ¦¹É°µÁ¦¸¥ªnµv°´ª·´¥w VHOI y GLVFLSOLQH
  18. 18. ǰ¸ÉÁÈ¨´¬³°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oª¥Á°ǰ
  19. 19. Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈvÁºÉ°Å¸ÉÎµÄ®o¤¸ ¡§·¦¦¤°´ÁÈ¦³Á¸¥Á¦¸¥¦o°¥w FRQGLWLRQ IRU RUGHUO EHKDYLRU
  20. 20. µ¦¤°Ä¨´¬³¸Ê¤»nÅÄ µµ¦ª»¤Ä°rµ¦Ä®o¤¸ªµ¤ÁÈ¦³Á¸¥ Ä¡§·¦¦¤Ã¥Äoª·¸­¦oµÁºÉ°Å´ÎµnµÇÁn ­¦oµª´Â¨³ªµ¤­µ¤´¸ÁÈoǰ ¸ÉÁÈ¨´¬³° µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¤¸ª·´¥
  21. 21. 6 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  22. 22. Ä¨´¬³¸ÉÁÈv¦³ªµ¦µ ··¦¦¤wMXGLFLDOGXH SURFHVV
  23. 23. µ¦¤°ÄÂn¸Ê ¤»nÅ¸É¦³ªµ¦µ¤Îµ®ÁrÄµ¦¡·µ¦µ ªµ¤·µª·´¥¹É³¤¸µ¦°°®¦º°¦³Á¸¥ Îµ®µ¦°´¡¹·´·Â¨³®oµ¤¤·Ä®o·´·Îµ® Ã¬°µ¦ n µ ºÂ¨³µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦Á¡ºÉ°µ¦¨Ã¬ ¸ÉÁÈ¨´¬³°µ¦ª»¤Ä®o¤¸ª·´¥ ¤°ÄÂnµ¦Äo´´ǰ Á¤ºÉ°³Îµª·´¥¤µÄo´´´³¤¸Îµ¡¼°¥¼n Îµº°ǰ
  24. 24. ·ª·´¥Å¤n·ª·´¥ǰ
  25. 25. ¤¸ª·´¥Å¤n¤¸ª·´¥ǰ oµ¡¼ªnµv·ª·´¥w ®¦º°vÅ¤n·ª·´¥w Îµªnµvª·´¥w³®¤µ¥¹vo°·´·¸ÉªµÅªoÁÈ ´­µÂ®nªµ¤¦³¡§·w º°·o°·´·®¦º° Å¤n·o°·´·ǰ ǰǰǰǰǰoµ¡¼ªnµv¤¸ª·´¥w®¦º°vÅ¤n¤¸ª·´¥wÎµªnµ vª·´¥w³®¤µ¥¹v¨´¬³Á·¡§·¦¦¤w¸É·´·
  26. 26. 7 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ®¦º°Å¤n·´·µ¤o°·´·¸ÉªµÅªoÁÈ´­µº° ·´·µ¤´­µ®¦º°Å¤n·´·µ¤´­µ µ¦¤°ª·´¥ÄÂn¸ÊÁÈµ¦¤°Ä¦³ªµ¦ª»¤ Ä®o¤¸ª·´¥ǰ ǰ ­¦»ǰ ǰ µªµ¤®¤µ¥°vª·´¥w ¸É¤°ÄÂnnµÇ ´¨nµªoµo¹É¤°Ä£µ¡Â¥¡°³­¦»Ä®o¤°Ä £µ¡¦ª¤Åoªnµvª·´¥w º°´­µ®¦º°¤µ¦µµ ¡§·¦¦¤°Äµ¦¦³°·¦¦¤Ân¨³°¥nµǰǰǰ ¹É°µÎµ®ÅªoÁÈ¦¼¦¦¤Ánª·´¥¡¦³­rª·´¥ ®µ¦ª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°®¦º°°µÁ¡¸¥ÁÈ¸É¤»n®ª´ ªnµo°°¥¼nÄ¦°°¥nµÅ¦´Ánª·´¥´Á¦¸¥¸É³o° °¥¼nÄ¦°°¼o¦³°µ¦µµ¦«¹¬µ ®¦º°ª·´¥ µµ¦Á·Â¨³µ¦¨´°¦´µ¨¸É³o°°¥¼nÄ¦° °¼o¦³°µ¦µÁ«¦¬·ǰ
  27. 27. 8 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ µ¦¤°vª·´¥wÄ£µ¡¦ª¤´¨nµªoµo ÁÈµ¦¤°¸Év´ª¤µ¦µwQRUP
  28. 28. Ân°µ¤°°¸µ ®¹É¹ÉÁÈµ¦¤°¸Év¡§·¦¦¤wEHKDYLRU
  30. 30. 9 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Á¦µ»¸É¥´Îµ¦¸ª·°¥¼n³o°¤¸·¦·¥µ °µµ¦¸ÉÁ¦¸¥ªnµv¡§·¦¦¤wǰ ¡§·¦¦¤¸ÉÎµÅÃ¥Å¤n¤¸­·®¦º°Å¤n¦¼o­¹´ªÁn °¨³Á¤°»¸¼o°ºÉ¥´Å¤nÁ¦¸¥ªnµvªµ¤¦³¡§·wǰ vªµ¤¦³¡§·wo°ÎµÅÃ¥¤¸­·®¦º°¦¼o­¹´ªǰ vªµ¤¦³¡§·w oµ¨n°¥Ä®o¦³ÎµÅÃ¥Å¤n¤¸ µ¦ª»¤°µÅ¤nÁ·¨¸Ánµ¸Éª¦n°¼o¦³¡§·Â¨³ n°­´¤¹o°¤¸´­µ®¦º°¤µ¦µ­Îµ®¦´ªµ¤ ¦³¡§·¸ÉÁ®¤µ³­¤Â¨³o°¤¸¤µ¦µ¦ª»¤ǰ ǰǰǰǰǰ ´­µ®¦º°¤µ¦µ­Îµ®¦´ªµ¤¦³¡§· ¸ÉÁ®¤µ³­¤Á¦¸¥ªnµv¦·¥¦¦¤wǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ´­µ ¦³µ«· ¡§·¦¦¤ »¤»n®¤µ¥ ¨ ¦·¥¦¦¤ Äµ«µ­µ Äµ¦¦³°ª·µ¸¡ Äµ¦Îµµ «¸¨¦¦¤ ¦¦¥µ¦¦ ª·´¥ ª¦ ¡¹ o° Á¡ºÉ° ¸ «´·Í«¦¸¦³­··¨ Á¡ºÉ°µ ¦³­··¨ Á¡ºÉ°µ »¦¦¤ ¦¦¥µ ª·´¥
  31. 31. 10 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ v¦·¥¦¦¤w¤¸®¨µ¥¦¼ÂÁnǰ ¦·¥¦¦¤Äµ«µ­µÁ¦¸¥ªnµv«¸¨¦¦¤w ¦·¥¦¦¤Äµ¦¦³°ª·µ¸¡Á¦¸¥ªnµv¦¦¥µ¦¦w ®¦º°v¦¦¥µª·µ¸¡wǰ ¦·¥¦¦¤Äµ¦Îµµ´ÉªÅ®¦º°Äµ¦¦³° ·¦¦¤Ân¨³°¥nµÁ¦¸¥ªnµvª·´¥wǰ Îµªnµvª·´¥w ÄoÄµ¦Á¦¸¥ºÉ°´­µº° ÄoÄµ¦Á¦¸¥1250¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÈÅo´¸É¡¼ªnµvª·´¥ oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¤¸Îµ®ÅªoÄ®¤µ¥ªnµoª¥ ¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°w ª·´¥ Îµ¸Ê®¤µ¥¹ o°Îµ®ª·´¥¸É´´·Åªo®¦º°¡¼ªnµvÎµ°¥nµ´Ê ·ª·´¥w vÎµ°¥nµ¸ÊÅ¤n·ª·´¥w ¹É®¤µ¥¹Îµ· ´­µ®¦º°Å¤n·´­µǰ Îµªnµvª·´¥w ÄoÄµ¦Á¦¸¥¡§·¦¦¤º° ÄoÄµ¦Á¦¸¥ %(+$9,25¸É¦³Îµ¨ÅÈÅo´¸É¡¼ ªnµvµ¦¦³Îµ°¥nµ´ÊÁÈ µ¦¦³Îµ¸É¤¸ª·´¥wǰǰ vµ¦¦³Îµ°¥nµ¸ÊÁÈµ¦¦³Îµ¸ÉÅ¤n¤¸ª·´¥wª·´¥Îµ¸Ê ®¤µ¥¹µ¦Îµµ¤´­µ®¦º°µ¦Å¤nÎµµ¤´­µ
  32. 32. 11 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Îµªnµvª·´¥w ÄÂ£¼¤·¸Ê¹¤¸°¥¼n´ª ´ª®¹ÉÁÈv´­µw°¸´ª®¹ÉÁÈv¡§·¦¦¤w ªµ¤­Îµ´°ª·´¥ ª·´¥ÁÈ¡¨´Äµ¦¦³°·¦¦¤®¦º° Äµ¦Îµµ¤¸Âªªµ¤·Äª·µÂ¦µªnµÄµ¦ Îµµ°´Ê³¨¨n°¥¡¨´µÄ´ª°°¤µ ÁÈ¡¨´µª·£µª³'XSOH[(QHUJ
  34. 34. ǰ ǰǰ¡¨´·£µ¡0HQWDO(QHUJ ǰ ǰ ¡¨´µ¥£µ¡ ¨¨n°¥°°¤µÁÈ vÂ¦µw¹É¦³°oª¥ǰ ¡¨´¦nµµ¥ǰ ¡¨´­¤°ǰ ǰ
  35. 35. 12 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ¡¨´·£µ¡ ¨¨n°¥°°¤µÁÈ v¡§·¦¦¤w¸É¤¸ª·´¥ÁÈ­nª­Îµ´¹É¦³°oª¥ǰ ¡¨´Äǰ ¡¨´¦¦¤ǰ µ¦Îµµ°Ä¦³°oª¥¡¨´µ¥£µ¡ Â¨³¡¨´·£µ¡­¤´¸³ÎµÄ®oµ¦Îµµ¤¸ ¦³­··£µ¡Â¨³Á·¦³­··¨­¼ ¡¨´µª·£µª³ ¡¨´µ¥£µ¡ ¡¨´ ¦nµ µ¥ ¡¨´ ­¤° ¡¨´·£µ¡ ¡¨´ Ä ¡¨´ ¦¦¤ Â¦µ ª·´¥ ¦³­··£µ¡¦³­··¨
  36. 36. 13 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ µ¦Îµµ°Ä®¥n°¡¨´oµÄoµ®¹É Â¤o°¸oµ®¹É³¤¸­´µÄµ¦Îµµ´Ê³Å¤n¤¸ ¦³­··£µ¡Â¨³Á·¦³­··¨Ánµ¸Éª¦ǰ ³´Êª·´¥¹ÁÈ¡¨´­nª®¹É¸É³ÎµÄ®o µ¦Îµµ¤¸¦³­··£µ¡Â¨³Á·¦³­··¨­¼ǰ ǰ »¤»n®¤µ¥Â¨³°Á°ª·´¥ǰ ǰ
  37. 37. »¤»n®¤µ¥°ª·´¥ǰǰÁ¡ºÉ°¦¦¨»ª´»¦³­r ®¨´°µÁn µ¦µµ¦ǰǰǰ¤¸ª´»¦³­r®¨´Á¡ºÉ°ǰ ªµ¤­ÎµÁ¦È¦¦¨»¨µ¤Áoµ®¤µ¥°µǰ ªµ¤Á¦·°¦³Á«ǰ ªµ¤¤´É°µ·ǰ ªµ¤µ­»°¦³µǰ
  38. 38. °Á°ª·´¥ǰǰǰǰª·´¥¤¸°Áǰ ǰ ǰǰǰǰÁnµ¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄo°·´·ǰoµ¤¸o°Îµ® Å¤n·´·µ¤È·
  39. 39. 14 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ Ánµ¸É³Å¤nÄ®o¤¸¨¦³n°µ¦¦¦¨» ¨­´¤§·Íµ¤ª´»¦³­r®¨´°µ Ä¦¸¸É o°Îµ®Å¤n´Ä®o Îµµ¦¦¦¨»»¦³­r¤µ ¦³°µ¦¡·µ¦µ ´®µǰ
  40. 40. Á®»Ä¹Îµ®ª·´¥Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¨³Áªo µµ¦¦³¡§·´ÉªÁn¦³Îµ·°µµÁ¤µ­»¦µ ÎµÁ¦ºÉ°Á­¸¥®µ¥¹ÉÅ¤nÁ¸É¥ª´ª´»¦³­r®¨´° µ¦µµ¦
  41. 41. oµ¦µµ¦¤¸Á¤¸¥o°¥Á¨nµ¦¡´·ª·´¥ ®¦º°Å¤n
  42. 42. µ¦Îµ¦«´·Í«¦¸°o µ¦µµ¦ÁÈ  ª´»¦³­r®¨´°¦µµ¦®¦º°Å¤n ªµ¤®¤µ¥°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ ¦´¬µǰǰ¡µ»¦¤´¦µ´·¥­µÄ®o ªµ¤®¤µ¥°Îµªnµv¦´¬µwÅªo°¥nµº°ǰ
  15 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  44. 44. ¦³ª´ǰ
  45. 45. ¼Â¨ǰ
  46. 46. o°´ǰ
  47. 47. Á¥¸¥ª¥µǰ ´®µǰ µ¦¦³ª´¼Â¨o°´Â¨³Á¥¸¥ª¥µÁ¸É¥ª´ª·´¥ oµ¦µµ¦Ä¦Îµ°³Å¦°¥nµÅ¦ǰ ǰ ­¦»ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦º°ǰ
  48. 48. µ¦¸Éoµ¦µµ¦Ân¨³¦³ª´Å¤n¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
  49. 49. µ¦¸É¼o´´´µ°r¦¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Â¨³ ­´¤¼Â¨­nÁ­¦·¤Â¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦ ¤¸ª·´¥ǰ
