องค ารบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าชาง รายงานรายจ่ายจริงตามงบประมาณ ปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563 เดือนตุลาคม ถึงเดือน ันยายน หมวดรายจ่าย ป...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร รั ษาความสงบภายใน งบดาเนินงาน ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร ศึ ษา งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ เคหะและชุมชน งบ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สังคมสงเคราะห งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สาธารณสุข ...
หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานปอง ันภัยฝ่ายพลเรือน และระงับอัคคีภัย งานระดับ ่อนวัยเรียนและ ประถมศึ ษ...
May. 14, 2021

รายงานผลการใช้จ่ายงบประมาณประจำปี 2

  1. 1. องค ารบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าชาง รายงานรายจ่ายจริงตามงบประมาณ ปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2563 เดือนตุลาคม ถึงเดือน ันยายน หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งาน ีฬาและนันทนา าร งานบริหารงานคลัง งบดาเนินงาน ค่าวัสดุ วัสดุสานั งาน 377,070.00 349,968.45 88,610.45 วัสดุงานบานงานครัว 93,480.00 46,605.00 1,145.00 วัสดุยานพาหนะและขนส่ง 32,500.00 2,675.00 วัสดุเชื้อเพลิงและหล่อลื่น 100,000.00 84,495.92 วัสดุ ารเ ษตร 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุโฆษณาและเผยแพร่ 15,000.00 0.00 วัสดุคอมพิวเตอร 144,500.00 105,647.00 39,920.00 วัสดุเครื่องดับเพลิง 30,000.00 0.00 วัสดุไฟฟาและวิทยุ 105,000.00 45,716.00 วัสดุอื่น 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุ ่อสราง 200,000.00 162,060.88 ค่าอาหารเสริม (นม) 419,648.00 322,133.68 วัสดุวิทยาศาสตรหรือ าร แพทย 85,600.00 82,000.00 วัสดุ ีฬา 5,000.00 0.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 0.00 129,675.45 รวมสุทธิ 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 0.00 129,675.45 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:46:03 หนา : 1/5
  2. 2. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร รั ษาความสงบภายใน งบดาเนินงาน ค่าวัสดุ วัสดุสานั งาน 377,070.00 349,968.45 142,135.00 วัสดุงานบานงานครัว 93,480.00 46,605.00 37,311.00 วัสดุยานพาหนะและขนส่ง 32,500.00 2,675.00 2,675.00 วัสดุเชื้อเพลิงและหล่อลื่น 100,000.00 84,495.92 84,495.92 วัสดุ ารเ ษตร 10,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุโฆษณาและเผยแพร่ 15,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุคอมพิวเตอร 144,500.00 105,647.00 11,090.00 วัสดุเครื่องดับเพลิง 30,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุไฟฟาและวิทยุ 105,000.00 45,716.00 0.00 วัสดุอื่น 10,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุ ่อสราง 200,000.00 162,060.88 ค่าอาหารเสริม (นม) 419,648.00 322,133.68 วัสดุวิทยาศาสตรหรือ าร แพทย 85,600.00 82,000.00 วัสดุ ีฬา 5,000.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 277,706.92 0.00 รวมสุทธิ 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 277,706.92 0.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:46:03 หนา : 2/5
  3. 3. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ าร ศึ ษา งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ เคหะและชุมชน งบดาเนินงาน ค่าวัสดุ วัสดุสานั งาน 377,070.00 349,968.45 9,097.00 12,820.00 วัสดุงานบานงานครัว 93,480.00 46,605.00 8,149.00 วัสดุยานพาหนะและขนส่ง 32,500.00 2,675.00 วัสดุเชื้อเพลิงและหล่อลื่น 100,000.00 84,495.92 วัสดุ ารเ ษตร 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุโฆษณาและเผยแพร่ 15,000.00 0.00 วัสดุคอมพิวเตอร 144,500.00 105,647.00 5,090.00 5,055.00 วัสดุเครื่องดับเพลิง 30,000.00 0.00 วัสดุไฟฟาและวิทยุ 105,000.00 45,716.00 45,716.00 วัสดุอื่น 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุ ่อสราง 200,000.00 162,060.88 0.00 122,060.88 ค่าอาหารเสริม (นม) 419,648.00 322,133.68 วัสดุวิทยาศาสตรหรือ าร แพทย 85,600.00 82,000.00 วัสดุ ีฬา 5,000.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 22,336.00 185,651.88 รวมสุทธิ 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 22,336.00 185,651.88 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:46:03 หนา : 3/5
  4. 4. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สังคมสงเคราะห งานบริหารทั่วไปเ ี่ยว ับ สาธารณสุข งบดาเนินงาน ค่าวัสดุ วัสดุสานั งาน 377,070.00 349,968.45 97,306.00 วัสดุงานบานงานครัว 93,480.00 46,605.00 0.00 วัสดุยานพาหนะและขนส่ง 32,500.00 2,675.00 วัสดุเชื้อเพลิงและหล่อลื่น 100,000.00 84,495.92 วัสดุ ารเ ษตร 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุโฆษณาและเผยแพร่ 15,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุคอมพิวเตอร 144,500.00 105,647.00 44,492.00 วัสดุเครื่องดับเพลิง 30,000.00 0.00 วัสดุไฟฟาและวิทยุ 105,000.00 45,716.00 วัสดุอื่น 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุ ่อสราง 200,000.00 162,060.88 40,000.00 ค่าอาหารเสริม (นม) 419,648.00 322,133.68 วัสดุวิทยาศาสตรหรือ าร แพทย 85,600.00 82,000.00 82,000.00 วัสดุ ีฬา 5,000.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 181,798.00 82,000.00 รวมสุทธิ 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 181,798.00 82,000.00 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:46:03 หนา : 4/5
  5. 5. หมวดรายจ่าย ประเภทรายจ่าย ประมาณ าร รวมจ่ายจริง งานปอง ันภัยฝ่ายพลเรือน และระงับอัคคีภัย งานระดับ ่อนวัยเรียนและ ประถมศึ ษา งบดาเนินงาน ค่าวัสดุ วัสดุสานั งาน 377,070.00 349,968.45 วัสดุงานบานงานครัว 93,480.00 46,605.00 วัสดุยานพาหนะและขนส่ง 32,500.00 2,675.00 วัสดุเชื้อเพลิงและหล่อลื่น 100,000.00 84,495.92 วัสดุ ารเ ษตร 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุโฆษณาและเผยแพร่ 15,000.00 0.00 วัสดุคอมพิวเตอร 144,500.00 105,647.00 วัสดุเครื่องดับเพลิง 30,000.00 0.00 0.00 วัสดุไฟฟาและวิทยุ 105,000.00 45,716.00 วัสดุอื่น 10,000.00 0.00 วัสดุ ่อสราง 200,000.00 162,060.88 ค่าอาหารเสริม (นม) 419,648.00 322,133.68 322,133.68 วัสดุวิทยาศาสตรหรือ าร แพทย 85,600.00 82,000.00 วัสดุ ีฬา 5,000.00 0.00 รวม งบดาเนินงาน 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 0.00 322,133.68 รวมสุทธิ 1,627,798.00 1,201,301.93 0.00 322,133.68 วันที่พิมพ : 14/5/2564 09:46:03 หนา : 5/5