  50. 50. µ¦¸É¼o´´´µ°r¦¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Â¨³ ­´¤o°´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
  51. 51. µ¦¸É¼o´´´µÂ¨³¼oÁ¸É¥ªo°Á¥¸¥ª¥µǰÃ¥ ÎµÁ·µ¦Ânoµ¦µµ¦¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ
  16 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  53. 53. µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥´ªoµ¦µµ¦Á°ǰ 
  54. 54. Á¦¸¥¦¼oÂ¨³ÁoµÄª·´¥ǰ o°¤¸µ¦°¦¤ǰ 
  55. 55. ­Îµ¹Ä®oµ¸É¸É³o°¦´¬µ ª·´¥o°­¦oµ·­Îµ¹ 
  56. 56. ¦³®´Äªµ¤­Îµ´° ª·´¥ǰo°Îµ´ǰ 
  57. 57. ·´·µ¤ª·´¥ǰǰo°ª»¤ǰ ǰ
  58. 58. µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥¼o´´´µǰ ¤¸Âª·°´ª·µµ¦µ´¸Êǰ 
  59. 59. Âª·°'RXJODV0F*UHJHUǰ Á¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°ºÉ°7KH+XPDQ6LGHRI(QWHUSULFH ªnµ¤¸§¬¸Äµ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µª·´¥°¥¼n §¬¸º°
  60. 60. 17 ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ x §¬¸;ǰ ´Ê°¥¼n­¤¤»·µªnµÃ¥¡ºÊµÂ¨oªÅ¤n °ÎµµÂ¨³Å¤n°¥µ¦´·°¹o°´´Ä®o Îµµǰ Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥o°ÎµÄ®o¤¸ª·´¥Ã¥µ¦ ´´ǰǰ ª·¸¸Ê­»£µ¬·Å¥­°ªnµǰv¤º°®¹Éº°Á·¤º° ®¹Éº°®ªµ¥wǰǰ ­»£µ¬· ¦´É­°ªnµvDUURWDQG6WLFNwǰ Âªªµ¤·¸Ê¤»nÄµ­¦oµª·´¥¦µ¥»¨ ,QGLYLGXDO'LVFLSOLQH
  61. 61. ǰ
  62. 62. 18 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ x §¬¸ǰ ´Ê°¥¼n­¤¤»·µªnµÃ¥¡ºÊµÂ¨oª³ ­»´µÅoÁnÁ¸¥ª´µ¦Á¨n®¦º°µ¦¡´n° ®¥n°Äoµ¤¸¦¦¥µµ«ÁÈ¸É¡°Ä¹­µ¤µ¦ª»¤ Â¨³­´Éµ¦Ân´ªÁ°Äµ¦ÎµµÅo®µªnµÅo¦´µ¦¼ Ä°¥nµ¼o°ÁnÎµ·¦¦¤¸Ç¦nª¤´´´ÊÄµ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥o°ÎµÄ®o¤¸ª·´¥Ã¥µ¦¼ÄÄ®o¦µª´¨ Âªªµ¤·¸Ê¹¤»nÄÂªµ­¦oµª·´¥®¤¼n *URXS'LVFLSOLQH
  63. 63. ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ·¦¦¤Á­¦·¤­¦oµ­´¤¡´rÄ°r¦ vª´Á·­»­´r¦nª¤´Îµ»w ·¦¦¤ vª´Á·­»­´r ¦nª¤´Îµ»w Á¤¬ Á¤¥ Á¨¸Ê¥°µ®µ¦ ¨µª´ ­µ­Á¦µ³®r ÁÈ¡·µ¦ oµ£¼¤· »¨¥r  Á¥¸É¥¤®µ¦ ¼oÅo¦´µÁÈ ¦¡ ¡¦³¤»Á¨oµ ¤´¦ ¤ «·¦·¦µ¤¼¨··Á¡ºÉ°ÁÈÃ¦®´ªÄ ¦ ¦·µÁoµ´¸ oµÃ±¤±´¥Ã­¦ ¤¸ ¤¸ ¤¼¨·· ­µ¥ÄÅ¥ ¼  Ã¦¡¥µµ¨­r ¡§¬£ ¡ ¤¼¨·· oµ¦¼o°¥ Á¤» ¤·¥ Á¨¸Ê¥°µ®µ¦ ­µ­Á¦µ³®rÁÈ°n°¦´­· ­·®r ­ ­£µµµÅ¥ ´¥r ¥ ­µ­Á¦µ³®r ¡·µ¦Â¨³»¡¡¨£µ¡ ¡¦³¦³Â ¡·· ¡¥ ¤¼¨·· ´¥¡´µ »¤£r ¡ Åª´¡¦³µÎÊµ¡»
  19 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ 
  65. 65. Âªªµ¤·°3DXO3UHVWRQ Â ¨ ³ 7KRPDV =LPPHUHU Á ¸ ¥  Å ªo Ä  ® ´  ­º ° 0DQDJHPHQWIRU6XSHUYLVRUV
  66. 66. ǰ Á®Èªnµ¼o´´´µo°Äo´Êª·¸´´ Â¨³ª·¸¼Ä´Êª·¸¦³°´Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ ¡´µǰ 
  67. 67. Âªªµ¤·°-DPHV%ODFN Á¸¥ÅªoÄ®´­º°7KH5HDO0HDQLQJRIGLVFLSOLQH
  68. 68. Á®Èªnµª·´¥ÁÈ¨·¨°£µª³¼oÎµ´®µÁ¸É¥ª´ ª·´¥Ä°rµ¦³¤¸°¥¼nn°¥Ç¸É­µ¤µ¦o®µ­µÁ®»Åo Ã¥¦µ´®µªµ¤ÁÈ¼oÎµ Âªªµ¤·¸Ê¤»nÄµ­¦oµª·´¥®¤¼n JURXS'LVFLSOLQH
  69. 69. Ã¥Äo£µª³¼oÎµ/HDGHUVKLS
  70. 70. ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥¼o´´´µµ¤ Âªªµ¤·nµÇoµo¤¸ª·¸µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Êǰ ǰ 
  71. 71. Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µǰ 
  72. 72. o°´ǰ 
  73. 73. ª»¤ǰ
  20 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  75. 75. Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µǰ ¦³ÎµÅoÃ¥µ¦¸É¼o´´´µÁ°·´·ǰ ÁÈÂ°¥nµ¸É¸µ¦ ¹°¦¤µ¦­¦oµª´Â¨³ Îµ¨´Äµ¦¼Ä®¦º°µ¦°ºÉÄÄ°´¸É³Á­¦·¤­¦oµ Â¨³¡´µ´«··­Îµ¹Â¨³¡§·¦¦¤°¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µÄ®oÁÈÅÄµ¸É¤¸ª·´¥ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥ª·¸µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µ ¸Ê³ÎµÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥Ä´ªÁ°®¦º°°´ª·´¥6HOI y'LVFLSOLQH
  76. 76. Ã¥Å¤no°´´Ä®o°¥¼nÄ¦°°ª·´¥ǰ 
  77. 77. µ¦o°´ǰ ¦³ÎµÅoÃ¥µ¦Á°µÄÄ­n­´Áµ¦rÂ¨³ ´Á®»¸É°µn°Ä®oÁ·µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ǰ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥ª·¸o °´¸Ê³ÎµÄ®o oµ¦µµ¦Å¤n¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Á¡¦µ³¤¸Á®»´Îµǰ 
  78. 78. µ¦ª»¤ǰ µ¦¦³ÎµÃ¥µ¦¼Â¨¦³¤´¦³ª´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Á¤ºÉ°¤¸¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥È o°ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ã¥­º­ª­°­ªǰ ¡·µ¦µ ªµ¤·Â¨³´Áº°®¦º°¨Ã¬Á¤ºÉ°¤¸µ¦¦³Îµ·ǰ
  21 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  80. 80. µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥°r¦ǰ ¤¸Âªµµ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Ê 
  81. 81. Îµ®Ã¥µ¥ 
  82. 82. °°¦³Á¸¥Â¨³Árǰ 
  83. 83. ­nÁ­¦·¤Â¨³­´­»ǰ 
  84. 84. Îµ´ 
  85. 85. ª»¤ǰ ǰ ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥ǰ ǰ ª¦¦µÅªoÁ¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÄµ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµ ª·´¥ ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥¤¸´¸Êǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ
  86. 86. ª´ǰ
  87. 87. Îµ¨´Äǰ
  88. 88. nµ·¥¤ǰ
  89. 89. »¦¦¤ǰ
  22 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  91. 91. ª´0RUDOH
  92. 92. ǰ ª´ÁÈ ¡¨´Ä®o Á·´«·Â¨³ ¡§·¦¦¤°¼o·´·µ¸É³·´·µÄ®o¸¸É­»ǰǰ ª´¹ÁÈ´´¥°¥nµ®¹É¸É­nÁ­¦·¤ ¦¦¥µÂ¨³ª·´¥Äµ¦Îµµ ¹o°¤¸µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµª´oª¥ª·¸µ¦ ´n°Å¸Êǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ǰ ª·¸µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµª´ ¦´ª´ ¨°ª´ Îµª´ Îµ¦»ª´
  23 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  94. 94. ¦´ª´ǰ ª´°¥¼n¸Éµ¦¸É¼o·´·µ¤¸ªµ¤¦¼o­¹ªnµ ÁµÅo¦´µ¦Á°µÄÄ­nÁÈ­nª´ªÅ¤nÄn¼¨n°¥Ä®o Îµµ´Åª´®¹ÉÇÁ®¤º°Á¦ºÉ°´¦¹o°¤¸µ¦ ¦´ª´¸ÉÁoµÎµµÄ®¤noª¥µ¦Ä®o¡¼o¦·®µ¦Ä®o µ¦o°¦´Îµµ¦¤·Á«Á¡ºÉ°¦°Ä®oÁÈ° ®nª¥ÁÈo­Îµ®¦´¸ÉÎµµ°¥¼nÂ¨oªÈ³o°Åo ¡³¼oÄ®nÁ¡ºÉ°µ¤ÅnÂ¨³¦´»r¨°¦´¢´ ´®µÂ¨³nª¥Âo´®µ®¦º°Â­ªµ¤Á¤µ¦»µ´ oµ´Ê¸ÊÁÈµ¦­¦oµª´¦µ¥»¨,QGLYLGXDO 0RUDOH
  95. 95. 
  96. 96. ¨°ª´ ¸É¦³­´®µ¸ª·®¦º°³µ¦¦¤¥n°¤ Á­¸¥ª´o°°¥µ¤Ån¨°ÄÂ­ªµ¤Á­¸¥Ä Â¨³®µµÂoÅoµÁÈµ¦­¦oµª´¦µ¥»¨ ,QGLYLGXDO0RUDOH
  24 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  98. 98. Îµª´ Á¤ºÉ°¡´µÅo¦´ªµ¤­¼Á­¸¥®¦º°Á­¸¥®µ¥ ÁºÉ°µµ¦Îµµµ¤®oµ¸É³o°Îµª´oª¥µ¦Ä®o ¦³Ã¥rÁ¥ÂnÁµ®¦º°µ¥µoµÁÈµ¦­¦oµª´ Ã¥´ÉªÅ 
  99. 99. Îµ¦»ª´ǰ Îµµ°µ´ª¨ÄÁ¦ºÉ°ªµ¤¤´Éªµ¤ ¨°£´¥ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤¹o°°¥Îµ¦»ª´oª¥ µ¦ÎµÄ®oÁµ¦¼o­¹ªnµ³¤¸ªµ¤¤´Éªµ¤¨°£´¥Â¨³ Åo¦´ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤Ã¥´Éª´ÁÈµ¦­¦oµª´®¤¼n *URXS0RUDOH
  100. 100. ǰ ǰ
  101. 101. Îµ¨´Ä:LOOWR:RUN
  102. 102. ǰ Îµ¨´ÄÁÈ¡¨´­nÁ­¦·¤Ä®oÎµµ°¥nµ»n¤Á Îµ¨´Ä¹ÁÈ´´¥®¹É¸É­nÁ­¦·¤¦¦¥µÂ¨³ª·´¥Äµ¦ ÎµµÎµ¨´Ä¤µµÂ¦¹Â¨³Â¦´ǰ ǰ ǰ
  103. 103. 25 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Â¦¹Á·µǰ ªµ¤o°µ¦ «¦´µ Â¦´Á·µǰ ªµ¤ÎµÁÈ ªµ¤¨´ª ´´Ê³o°Îµµ¦­¦oµÎµ¨´Ä°ÎµµÃ¥ ­°ªµ¤o°µ¦ ª·¸µ¦­¦oµÎµ¨´Ä ­¦oµÁºÉ°ÅÄ®o¨´ª ­¦oµÁºÉ°ÅÄ®oÎµÁÈ ­¦oµ«¦´µ
  104. 104. 26 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ­¦oµÂ¦¹oª¥µ¦ 
  105. 105. ­°ªµ¤o°µ¦ µªµ¤¤´É µªµ¤¨°£´¥ µªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤ǰ µªµ¤oµª®oµ µµ¦¥°¤¦´´º° µÁ¸¥¦·¥«ºÉ°Á­¸¥ 
  106. 106. ­¦oµ«¦´µ Äµ Ä®nª¥µ Ä¼o´´´µ Ä¼o¦nª¤µ Ä­£µ¡Âª¨o°¤ ­¦oµÂ¦´oª¥µ¦ 
  107. 107. ­¦oµÁºÉ°ÅÄ®oÎµÁÈ ¼¤´oª¥Îµ¤´É­´µ ¼¤´oª¥Á¦ºÉ°¥´¸¡Án ­ª´­·µ¦oµnµÇ
  27 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ 
  109. 109. ­¦oµÁºÉ°ÅÄ®o¨´ª ¨´ª¨¦oµ¥ÁnÄ®o­µµ
  110. 110. ¨´ª¼o¦´¦°ÁnÄ®o¤¸¼oÄ®n ¦´¦°
  111. 111. nµ·¥¤9DOXH
  112. 112. nµ·¥¤ÁÈ¡¨´¨´´Ä®o¦nª¤´ ÎµµÁ¡ºÉ°Ä®oÅo¨¸nµ·¥¤¹ÁÈ´´¥°¥nµ®¹É¸É ­nÁ­¦·¤¦¦¥µÂ¨³ª·´¥ ¦¼Â°nµ·¥¤¸É°µÄoÁÈ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤ ¦¦¥µÂ¨³ª·´¥ÅoÁn ¤µ¦µµ»¦¦¤Â¨³ ¦·¥¦¦¤ µ¤Ân³Îµ®ÅªoÁn¸ÉÎµ® µ¤Âªµ°nµ·¥¤­¦oµ­¦¦rRUH9DOXH
  113. 113. ¦³µ¦®¦º°¦¦¥µª·µ¸¡3URIHVVLRQDO(WKLWFV
  114. 114. ÁÈo ·µ 'HGLFDWLRQ
  115. 115. µ¤Ân³ ´Ê¹ÊÁn´Ê·µªnµ³ÎµÄ®o¸¸É­»Á¡ºÉ°Ä®oÁÈ ®nª¥µ´ª°¥nµ
  116. 116. 28 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ °»¤· ,GHDO
  117. 117. µ¤Ân³ Îµ®¹ÊÁnÎµÁ¡ºÉ°µ· Ã¥¸Énµ·¥¤ÁÈ¡¨´¨´´Ä®oÎµµ Ä®o¸Â¨³ÁÈ´´¥­nÁ­¦·¤¦¦¥µÂ¨³ª·´¥¹ª¦¤¸µ¦ ­¦oµnµ·¥¤Á¡ºÉ°Ä®o¡´µ¥¹º°¦nª¤´Äµ¦ ·´·µ
  118. 118. »¦¦¤9LUWXH
  119. 119. »¦¦¤µ¦³µ¦³­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥ oµ¦µµ¦µo°´´ª°¥nµn°Å¸Ê »¦¦¤ ­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥Äo°¸Éªnµoª¥ ªµ¤ºÉ°­´¥r­»¦· ·´·®oµ¸Éoª¥ªµ¤ºÉ°­´¥r­»¦· Å¤n¦µ¥µÁÈn°¼o´´´µ ªµ¤Á¸É¥¦¦¤ ·´·®oµ¸ÉÃ¥Á¸É¥¦¦¤ ªµ¤¦´·° ´ÊÄ·´·®oµ¸É
  120. 120. 29 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ »¦¦¤ ­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥Äo°¸Éªnµoª¥ ªµ¤¦°° Å¤n¦³¤µÁ¨·Á¨n°Äµ¦·´·®oµ¸É ªµ¤­Îµ¹Ä®oµ¸É ´ÊÄ·´·®oµ¸É °»·«Áª¨µÄ®oÂn¦µµ¦ o°¦´Â¨³Ä®oµ¦­Á¦µ³®rÂn¦³µ ªµ¤°»­µ®³ ·´·®oµ¸Éoª¥ªµ¤°»­µ®³ »¦¦¤ ­nÁ­¦·¤ª·´¥Äo°¸Éªnµoª¥ ªµ¤¦nª¤¤º° ¦nª¤Ä ·´·µ¤Îµ­´É°¼o´´´µ ¦´¬µªµ¤­µ¤´¸¦³®ªnµoµ¦µµ¦ nª¥Á®¨º°¹É´Â¨³´Ä®oµ¸É¦µµ¦ ªµ¤¨³°µ¥ Å¤n¦³Îµµ¦°´ÅoºÉ°ªnµÁÈ¼o¦³¡§·´Éª ¦´¬µÁ¸¥¦·«´·Í°ÎµÂ®n®oµ¸É¦µµ¦ ªµ¤ÁÈ¦³Á¸¥ ·´·µ¤¦³Á¸¥Â¨³Â¦¦¤Á¸¥¤ °µ¦µµ¦
  121. 121. 30 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ Á®»´É°ª·´¥ ª¦¦µÅªoÁ¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÄµ¦o °´ µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥
  122. 122. ªµ¤Å¤n¦¼o º°Å¤n¦¼oÄ­·É¸Éª¦³¦¼oÁn Å¤n¦¼o ¦³Á¸¥ÂÂ¹Îµ· ¦³Á¸¥ ¹ªnµÁÈÁ¦ºÉ°·¦¦¤µ¸ÉÄ¦ÈÎµ´ ¹ÅoÎµ·ÁnÁ¨nµ¦¡´Á­¡­»¦µ Á®»´É°ª·´¥ ªµ¤Å¤n¦¼o ªµ¤Á­¸¥ª´ ·Á¨­ °µ¥¤» ªµ¤ÎµÁÈ µ¦Á­¸¥Îµ¨´Ä
  31 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  124. 124. µ¦Á­¸¥ª´Á¡¦µ³ ¦¼o­¹ªnµ³Å¤nÅo¦´ªµ¤­Ä ¦¼o­¹ªnµ³Å¤n¤´É ¦¼o­¹ªnµ³Å¤n¨°£´¥ ¦¼o­¹ªnµ³Å¤nÅo¦´ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤
  125. 125. µ¦Á­¸¥Îµ¨´ÄÁ¡¦µ³ Å¤nÅo¦´µ¦¥°¤¦´ Å¤nÅo¦´ªµ¤¦·Ä Å¤nÅo¦´¨°Â Å¤nÅo¦´ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤
  126. 126. ªµ¤ÎµÁÈÁ¡¦µ³ ¼¨n°¨ª ¼n¤¼n ¼´´ ´­ °Â»»
  32 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  128. 128. ·Á¨­ ªµ¤°¥µ ªµ¤Á®n° ªµ¤¦³¤µ ªµ¤ªoµÁ®ªn ªµ¤Á®µ ªµ¤´Ä
  130. 130. 33 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ Á¦ºÉ°ª»¤ª·´¥ ª¦¦µÅªo Á¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÄµ¦ ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ân¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ Á¦ºÉ°ª»¤ ª·´¥¤¸´¸Ê ¾ o°Îµ® ÅoÂnª·´¥¸É´´·ÁÈo°®oµ¤ Â¨³o°·´·Åªo ¾ ¼oª»¤ ÅoÂn¼o´´´µÂ¨³°r¦nµÇ Án¦¤¡°¡ ¾ ¤µ¦µ¦´´ ÅoÂnµ¦ªnµ¨nµª´Áº° µ¦¨Ã¬µ¦Ä®o°°
  131. 131. 34 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ®¨´¸É¡¹¥¹º°Äµ¦Äo¤µ¦µ¦´´ ¤¸®¨´¸É¡¹¥¹º°´¸Ê ªµ¤¥»·¦¦¤ o°¤¸µ¦­°­ª¡·µ¦µÂ¨³Ä®o ­··°»¦r ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤ o°Ä®oÅoo°ÁÈ¦·Ã¥¦oªÂ¨³Ä®oÅo ¦³´¤µ¦µÁ­¤°®oµ ªµ¤´¡¨´ o°Ä®o¦ªÁ¦ÈªÄ¨o·´Á®» ··¦¦¤ o°¤¸o°Îµ®Ä®oÎµ®¦º°®oµ¤Å¤nÄ®oÎµ ¤Ã¦¦¤ o°Îµ¹¹ªµ¤¸Éª¦³ÁÈ
  132. 132. 35 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ »¤»n®¤µ¥°¤µ¦µ¦´´ µ¦¨Ã¬Å¤nÄnÁ¡ºÉ°°ÃoÂµn°µ ¢´n°¢´Å¤nÄnÁ¡ºÉ°ÂoÂoÃ¥Ã­³¦·ÂnÁ¡ºÉ° ¦´¬µªµ¤«´·Í­··Í°ª·´¥ ¦´¬µ¤µ¦µªµ¤¦³¡§·Â¨³­¤¦¦£µ¡° oµ¦µµ¦ ¦´¬µºÉ°Á­¸¥°µ¦µµ¦Â¨³ªµ¤ÁºÉ°¤´É °¦³µn°µ¦µµ¦ ¼ÄÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³¡§·¸ ´´Êµ¦¨Ã¬¤·Än¨Ã¬Â¨oª ¨n°¥ÅÁ¨¥Âno°¸Ê ÂÄ®o¼o¼¨Ã¬ Åo­Îµ¹Äµ¦¦³Îµ·Â¨³Ä®oÃ°µ­ ¦´¦»Á°oµ¥´°¥¼nÄ¦µµ¦n°Å
  134. 134. 37 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϯϳ ª·¸µ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º° ®¨´µ¦Â¨³Á®»¨ ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡« ´´·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥¦³Îµµ¦ µ¤o°·´·Â¨³Å¤n nµ ºo°®oµ¤µ¤¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÁ¡ºÉ°Ä®o oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°ÁÈ¸ÁÈ¸ÉÁºÉ°º°«¦´µ°¦³µ Â¨³·´·¦µµ¦°¥nµ¤¸»£µ¡Â¨³»¦¦¤Ä®oÁ· ¨­´¤§·Ín°£µ¦·°¦´ªµ¤¤¸¦³­··£µ¡Â¨³ ªµ¤»o¤nµ µ¦¸É³Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥Á¦n¦´ o°¤¸¼oÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤¦³ªµ¦¸ÉÁ®¤µ³­¤
  135. 135. 38 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϯϴ ÂªµÎµÁ·µ¦ µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®o o µ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¤¸ª·´¥ ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡« ´´·Ä®oÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤¦³ªµ¦´n°Å¸Ê Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥  o °´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ ª»¤Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ ¦µ¦µ¤oµ¦µµ¦¸É¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°ÁÈ¸¤¸ª·´¥ ÎµÁ·µ¦¡¦o°¤´´Ê¦³ªµ¦Ã¥¼¦µµ¦ ¦³­µ´ÁÈª¦´Â£¼¤·¸Ê
  136. 136. 39 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϯϵ Â£¼¤·µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦ WϮ
  137. 137. 40 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϰϬ ¼oÎµÁ·µ¦ µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦Á¡ºÉ°¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°µ¤ ¦³ªµ¦´¨nµªoµo¦³ÎµÃ¥®¨µ¥°r¦º° Ã¥³¦´¤¦¸ ³¦´¤¦¸ÁÈ¼oÎµ®Ã¥µ¥Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ ª·´¥µ¤¸ÉÂ¨n°¦´­£µÂ¨³Îµ´ª´Ä®o­nª¦µµ¦ Â¨³¼o´´´µÁ­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥ o °´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ª»¤¼Â¨Ä®o oµ¦µµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤oµ¦µµ¦¸É¦³Îµ· ª·´¥ Ã¥³¦¦¤µ¦ o °´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤ µ¦»¦·Â®nµ·
  138. 138. ÁÈ°r¦µ¤¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³° ¦´¦¦¤¼ªnµoª¥µ¦o °´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·
  139. 139. 41 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϰϭ Îµ®oµ¸Éo°´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·° °Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¹É¦ª¤´Êoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°oª¥ Ã¥³¦¦¤µ¦ o °´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤ µ¦»¦·£µ¦´
  140. 140. ÁÈ°r¦µ¤¡¦³¦µ´´·¤µ¦µ¦ ° nµ¥¦·®µ¦Äµ¦o°´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·¡« Îµ®oµ¸Éo °´Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·Â¨³ ¦³¡§·¤·°°Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¥Áªo¼oÎµ¦ÎµÂ®n ¼o¦·®µ¦¦³´­¼¹ÉÁÈ®oµ¸É° Ã¥³¦¦¤µ¦¡´µ¦³¦µµ¦ ¡¦
  141. 141. ¡¦ÁÈ°r¦µ¤¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥ ¦·®µ¦¦µµ¦Ân·´¸É
  142. 142. ¡«Îµ®oµ¸É Á­°Â³Â¨³Ä®oÎµ¦¹¬µÂn³¦´¤¦¸Á¸É¥ª´ ¤µ¦µµ»¦¦¤Â¨³¦·¥¦¦¤°oµ¦µµ¦Ã¥³
  143. 143. 42 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϰϮ Á­°Â³Ä®o¤¸µ¦Îµ®Áoµ®¤µ¥¥»«µ­¦rÂ¨³¤µ¦µ¦ ÈÅoÂ¨³·´·®oµ¸É°ºÉµ¤¸É³¦´¤¦¸¤°®¤µ¥ Â¨³ Ä®o­nª¦µµ¦Â¨³oµ¦µµ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤¡¦³¦µ§¬¸µ ªnµoª¥®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¦·®µ¦·µ¦oµÁ¤º°¸É¸ ¡« Ã¥³¦¦¤µ¦oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡
  144. 144. ¡ÁÈ°r¦µ¤¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥ oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡«Îµ®oµ¸É°Îµª¥µ¦Ä®o¤¸µ¦ Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¤¸ª·´¥°Îµª¥µ¦ Ä®o¤¸µ¦o°´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥°Îµª¥µ¦Ä®o¤¸ µ¦ª»¤Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥Â¨³°Îµª¥µ¦Ä®o¤¸µ¦ ¦µ¦µ¤Ã¥ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ân¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¹É ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤®oµ¸É¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥ oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡«´¸Ê
  145. 145. Á­°Â³n°³¦´¤¦¸Á¸É¥ª´Âªµ ¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¤µ¦µ
  146. 146. 43 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϰϯ
  147. 147. Îµ®®¨´Árª·¸µ¦Â¨³¤µ¦µÄµ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¤µ¦µ
  148. 148. Â¨³
  149. 149. ªµÂªµ·´·Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦¤µ¦µ
  150. 150. Ä®o ÎµÂ³ÎµÂn­nª¦µµ¦Â¨³ ¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦Ä­´´ ¤µ¦µ
  151. 151. Îµ´¼Â¨Ä®o¼o´´´µ¦´¬µª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦Ä´´´µ¤µ¦µ
  152. 152. ¦ª­°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¤µ¦µ
  153. 153. ¤µ¦µ¤µ¦µ¤µ¦µ
  154. 154. ·µ¤¦³Á¤·¨µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦¤µ¦µ
  155. 155. Ã¥°»¦¦¤µ¦oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°°¡
  156. 156. °­nª¦µµ¦
  157. 157. 44 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϰϰ °¡°­nª¦µµ¦ÁÈ °r¦µ¤ ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡«¤¸ °¡¦³¦ª°¡¦¤Â¨³°¡´®ª´¤¸°Îµµ ®oµ¸Éµ¤¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦ ¡¨Á¦º°¡«Ã¥¡·µ¦µÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦µ ª·´¥Ânoµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  158. 158. ¤µ¦µ
  159. 159. ¤µ¦µ
  160. 160. ­Îµ®¦´°¡¦³¦ª¤¸®oµ¸É¦ª­°µ¦ ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ânoµ¦µµ¦°°¡¦¤°¡ ´®ª´Â¨³¼o´´´µ Á¡ºÉ°¦´¬µªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤Â¨³ ¤µ¦µoª¥¤µ¦µ
  161. 161. Ã¥¼o´´´µ ¼o´´´µ»¦³´¤¸®oµ¸Éµ¤¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄ ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡«´¸Ê
  45 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  163. 163. Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ· ª·´¥µ¤®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ®¤µ¦µ
  164. 164. ·´·n°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ°¥nµ ¤¸»¦¦¤Â¨³Á¸É¥¦¦¤Â¨³Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¦¼ÄÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo ´´´µÎµ¦ÁÈoµ¦µµ¦¸É¸¤µ¦µ
  165. 165. Ä®oÎµÁ®Èªµ¤°Ân¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µ¸É¦³¡§·¸°¥¼nÄ¦¦¥µÂ¨³¦³Á¸¥ª·´¥Á¡ºÉ° ­nÁ­¦·¤Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥¤µ¦µ
  166. 166. Îµ´¼Â¨Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦´¬µ ª·´¥Â¨³ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ân¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¤µ¦µ
  167. 167. Ã¥³¦¦¤µ¦¡·´¬r¦³»¦¦¤ ¡
  168. 168. ¡¤¸°Îµµ®oµ¸É¦´¬µ¦³»¦¦¤µ¤¸É Îµ®ÅªoÄ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡« ¤µ¦µÂ¨³¤µ¦µ´¸Ê
  46 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  170. 170. Á­°Â³n°¡Á¡ºÉ°Ä®o¡ ÎµÁ·µ¦´Ä®o¤¸®¦º°¦´¦»Ã¥µ¥µ¦¦·®µ¦¦´¡¥µ¦ »¨Ä­nª¸ÉÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¡·´¬r¦³»¦¦¤
  171. 171. ¡·µ¦µª··´¥°»¦rµ¦¼¨Ã¬ µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°Á¡ºÉ°¦´¬µªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤
  172. 172. ¡·µ¦µÂ¨³ÂoÄ®o®nª¥µ®¦º°¼o °°¦³Á¸¥®¦º°Îµ­´É¸ÉÄo´´ÁÈµ¦´ÉªÅÂoÅ ®¦º°¥Á¨·¦³Á¸¥®¦º°Îµ­´É¸ÉÅ¤n­°¨o°´¦³ »¦¦¤ Ã¥­Îµ´µ¡ ­Îµ´µ¡¤¸®oµ¸Éµ¤¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄ ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡« ¤µ¦µÄ­nª¸ÉÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦ ¡¨Á¦º°´¸Ê
  173. 173. ¡´µ­nÁ­¦·¤ª·Á¦µ³®rª·´¥Á¸É¥ª´ Ã¥µ¥¥»«µ­¦r¦³®¨´Árª·¸µ¦Â¨³¤µ¦µ
  174. 174. 47 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϰϳ oµµ¦¦·®µ¦¦´¡¥µ¦»¨°oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º° ¤µ¦µ
  175. 175. Á­°Â³Â¨³Ä®oÎµ¦¹¬µÂn¦³¦ª ¦¤Á¸É¥ª´®¨´Árª·¸µ¦Â¨³Âªµµ¦¦·®µ¦ ¦´¡¥µ¦»¨£µ¦´¤µ¦µ
  50 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  177. 177. Ã¥«¼¥r°Îµª¥µ¦n°oµµ¦»¦·Â®nµ· ¹Éµ¥¦´¤¦¸´Ê¹ÊÁ¡ºÉ°Îµ®oµ¸É
  178. 178. Îµ®ÂªµÂ¨³Â·´·Äµ¦ o°´Â¨³ÂoÅ´®µµ¦»¦·Ä£µ¦´
  179. 179. °Îµª¥µ¦Â¨³¦³­µµ¦·´·Á¦n¦´ ·µ¤Îµ´¼Â¨¦ª­°Â¨³¦³Á¤·¨µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦ °­nª¦µµ¦Äµ¦ÂoÅ´®µµ¦»¦·Ä£µ¦´
  180. 180. 48 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϰϴ
  48 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  182. 182. ¤µ¦µ´´·ªnµ vÄ®o­nª¦µµ¦¤¸®oµ¸ÉÎµÁ·µ¦ Ä®o¤¸µ¦Á¡·É¤¡¼¦³­··£µ¡Â¨³Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¦¼ÄÂn oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°­µ¤´Á¡ºÉ°Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°­µ¤´¤¸ »£µ¡»¦¦¤¦·¥¦¦¤»£µ¡¸ª·¤¸ª´Â¨³Îµ¨´Ä
  183. 183. 49 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϰϵ Äµ¦·´·¦µµ¦Ä®oÁ·¨­´¤§·Ín°£µ¦·°¦´´Ê¸Ê µ¤®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ® Ä¦¸¸ÉÁ®È­¤ª¦Â¨³Á¡ºÉ°µ¦ ¦³®¥´­Îµ´µ¡³´Ä®o¤¸µ¦Á¡·É¤¡¼¦³­··£µ¡ Â¨³Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¦¼ÄÂ­nª¦µµ¦µ¤ª¦¦®¹ÉÈÅow
  184. 184. ¤µ¦µ´´·ªnµ v¼o´´´µo°·´·n°¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ°¥nµ¤¸»¦¦¤Â¨³Á¸É¥¦¦¤Â¨³Á­¦·¤­¦oµ Â¦¼ÄÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µÎµ¦ÁÈoµ¦µµ¦¸É¸w
  185. 185. ¤µ¦µ´´·ªnµ vÄ®o¼o´´´µ¤¸®oµ¸ÉÁ­¦·¤­¦oµ Â¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥´Ê¸Êµ¤®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ®w
  186. 186. 50 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϱϬ ¡Îµ®¤µ¦µµ¦·¥¦¦¤¹Ê  ÁÈ v¦³¤ª¨¦·¥¦¦¤oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°wµ¤¤µ¦µ °¦´¦¦¤¼Â®n¦µ°µµ´¦Å¥¡«Â¨³ ¤µ¦µ°¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º° ¡«Á¡ºÉ°Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦­Îµ¹¨¹¹ÊÂ¨³Á¸É¥¦¦¤Ä ®oµ¸É»Á¸¥¦·Â¨³«´·Í«¦¸oµ¦µµ¦ª¦Ânªµ¤ ÅªoªµÄÂ¨³ÁºÉ°¤´É°¦³µÂ¨³Îµ¦´Ê¤´ÉÁÈ Â°¥nµ¸É¸µ¤Ã¥Îµ®Ä®o¤¸o°®oµ¤Â¨³o°·´·µ ¦·¥¦¦¤°r¦»o¤¦°¦·¥¦¦¤³¦¦¤µ¦¦·¥¦¦¤ ¦³Îµ­nª¦µµ¦Â¨³¨»n¤µ»o¤¦°¦·¥¦¦¤ ÄÂn¨³­nª¦µµ¦Îµ®oµ¸Éª»¤Îµ´­nÁ­¦·¤ ­°­n°Ä®o¤¸µ¦·´·µ¤¦³¤ª¨¦·¥¦¦¤Â¨³Á¥Â¡¦n ¨¼ ´­nÁ­¦·¤¦·¥¦¦¤ ¡Îµ®®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦ Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µ
  187. 187. 51 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϱϭ ®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µ Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥¡Îµ®Ä®o¼o´´´µÎµÁ·µ¦ Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥µ¤ ®´­º°­Îµ´µ¡¸É¦ª¨ª´¸É ´¥µ¥¤¸­µ¦³­Îµ´Ã¥­¦»´¸Ê
  188. 188. Ä®o®´ª®oµ­nª¦µµ¦¦³´¦¤Â¨³ ¼oªnµ¦µµ¦´®ª´Îµ®Á¦ºÉ°µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o oµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ ·ª·´¥ÅªoÄ¥»«µ­¦rÂ¨³Â¡´µoµ¦µµ¦°­nª ¦µµ¦Â¨³Ä®o¤¸µ¦Îµ®Áo µ®¤µ¥Îµ´¼Â¨­nÁ­¦·¤ ­´­»Â¨³·µ¤¨µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o °¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥´Ä®o´¦³»¤¦nª¤´¦³®ªnµ ¼o´´´µ´¼oÂoµ¦µµ¦Ä­´´Á¡ºÉ°Îµ® ÂªµÁ­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥ Â¨³o°´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¨° Îµ®µ®oµ¸É°¼o´´´µÄ®o¤¸¡§·¦¦¤Äµ¦
  52 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  190. 190. Ä®o¼o´´´µ»¦³´Á­¦·¤­¦oµ Â¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥oª¥ª·¸µ¦¸ÉÁ®¤µ³­¤ ¡Ã¥°¡ª·­µ¤´Á¸É¥ª´ª·´¥ Â¨³µ¦°°µ¦µµ¦¹ÉÅo¦´¤°®¤µ¥Ä®oÎµµ¦Â ¡Ä®oÎµÂ³ÎµÂ¨³ªµÂªµ·´·Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ oµ¦µµ¦Ân¼o´´´µµ¤¤µ¦µ
  191. 191. ÎµÂ³ÎµÂ¨³Âªµ·´·´¨nµªÅo ´ÎµÁÈv¼n¤º°¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo ´´´µw­nÄ®o¼o´´´µ»¦³´°»­nª ¦µµ¦ÄoÁÈÂªµ·´· Ä®´­º°v¼n¤º°¼o´´´µÄµ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µwÎµ®®oµ¸ÉÂ¨³ªµ¤
  192. 192. 53 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϱϯ ¦´·°°¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo ´´´µÄ®oÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Ã¥ ÎµÁ·µ¦´ÊÄµ¼ÄÂ¨³Äµ´´µ¤µ ´¸Ê µ¸É ¼o´´´µ¦´¬µª·´¥ °Á° µ¸É ·´·n°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µ°¥nµ¤¸»¦¦¤Â¨³Á¸É¥¦¦¤ Â¨³Á­¦·¤­¦oµ Â¦¼ÄÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µÎµ¦ÁÈ oµ¦µµ¦¸É¸ µ¸É Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o ¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³ o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ µ¸É ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥Ân oµ¦µµ¦¼o¦³Îµ·ª·´¥
  193. 193. 54 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϱϰ ­µ¦³­Îµ´°µnµÇ° ¼o´´´µÄ®´­º°¼n¤º°´¨nµª­¦»Åo´Â£¼¤· Âoµ¥ ­Îµ´µ¡Ä®oÎµÂ³ÎµÂn ¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥ÎµÁ·µ¦´n°Å¸Ê
  194. 194. Ä®oªµ¤¦¼oÂn¼o¸É³Åo¦´Ân´ÊÄ®o Îµ¦ÎµÂ®n¦³´¦·®µ¦Á¸É¥ª´µ° ¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ Ã¥­°Â¦ÅªoÄ®¨´­¼¦µ¦¡´µ´¦·®µ¦­
  195. 195. Ä®oªµ¤¦¼oÂn¼o´´´µÁ¸É¥ª´ µ°¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µÃ¥­°Â¦Äµ¦­´¤¤µ®¦º° ¹ °¦¤ ¼o´´´µÄÃ°µ­nµÇ
  55 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  197. 197. Ä®oªµ¤¦¼oÂn®nª¥µµ¦ Áoµ®oµ¸É°­nª¦µµ¦nµÇÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¡´µÄ®o oµ¦µµ¦¸ÉÁoµ¦´¦µµ¦Ä®¤n¦¼o¦³Á¸¥ÂÂ°µ ¦µµ¦Â¨³ÁÈoµ¦µµ¦¸É¸¤¸ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µÂ¨³ ¤µ¦µ
  198. 198. ´ÎµHyOHDUQLQJÁ¦ºÉ°vµ °¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µw Á¡ºÉ°Ä®o¼o´´´µ«¹¬µoª¥Á°Åo ­Îµ´µ¡Îµ´¼Â¨µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ °oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥
  199. 199. · µ¤¼ Â¨µ¦·´ · ° ¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ
  200. 200. ª·Á¦µ³®rª·´¥Â¨³·µ¤¦³Á¤·¨ µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°
  56 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  202. 202. Á­°°¡ª·­µ¤´Á¸É¥ª´ª·´¥Â¨³ µ¦°°µ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  203. 203. Á¡ºÉ°¡·µ¦µ®µµ Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥¸¥·É¹Ê ¡¦ÎµÁ·µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µ Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¤¸ª·´¥Ã¥Á­°Â³Â¨³Ä®oÎµ¦¹¬µÂn ³¦´¤¦¸Á¸É¥ª´¤µ¦µµ»¦¦¤Â¨³ ¦·¥¦¦¤°Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¦ª¤´Êoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º° Â¨³Ä®o­nª¦µµ¦Â¨³oµ¦µµ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤ ¡¦³¦µ§¬¸µªnµoª¥®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¦·®µ¦ ·µ¦oµÁ¤º°¸É¸¡« ¼o´´´µ»¦³´Ä»­nª¦µµ¦ ÎµÁ·µ¦Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ®Ä®´­º°­Îµ´µ¡¸É¦ª ¨ª´¸É´¥µ¥Â¨³v¼n¤º°¼o´´´µÄµ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µw¸É­Îµ´µ¡­nÄ®o
  204. 204. 57 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϱϳ ª·¸ÎµÁ·µ¦ o °´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ µ¦ o °´¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Ê ¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º° ¡«´´·Åªo´¸Ê v¤µ¦µÄ®o¼o´´´µ¤¸®oµ¸É Á­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³o°´ ¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥´Ê¸Êµ¤®¨´Ár Â¨³ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ®w ¡Îµ®®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦ o °´ ¤·Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µµ¤®´­º° ­Îµ´µ¡¸É¦ª¨ª´¸É´¥µ¥ ¤¸­µ¦³­Îµ´´¸ÉÅo­¦»ÅªoÄ ¡Ã¥°¡ª·­µ¤´Á¸É¥ª´ª·´¥Â¨³ µ¦°°µ¦µµ¦¹ÉÅo¦´¤°®¤µ¥Ä®oÎµµ¦Â
  205. 205. 58 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϱϴ ¡Ä®oÎµÂ³ÎµÂ¨³ªµÂªµ·´·Äµ¦ o °´¤· Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Ân¼o´´´µ µ¤¤µ¦µ
  206. 206. Ã¥´Îµv¼n¤º°¼o´´´µÄµ¦ ¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µw­nÄ®o¼o´´´µ» ¦³´°»­nª¦µµ¦¤¸­µ¦³­Îµ´Á¸É¥ª´µ¦o °´¤· Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥´¸ÉÅo­¦»ÅªoÄ ­Îµ ´µ¡Ä®oÎµÂ³ÎµÂn ¼o´´´µÄµ¦o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤ª·¸µ¦ ¸É¦³»ÅªoÄ ­Îµ´µ¡Îµ´¼Â¨µ¦¦´¬µ ª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤ ª·¸µ¦¸É¦³»ÅªoÄ ÎµÁ·µ¦o ° ´¤·Ä®o oµ¦µµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¦¸»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·° Án
  59 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  208. 208. Ä®oÁoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¼oÎµ¦ÎµÂ®n µ¤¸ÉÎµ®¥ºÉ´¸Â­¦µ¥µ¦¦´¡¥r­·Â¨³®¸Ê­·° µ¤®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¸ÉÎµ®
  209. 209. Á­°¤µ¦µ¦ªµ¤Á®ÈÂ¨³ o°Á­°Â³n°³¦´¤¦¸¦´­£µ«µ¨®¦º°³¦¦¤µ¦ ¦ªÁ·Ân·Á¡ºÉ°Ä®o¤¸µ¦¦´¦»µ¦·´·¦µµ¦ ®¦º°ªµÂµÃ¦µ¦°­nª¦µµ¦Á¡ºÉ°o °´µ¦ »¦·n°®oµ¸É°Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´
  210. 210. ÎµÁ·µ¦Á¡ºÉ°o °´µ¦»¦·Â¨³ Á­¦·¤­¦oµ´«·Â¨³nµ·¥¤Á¸É¥ª´ªµ¤ºÉ°­´¥r­»¦·° Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´
  211. 211. ÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®o¦³µ®¦º°¨»n¤ »¨¤¸­nª¦nª¤Äµ¦o°´µ¦»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·° °Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´
  60 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  213. 213. Á­°Ã¥µ¥¤µ¦µ¦Â¨³ Â¡´µµ¦o°´µ¦»¦·Ä£µ¦´n°³¦´¤¦¸
  214. 214. Á­°Â³Â¨³Ä®o Îµ¦¹¬µÂn ³¦´¤¦¸Á¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¦»®¤µ¥o°´´ ®¦º°¤µ¦µ¦nµÇÁ¡ºÉ°o°´µ¦»¦·Ä£µ¦´
  215. 215. Á­°Â³n°³¦¦¤µ¦o °´ Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·Â®nµ·Äµ¦Îµ®ÎµÂ®n° Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¹Éo°¥ºÉ´¸Â­¦µ¥µ¦¦´¡¥r­·Â¨³ ®¸Ê­· «¼¥r°Îµª¥µ¦n°oµµ¦»¦· Â®nµ·¹Éµ¥¦´¤¦¸´Ê¹ÊÎµ®oµ¸ÉÁÈ°r¦ °Îµª¥µ¦¦³´µ·Ã¥Ä®o­Îµ´µ³¦¦¤µ¦o°´
  216. 216. 61 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϲϭ Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·°Ä£µ¦´ ­´­»£µ¦·°³¦¦¤µ¦³¸ÊÁ¡ºÉ°Îµ®oµ¸É
  217. 217. Îµ®ÂªµÂ¨³Â·´·Ä µ¦o °´Â¨³ÂoÅ´®µµ¦»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·°Ä £µ¦´
  61 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  219. 219. ¦´Á¦ºÉ°¦o°Á¦¸¥µ¦³µ Á¸É¥ª´µ¦»¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·°Ä£µ¦´¤µ¦ª­° ÂoÅ´®µµ¤Îµ¦o°Á¦¸¥ ¼ o´´´µ»¦³´Ä»­nª ¦µµ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦o °´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥µ¤¤µ¦µÃ¥ÎµÁ·µ¦µ¤ ®¨´ÁrÂ¨³ª·¸µ¦¸É¡Îµ®Ä®´­º°­Îµ´µ
  220. 220. 62 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϲϮ ¡¸É¦ª¨ª´¸É´¥µ¥Â¨³ v¼n¤º°¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°¼o°¥¼nÄo´´ ´µw¸É­Îµ´µ¡­nÄ®o¹É¤¸ª·¸µ¦´­¦» ÅªoÄ ¡¤¸¤·Ä®o­nª¦µµ¦Äoªµ¤ ¦³¤´¦³ª´Äµ¦¡·µ¦µ¦´»¨¼o¹ÉÁ¥°°µ ¦µµ¦Á¡¦µ³¦³Îµ·ª·´¥µ»¦·n°®oµ¸É¦µµ¦Â¨oª ¨´Áoµ¦´¦µµ¦°¸Â¤oªnµ¼o´Ê³Åo¦´µ¦¨oµ¤¨· Ân¡§·¦¦¤µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥´ÊÈ°µÁÈµ¦¡¦n° Ä«¸¨¦¦¤°´¸ÁÈ¸É¦´Á¸¥°­´¤°´ÁÈ¦¸¸É¤¸ ¨´¬³o°®oµ¤°¼o¸É³¦¦»ÁÈoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°µ¤ ¤µ¦µ
  221. 221. Â®n¡¦³¦µ´´·¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦ ¡¨Á¦º°¡«¤·¡µ¤®´­º°­Îµ´µ¡ ¸É¦ª¨ª´¸É´¥µ¥
  63 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  223. 223. Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥ ¦³Îµµ¦µ¤o°·´·Â¨³Å¤n nµ ºo°®oµ¤µª·´¥µ¤¸É Îµ®ÅªoÄ®¤ª
  224. 224. Ä®o¨Ã¬oµ¦µµ¦¸É¦³Îµ·ª·´¥ µ¤­µÃ¬¸ÉÎµ®º°£µ´r´Á·Áº° ¨Á·Áº°¨°°Å¨n°°µ¤ª¦Ân¦¸
  225. 225. Ä®o¼o´´´µ¤¸®oµ¸É¦µ¥µÁ¤ºÉ° ¤¸µ¦¨nµª®µ®¦º°ÁÈ¸É­­´¥ªnµoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¼oÄ ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥®µ¼o´´´µ¼oÄ¨³Á¨¥Å¤n·´·®oµ¸É ´¨nµªÄ®oº°ªnµ¼o´Ê¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¤µ¦µ
  226. 226. 64 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϲϰ ³¦´¤¦¸Îµ®Ã¥µ¥Â¨³Îµ´ ª´Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥´¸Ê
  227. 227. ¤¸¦³Á¸¥­Îµ´µ¥¦´¤¦¸ªnµoª¥ ¤µ¦¥µµµ¦Á¤º°°oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¦³µ«ÄoÁ¤ºÉ° ª´¸É¤¸µ¤Îµ®Ä®ooµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°·¥¤ ®¦º°ÁÈ­¤µ·¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°ÅoÂn¤¸o°®oµ¤´n°Å¸Ê Å¤nÎµ¦ÎµÂ®nÄ¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º° Å¤nÄo­µ¸É¦µµ¦Ä·µ¦µ µ¦Á¤º° Å¤nª·¡µ¬rª·µ¦rµ¦¦³Îµ°¦´µ¨ Ä®o¦µÂn¦³µ Å¤nÂnÁ¦ºÉ°Â¦µµ¦Å¦nª¤¦³»¤ ¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°®¦º°Å¦nª¤¦³»¤Ä¸É­µµ¦­µÄÇ°´ ÁÈµ¦¦³»¤¸É¤¸¨´¬³µ¦Á¤º° Å¤n¦³´Á¦ºÉ°®¤µ¥¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°Ä Áª¨µ­ª¤Á¦ºÉ°Â¦µµ¦®¦º°ÄÁª¨µ·´·¦µµ¦®¦º° Ä­µ¸É¦µµ¦
  228. 228. 65 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϲϱ Å¤nÂnÁ¦ºÉ°Â¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°ÁoµÅ Ä­µ¸É¦µµ¦ Å¤n´´¼oÄo´´´µ®¦º°¦³µ Ä®oÁÈ­¤µ·Ä¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°ÄÂ¨³Å¤n¦³Îµµ¦Ä¸É ÁÈµ¦Ä®o»Ä®oÃ¬Á¡¦µ³Á®»¸É¼oÄo´´´µ®¦º° ¦³µ·¥¤®¦º°ÁÈ­¤µ·Ä¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°Ä¸É´Ê¹Ê Ã¥°oª¥®¤µ¥ Å¤n°¦o°Ä®o»¨Ä°»·«Á·®¦º° ¦´¡¥r­·Á¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÂn¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º° Å¤nÃ¬µ®µÁ­¸¥Á¡ºÉ°¦³Ã¥rÂn ¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°®¦º°Â­µ¦­´­»¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°ÄÇ Ä®oÁÈ¸ÉÁ·Á¥Ä¸É¦³»¤¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°Â¨³Ä¸É¸É¦µ Ân¦³µ®¦º°Á¸¥ªµ¤Å¨®´­º°¡·¤¡r®¦º°¡·¤¡r ®´­º°®¦º°Ä¨·ª¹É³Îµ®nµ¥Ânµ¥Å¥´¦³µ °´ÁÈo°ªµ¤¸É¤¸¨´¬³µ¦Á¤º° Å¤n·´·®oµ¸ÉÂ¦ÂÄµ µ¦Á¤º°®¦º°Äoµ¦Á¤º°ÁÈÁ¦ºÉ°¤º°Á¡ºÉ°¦³Îµ·µ¦ nµÇ°µ·Ánª·ÉÁo·n°´­¤µ·­£µ¼oÂ¦µ¬¦
  229. 229. 66 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϲϲ ®¦º°¡¦¦µ¦Á¤º°Á¡ºÉ°Ä®oÎµ¦nµ¡¦³¦µ´´·®¦º°´· Á­°­£µ²®¦º°´Ê¦³¼oµ¤¦´µ¨ Ä¦³¥³Áª¨µ¸É¤¸µ¦­¤´¦¦´Á¨º°´Ê ­¤µ·­£µ¼oÂ¦µ¬¦Å¤nÂ­°°Ã¥¦®¦º°¦·¥µ¥¸É ³ÁÈµ¦nª¥Á®¨º°­nÁ­¦·¤­´­»¼o­¤´¦¦´Á¨º°´ÊÂ¨³ Äµ¨´´Å¤n¸´Îµ®··Á¸¥´¤®¦º°Ä®o¦oµ¥ ¼o­¤´¦¦´Á¨º°´Ê
  230. 230.   ³ ¦´  ¤   ¦¸ ¤¸ ¤ · Îµ ´  Ä ®o ¼o´´´µÁ­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ ª·´¥Â¨³o°´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Â¨³Ä®o º°ªnµµ¦¸Éµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°o µ¦µµ¦¤·Åo ¸¹Ê  ¼o´´´µ¤¸­nª¦´·°Á¡¦µ³¤·ÅoÁ­¦·¤­¦oµÂ¨³ ¡´µÄ®o¼o°¥¼nÄo´´´µ¤¸ª·´¥Â¨³¤·Åoo°´¤·Ä®o¼o°¥¼n Äo´´´µ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥¹É¼o´´´µ°µo° ¦´·°µª·´¥oª¥®´­º°­Îµ´µ¡¸É¦ ª¨ª´¸É­·®µ¤
  67 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  232. 232. Á­°Â³n°³¦´¤¦¸Á¡ºÉ°¤¸¤· ªµ¤µ¦µ¦Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦Â¨³Îµ´ª´ Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  233. 233. Îµ®®¨´Árª·¸µ¦Â¨³ ¤µ¦µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  234. 234. ªµÂªµ·´·Äµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ °oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  235. 235. Ä®oÎµÂ³ÎµÂn­nª¦µµ¦Â¨³ ¼o´´´µÄµ¦¦´¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦Ä­´´µ¤ ¤µ¦µ
  236. 236. Îµ´¼Â¨Ä®o¼o´´´µ¦´¬µª·´¥ °oµ¦µµ¦Ä´´´µµ¤¤µ¦µ
  68 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  238. 238. ¦ª­°µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  239. 239. ·µ¤¦³Á¤·¨µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦µ¤¤µ¦µ
  240. 240. ¦ª­°µ¦ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥° °¡¦³¦ªÂ¨³­´ÉÄ®oÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®¤nÄ®o¼o°Â¨³ Á®¤µ³­¤Åoµ¤¤µ¦µ¤µ¦µ °¡¦³¦ª¦ª­°µ¦ ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥°°¡¦¤°¡´®ª´Â¨³ ¼o´´´µÂ¨³­´ÉÄ®oÎµÁ·µ¦Ä®¤nÄ®o¼o°Â¨³ Á®¤µ³­¤Åo¤µ¦µ
  241. 241. ¼o´´´µ»¦³´Îµ´¼Â¨Ä®o¼o °¥¼nÄo´´´µ¦´¬µª·´¥Ã¥Á¦n¦´ ¡ª»¤Á¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥ °oµ¦µµ¦µ¤®oµ¸É¸ÉÎµ®ÅªoÄ¡¦³¦µ´´· ¦³Á¸¥oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¡«´¸Ê
  69 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  243. 243. Á­°Â³n°¡Á¡ºÉ°Ä®o¡ ÎµÁ·µ¦´Ä®o¤¸®¦º°¦´¦»Ã¥µ¥µ¦¦·®µ¦ ¦´¡¥µ¦»¨Ä­nª¸ÉÁ¸É¥ª´µ¦¦´¬µª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦Ä®o Á®¤µ³­¤µ¤¦³»¦¦¤¤µ¦µ
  244. 244. ¡·µ¦µª· ·´¥°»¦rµ¦ ¼¨Ã¬µª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°Á¡ºÉ°¦´¬µ ªµ¤ÁÈ¦¦¤¤µ¦µ
  245. 245. ¡·µ¦µÂ¨³ÂoÄ®o®nª¥µ®¦º° ¼o°°¦³Á¸¥®¦º°Îµ­´É¸ÉÄo´´ÁÈµ¦´ÉªÅÁ¸É¥ª´ ª·´¥oµ¦µµ¦ÂoÅ®¦º°¥Á¨·¦³Á¸¥®¦º°Îµ­´É´Ê¸É Å¤n­°¨o°´¦³»¦¦¤¤µ¦µ
  246. 246. ª·¸ÎµÁ·µ¦¦µ¦µ¤µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥°oµ¦µµ¦ µ¦¦µ¦µ¤µ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥° oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°ÎµÁ·µ¦´¸Ê
  70 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  248. 248. Á¤ºÉ°¤¸µ¦¨nµª®µ®¦º°¤¸¦¸ÁÈ¸É ­­´¥ªnµoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¼oÄ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Ä®o ¼o´´´µ¦µ¥µÄ®o¼o´´´µ¹É¤¸°ÎµµÎµÁ·µ¦ µª·´¥¦µÃ¥Á¦Èª
  249. 249. Ä®o ¼o ´´´µ¹É ¤¸°Îµµ ÎµÁ·µ¦µª·´¥ÎµÁ·µ¦®¦º°­´ÉÄ®oÎµÁ·µ¦­º­ª ®¦º°¡·µ¦µÄÁºÊ°oªnµ¦¸¤¸¤¼¨¸Éª¦¨nµª®µªnµ oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¼oÄ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥®¦º°Å¤noµÁ®Èªnµ¦¸ Å¤n¤¸¤¼¨ÈÄ®o¥»·Á¦ºÉ°ÅooµÁ®Èªnµ¦¸¤¸¤¼¨ÈÄ®oÎµÁ·µ¦µ ª·´¥Ã¥o°Âoo°¨nµª®µÂ¨³­¦»¡¥µ®¨´µÄ®o¼o¼ ¨nµª®µ¦µ¡¦o°¤´Ê¦´¢´Îµ¸ÊÂ°¼o¼¨nµª®µoª¥ ¹Éoµ¦¸¤¸¤¼¨ªnµÁÈµ¦¦³Îµ·ª·´¥°¥nµ¦oµ¥Â¦o°
  71 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  251. 251. Á¤ºÉ°¨µ¦­°­ª¡·µ¦µ¢´Åo ªnµoµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°¼oÄ¦³Îµ·ª·´¥Ä®o¼o´´´µ­´É ¨Ã¬µ¤ª¦Ân¦¸¹ÉoµÁÈªµ¤·ª·´¥°¥nµÅ¤n ¦oµ¥Â¦Ä®o¨Ã¬£µ´r´Á·Áº°®¦º°¨Á·Áº° µ¤ªµ¤¦oµ¥Â¦Â®n¦¸oµÁÈªµ¤·ª·´¥°¥nµ¦oµ¥Â¦ Ä®o¨Ã¬¨°°®¦º°Å¨n°°Ã¥o°­nÁ¦ºÉ°Ä®o°¡ ´®ª´°¡¦¤®¦º°°¡¦³¦ªÂ¨oªÂn¦¸ ¡·µ¦µn°Á¤ºÉ°°¡´¨nµª¤¸¤·Ä®o¨Ã¬­µÄ ¼o´´´µÈo°­´É¨Ã¬µ¤¤·°¡´Ê
  252. 252. µ¦¨Ã¬oµ¦µµ¦¡¨Á¦º°o° ¨Ã¬Ä®oÁ®¤µ³­¤´ªµ¤·Â¨³o°ÁÈÅoª¥ªµ¤ ¥»·¦¦¤Â¨³Ã¥¦µ«µ°· Â¨³¦µ¦µ¤µ¦ »¦·Â¨³¦³¡§·¤·°°Áoµ®oµ¸É°¦´¦ª¤´Ê
  72 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++
  254. 254. 73 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ ϳϯ ³¦´¤¦¸¤¸¤·ªµ¦³´Ã¬¦¸ oµ¦µµ¦Á­¡­»¦µÂ¨³Á¨nµ¦¡´®´­º°¦¤Á¨µ·µ¦ ³¦´¤¦¸¸Éª¨ª´¸É´¥µ¥
  255. 255. ¤¸ ­µ¦³­Îµ´´¸Ê ¦¸Á­¡­»¦µ oµ¦µµ¦Á­¡­»¦µ¤¹Á¤µÅ¤n­µ¤µ¦ ¦°­·Åo¹É°µÎµÄ®oÁ­ºÉ°¤Á­¸¥Á¸¥¦·«´·Í°ÎµÂ®n ®oµ¸É¦µµ¦Ä®o¡·µ¦µ¨Ã¬µ¤ª¦Ân¦¸ oµ¦µµ¦Á­¡­»¦µÄ¦¸´n°Å¸Ê°µ ¨Ã¬Ä®o°°¨°°®¦º°Å¨n°°Án Á­¡­»¦µÄ³·´·®oµ¸É¦µµ¦ Á¤µ­»¦µÁ­¸¥¦µµ¦ Á¤µ­»¦µÄ¸É»¤»¤Á·Á¦ºÉ° Á­¸¥®µ¥®¦º°Á­¸¥Á¸¥¦·«´·Í°ÎµÂ®n®oµ¸É¦µµ¦
  256. 256. 74 +++ »ÃÐÇÕ³ ³ ¹¤Ã +++ ϳϰ ¦¸Á¨nµ¦¡´ Á¨nµ¦¡´¦³Á£¸É®¤µ¥ ®oµ¤µª¦¨Ã¬¹Ä®o°°¨°°®¦º°Å¨n°° Á¨nµ¦¡´¦³Á£¸É®¤µ¥ ´´·ªnµÁ¨nÅon°Á¤ºÉ°Åo¦´°»µµ¦µµ¦Á¨nÃ¥ Å¤nÅo¦´°»µoµ¼oÁ¨nÁÈ Áoµ¡´µ¹É¤¸®oµ¸É ¦µ¦µ¤Ã¥¦®¦º°ÁÈ¦¼®¦º°ÁÈÁoµ®oµ¸ÉÁ¸É¥ª´ µ¦ª´¦¦¤®¦º°¡´µ°ºÉÄ¸É¤¸o°®oµ¤°¦³¦ª ªµÅªoÁÈ¡·Á«¬°µ¨Ã¬ÁnÁ¸¥ª´µ¦Á¨nµ¦¡´ ¦³Á£¸É®¤µ¥®oµ¤µoµ¼oÁ¨n´ÊÁÈoµ¦µµ¦°ºÉ ³·Èn°Á¤ºÉ°¦µªnµ¼o´Ê®¤¤»nn°µ¦¡´°´ÁÈÁ®» Ä®oÁ­ºÉ°¤Á­¸¥Ân¦µµ¦¹É¡·µ¦µ¨Ã¬Åoµ¤ª¦Ân¦¸
  +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++
  7 +++ ËÅÑ¡áÅÐÇÔ¸Õ¡ÒÃÃÑ¡ÉÒÇÔ¹ÑÂ +++ ++ÇÔ¹ÑÂ++ คู  ม ื อ ผู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา ในการรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา สํ า นั ก งานคณะกรรมการข า ราชการพลเรื อ น
  260. 260. 8 วั ต ถุ ป ระสงค ค ู  ม ื อ ฯ X ให ผ ู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชารู  ฐ านะและหน า ที ่ ข องตนเองว า เป น ผู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา จะต อ งดํ า รงตนอย า งไร และรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ของผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาอย า งไร X ตระหนั ก ในความรั บ ผิ ด ชอบในการรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ของผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา X ดํ า เนิ น การตามหน า ที ่ ใ นการรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา การประเมิ น ผลสั ม ฤทธิ ์ X ผู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาทํ า พั น ธะสั ญ ญา และสํ า รวจตนเองว า ปฏิ บ ั ต ิ ต ามคู  ม ื อ ฯเพี ย งใด X ติ ด ตามประเมิ น การปฏิ บ ั ต ิ ข องผู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาในการรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา X ประเมิ น พฤติ ก รรมของผู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาในการรั ก ษาวิ น ั ย
  261. 261. 9 หน า ที ่ ข อง ผู  บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชา รั ก ษาวิ น ั ย ของ ตนเอง ปฏิ บ ั ต ิ ต นต อ ผู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาอย า งมี ค ุ ณ ธรรมเที ่ ย งธรรม เสริ ม สร า งแรงจู ง ใจให ผ ู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชาเป น ข า ราชการที ่ ด ี เสริ ม สร า งและพั ฒ นาให ผ ู  อ ยู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชามี ว ิ น ั ย ป อ งกั น ไม ใ ห ผ ู  ใ ต บ ั ง คั บ บั ญ ชากระทํ า ผิ ด วิ น ั ย ดํ า เนิ น การทางวิ น ั ย แก ผู  ก ระทํ า ผิ ด วิ น ั ย ๑ ๒ ๓ ๔

×